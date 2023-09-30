In this article, we will discuss the 15 Warren Buffett stocks that are on sale now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are On Sale Now.

Warren Buffett stands out as the most successful investor after nearly six decades of making waves in the investment world. Even though he turned 93 this year, he is still at the top of his game with sharp mental acuity that is the envy of most investors. Together with his long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, they are not showing any signs of slowing down as they remain focused on generating respectable returns for their investors.

With a net worth of over $110 billion, Buffett is one of the highest-paid hedge fund managers owing to the solid returns his investment affirms Berkshire Hathaway has always generated. The legendary investor boasts an impressive track record with his holding company Berkshire Hathaway, having delivered a compound annual gain of 19.8% from 1965 to 2022. That is nearly double the 9.9% compound annual gain of the S&P 500.

The impressive returns also amount to an overall total return of 3,787,464% dwarfing the 24,708% gain for the S&P 500. Thus, it is not surprising that investors stuck with Buffett's investment strategies have generated millions of dollars. The high returns explain why investors are always watching Berkshire Hathaway to get a glimpse of the direction the market is likely to move and ideal investment opportunities.

Buffett has made a name for himself as a value-oriented investor who takes out positions in companies he feels are highly undervalued and misunderstood. The value investing strategy focuses on the intrinsic value of a particular stock rather than technical indicators. In this case, he focuses on understanding the company’s financials, focusing on earnings and income statements, underlying fundamentals, and long-term prospects.

He is best known as a buy-and-hold investor not interested in buying and selling stocks in the near term for quick profits. Instead, he settles on stocks he feels offer solid long-term prospects for moderate but reliable growth. In the second quarter, Buffett's portfolio in Berkshire Hathaway was worth $348 billion, an increase from $325 billion in the first quarter.

The Berkshire Hathaway manager has been ramping up his position in his favorite stock, Apple, which now accounts for 40% of the holding company's 13F equity portfolio. Buffett has always been bullish on Apple owing to its lucrative buyback program that has made the investment firm over $100 billion since 2016. Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and American Express are some of his other top picks.

Recently, Buffett has been one of the most aggressive hedge fund managers, taking advantage of the high-interest rate environment. Backed by a mountain of cash, $147 billion at the end of June, the legendary investor has been pursuing investments that can generate substantial returns with short-term rates topping 5%.

The legendary investor has already started betting on the housing market amid the rising mortgage rates, having bought more than $700 million worth of homebuilder DR Horton stock. He has also taken out stakes in fellow builders Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

While the focus has always been Buffett's stellar market performance, it’s becoming increasingly clear that gurus are not immune to mistakes or bad investments. The billionaire investor previously acknowledged Berkshire Hathaway incurring an $11 billion loss on an ill-fated acquisition.

Therefore, it is common to find that some of Buffett's stocks generate negative returns and are edging lower in the market. Liberty Media Corp is one of the companies in Buffett's portfolio that has underperformed. The stock is down by about 39% compared to a 15% gain for the S&P 500. Paramount Global is another stock that has dragged Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio lower.

Our Methodology

The focus has always been on Buffett’s stellar investment career and bumper returns. However, the guru also gets it wrong from time to time. We have compiled a list of some of stocks in Berkshire Hathaway that have underperformed in 2023. The stocks are ranked based on the decline in the market. We also examined the opinions of 910 hedge funds in our database on each stock at the end of Q2 2023.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 35

Year to date loss: 1.4%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is a technology company that provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for domain names worldwide. It also enables security stability and resiliency of internet infrastructure.

Buffett got involved with VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in 2012 with the acquisition of 3.69 million shares. Up until 2014, he continued ramping up stakes but started selling in 2016. In the second quarter of 2023, Berkshire Hathaway held 12.82 million shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), bringing them to $2.90 billion. The investment covers 0.83% of Warren Buffett’s 13F portfolio.

The stock is down by about 1.4% in 2023. It is one of the Warren Buffett stocks that are on sale now. At the end of Q2 2023, 35 hedge funds held stakes in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), down from 37 in the previous quarter. The hedge fund sentiment for the stock is negative.

14. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46

Year to date loss: 3.2%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a company that offers personal computers and other devices for accessing digital content, as well as imaging and printing solutions. It operates under three segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments.

During Q2 2023, 46 out of the 910 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's database had held a stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Out of these, the firm's largest shareholder is Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett first acquired a stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in Q1 2022 at an average quarterly share price of $36.91. In 2023, the investor became a net seller, trimming stakes in the company. In the second quarter of 2023, the hedge fund held 120.95 million company shares.

Berkshire is fresh from selling 5.5 million shares since accumulating a 12% stake late last year. The stock has lost about 3.2% in market value year to date.

13. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 73

Year to date loss: 3.6%

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is an integrated energy and chemicals operations company. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in liquefaction and transportation in addition to refining crude oil into petroleum products. The stock is down by 3.6% in 2023 after rallying in 2022. It is thirteenth in line among the Warren Buffett stocks that are on sale now.

While Buffett first bought stakes in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in 2020, he has been selling and buying shares with each available opportunity. Last year, the billionaire investor piled into the company by building a $29 billion position while bullish about energy prices. Right now, Berkshire’s 123.12 million shares are worth $19.37 billion, making it Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s biggest shareholder.

Insider Monkey took a look at 910 hedge funds for their June quarter of 2023 investments to find out that 73 had bought Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s shares.

12. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 72

Year to date loss: 5.7%

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is a consumer cyclical company that designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts. It operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Buffett first started building a position in the company in the first quarter of 2012 and has been increasing and selling shares with each available opportunity. However, the billionaire investor has slashed his position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) this year by nearly half. Currently, the hedge fund holds 22 million shares of the company. The selloff comes amid concerns about the company’s slow electric vehicle launches and uncertainty over UAW talks. The stock is down by about 5.7% year to date.

By the end of this year’s second quarter, 72 of the 910 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey’s database had also bought General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s shares. The largest investor is Nativism Global Asset Management’s Harris Associates through a $1.49 billion investment.

11. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 37

Year to date loss: 8.2%

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) and its subsidiaries offer building solutions for use in new home construction repair remodeling and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The stock is down by 8.2% year to date, and it ranks eleventh on the list of Warren Buffett stocks that are on sale now.

Buffett first bought stakes in the company in Q3 of 2022, acquiring 5.8 million shares. He would increase stakes in the fourth quarter by acquiring 1.25 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway held 7.04 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter of 2023, which amounted to $528.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) occupied 0.15% of the hedge fund’s total portfolio.

Overall, hedge funds are loading up on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), as 37 out of the 910 funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in the company in Q2, up from 30 funds a quarter earlier.

Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most significant stakeholders of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) as of Q2 2023.

10. Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Year to date loss: 10.5%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) operates in the insurance sector, offering various life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to lower-middle-income households. It operates through segments of Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance Annuities, and investments.

Buffett first acquired stakes in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in 2019 at an average price of $90 a share. In the second quarter of 2023, he owned 2.52 million shares of the firm, which is worth $275.76 million. The stock is down by about 10.5% year to date.

Cumulatively, 29 of the 910 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey’s Q2 2023 database had invested in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL), up from 24 in the previous quarter.

9. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 61

Year to date loss: 12%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is one of the world’s largest beverage companies that manufactures, markets, and sells various non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors, water sports, coffee, and tea.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was added to Warren Buffett’s portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2010. Buffett increased stakes in the company in 2012 by acquiring 200 million shares at an average price of $38 a share. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway holds 4 million shares worth nearly $24.09 billion, representing 6.91% of the portfolio.

Nevertheless, the stock has underperformed in 2023 and is down by about 12% year to date. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was owned by 61 hedge funds in Q2 2023.

8. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 75

Year to date loss: 12.7%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is a diversified financial services holding company that offers financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions.

Buffett first acquired stakes in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in 2022. The company’s stock got a boost and jumped 7.7% last year after Buffett bought 55 million shares worth $2.95 billion. The purchase came as the stock underperformed the overall financial sector. Securities filings for the second quarter of 2023 reveal that Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owned 55.24 million shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), worth $2.54 billion, representing 0.73% of the total 13F portfolio.

Nevertheless, Citigroup has struggled to find its footing despite the high-interest rate environment. The stock is down by 12.7% this year. As of Q2 2023, 75 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), down from 79 in the previous quarter.

7. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

Year to date loss: 12.94%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is a package delivery company that provides transportation delivery, distribution, and contract logistics. It operates through two segments, the U.S. Domestic Package and International Package.

Buffett first acquired 1.43 million shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in 2010. He has held stakes in the company over the years, which have turned out to be one of the biggest dividend holdings. Berkshire Hathaway owns 59,400 shares, the same amount it held at the end of 2012.

Mr. Buffett’s investment firm owned a $10.65 million stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during Q2 2023. Including Berkshire, 47 of the 910 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey’s database had also invested in the firm during the same time period, up from 39 in the preceding quarter. The stock is down by about 12.94% year to date.

6. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 88

Year to date loss: 13.3%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops and manufactures products in the healthcare sector worldwide. The company’s Consumer health segment provides skin health and beauty products.

Buffett first got involved with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in 2010 after acquiring 42.62 million shares. Between 2012 and 2022, the stock had gained 186%, generating significant returns for the billionaire investor. Berkshire Hathaway held 327,100 shares worth over $54.14 million in the second quarter of 2023. The stock accounted for 0.01% of the fund’s total 13F portfolio. However, the stock has come under pressure, tanking by 13.3% in 2023.

According to Insider Monkey’s Q2 data, 88 hedge funds were bullish on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), compared to 86 funds in the prior quarter. Bridgewater Associates is a prominent stakeholder of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), with a position worth $526.59 million.

