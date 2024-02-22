In this article, we will be navigating through the 16 best exercises for lower back pain. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Best Exercises For Lower Back Pain.

Virtual Fitness Industry: An Analysis

During the pandemic, people were stuck at home with no physical activities which led to a surge in the popularity of virtual fitness. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global virtual fitness market was valued at $20.3 billion in 2023. The virtual fitness industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.72 % from 2023 to 2030. The market is anticipated to reach $106.4 billion by 2023. The attraction towards online fitness is spread across generations and is especially notable among millennials.

Remote workouts offer flexibility and can be incorporated with relative ease into a person's busy routine. There are two main types of sessions available in virtual fitness, group and solo. In 2022, group sessions dominated the market. The group segment had a market share of 59.1% in 2022. Group workouts help create a community while also encouraging people to show up. However, solo sessions are gaining popularity and are expected to have a relatively higher CAGR during the forecasted period. Solo sessions enable the person to follow their unique goals.

Companies are incorporating the latest technologies including extended reality with their workouts to attract a greater audience by enhancing experiences. On December 14, 2023, Les Mills announced the launch of LES MILLS XR DANCE, a virtual reality fitness game. Les Mills is known for its evidence-based exercise programs and for delivering group fitness experiences. LES MILLS XR DANCE merges virtual technology with coaching, providing an immersive party-like experience to the user. The app offers personalized guidance from renowned instructors in various dance styles. The game has been developed in collaboration with Odders, XR gaming specialist, and Monstercat.

Region-wise, North America was the most dominant region in the global virtual fitness market in 2022. North America had a revenue share of 40.3% in 2022. The growing aging population and growing health consciousness among the population contributed to a large share of the region in the market. Asia Pacific region is envisioned to have a significant CAGR during the forecasted period. The increasing obesity rates have prompted people to make more health-conscious decisions which is expected to contribute to the growth of the region.

Notable Names In The Fitness Industry

Some of the most prominent names in the fitness industry include Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN), Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). You can also check out the 10 Best Fitness and Gym Stocks To Buy Now.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) is a technology company founded in 1989. The company specializes in technology for various activities, including activity trackers and sports watches. On January 8, Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) announced the launch of HRM-Fit. The device has a clip-on design and has been specially designed for women. The monitor is compatible with various sports bras and tracks real-time heart rate and training data while performing a variety of activities including HIIT. HRM-Fit is currently available at $149.99 and can be connected to Garmin smartwatches and Edge cycling computers.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is one of the fastest-growing fitness franchisors in the US. The company aims to provide a "Judgement Free Zone" for people embarking on their fitness journies. On January 3, the company announced the launch of the PF Media Network. The media network is a multi-channel solution designed to facilitate advertisers to connect with members across the nationwide clubs. PF Media Network would connect 18 million members across 2,400 clubs. The network comprises in-club media, digital audience targeting, and affiliate campaigns. Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) aims to create efficient engagement through the media network, drive awareness and sales for advertisers, and enhance member experience.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a noteworthy name in the fitness industry. The athletic apparel retailer company owns MIRROR which is an interactive home gym that offers fitness classes and personal training. On December 7, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $2.53, beating estimates by $0.25. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 18.7% and amounted to $2.20 billion, ahead of market consensus by $17.06 million. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"As you saw from our press release, our results remain strong and balanced as both our top and bottom line exceeded our expectations. Revenue increased 19% versus last year, comparable sales grew 9% in stores and 19% in our e-commerce business and adjusted EPS increased 27% versus the same period last year, and our Board recently authorized a new 1 billion share repurchase program, which reflects our optimism in the growth trajectory of the business. Meghan will share the detailed financials later in the call, and I think it’s clear our performance continues to speak to the strong response to the lululemon brand in our markets across the globe and how we remain in the early innings of our growth story.Now let’s look at quarter 3 in more detail as I share highlights in 3 areas: product innovation, brand building strategies and regional performance. Let’s begin with product. One of our competitive advantages is our ability to consistently bring newness and innovation into our assortment. Our product teams work with our athletes and ambassadors leverage our science of field innovation platform and solve for the unmet needs of our guests. Quarter 3 was no exception as we introduced several new styles into our assortment. Let me highlight just a few. In quarter 3, our women’s business increased 19%, fueled by new product launches, strength in bottoms and ongoing performance in key franchises. As we shared on our last earnings call, we mentioned the launch of a new franchise for women."

Good health and fitness improve the quality of life. Prevention is better than cure and to avoid discomfort in the future having a good fitness routine can help. We have made a list of the best exercises for the lower back. You can also read the 20 Best Fitness Apps in 2023.

Our Methodology:

To make a list of the best exercises for the lower back, we have used a consensus methodology. We sifted through four sources that listed and ranked the best exercises for lower back pain and extracted the ones that appeared in at least two of the four sources. Our sources included WebMD, Healthline, Glamour, and Today. We tabulated the number of mentions and ranking for each of these items. From the data collected, we calculated the average ranking across sources for each exercise. We have used the number of mentions as the primary metric and the average ranking across sources as the secondary metric.

16. Sphinx Stretch

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10

The Sphinx Stretch is a yoga exercise that helps to open the chest, lungs, and lower back. The stretch is considered extremely beneficial for rebalancing the natural curve of your lower back. When performing the stretch, bring your arms up and rest your elbows under your shoulders with your forearms on the floor, parallel to each other.

15. The Hyperextension

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.5

Hyperextension exercises aim to strengthen and improve flexibility in the lower back. Hyperextensions for the lower back typically involve extending the spine from a flexed position, such as on a hyperextension bench. It is one of the best exercises for lower back pain.

14. Hip Flexor Stretches

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9

Hip Flexor Stretches are very beneficial when alleviating lower back pain. Some of the popular hip flexor stretches include half kneeling hip flexor stretch and edge-of-table stretch. The stretches, if performed correctly, are expected to improve lower back pain.

13. Plank

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8.5

Planking is one of the easiest and most effective exercises for lower back pain. For planking, the person must get into a push-up position while keeping the elbows directly under your shoulders. A 30-second plank is considered a good starting point.

12. Pelvic Tilt

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 7

The pelvic tilt is a core engagement exercise. The activation of the deep core muscles helps improve lower back pain. The pelvic tilt can be modified based on individual needs.

11. Lower Back Rotation

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 6.5

The lower back rotation exercise can help improve flexibility and mobility in the lumbar spine. It is one of the best exercises for lower back pain. To perform the exercise, the person must drop both knees to one side while turning their head to the other side, keeping their shoulders flat on the floor.

10. Glute Bridge

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5.5

The glute bridge is an effective exercise for strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles. The exercise is simple to perform and can help eliminate lower back pain. Glute Bridges can be modified and made more challenging based on individual needs and goals.

9. Knee Rotation

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5.5

Knee rotation exercises help improve flexibility and stability in the knee joint. There are different variations of the exercise enabling the person performing to choose the one that best suits their needs. It is recommended to start with controlled articulated rotations (CARS) and increase the number of rotations gradually with time.

8. Child’s Pose With Side Stretch

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5

The child's pose with side stretch is a yoga pose. The stretch instantly improves the built-up tension in hips, thighs, and back muscles. The child's pose with side stretch has been noted to help calm the nervous system and promote relaxation.

7. The Bridge Roll-Up

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4.5

Bridge Roll-Up refers to a combination exercise that includes elements of the Supine Bridge and Pelvic Roll-Up. This exercise targets the gluteal muscles, hamstrings, and lower back muscles. It is one of the best exercises for lower back pain.

6. Piriformis Stretch

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4.5

The piriformis stretch is a beneficial exercise for alleviating tension and improving mobility. It targets the piriformis muscle, which plays a crucial role in stabilizing the hip joint. Some of the variations of the stretch include the lying piriformis stretch and the supine piriformis stretch.

Disclosure: None. 16 Best Exercises For Lower Back Pain is originally published on Insider Monkey.