In this piece, we are going to look at 15 Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US. If you feel like skipping on our detailed discussion on the meat and beef market, you can jump directly to 5 Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US.

The global meat market was valued at a huge US$1.4 trillion in 2023. Looks like it's on track to reach a whopping US$1.7 trillion by 2032, with a steady growth rate of 2.01%. Why the boom? It's all about that protein-packed diet craze and the push for sustainable, ethical meat production. People are meat fans like never before, especially loving the lean, healthy options like antibiotic-free and grass-fed meats.

The beef market is also gearing up for a major surge, climbing from $414.98 billion in 2022 to a massive $604.34 billion by 2029. Steaks are the star of the show, dishing out top-notch cuts that everyone craves. Whether it's beef, pork, lamb, or veal, these meat delights are known for their top quality, taste, and tenderness. Steaks come in all sorts of styles, thanks to consumer preferences, processing techniques, and cattle care. Quality standards ensure that every steak is a flavor, texture, and nutrition superstar.

So, before we dive into the top 15 Steakhouses in the US, let's give a shoutout to the big players in the game – Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), JBS S.A. (OTC:JBSAY), and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQGS:PPC).

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Based in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods is a major player in the meat industry, known for their chicken, beef, and pork offerings.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) are the second-biggest in the game, right behind JBS S.A. In Q1 ending on December 31, 2023, they saw sales hit $13,319 million, up slightly by 0.4%. However, their GAAP numbers took a hit, with operating income down 51% to $231 million and adjusted operating income down 9% to $411 million. GAAP EPS also dipped to $0.30, a 66% decrease compared to the previous year.

JBS S.A. (OTC:JBSAY)

JBS S.A. (OTC:JBSAY), the Brazilian giant, rules the meat processing scene, serving up beef, chicken, salmon, pork, and even meat by-products. In the fiscal Q3 ending on Sept. 30, 2023, their net income took a big tumble, dropping by a whopping 84.7% to $117.3 million, while net revenue for the quarter hit $18.7 billion, a slight 0.6% decrease from the previous year. JBS is focused on revving up business for Seara and JBS Beef North America to make big moves.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQGS:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQGS:PPC) is a major chicken player in the U.S., ranking high in chicken production and coming in second in Mexico. In the last quarter of 2023, they nailed it with adjusted earnings hitting 59 cents per share, exceeding expectations. That's a big leap from the 49 cents loss in the same period last year. Their net sales also rose to $4,528.3 million, a solid 9.7% increase from the previous year.

15 Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US

Alexander Raths/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To curate our list of 15 Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US, we searched across some sources across the internet listing the 15 Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US, which helped us shortlisting almost 100 worst steak places in the USA. From that long list, we took each restaurant’s ratings from several sources like Google reviews, Tripadvisor, Yelp, Grubhub, and Opentable along with also noting down the number of ratings and settling our final judgment on the customers’ reviews. Based on the two metrics, we then ranked our list and brought to you 15 Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US.

15. Outback Steakhouse

Rating: 4.0

Number of Ratings: 2,733

So, here's the scoop on Outback Steakhouse—it's not exactly known for top-notch beef and placed 15th on our list of Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US. Unlike those fancy prime steakhouses, Outback rolls with "USDA Choice" meat instead of the juicier "USDA Prime," according to former worker at the steakhouse, so some folks find their steaks a bit on the tough and dry side. Plus, that whole Aussie theme they've got going on? Well, turns out, not everyone's buying it. Fun fact: Outback was actually born in sunny Tampa, Florida back in 1988, not Down Under like you'd think. The Aussie vibe was just a quirky twist the founders thought would set them apart. But despite calling their starters Kookaburra wings and Tasmanian chili, none of the grub is really Aussie-authentic. And that Bloomin' Onion? It's reported to be more American Outback than Australian outback!

14. Applebee's

Rating: 3.5

Number of Ratings: 3,028

Applebee's, known for their lackluster steaks and inconsistent quality, falls short in the realm of top-tier steakhouse experiences. Despite their attempts with wood-fired grills and various steak sizes, the end result often leaves much to be desired. Diners have reported issues like overcooked meats, chewy bits, and underwhelming sides, making Applebee's a less-than-ideal choice for a satisfying steak dinner. For those seeking a premium steakhouse experience, Applebee's might not quite hit the mark.

13. Texas Roadhouse

Rating: 3.8

Number of Ratings: 1,996

Ah, Texas Roadhouse—those neon signs and Texas-style goodness draw folks in for a taste of the Lone Star State without breaking the bank. While the free rolls with honey-cinnamon butter have a cult following, the steak game has some mixed reviews, placing it 11th on our list of Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US. Most folks see it as just average, nothing to write home about. As one Reddit user put it, "It's decent for the price, but don't expect a top-tier steak experience." Others compare it to Chili's burgers—nothing mind-blowing, just a safe bet. Hey, it's all good for the majority, just not the steakhouse to hit for a dazzling culinary adventure.

12. Saltgrass Steak House

Rating: 4.0

Number of Ratings: 1,572

Saltgrass Steak House prides itself on cozy vibes, great service, and wallet-friendly prices. They've got a solid lineup of starters and sweets to kick off your meal. But here's the kicker: when it comes to the steaks, they fall flat. The trick? Drown them in garlic butter. It's a nice touch at first, but after a while, you realize the steak itself lacks that wow factor. If you're on the hunt for a steak joint, you might want to look elsewhere for a more satisfying beef experience.

11. Logan's Roadhouse

Rating: 4.0

Number of Ratings: 1,541

Looking for some steak satisfaction? Logan's Roadhouse might not be your spot, as it is placed 11th on our list of Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US. While they offer tender ribs and killer Margarita Cheesecake, their steaks don't quite hit the mark. The flavor's meh, and the texture's hit-or-miss. On the upside, you used to get a bucket of peanuts at your table for some snackin' fun. But hey, with the peanut shell tossing banned now, the charm's kinda gone. No distractions from the lackluster food, unfortunately. So, might wanna look elsewhere for your steak fix!

10. Wolfgang's Steakhouse

Rating: 4.0

Number of Ratings: Rating: 1,209

Wolfgang's Steakhouse might not be your best bet for a stellar steak, even though it's a step up from your average steak joint. The kicker? The hefty price tag doesn't quite match up with the flavor. Sure, the rib eye's tasty, but it's nothing out-of-this-world for what you're shelling out. What makes it worse? The ambiance isn't exactly date-night or business-deal-friendly—it's loud and not so cozy. When you're forking over some serious dough, you'd hope for top-notch steaks and a chill vibe. Looks like Wolfgang's might need some sprucing up in both the food and atmosphere departments to truly make it worth the splurge.

9. Ponderosa Steakhouse

Rating: 3.5

Number of Ratings: 1,194

Back in the '90s, Ponderosa was a big player, with a whopping 700 restaurants worldwide. Fast forward to now, and there are just a few spots left in the U.S. Why the drop? Well, Ponderosa didn't quite get the memo that the all-you-can-eat buffet vibe feels a tad outdated now, making it sit at 9th position on our list of Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US. And it seems like the brand got stuck in a bit of a time warp. Reviews paint a bleak picture, with diners dishing about run-down interiors, lackluster service, and food that's just a no-go. We're talking sad mac 'n' cheese, fatty steak tips, and overcooked shrimp. Not exactly the steakhouse dream. One eater summed it up well: "Ponderosa isn't about quality eats, it's about quantity — and, well, going overboard." Looks like Ponderosa needs a serious spruce-up to bring back the steakhouse glory days!

8. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Rating: 4.0

Number of Ratings: 673

Ruth’s Chris, known for its upscale reputation, may not always live up to the high expectations some diners have for a premium steakhouse experience. For those who typically favor a ribeye cut, Ruth’s Chris failed to deliver a standout experience. Surprisingly, the most memorable aspects of the meal for some have been the crab cakes and drinks, rather than the signature steaks, leaving some patrons underwhelmed by the overall dining experience.

7. Black Rock Bar & Grill

Rating: 4.0

Number of Ratings: 443

Oh boy, it seems like Black Rock Bar & Grill might not be the best bet for a top-notch steak experience, as it is placed 7th on our list of Worst Steakhouse Chains in the US. The food's just okay, but be ready to walk out smelling like a grill master. Not exactly the spot for your cocktail attire! And if you're shelling out some serious cash for your meal, you probably don't want to be the one doing the cooking, right? With service falling short, as per many customers, and an atmosphere that's more smoke box than steakhouse, it's safe to say this place might not be your go-to for a stellar dining experience. Better tread carefully on those slippery floors!

6. Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar

Rating: 4.0

Number of Ratings: 394

Looks like Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar might not be the steak paradise you're hoping for, despite its name. With a menu as wide as an interstate, ranging from steaks to burgers, pizzas, and pies, it's hard for them to really nail down that steakhouse vibe. While they use USDA Prime beef and serve up hefty portions, the overall quality and vibe fall flat for many. If you're after an average dining experience, this spot might fit the bill. As one Yelp review put it, "It's all just so-so, nothing that blows your socks off."

