In this article, we look at the 15 weakest militaries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on spending trends in the defense sector and head over directly to the 5 Weakest Militaries in the World.

Global defense expenditure is at an all-time high, with an estimated $2.24 trillion spent on military spending in 2022 across the world, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The surge in spending has led to a boom in the defense industry. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) generated a revenue of $66 billion and net profit of $5.7 billion last year. Net earnings of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) were also 8.9% higher compared to 2021, with a total $14.1 billion in 2022. Several other armament manufacturers including Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) also posted higher revenues last year.

However, the rise in defense expenditure has not been even across countries and regions. More than half of the world’s total military spending came from three countries combined – the United States, China, and Russia. $904 billion were spent in North America, $508 billion in Asia, and $480 billion in Europe. On the other hand, Africa, which is the second most populous continent in the world, spent only $39 billion, just a tad more than Oceania, which is among the least populated regions of the world. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that most of the weakest militaries in the world are African. Although some sparsely populated small European nations make the list as well.

Russia is the largest exporter of arms to the African continent and increased its military exports by 23% to Africa between 2016 and 2020 compared to 2011 and 2015, with an eye on fostering strong ties between Moscow and African nations to facilitate trade and build presence at NATO’s southern flank. However, recent western sanctions on Russia have impeded many governments in Africa from trading with Russia and that has created an opening for Chinese and American armament manufacturers.

Between 2010 and 2021, China exported $2.04 billion worth of military equipment to Sub-Saharan Africa. Arms sales of the United States during the same period were estimated to be $473 million according to a publication by the Atlantic Council. Washington has also donated military equipment to several weaker militaries in the continent to aid them in combating crime and terrorism.

The US government donated two Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft in 2014 to the air force in Mauritania to counter terrorist groups and maritime crimes. Both were valued at $21 million each at the time. These are utility aircraft produced by Cessna, which is owned by Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In 2021, the American government gave Niger Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s C-130 aircraft for humanitarian assistance operations and mobility of UN peacekeeping troops. The C-130 is one of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s top-selling tactical aircraft that has been continuously manufactured since its first flight in 1954. The four-engine turboprop aircraft is widely used for airlifting, cargo transport, and other roles such as search and rescue, airborne assault, and maritime patrol.

Likewise, the US has been providing assistance to other countries in different parts of the world as well. This year in March, the US embassy in Belize announced that it was donating a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft to the Central American nation. The air force in Belize also operates a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter it received from the United States. The year and nature of the deal is unknown. Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopters are also developed by Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), and are among the most successful military helicopters ever made. Between 1956 and 1987, more than 16,000 units of these helicopters were manufactured by Bell Helicopters, owned by Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Coming to Europe, the United States has been extending military assistance to countries with weaker militaries such as Moldova. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in 2014 entered into a $6.3 million contract with RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) to provide security solutions to the European nation. The target behind the agreement is to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction across the Moldovan border. Under the signed deal, RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) also provided the required training to Moldova's government officials to ensure smooth transition of capabilities. The US also provides military assistance to several other weaker European nations with security needs. It has been the largest donor to Ukraine as well to aid Kyiv in defending itself against Russian aggression. You can read more on this in our article, 15 Countries that Provided the Highest Military Aid to Ukraine.

15 Weakest Militaries in the World

Methodology

The weakest militaries in the world are ranked based on several key weighted metrics, including GDP, defense spending, manpower, tanks, armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), military aircraft including fighter jets, and naval assets. 40% weightage has been assigned to ground forces capabilities that are manpower, tanks, and AFVs; 30% to naval and aerial strengths; and 30% to economic potential and defense spending levels. Weighted scores for each metric were aggregated to get an overall score. Militaries are listed in descending order of those scores in our list.

Data for this article was obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Global Firepower Index 2023, and Flight International, among various other news reports and publications.

Let’s now head over to the list of the weakest militaries in the world.

Top 15 Weakest Militaries in the World:

15. Mauritania

GDP (2022): $10.36 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $194 million

Manpower: 31,500

Tanks: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 1,000

Military Aircraft: 23

Naval Assets: 5

Overall Score: 10.6

Mauritania has one of the weakest militaries in the world. Much of its military equipment is outdated, most of which comprises old-era French and Soviet arms, and second-hand equipment received from China. The country’s military has no tanks and very few naval assets. Manpower is the Mauritanian military’s only recognizable strength.

14. Gabon

GDP (2022): $19.32 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $280 million

Manpower: 6,500

Tanks: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 848

Military Aircraft: 23

Naval Assets: 10

Overall Score: 10.2

Gabon has been in the news lately for a military coup this year that ended the 56-year rule of the Bongo family over the country. The coup has signaled a fresh blow to French influence over its former colony. France has been a major supplier of military equipment to the African nation. It even has troops stationed in Gabon to provide training to local soldiers. That assistance has been put on hold since the coup. The impact that will have on what is already one of the weakest militaries in the world remains to be seen.

13. Madagascar

GDP (2022): $15.76 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $110 million

Manpower: 13,000

Tanks: 386

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 430

Military Aircraft: 4

Naval Assets: 8

Overall Score: 9.4

The security sector of Madagascar has always been weak. The country’s military is politicized, marred with external influences, and has a history of power grabs. Working conditions for the military also remain poor. Most of the equipment possessed by the Madagascar armed forces is outdated, whereas soldiers remain demotivated due to low wages.

12. Bosnia and Herzegovina

GDP (2022): $26.95 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $178 million

Manpower: 9,000

Tanks: 124

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 612

Military Aircraft: 22

Naval Assets: 0

Overall Score: 9.2

Bosnia and Herzegovina has one of the weakest militaries in the world, especially when it comes to manpower and naval power. However, the Balkan country could shrug off this tag in the coming years due stable economic growth and military assistance from countries like the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

11. Montenegro

GDP (2022): $7.06 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $74 million

Manpower: 2,500

Tanks: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 918

Military Aircraft: 11

Naval Assets: 13

Overall Score: 7.6

Montenegro is a small country in the Balkan region of Europe, with a population of only 0.6 million people. Its military is weak due to its small inventory, which mainly comprises old Soviet-era weapons and equipment it inherited from Yugoslavia. There is hope that Montenegro’s military will strengthen and modernize now having joined NATO back in 2017. The United States gives out millions of dollars each year to Montenegro in military aid.

10. Somalia

GDP (2022): $11.51 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $64 million

Manpower: 17,500

Tanks: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 3,712

Military Aircraft: 0

Naval Assets: 3

Overall Score: 7.5

Somalia has one of the weakest armed forces in the world, with no tanks or military aircraft, and just three naval assets. The United Nations Security Council in 1992 placed an arms embargo on the country due to a fear that arms meant to provide security for Somalia may end up in the hands of terrorists. The Somali president appealed to the UN this year to lift the embargo, saying the situation in his country had improved.

9. Suriname

GDP (2022): $3.54 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $42 million

Manpower: 1,800

Tanks: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 1,200

Military Aircraft: 3

Naval Assets: 18

Overall Score: 6.4

Suriname’s military has a manpower of less than 2,000 troops, because of which, it ranks among the world’s weakest militaries. Like Somalia, it has no tanks. The military aircraft fleet size of Suriname is also a mere three aircraft.

8. Kosovo

GDP (2022): $10.47 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $129 million

Manpower: 5,000

Tanks: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 3,204

Military Aircraft: 0

Naval Assets: 0

Overall Score: 6.3

Kosovo is a landlocked country in southern Europe with partial diplomatic recognition. It is among the weakest armed forces in the world, with only 5,000 troops. The country has no tanks, military aircraft, or naval assets. The only area of strength for Kosovo’s military is its fleet of armored fighting vehicles, most of which it has received from the United States and Turkey.

7. Sierra Leone

GDP (2022): $3.52 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $19 million

Manpower: 13,000

Tanks: 2

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 104

Military Aircraft: 4

Naval Assets: 10

Overall Score: 5.7

Sierra Leone has one of the weakest militaries in the world due to its small inventory of outdated, second-hand Soviet-era equipment. The two tanks it possesses were ordered from Ukraine way back in 1994, and their operational status is doubtful according to defense experts. The size of the country’s economy impedes Sierra Leone from spending on defense expenditure.

6. Moldova

GDP (2022): $16 billion

Defense Spending (2022): $48 million

Manpower: 6,000

Tanks: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 550

Military Aircraft: 3

Naval Assets: 0

Overall Score: 5.5

Moldova has the weakest military in Europe with very limited defense-related capabilities, especially in terms of ground forces and naval strength. The Air Force does not fare well either, and has only three small aircraft to serve military needs.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Weakest Militaries in the World.

