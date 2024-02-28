In this article, we will take a look at the 16 longest lasting jeans brands of 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Longest Lasting Jeans Brands of 2024.

The Global Denim Outlook

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global denim jeans market was valued at $42.81 billion in 2023. The global denim jeans market is expected to grow to $67.31 billion by 2030 from $45.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67%. The market for denim jeans is rapidly growing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Such is primarily due to rising customer expenditure on fast fashion and outdoor clothing items. Well-established brands are rapidly opening outlets in these regions. The Asia Pacific is one of the largest distributors of raw materials, especially denim and cotton. North America stands strong as the most dominant market for denim jeans. Denim jeans are easily available via online platforms and brick-and-mortar stores in the region. You can also take a look at the biggest clothing manufacturing countries in the world.

Companies that Produce the Best Denim

Some of the leading clothing companies that produce high quality jeans include Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO), and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Let's discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the largest clothing companies by market cap.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is a clothing company headquartered in California, United States. The company specializes in the production of jeans, shirts, sweaters, jackets, pants, chinos, shorts, overalls, socks, underwear, and accessories. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) launched a new pair of blue jeans. The 501 '54 classic slim-leg jeans are inspired by the original Levi's blue jeans. The jeans are 100% cotton and are available for $128.

Levi Strauss & Co.'s (NYSE:LEVI) vast offerings and popularity explain its financial results. On January 25, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.44. The company also reported revenue worth $1.64 billion during the quarter, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 3.37%. Here are some comments from Levi Strauss & Co.'s (NYSE:LEVI) Q4 2023 earnings call:

"We have the right strategies in place, which we will accelerate by unlocking efficiency with the launch of our global productivity initiative, Project FUEL. We are seeing strong growth in our DTC and international businesses, both critical components of our growth algorithm. We have further strengthened the management team, who I am confident will drive our execution. While we’re encouraged by momentum in our business, including continued positive DTC trends, moderating inflation and early improvement in US wholesale, we are taking a cautious approach to our outlook given the continued macroeconomic uncertainty."

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is a clothing and accessories retailer based in Pennsylvania, United States. The company sells a range of jeans, cargo pants, tops, pants, and dresses. The new AE Dreamy Drape Stretch Baggy Jeans are priced at $69.95 and are available in several colors including light destroy wash, light vintage, easy breezy blue, brown, cream, onyx black, and peach. The jeans are 57% cotton, 18% lyocell, 12% recycled cotton, 11% viscose, and 2% elastane.

Wall Street is positive on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO). On February 26, UBS financial analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating on the stock and revised his price target to $27 from $29. Over the past 3 months, 2 Wall Street analysts have given a Buy rating on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO). American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has an average price target of $22.25 and a high forecast of $27.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in apparel and accessories. On February 8, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $4.17, beating estimates by $0.62. The company also reported revenue worth $1.93 billion, ahead of market consensus by $63.93 million, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 5.55%. Here are some comments from Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Q3 2024 earnings call:

"We are proud of our team’s strong execution on our next great chapter accelerate plan through what continues to be a highly dynamic operating environment. We are focused on what we can control, shifting to GTC, harnessing big data and AI and of course, operating and balance sheet discipline. This puts us in a position of strength as we continue to deliver our commitments and drive long-term value creation."

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 16 longest lasting jeans brands of 2024. You can also read our piece on the best clothing stocks to buy.

Our Methodology

To make a list of the longest lasting jeans brands of 2024 we initially sifted through multiple online rankings on the topic and tabulated a list of the most commonly mentioned brands. We then checked jeans brands with bestseller products listed on multiple online stores including Amazon, Asos, and eBay. We sourced the average ratings and the number of reviews from these sources for each brand. For our list, we chose brands that had multiple products with an average rating of at least 4.0 and at least 1,500 reviews. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the average ratings, with the number of reviews used as a tie-breaker.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

16. Levi's

Average Customer Rating: 4.25

Customer Reviews: 2,323

Levi's ranks 16th on our list of the longest lasting jeans brands of 2024. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in California, United States. The company offers an elaborate collection of jeans, jackets, and tops for men, women, and kids. The 311 Shaping Skinny Women's Jeans is a best selling item by Levi's. It is available on the official site for $69.50. It is made from 78% cotton and 21% polyester.

15. Bonobos

Average Customer Rating: 4.27

Customer Reviews: 1,880

Bonobos ranks 15th on our list of the longest lasting jeans brands to buy from in 2024. The brand offers denim jeans in multiple shades, washes, and colors. It provides travel jeans, selvedge stretch jeans, and premium stretch jeans. Bonobos is known to produce durable and comfortable clothing items. It has an average customer rating of 4.27.

14. APC

Average Customer Rating: 4.33

Customer Reviews: 2,160

APC is a leading clothing company with an immense focus on quality. APC was founded in 1987 in France. The brand offers a range of clothing options including jeans, trousers, chinos, blouses, jackets, shoes, flats, boots, sandals, and coats. APC has an average customer rating of 4.33.

13. Gap

Average Customer Rating: 4.40

Customer Reviews: 1,789

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) specializes in the production of some of the longest lasting jeans in the world. Gap was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in California, United States. The company offers a range of casual wear items for women, men, and kids.

12. Old Navy

Average Customer Rating: 4.40

Customer Reviews: 2,433

Old Navy ranks 12th on our list of the longest lasting jeans brands in 2024. The brand sells a range of products including jeans, sweaters, cardigans, denims, maternity wear, and dresses.

11. Tom Ford

Average Customer Rating: 4.40

Customer Reviews: 2,538

Jeans by Tom Ford are some of the longest lasting jeans to buy. The Moleskin Slim Fit Denim is one of the best selling items by Tom Ford. It is made from 98% cotton and 2% polyurethane. Tom Ford has an average customer star rating of 4.4.

10. Calvin Klein

Average Customer Rating: 4.45

Customer Reviews: 1,590

Calvin Klein ranks as one of the best jeans brands to buy from. The Skinny Fit Limelight Jeans are a best selling item by Calvin Klein. They are available at a discounted price of $62.65. The jeans are made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane.

9. Everlane

Average Customer Rating: 4.47

Customer Reviews: 1,625

Everlane ranks ninth on our list of the longest lasting jeans brands in 2024. Everlane is a clothing brand based in the United States. The Way High Jean by Everlane has an average customer star rating of 4.3. It is made from 98% regenerative cotton and 2% elastane.

8. Wrangler

Average Customer Rating: 4.50

Customer Reviews: 1,546

Wrangler is one of the longest lasting jeans brands to buy from in 2024. Wrangler is headquartered in North Carolina, United States. The company recently launched a new bootcut pair of jeans. The Women's Westward Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in Magnetic Pull is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane.

7. Lucky Brand

Average Customer Rating: 4.50

Customer Reviews: 2,450

Lucky Brand ranks seventh on our list of the longest lasting jeans brands in 2024. The denim clothing company was founded in 1990 and is based in Vernon, California. The company sells shirts, jackets, and denim jeans for men and women. The Mid Rise Boy Jean is a best seller and is available for $129. It is made from 72% cotton and 28% hemp.

6. Carhartt

Average Customer Rating: 4.53

Customer Reviews: 2,109

Carhartt is one of the longest lasting jeans brands to buy from in 2024. The brand was founded in 1889. The Flame Resistant Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Tapered Jean is one of the top-rated pairs of jeans by Carhartt. The pair of jeans is 98% cotton and 2% spandex. The jeans are considered to be highly durable and abrasion-resistant. The item is available on the official Carhartt site for $119.99.

