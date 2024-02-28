In this article, we will take a look at the 15 states where you're most likely to get in a car accident. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 States Where You're Most Likely To Get In A Car Accident.

The Global Road Safety Market: An Overview

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global road safety market was valued at $3.27 billion in 2023. It is a fast-growing market and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030, and reach $10.13 billion by 2030. The high number of road accidents and fatalities have made consumers more conscious and they are willing to invest in road safety products.

Road safety is a major concern globally. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.19 million people die each year as a result of road accidents. The alarmingly high number of fatalities has made it a leading cause of death in people aged between five and twenty-nine years. Road accidents also incur a significant cost to the governments as well and have been estimated to be around 3% of their gross domestic product. People who survive these accidents, almost 20 to 50 million, often suffer from serious injuries and disabilities for the rest of their lives.

The road safety industry is undergoing a massive transformation. One of the most notable trends is the integration of various products into one. Instead of designing and manufacturing road safety products including red lights and speed monitoring systems, the industry is focused on merging them into a single unit. Another prominent trend is the rising inclination towards connected commercial vehicles. Connected commercial vehicles enable vehicles that are equipped with the technology to communicate with other vehicles, infrastructure, and external systems through wireless networks. This shift is also generating opportunities for investment in infrastructure supporting connected and autonomous vehicles. The data collected through connected commercial vehicles enables companies to analyze road user behavior and traffic patterns to inform the development of enhanced road infrastructure. You can also check out the 30 Countries With Best Drivers and Stringent Traffic Laws.

Major Players In The Road Safety Industry

Some of the most notable players in the road safety industry include Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY), Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) manufactures and designs autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies. The company was founded in 1999. Some of the noteworthy products by the company include True Redundancy Sensing and Responsibility Sensitive Safety. On February 13, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) announced a collaboration with Project 3 Mobility (P3). The partnership aims to develop a new urban mobility service utilizing the company's autonomous driving technology, Mobileye Drive. The two companies are set on target testing Mobileye's AV solution in Zagreb starting in 2024, with a service launch planned for 2026. Furthermore, P3 has secured agreements with 9 European Union, United Kingdom, and Gulf Cooperation Council cities, with plans for further expansion.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) stands out in the road safety industry through various innovative approaches, particularly in the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected vehicle technologies. One notable example is the introduction of Aptiv's Gen 6 ADAS platform by Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), which enables OEMs to continuously integrate and deploy safety features over time, enhancing the consumer experience with each update. The technology has been developed by merging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and full-stack features to yield optimal results.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has a notable presence in the road safety industry as it designs and manufactures a variety of road safety products including advanced communication systems, connectivity modules, and integrated platforms that support various safety features in modern vehicles. Qualcomm's Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) solutions and Qualcomm's Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) applications have been playing a vital role in improving the road safety situation for drivers. On January 31, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $2.75, beating estimates by $0.38. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 4.93% and amounted to $9.92 billion, ahead of market consensus by $405.86 million. As of February 24, the company has surged nearly 42.76% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"In fiscal Q1, we delivered non-GAAP revenues of $9.9 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.75 above the high end of our guidance. Revenues from our chipset business of $8.4 billion reflect healthy Android demand and continued strong momentum in automotive. Licensing business revenues were $1.5 billion. We’re pleased with these results, and I will now share some key highlights from the business. In handsets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform is setting a new standard for on-device gen AI experiences for premium smartphones and powers all through flagship Android devices launched and launching this fiscal year. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy is featured in the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra globally, in addition to the GalaxS24 and S24 Plus in multiple regions."

Safety is a prime concern for a large number of drivers. It is necessary to take precautions while driving. However, the roads and infrastructures in a state or city play a central role when determining road safety situations. With this context, let's take a look at the states where you are most likely to get in a car accident.

15 States Where You're Most Likely To Get In A Car Accident

Our Methodology

To make our list of the states where you're most likely to get in a car accident, we have used a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The Traffic Safety Facts 2021 by NHTSA consolidates descriptive statistics on motor vehicle traffic crashes of all severities. We have used the number of fatal crashes in each state as our primary metric. The metric includes a variety of car accidents including collision with a motor vehicle in transport, crashing into a fixed object, and overturning of the vehicle. The list has been arranged in ascending order.

15. Virginia

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 906

Virginia is an at-fault state for car accidents, meaning that the driver whose negligence caused the accident is responsible for compensating the other driver. In 2021, the majority of the number of recorded crashes were collisions with fixed objects. 311 out of the 906 were car accidents between moving vehicles in transport.

14. Missouri

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 931

Missouri is one of the states where you are most likely to get in a car accident. In 2021, there were 931 fatal crashes in the state. 379 out of the total reported crashes were between motor vehicles in transit. Missouri State Highway Patrol is a notable body that investigates car accidents in the state.

13. Arizona

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 1,063

In Arizona, car accidents are unfortunately common. In 2021, 1,063 fatal vehicle crashes were reported in the state. Some of the most common reasons for car crashes include speeding and drunk driving. 210 out of the 1,063 crashes were collisions with fixed objects.

12. Michigan

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 1,072

Car accidents in Michigan are unfortunately common and can have devastating consequences. Various incidents reported in Michigan include crashes resulting in injuries, fatalities, and significant damage. In 2021, 468 out of the 1,071 fatal crashes were collisions between moving vehicles.

11. New York

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 1,099

New York is one of the busiest states in the US and attracts a significant tourist population. In 2021, 1,099 fatal crashes were recorded in the state. Car accidents are a common occurrence in New York and the high number of incidents underscore the importance of safe driving practices and vigilance on the roads to prevent such tragedies.

10. South Carolina

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 1,112

Car accidents in South Carolina are unfortunately common and can have serious consequences. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is one of the main bodies dealing with the crashes. In 2021, 1,112 fatal crashes were reported out of which 369 resulted from collisions with fixed objects.

9. Pennsylvania

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 1,153

Pennsylvania is one of the states where you are most likely to get in car accidents. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, in 2022, despite less roadway traffic, fatalities increased to 1,129 and further rose to 1,230 in 2021 before decreasing by 4% to 1,179 in 2022. In 2021, 1,153 fatal car crashes were recorded in the state.

8. Illinois

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 1,210

Car accidents in Illinois are a common occurrence, leading to numerous injuries and fatalities annually. Illinois law mandates that drivers submit a written report of any accident causing death, bodily injury, or more than $1,500 worth of property damage. In 2021, the total number of fatal crashes was 1,210.

7. Tennessee

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 1,229

Tennessee is one of the states where you are most likely to get in a car accident. In 2021, 1,229 fatal car crashes took place in the state. 544 out of the total crashes were collisions between motor vehicles in transit. The alarming number of car accidents in the state highlights the significance of safe driving and observing traffic laws.

6. Ohio

Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2021: 1,242

Ohio car accidents are unfortunately common and can have serious consequences. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there were 296,909 total crashes in 2020, resulting in 968 fatalities and 117,403 injuries. In 2021, 1,242 fatal crashes took place in the state.

Click here to see 5 States Where You're Most Likely To Get In A Car Accident.

