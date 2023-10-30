This article takes a look at the 15 vacations for seniors on a budget. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on how seniors are redefining travel trends and expenditures, go to 5 Vacations for Seniors On a Budget.

2023: Seniors Redefining Travel Trends and Expenditures

Are you amongst those seniors who have been on a travel hiatus ever since the pandemic? Guess what, you can change that in 2023! This year signifies a noticeable transformation in travel habits for your age group, with a whopping 55% of you splurging more on longer and grander adventures than in 2022, as reported by Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). On average, baby boomers (maybe like yourself) have been taking four to five travel trips each year, spending $6,600 annually. As the Labor Department notes, this spending has been responsible for 22% of the total spending in America, the highest in half a century.

After all, senior folks are more financially secure than other generational cohorts and generally need to borrow less too. They have no kids to support, have a modest home to manage, and are free from expenses like children's education. The 8.7% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) wasn’t quite helpful in decreasing these spending habits, either.

Travel demand has also shown a rise ever since pandemic curbs were lifted, signifying a rise in both domestic and international travel demand. According to Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), gross bookings, which signify the total dollar value of travel services booked by customers, have grown more than 20%. Consequently, room nights for Q2 2023 for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has risen 9%, while gross travel bookings jumped 15%.

International airfare and room rates for other companies have been driving upwards as well. Fogel, the company operating numerous travel fare aggregators such as Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s Booking.com, Priceline.com, and Kayak, reports a rise in room nights by a whopping 26% in 2023 compared to a year ago. Airfare surges for airlines such as Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) show no signs of stopping either. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, airline flight prices have increased by 42.9% from September 2021 to September 2022.

″[Consumers] have gone three years without having the experiences they want, including last summer. If you think about last summer, we were still in a position where people were having to test to get back into the country and other places, and there was a lot of uncertainty around Covid – we’re through all that I think.” -CEO Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Consequently, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has witnessed “record advanced bookings” for the summer.

Traveling on a Budget

“Consumers are spending, but they’re just much more careful about what they’re spending on and we see a lot of trading down in price point,” -Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

As a result, even though travelers are spending, many of them are looking forward to some budget-friendly vacation destinations instead. According to a survey conducted by Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), customers have been wanting lower cleaning fees and lower prices through the platform, further reinstating that they are looking for even lower prices for traveling. While international travel demand is surely soaring, domestic travel and weekend getaways can also prove to be refreshing for seniors. Who knows, one might even find some of the best vacation spots for the elderly right within their residing city or state!

Regardless of how much you have, traveling must be a priority especially during your golden years. Traveling is good for seniors because it improves their physical and mental health, and also allows them to socialize. One way that seniors can travel better and have fun along the way is to go for group traveling. These seniors will be able to save on costs too.

Seniors can also find budget-friendly accommodation destinations on Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). While it is true that this generational cohort has been making more and supplementing their income by hosting people through Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), they have also been using it as a means to find cheaper accommodations during travel.

15 Vacations for Seniors on a Budget

Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To compile the list of vacations for seniors on a budget, we have used several sources such as Seniorly, Cheapism, and Finance Buzz, amongst others. We then compiled a list of all budget-friendly vacations for seniors and then ranked them on factors such as average hotel costs per night and the number of free and low-cost attractions.

Average hotel costs per night have been sourced from Budget Your Trip, while several sources have been used to compile the number of attractions. Scores were summed up and places were ranked in an ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores.

Here are the top vacations for seniors on a budget:

15. Charleston, South Carolina

Insider Monkey Score: 18

Charleston is not only one of the best places to retire in South Carolina, it is a full-package vacation destination that won’t break your bank. From its meticulously preserved antebellum architecture and historic plantations to its vibrant cultural scene and picturesque waterfront, the city is brimming with things to do and places to see. The average hotel prices in the city are around $180 per night, with abundant free and affordable attractions for budget-conscious travelers. Some of the best places for senior citizens to visit include the Waterfront Park, South Carolina's Downtown, and the many free art walks spread through the city. An Afternoon Schooner Sightseeing Dolphin cruise starts at $55, a supernatural Charleston tour starts at $33, and a historical Charleston tour is $23 only.

14. Asheville, North Carolina

Insider Monkey Score: 19

One of the best vacations for seniors on a budget is in the mountain city of Asheville, North Carolina. The average price of hotels per night in the city is $180, and an entire week of vacation will cost around $1,000. The best thing about vacationing in Asheville is that many attractions such as the Blue Ridge Mountains are accessible for seniors with limited mobility. Ashville visitors must check out the Biltmore Estate, explore the many art galleries, and even participate in free or low-cost brewery tours and tastings.

13. Denver, Colorado

Insider Monkey Score: 20

From budget motels and hostels to fine hotels, Denver offers a wide range of budget-friendly accommodations for vacationers. Hotels per night start from $81, while the average cost of hotels is $167. There are plenty of free attractions to check out here, such as the US Mint Tours, the Colorado State Capitol tours, and the Denver Art Museum. If you’re lucky, you may catch a free event at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, an iconic music venue hosting activities and events such as film screenings and fitness classes. Dining out is affordable here, and there is a thriving food truck scene to enjoy too.

12. Wilmington, North Carolina

Insider Monkey Score: 21

From the beautiful beaches of the Atlantic Ocean to historic buildings and plentiful parks, Wilmington has much to do for retirees. According to Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), the best budget-friendly things to do in Wilmington are explore the living quarters and rooms of the North Carolina battleship, stroll through the serene Airlie Gardens, explore the many shops and restaurants in the downtown area, and even take a boat ride on the scenic Wilmington Riverwalk. The average cost of hotels in Wilmington is $155 per night and can be as low as $70.

11. Savannah, Georgia

Insider Monkey Score: 22

An affordable yet enjoyable vacation destination for seniors is Savannah, Georgia. Hotels in Savannah cost $148 per night on average and can be as low as $70. Seniors can enjoy the historic district of the city, and explore low-cost attractions such as Forsyth Park and the historic Bonaventure Cemetery, or the scenic waterfront along Savannah River. Seniors who can't walk much can try riverboat or bus tours for sightseeing, costing around $30 and $40 on average.

10. Austin, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 23

Known as the “live music capital of the world,” Austin is one of the top vacation for seniors on a budget. On average, hotels cost $147 per night and can be as low as $85. Past travelers have reported spending an average of $35 on meals and $47 on local transportation. Some of the many free and low-cost attractions include popular outdoor music venues such as Cheer up Charlie and Mohawk, hiking the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike trail, exploring the Tejano walking trail, and taking a dip at the Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park. Most attractions will also have senior discounts. To find out more about senior-friendly activities, seniors can check out Austin’s Old Bakery and Emporium, a bakery by seniors.

9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Insider Monkey Score: 23

Another great city to travel to on a budget is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On average, hotels cost $147 per night and can be as low as $86. Carnegie Museums, Point State Park, and the Andy Warhol Museum are some free/low-cost attractions to check out here. Serene rivers, spectacular views, and abundant parks and green spaces make vacationing here a pleasant experience for seniors. Seniors can also hop on the bus for a sightseeing tour, ride a bike for a city tour, or simply walk. According to Budget Your Trip, travelers in Pittsburgh can expect to spend $181 per day, spending $54 on meals and $22 on transportation.

8. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Insider Monkey Score: 23

Yellowstone National Park is not only one of the best vacations for seniors with limited mobility but also a top-budget vacation destination for seniors. Seniors can savor picturesque drives, explore walkways and trails, and even discover fishing sites, all of which are accessible. While hotels can cost $147 per night on average, seniors can get accommodations as low as $60. According to Trip Advisor, the top attractions in Yellowstone National Park, are Lake Yellowstone half-day kayak tour, a tour of the national park, and others. Seniors can also buy a lifetime senior pass for free admission.

7. Portland, Oregon

Insider Monkey Score: 27

Portland is another good vacation destination for budget-savvy seniors. Hotels per night cost as low as $60, and are $136 on average. Seniors can engage in many low-cost or free attractions, such as exploring the International Rose Test Garden, cruise on the Willamette River, an urban hiking tour through Forest Park, and even a walking food tour through Portland.

6. Branson, Missouri

Insider Monkey Score: 27

Branson is a top choice for budget-friendly trips for seniors over 60, owing to its wealth of affordable entertainment options, picturesque landscapes, and attractions tailored to mature travelers. According to Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), it has been one of the top trending vacation destinations in the United States. Some budget-friendly things to do in Branson include checking out the Sight & Sounds Theater, Titanic Museum, and the Butterfly Palace. Hotels in Branson cost $132 per night on average and can be as low as $55.

