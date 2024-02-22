In this article, we will be navigating through the 16 best dog breeds for first time owners. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Best Dog Breeds For First Time Owners.

Adopting or owning a pet has gained massive popularity over the years. According to a 2023 survey by the American Pet Products Association, almost 66% or 86.9 million of the households in the US own a pet. Dogs are the most popular pet choice in the US with 65.1 million out of the 86.9 million households owning a dog. In 2022, the overall spending on pet care in the US amounted to a staggering $136.8 billion. Pet ownership is popular across generations. Millennials have the highest pet ownership in the US and make up 33% of all pet owners. Gen X has the second highest number making up 25% of pet owners. You can also check out the 20 Most Popular Pets In The US.

The Pet Care Industry: An Overview

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global pet care market was valued at $159.10 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The global pet care industry is predicted to reach $236.16 billion by 2030. The humanization of pets has led owners to take prompt measures to ensure that their pets are getting optimal care. The increased consumer spending on pet care products is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth during the forecasted period.

Pet care services including veterinary service delivery are evolving with technological advancements and the increasing demand. Pet owners are conscious of the health of their beloved pets and are willing to invest as much as possible. The integration of technology with pet care has led to the emergence of platforms like Parker & Ace by Redesign Health. Parker & Ace is a membership-based clinic that offers members unlimited in-person and online consultations. The platform also has a 24/7 virtual care pharmacy. For an annual fee, the member pet owners can easily access the services being offered regardless of time and distance from the location of the clinic. The tech interface facilitates scheduling, accessing medical records, and setting up virtual consultations.

Prominent Companies In The Pet Care Industry

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF), and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) are some of the most prominent names in the pet care industry.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is an American based in Plantation, Florida. The company manufactures and offers a variety of pet care products including treats, supplies, and medications. On December 14, 2023, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) announced the launch of Chewy Vet Care. Chewy Vet Care will offer a variety of services including routine appointments, urgent care, and surgery. The services provided by the Chewy Vet Care is powered by Chewy's technology platform. The addition of Chewy Vet Care expands Chewy's existing portfolio of pet health offerings by incorporating services including tele-triage, insurance plans, eCommerce, and customer service.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) was founded in 1965 and operates more than 1,500 Petco locations across the United States. The company offers a variety of pet health services, including veterinary care, grooming, and training. On January 23, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced the launch of a customizable pet health insurance on petco.com. The insurance offers coverage for a variety of veterinary services including accidents and illnesses. The insurance plans start at $16 per month for dogs and $9 per month for cats. The enrolled members will receive a 10% discount on veterinary services at Petco's network of hospitals and vaccination clinics.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is a notable company in the pet care industry that is headquartered in New Jersey, US. On February 13, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.24. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 8.48% and amounted to $2.21 billion, ahead of market consensus by $21.29 million. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"We delivered 7% operational revenue growth, growing faster than the industry, propelled by steady demand for innovative products that enable our customers and the animals they care for to thrive. With the ongoing momentum of our monoclonal antibodies for osteoarthritis or OA pain, we saw segment growth of 6% of the US and 9% operational growth internationally. Our companion animal portfolio remains a key growth driver, up 8% operationally, and we saw a return to growth for our livestock portfolio, up 6% operationally. While we continue to operate in an environment of global uncertainty, our diversity across markets, species, and therapeutic areas, has sustained our performance, further demonstrating that animal health is a durable, essential, and growing industry."

Choosing a pet for the first time can be a daunting experience. There is a large number of dog breeds to choose from each having distinct characteristics. We have made a list of the best dog breeds for first time owners. You can also read the 15 Highest Quality Dog Food Brands To Keep Your Pup Happy and Healthy.

Our Methodology:

To make a list of the best dog breeds for first time owners, we employed a consensus methodology. We consulted four different sources that listed the best dog breeds for first time owners and extracted the names that appeared in 2 of the 4 sources. Our sources included the World Animal Foundation, Reader's Digest, Daily Paws, and Spruce Pets. We then tabulated the names of breeds extracted from these sources along with the average ranking for each name. The list has been arranged initially by the number of mentions in ascending order and then by average ranking across sources in descending order.

16. Mixed breeds

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12

Mixed breed dogs are also known as mutts or hybrids. The diverse set of genetic makeup of mixed-breed dogs makes them a good fit for first-time owners as they have a mixture of different characteristics in one dog. The genetic makeup of mixed-breed dogs adds health and longevity while enabling the owner to give a loving home to a dog that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

15. Welsh Springer Spaniel

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10

Welsh springer spaniel is one of the best dog breeds for first-time owners. The small dog only has a maximum weight of approximately 45 pounds. The dog breed is very affectionate and loyal being the perfect pet to welcome in your home.

14. Goldendoodle

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8

Goldendoodle is a crossbreed dog that is a hybrid of a Golden Retriever and a Poodle. The dog breed is very friendly and active. Goldendoodles are considered to have a non-shedding coat, which adds in their charm for first time dog owners.

13. Beagle

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 6.5

The Beagle is a small to medium-sized breed of hound. Beagles have a weight range of 20 to 30 pounds and are 13 to 15 inches tall. The dog breed has a medium-sized coat and an amazing sense of smell.

12. Boxer

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 2.5

The boxer is a medium size dog breed. The distinguishing characteristic of this dog breed is its muscular and athletic build. Boxer breed dogs are considered super smart and affectionate, making them a good choice for first time dog owners.

11. Yorkshire Terrier

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12

The Yorkshire Terrier is also known as a Yorkie and one of the best dog breeds for first time owners. Yorkshire Terriers are a small breed of dogs and only have a maximum weight of 7 pounds. The coat of Yorkshire terriers is tan on the head and dark steel-grey on the body.

10. Great Dane

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.7

The Great Dane is a German breed of dog. The dog breed is large and can weigh up to 175 pounds. The short-furred Great Dane breed dogs have a variety of colors. Great Dane is one of the best dog breeds for first time dog owners.

9. Whippet

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9

The Whippet is a British breed of medium-sized sighthound and typically weighs between 25–40 pounds. The dog breed is very agile and has a friendly nature. Whippets are also considered easy to train making them a good choice for first time owners.

8. Standard Poodle

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8

Standard Poodle is one of the most popular dog breeds. Standard poodles have an average height of almost 15 inches and weigh between 40–70 pounds. Standard poodles are considered obedient and friendly.

7. Labrador Retriever

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 7

Labrador retrievers are extremely friendly and are one of the smartest dog breeds. They fall in the medium-to-large category of dogs according to size. This breed of dog is a good choice when choosing a companion. Labrador retrievers also have an easy-to-maintain coat, making them a good choice for dog owners learning to take care of their new pet.

6. Shih Tzu

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 6.7

The Shih Tzu is a small and playful dog breed. The thick and long coat is a distinguishing factor for this dog breed. Shih Tzus generally has a maximum height of 10.5 inches and weighs around 9 to 17 pounds.

