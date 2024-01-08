In this article, we will take a look at the 25 countries that dislike American tourists. If you want to skip our discussion on the factors influencing Americans' social image, you can go directly to the 5 Countries That Dislike American Tourists.

Numerous nations provided the US with historically low favorable ratings during the administration of former President Donald Trump and the initial phase of the coronavirus pandemic. However, there was a noticeable improvement after Joe Biden assumed office. While the recent 2023 report by Pew Research Center indicates generally positive views of the US across the countries surveyed, there remain specific nations where Americans are not perceived favorably. The survey highlights that a significant number of individuals in Southern European countries hold negative opinions of the US. Americans may feel unwelcome, particularly in nations opposing US foreign policy and where it's actively involved in international politics, including various countries in the Middle East. You can also check out the 25 Most Unfriendly Countries in the World here.

During 2022, around 93 million Americans were estimated to have taken international outbound trips. This number is expected to increase further due to the rising trend of escapism and the heightened preference of Americans to spend their holidays abroad. With the rising number of Americans traveling abroad, their role as unofficial ambassadors of the country has become increasingly important. In May 2023, international departures increased by 24% compared to May 2022 and 99% compared to May 2019. According to the International Trade Administration, Mexico and Canada experienced the highest number of visitors from the US in May 2023. Meanwhile, Europe accounted for 25.4% of departures year-to-date (YTD) in May 2023, establishing itself as the second most popular destination among Americans. Some of the most American-friendly European countries include Poland and Finland. In contrast, among the countries that dislike American tourists are Egypt and Jordan. Projections indicate that the outbound US travel market is expected to grow by 16.3% to $458.9 billion by 2032.

2024 Tourism Outlook: A Favorable Year Ahead

The global expenditure on tourism is projected to reach $2 trillion in 2024. The increase in expenditure is expected to be driven by over 2 billion international trips, reflecting a 3% uptick from the pre-pandemic levels. Europe is likely to experience a favorable year due to the rising demand for leisure activities and the hosting of the Olympic Games in France. Furthermore, the United Kingdom is anticipating a 7% year-on-year increase in spending on travel and tourism, backed by a 5% growth in volume in 2024. This would bring the industry within 3% of 2019 figures, with a full recovery expected in 2025. Meanwhile, the US is expected to continue the trend of outperforming Europe. However, the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine pose a potential risk to the recovery of international travel and tourism. The United States is anticipated to be a promising market for tourism companies such as Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the upcoming years.

25 Countries That Dislike American Tourists

IR Stone/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 25 countries that dislike American tourists, we referred to various reputed sources such as the Pew Research Centre and The Getaway.com. We also consulted Quora, YouGov, and Reddit threads such as r/AskAnAmerican, r/AskReddit, and r/travel to gain information regarding Americans’ first-hand experiences in different countries. These sources were used to assign a score based on the consensus opinion and the percentage of unfavorable opinions revealed in different surveys. The 25 countries that dislike Americans have been ranked in ascending order of their total scores, with a higher score representing a higher level of hostility towards Americans. It is important to note that these sentiments are not representative of the views of the entire population in these countries.

Countries That Dislike American Tourists

25. Austria

Insider Monkey Score: 27

Americans are often perceived as loud, a characteristic that may clash with the more reserved nature of Austrian individuals. Many people in Austria find such loud behavior to be a source of nuisance.

24. Norway

Insider Monkey Score: 29

Research by YouGov indicates that Norwegians generally are opposed to the idea of allowing tourists into Norway, with an exception for visitors from Denmark. Around 44% of Norwegians express support for Danish tourists. In contrast, Americans and Chinese are the least favored tourists among Norwegians, with opposition percentages reaching 77% and 73%, respectively.

23. Serbia

Insider Monkey Score: 30 The Serbs have been found to be a bit hostile towards the Americans. In an opinion poll, it was found that 50% of surveyed Serbians perceive the United States as an adversary, while 22% view it as a friend.

22. Cuba

Insider Monkey Score: 30

The United States and Cuba have maintained a strained relationship for over sixty years, dating back to Fidel Castro's overthrow of a US-backed government. Cubans’ negative opinion regarding the US government also has a bearing on the attitudes towards American tourists. Americans seem to share the same sentiment, with around 55% holding unfavorable opinions of Cuba in 2023, according to a Gallup survey.

21. Slovenia

Insider Monkey Score: 32

A sizeable portion of Slovenian society tends to be somewhat cautious regarding current US politics and certain values associated with the American way of life. However, Slovenians’ general perception of Americans has improved over time.

20. Belarus

Insider Monkey Score: 34

In a recent survey, 69% of Belarusian citizens indicated their disapproval of Americans. Economic concerns are likely a key factor in this sentiment, as studies suggest that nations facing challenging economic conditions are more prone to having negative perceptions of the United States.

19. Chile

Insider Monkey Score: 35

Around 47% of people in Chile held an unfavorable opinion of the US in a survey conducted by Pew Research Center. While Chile may have a relatively low percentage of favorable opinions towards the US, the relationship between the two nations remains strong, with Chile being one of the strongest allies of the United States in Latin America.

18. Singapore

Insider Monkey Score: 35

The last reported opinions of the US among people in Singapore was taken in 2021 when there was widespread disapproval of the Trump administration. Moreover, like other countries in Asia, there is a stark difference between Singapore's culture and the US.'

17. Pakistan

Insider Monkey Score: 37

Following 9/11, the relationship between Pakistan and the US deteriorated. Several other political events have put further strain on the relationship between the two countries, leading to a certain segment being hostile towards Americans.

16. New Zealand

Insider Monkey Score: 40

Certain behaviors exhibited by American tourists, such as a failure to engage with the local culture, have contributed to a cultural clash with the people of New Zealand. Hence, there is a relatively low percentage of favorable opinions towards the US among the Kiwis. The country is at the seventeenth position on our list of 25 countries that dislike American tourists.

15. Mexico

Insider Monkey Score: 42

The relations between the two nations have been strained for the past several years. The main reason behind this is the territorial battles that were fought between the US and Mexico during the 19th Century. Mexicans also don’t approve of how their country is depicted in the American media.

14. Argentina

Insider Monkey Score: 45

According to The Argentine Post, a significant portion of the Argentine population holds an unfavorable view of the United States, with 57% showing a lack of trust in US actions on the global stage.

13. Malaysia

Insider Monkey Score: 46

Around 57% of Malaysians were reported to hold an unfavorable view of Americans in 2022, as per Pew Research Center.

12. Afghanistan

Insider Monkey Score: 48

The United States allocated approximately $2 trillion to the Afghan war, spanning over two decades. The conflict resulted in the loss of over 150,000 lives. Pashtuns, the largest ethnic group in Afghanistan, gave an approval rating of only 8% to the US, according to a survey by Gallup. In contrast, among Tajiks, the second-largest ethnic group, the approval rate was reported to be 23%.

11. China

Insider Monkey Score: 49

China is at the eleventh position on our list of the 25 countries that dislike American tourists. The relationship between China and the United States is currently strained, primarily due to significant disputes on trade and human rights issues.

10. Russia

Insider Monkey Score: 52

Given this historical backdrop and ongoing geopolitical tensions, Russians may harbor reservations about welcoming tourists from the US. In a survey, 52% of Russians expressed an unfavorable opinion of the US.

9. Turkey

Insider Monkey Score: 58

There is a general disapproval among Turks towards the foreign policy of the United States. The relationship between Turkey and the US has been unstable since the early 2000s and further deteriorated after the 2016 coup.

8. Tunisia

Insider Monkey Score: 61

Although not exactly an adversary of the US, Tunisia’s relations with the US were strained after an anti-Islamic film was released in 2012. This was followed by widespread protests in the country. The country's political views have led to an overall dislike for American tourists.

7. Lebanon

Insider Monkey Score: 64

People of Lebanon also do not view US intervention in the Middle East favorably. The restrictions on international aid in 2012 further heightened tensions. Being a neighbor to several war-torn countries, Lebanon has faced challenging circumstances.

6. Iraq

Insider Monkey Score: 75

The US invasion of Iraq 20 years ago and its chaotic aftermath led to a long-lasting impact on the country and its residents. A significant portion of people in Iraq do not see Americans in a favorable light.

