20 Countries with the Best Education

Quality education is crucial for countries as it lays the foundation for individual and societal development. A strong education system promotes social mobility, reduces inequalities, and fosters a culture of lifelong learning. Ultimately, investing in the best education ensures a nation's competitiveness, sustainable growth, and a brighter future for its people. Hence, as nations strive to provide quality education to their citizens, some countries have emerged as global leaders in promoting an environment that nurtures learning, innovation, and critical thinking.

According to OECD Education Rankings, Estonia, leads among all OECD countries with an average PISA score of 526, closely followed by Japan and Korea with scores of 520. On the other end of the spectrum is Colombia, the lowest-performing OECD country, with an average score of 406. This highlights a pertinent gap of 120 points between the highest and lowest-performing countries within the OECD.

Which Countries Have The Toughest Education Systems?

It is true when they say mental toughness fosters critical thinking. When challenges are faced head-on, students develop resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. This connection is particularly evident in countries like South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, known for their toughest education systems. They not only prioritize academic excellence but also set rigorous standards for their students.

Where is EdTech headed?

The Covid-19 pandemic fueled the rise of digital education around the world which is now heading towards a future characterized by increased accessibility, personalized learning experiences, and the integration of emerging educational technologies. Such a future is promised by the trends observed around Edtech and Edtech Companies.

Firstly, venture capitalists have invested over $20.8 billion in the Edtech sector globally in 2021. Companies are continuously upskilling their workforce, and online education is becoming the new norm. The Global EdTech venture capital investments in 2022 reached $10.6 billion, experiencing a 49% decline compared to the record levels of 2021. However, 2023 is expected to see a moderation back to pre-pandemic levels with growth in the US, Europe, and India, replacing China's dominance in EdTech funding.

Moreover, EdTech firms are merging and partnering to achieve economies of scale and address high customer acquisition costs. For instance, in 2022, 2U Inc. (NYSE:TWOU) introduced a major feature to its degree partnership model, expanding its support for a broader range of programs and institutions on the edX platform. This updated model allows universities to tailor partnership packages to align with their specific needs, offering different levels of technology-enabled services. Importantly, in all degree programs powered by 2U Inc (NYSE:TWOU) and edX, university partners maintain control over essential academic functions, such as tuition and admission decisions.

Secondly, large firms are investing in employee reskilling and upskilling to attract and retain talent. Edtech companies are expanding their enterprise offerings to meet the demand for upskilling and reskilling. This was exemplified by the retail giant, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). It is expanding its learning and development contributions by partnering with edtech company Springboard to offer short-form programs through Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Live Better U program.

These programs aim to upskill associates in high-demand areas such as cybersecurity, software engineering, and data analytics. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)'s investment in education includes covering the total cost of college fees and associated expenses for its associates, resulting in approximately $333 million in tuition savings since 2018. The program has shown positive results, with enrollees being more likely to receive promotions and stay with the company.

Lastly, Edtech providers are focusing on enhancing user experiences by offering value-added services like personalized mentoring, job preparation, and community support. In line with this trend, Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)'s US Higher Education segment has witnessed growth for the first time since 2020. The segment experienced year-over-year growth of 2.3% in Q1 2023, driven by increased enrollments in the Capella and Strayer University programs. The growth can be attributed to both individual enrollments and registrations through employer affiliations.

As part of its services, Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) provides a subscription-based service called Sophia Learning that grants students access to a wide range of college-level courses for a monthly fee of $99. Additionally, through a recent partnership with the University of the People, the company has gained access to a potential student base of 126,000. The credits earned through this program are transferable to partner colleges and universities. The success of the program is evident from a noteworthy 24% year-over-year increase in total subscribers and an impressive 36% growth in revenue of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during Q1 2023.

Losing Teachers: A Growing Concern

Even though EdTech and digital education are on the rise, traditional teaching and learning have not been eliminated from educational institutions. However, while teaching is one of the most respected professions in the world, its absence haunts educational institutions worldwide. Teacher shortages are becoming a significant concern across several European countries, including France, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, and Italy. These countries are grappling with recruitment challenges and a general sense of disillusionment within the teaching profession, exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany, despite having one of the best education systems, estimates a shortage of 25,000 teachers by 2025, while Portugal expects a shortfall of 30,000 by 2030. France currently has 4,000 vacant teaching positions. The lack of attractiveness in the profession can be attributed to factors such as low wages, deteriorating working conditions, and a perceived lack of status. Similar teacher shortages are not limited to Europe; the United States and countries in sub-Saharan Africa are also faced with difficulties in finding and retaining teachers.

20 Countries with the Best Education

gpointstudio/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To rank countries with the best education, we utilized a methodology based on three key indicators: expenditure, presence of quality institutions, and strength of the educational system. Firstly, we examined the percentage of GDP allocated towards education expenditure. We sourced data for GDP allocation towards education from the IMF. Secondly, we considered the number of flagship and highly ranked institutions, with a particular focus on universities emphasizing research. Lastly, we assessed the overall consensus of citizens regarding the quality of education provided. Each indicator was assigned a score out of 10, and these scores were then averaged to calculate an overall score out of 10 for each country.

Here is the list of countries with the best education:

20. Slovenia

Expenditure: 9.1

Presence of Quality Institutions: 7.0

Strength of Education System: 6.5

Average Score: 7.53

Slovenia, despite its smaller size, has a highly effective education system. The compulsory primary education ensures that students receive a solid foundation and encourages them to pursue further education. The system's emphasis on both vocational and academic study fosters a balance between intellectual development and industrialization within the country. Moreover, the affordability of education ensures that students have equal opportunities to succeed and make the most of their potential.

19. Israel

Expenditure: 8.8

Presence of Quality Institutions: 7.2

Strength of Education System: 7.0

Average Score: 7.66

According to Wisevoter, Israel ranks as the 22nd most educated country globally, with an impressive 46.01% of its population having completed tertiary education. Additionally, Israel boasts a relatively high per capita GDP, indicating a strong economy. The country also allocates significant funding toward education, highlighting its commitment to providing quality learning opportunities.

18. New Zealand

Expenditure: 7.6

Presence of Quality Institutions: 8.1

Strength of Education System: 7.5

Average Score: 7.73

New Zealand has a highly regarded education system known for its quality and innovation. Two prominent universities in the country known for their research excellence are the University of Auckland and the University of Otago, attracting students from around the world and contributing to groundbreaking research in various fields.

17. Taiwan

Expenditure: 8.2

Presence of Quality Institutions: 7.0

Strength of Education System: 8.3

Average Score: 7.83

Taiwan's education system is widely recognized for its high standards and strong emphasis on academic excellence. The country consistently performs well in international assessments such as the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Taiwan places significant importance on science, mathematics, and technology education, fostering a culture of innovation and scientific research. This makes Taiwan one of the most advanced countries in technology, particularly in electronics.

16. Norway

Expenditure: 9.5

Presence of Quality Institutions: 7.7

Strength of Education System: 8.0

Average Score: 8.07

Norway is a country with the highest standards of living along with a well-regarded education system which is known for its commitment to inclusivity, equality, and high academic standards. The country places a strong emphasis on early childhood education and provides free education at all levels, including higher education. Moreover, Norway is home to several esteemed universities, including the University of Oslo and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, known for their research output and academic excellence.

15. Finland

Expenditure: 9.2

Presence of Quality Institutions: 8.4

Strength of Education System: 8.5

Average Score: 8.37

Finland is internationally acclaimed for its exceptional education system. It consistently ranks among the top performers in global education assessments such as the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Finnish schools prioritize a holistic approach to education that values student well-being and hence, promotes a love for learning.

14. Belgium

Expenditure: 8.4

Presence of Quality Institutions: 7.8

Strength of Education System: 9.2

Average Score: 8.46

Belgium is one of the countries with the highest quality education systems that is known for its rigor and diversity. The country follows a unique structure with separate educational systems for the Flemish, French, and German-speaking communities. It places a strong emphasis on multilingualism, with students typically learning multiple languages. Belgium is also home to several prestigious universities, including KU Leuven which is recognized for its extraordinary research and academic contributions.

13. Japan

Expenditure: 8.0

Presence of Quality Institutions: 8.7

Strength of Education System: 8.7

Average Score: 8.47

Japan's education system is highly regarded globally for its academic excellence, rigorous standards, and strong emphasis on discipline and dedication. In the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) conducted by the OECD, Japanese students consistently demonstrate impressive performance, particularly in science-related subjects.

12. Singapore

Expenditure: 8.1

Presence of Quality Institutions: 9.2

Strength of Education System: 8.3

Average Score: 8.53

Singapore has a focus on educational rigor and competitiveness, differentiated learning pathways, and responsive reforms. The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) contribute to its success through the top education system rankings, research emphasis, and comprehensive programs across various disciplines. Singapore's education system is widely regarded all over the world. However, the reason we've ranked it a little lower than other countries in our list is its high student-teacher ratio and the fact that students are also often segregated based on grades.

11. Australia

Expenditure: 7.9

Presence of Quality Institutions: 8.5

Strength of Education System: 9.5

Average Score: 8.63

The country is home to several prestigious universities, including the University of Melbourne and the Australian National University, which consistently rank among the top universities globally. Australia also emphasizes research and innovation, making it an attractive destination for international students.

10. Germany

Expenditure: 8.7

Presence of Quality Institutions: 8.74

Strength of Education System: 8.9

Average Score: 8.67

Germany's education system is the most high-quality free education system in the world. The system is tremendously effective due to its emphasis on practical skills, strong vocational training programs, and close collaboration between industry and academia that results in a skilled workforce and economic competitiveness.

9. Switzerland

Expenditure: 8.6

Presence of Quality Institutions: 8.6

Strength of Education System: 8.8

Average Score: 8.67

Switzerland is among the top countries with high quality education. It is renowned for its exceptional education system, characterized by high academic standards and a strong emphasis on vocational training. The country is home to world-class universities such as ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich, known for their research and innovation. Additionally, Switzerland was also one of the top countries with the highest quality of life heading into 2023, with its citizens enjoying one of the highest average incomes globally.

8. Netherlands

Expenditure: 8.9

Presence of Quality Institutions: 7.8

Strength of Education System: 9.4

Average Score: 8.7

Netherlands prioritizes interdisciplinary learning, practical experience, and critical thinking, that fosters a student-centered and interactive learning environment. With a strong focus on internationalization and a high standard of living, the Netherlands is a popular destination for those seeking quality education and cultural diversity.

7. South Korea

Expenditure: 9.0

Presence of Quality Institutions: 9.3

Strength of Education System: 7.8

Average Score: 8.7

South Korea is renowned for having one of the world's top education systems, particularly excelling in the field of engineering. The government places significant emphasis on education, recognizing its crucial role in driving the country's economy forward.

6. France

Expenditure: 8.3

Presence of Quality Institutions: 9.3

Strength of Education System: 8.7

Average Score: 8.76

France's high-quality education is attributed to its strong government focus, remarkable investment, and a rich educational tradition and history. These factors contribute to well-resourced schools and universities that prioritize academic excellence and cultivate a culture of intellectual rigor.

