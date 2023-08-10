In this article, we will talk about the 16 easiest countries to get PR for international students. We will also discuss the emerging trends in international students' mobility and the key players in the industry. You can skip our detailed analysis and head straight to the 5 Easiest Countries To Get PR For International Students.

The concept of 'study abroad' has persisted over time, with people leaving their homeland and traveling to new places to learn. There are a myriad of reasons for student mobility and it varies among individuals. Students might travel to a new place for better education, higher ranked universities, to experience education in a foreign country, to be more independent, to experience new cultures, and to travel while also getting a formal education. However, one of the main reasons is the search for a better future and improved lifestyle.

Not every country in the world is peaceful. People often want to leave and get Permanent Residency (PR) in other countries to improve their quality of life. PR grants a person the right to live and work in a country indefinitely however they are not a citizen of that country. Students who have left their country for education often prefer permanently settling in the destination country. Seeking PR is especially considerable for students getting higher education. According to a report by IMARC Group, the global higher education market was valued at $20.1 billion, and it is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.2% from 2023 to 2028, reaching $61.1 billion at the end of the forecasted period.

Recent Trends In Student Mobility

When the pandemic hit, student mobility was severely impacted. People were social distancing, and education became primarily virtual. However, now that the situation has improved, the world is recovering from the slump in international student mobility trends. According to a report by Holon IQ, the number of international students rose from 1 million in 1970 to more than 5 million in 2019, corresponding to $196 billion in direct annual expenditure. This number is expected to almost double to $433 billion by 2030. International student enrollments are expected to grow to 8 million by 2030. The rise in globalization combined with technological advancement and easy access to information online, like searching for universities and scholarships, has generated an upsurge in the number of students considering studying abroad.

According to the Holon IQ report, about 70% of the global demand for education is primarily in Asia and Africa. However, the supply side is predominantly confined to the North American and European regions, with the majority of the top-ranked universities located there. According to the QS World University Rankings 2024, the United States has the highest number of top-ranked universities, 199, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 top universities worldwide. They are at the top of the list of countries with the best education. This supply-demand imbalance is one of the main factors for the influx of students to North America and Europe. After the pandemic, the number of international students is expected to grow further as the world is moving towards a normal situation with no travel restrictions.

Notable Names In Education For Study Abroad

Some of the largest education companies in the world are assisting students with their mobility. These companies provide consultancy services facilitating students to plan their future and move abroad easily. One of the most prominent names in education consultancy is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU). The company provides consulting services to students aspiring to move abroad.

On July 26, the company reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) reported earnings per share of $0.37. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $860.57 million, up 64.22% year over year, and ahead of Wall Street estimates by $42.17 million. It is among the list of best education stocks to buy in 2023. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2023:

"In particular, I would like to highlight the solid recovery has been valid in the growth of our overseas test prep and overseas study consulting businesses, which have recorded steady increments in revenues and enrollments. The dedicated blend of our restructured business model better utilizes the facility and streamlined cost structure have not only helped us yield better than expected margins in this fiscal quarter but also enlivened our continued exploration of new potential ventures as we unfold a new chapter of innovative endeavors. The company's sustainable profitability, resilient business lines, and emerging new initiatives have reaffirmed our belief in maintaining a healthy growth of our market share amid the encouraging environmental recovery. Now, I would like to spend some time to talk about the quarter's performance across our remaining business lines and new business to you in detail. Our key remaining business secured a promising trend, coupled with the positive momentum in our new initiatives. Breaking it down, the overseas test-drive business reported a revenue increase of 52% in dollar terms or 62% in RMB terms year-over-year for the first quarter. The overseas study consulting business recorded a revenue increase of about 6% in dollar terms or 13% in RMB terms year-over-year for this quarter."

Another prominent name is IDP Education (ASX:IEL). It is an Australian company leading international students through consultancy services. IDP helps students from all across the globe to study in "English-speaking countries". The company is almost 50 years old and is operating in more than 30 countries. IDP Education (ASX:IEL) is connected extensively with schools, colleges, and universities across the globe. The vast network of partner education institutions enables them to connect their clients with their best match based on their preferences.

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) is also a major name in the industry. The key services the company offers are English-language training and proficiency exam preparation. By better enabling the students to prepare for the English proficiency test it facilitates their mobility and provides them with the essentials required to move abroad.

16 Easiest Countries To Get PR For International Students

Our Methodology

To make the list of easiest countries to get PR for international students, we initially filtered out the countries with the highest number of top-ranked universities. We used QS World University Rankings 2024 and calculated the number of top-ranked universities in all 104 countries listed. We then sifted through the top 35 countries and organized them based on their inbound mobility rate in 2020 by UNESCO. UNESCO has defined the inbound mobility rates as the "number of students from abroad studying in a given country, expressed as a percentage of total tertiary enrollment in that country." The top 16 countries from that list were then ranked based on the time required before you become eligible to apply for PR. We used the information from these countries' individual government sites to estimate the time required. Since some countries on our list required the same amount of time; we have used the inbound mobility rates as the tiebreaker.

16 Easiest Countries To Get PR For International Students

16. Japan

Inbound Mobility Rate: 5.7 Time Required: 10 Years

Japan is one of the easiest countries to get PR for international students. Japan is located in East Asia. According to QS ranking, it has 50 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 5.7. A person can apply for PR if they have lived in Japan for over 10 years under any visa. However, this is not a strict requirement. A point system based on a person's skills eases this out. The 10 years requirement, however, has been repetitively mentioned across various sites.

15. Italy

Inbound Mobility Rate: 2.9 Time Required: 5 Years

Italy is located in Europe. According to QS ranking, it has 42 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 2.9. Italy has a rich culture and history that attracts thousands of international students every year. A person can apply for PR after they have lived in Italy for a minimum of 5 years.

14. South Korea

Inbound Mobility Rate: 3.7 Time Required: 5 Years

South Korea is located in East Asia. According to QS ranking, it has 43 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 3.7. People can apply for PR if they have lived in South Korea for more than 5 years. It is among the easiest countries to get PR for international students.

13. Spain

Inbound Mobility Rate: 3.8 Time Required: 5 Years

Spain is located in Europe. According to QS ranking, it has 35 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 3.8. After a person has held the temporary residence permit for 5 years, they become eligible for PR. It is one of the countries with the best quality of life, making it a highly preferred location to get PR for international students.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), IDP Education (ASX:IEL), and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) are some of the most noteworthy companies facilitating students to study abroad.

12. Poland

Inbound Mobility Rate: 4.5 Time Required: 5 Years

Poland is located in Europe. According to QS ranking, it has 22 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 4.5. A person can apply for PR if they have lived in Poland for over 5 years. It is one of the easiest countries to get PR for international students.

11. Russia

Inbound Mobility Rate: 5 Time Required: 5 Years

Russia spread across both Europe and Asia. According to QS ranking, it has 48 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 5. A person becomes eligible for PR in Malaysia after working for 5 years there. There is a 5-year validity, and it can be extended unlimited times.

10. Kazakhstan

Inbound Mobility Rate: 5.5 Time Required: 5 Years

Kazakhstan is among the easiest countries to get PR for international students. Kazakhstan is located in Asia. According to QS ranking, it has 21 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 5.5. A person becomes eligible for PR in Kazakhstan after working for 5 years there.

9. United Kingdom

Inbound Mobility Rate: 20.1 Time Required: 5 Years

The United Kingdom is located in Europe. According to QS ranking, it has 90 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 20.1. PR is referred to as Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK. Once a person has resided continuously in the UK for 5 years, they become eligible to apply for PR. The UK has some of the best universities in the world and attracts many students every year. The UK is one of the easiest countries to get PR for international students.

8. France

Inbound Mobility Rate: 9.2 Time Required: 4 Years

France is located in Europe. According to QS ranking, it has 35 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 9.2. People can apply for PR if they have lived in the country for 4 years. The short time required to get PR makes it a top-listed country on our list of easiest countries to get PR for international students.

Some companies that assist international student mobility include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), IDP Education (ASX:IEL), and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC).

7. Australia

Inbound Mobility Rate: 36 Time Required: 3.5 Years

According to QS ranking, it has 38 of the top 1500 universities in the world. It has an inbound mobility rate of 26. A person can apply for PR if they have been living in Australia for more than 3.5. It is one of the most popular destination countries for international students.

6. United States

Inbound Mobility Rate: 5.1 Time Required: 3 Years

The United States has 199 of the top 1500 universities in the world according to QS ranking. It has an inbound mobility rate of 5.1. A person can apply for PR if they have lived in the US for over 3 years. The United States has the most number of highest-ranked universities in the whole world. It is among the most significant names on our list of easiest countries to get PR for international students.

