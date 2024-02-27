In this article, we will list 17 best dog breeds for seniors. If you want to skip our discussion about pet ownership among senior people and the humanization of pets, go to the 7 Best Dog Breeds For Seniors.

In our previous article about the most popular dog breeds, we looked at how pet ownership surged post covid, particularly in the United States. We also discussed how, between the years 2021 and 2022, nearly one in ten people between the ages of 50 to 80 got a new pet. We will begin this article by discussing the benefits of pet ownership among old people.

Pet ownership is associated with reduced deterioration in physical health among older adults. There is an increasing body of research that suggests that pet ownership provides social support to older adults. It increases the chances of social interaction and decreases loneliness in older adults. It has the potential to contribute to the maintenance of the cognitive function of older adults, thus promoting healthy aging. This is especially true for socially isolated older individuals who turn to their pets as sympathetic ears.

The presence of an animal encourages social interaction even in individuals with dementia. In a research, a visit from a friendly dog improved the quality of social interactions in residents of care homes. Owning a dog is also related to physical activity and has been shown to support health in all individuals. Research shows that compared to older adults who don't own pets, dog walkers had lower body mass and made fewer visits to healthcare professionals.

Given the above-mentioned benefits of owning a pet, it is no surprise that pet ownership in older adults boomed after the Covid. Pet ownership, in general, also increased as the rate of growth of households owning pets doubled between the years 2020 and 2023 compared to the period of 2009 to 2019. This has also resulted in increased spending on pet food and supplies.

One of the reasons for an increase in pet spending is the humanization of pets, which has led to the premiumization of quality diets and gain-free brands. However, this humanization is seeping into other lifestyle aspects of the pet.

The pet economy was worth between $130 billion to $140 billion in 2023. The four major categories of pet economy are nutrition, products and supplies, healthcare, and services. While nutrition takes most of the dollars, the humanization aspect touches all categories of the pet economy. Recently, there has been an uptick in purchases of healthier pet products. In addition, services like dog daycare have been booming since people had to return to their offices after the lifting of lockdown. Many experts claim that the pet grooming industry is now prime for investment.

Large consumer brands such as Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) are well aware of this humanization aspect and have entered into the industry. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) recently purchased Nature's Way among other pet nutrition companies to enter the market. The company is an American consumer packaged goods holding firm. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri.

The humanization aspects of pets have also seeped into the Internet of Things. We are seeing an increasing trend of technology development aimed at making pet care easier and better for pet owners. One such example is the Halo Collar, which uses wireless GPS to protect the dogs. This dog collar uses patented technology to guide dogs back to their owners in case they get lost.

The uptick in pet ownership post-covid also has a negative effect on the pet economy. With the rising inflation, pet care has become more expensive and many people are leaving their pets in shelters. As a result, there has been an overcrowding of shelters in the country. In fact, 2024 was predicted to be one of the years with the most pet overcrowding as national pet adoption cools down. Shelter Animals Count, a non-profit that tracks the unhoused pet population, estimated in December 2023 that there were a quarter of a million more pets in animal shelters in 2023's holiday season compared to the same period in 2022. So, if you are looking for one of the best dog breeds for seniors, chances are that you can adopt a dog easily

17 Best Dog Breeds For Seniors

Methodology

For our list of the 17 best dog breeds for seniors, we used a consensus approach using five sources (1,2,3,4,5). Each time a breed was mentioned by our sources, we noted it along with its ranking on our sources.

In our methodology, we referred to frequency as the number of times the breed appeared in our sources. We gave the utmost importance to frequency, but we also wanted to account for the ranking of breeds in our sources. So, we devised the following calculation, which we call the ranking factor: 17/ (sum of rankings*100). Our final Insider Monkey Score was calculated by adding the frequency and the ranking factor.

The ranking factor is designed in a way that it is always positive but less than 1. So, if the Insider Monkey Popularity score of breed A is 3.75, 3 is its frequency, whereas 0.75 is its ranking factor. For comparison, if breed B had an Insider Monkey Popularity Score of 4.40, its frequency is 4, but overall it ranked lower than breed A on our sources. However, since we give more priority to frequency, breed B ranks higher on our list.

17 - Maltipoo

Insider Monkey Score - 1.041

Maltipoo is one of the best dog breeds for seniors. It is a small dog weighing 10 to 20 pounds and has moderate exercise needs. While these dogs do need to be brushed daily with a wire slicker brush, they can be given a "puppy cut" to reduce maintenance. Maltipoo are sensitive to their environments and thrive in homes where they are doted upon and rarely left alone for long periods, making them suitable for older people.

16 - Miniature Schnauzer

Insider Monkey Score - 1.042

Miniature Schnauzer is 16th on our list of the 17 best dog breeds for seniors. These dogs have a low shedding rate and do not require excessive grooming, making them easier to care for compared to higher-maintenance breeds. In addition, their compact stature makes them easier to handle and transport, while also allowing them to thrive in apartments without taking up too much space.

15 - Beagle

Insider Monkey Score - 2.010

Beagle is one of the best dog breeds for seniors. These dogs are affectionate and loyal, so they can provide good companionship to older adults. In addition, their short coat makes them low maintenance and their moderate size makes them suitable for various living situations, including apartments or homes with limited space.

14 - Cocker Spaniel

Insider Monkey Score - 2.011

Cocker Spaniel is one of the best breeds for seniors because of several qualities. First, these dogs are easy to care for because they have a low-to-moderate shedding rate. Second, they are well-suited for various living arrangements, including apartments, thanks to their moderate size and relatively quiet demeanor.

13 - Havanese

Insider Monkey Score - 2.015

Havanese are one of the most charming dogs. They are sociable, friendly, and highly trainable. Their miniature size and moderate exercise needs make them perfect for older people. However, these dogs do require regular brushing and occasional professional grooming, which might be a hassle for senior people.

12 - Labrador Retriever

Insider Monkey Score - 2.017

Labrador Retriever is 12th on our list of the 17 best dog breeds for seniors. These are highly intelligent, friendly, and affectionate dogs who are known for being extremely loyal and devoted to their families, forming strong bonds with their owners. These dogs are easy to train, making them perfect for senior people. In addition, they have minimal grooming requirements making it easy to care for them. However, Labradors have high exercise needs, which may not be suitable for some older people.

11 - Pomeranian

Insider Monkey Score - 2.028

Pomeranian is one of the best dog breeds for seniors. These small dogs weigh 3 to 7 pounds and stand 7 to 12 inches tall, making them perfect for senior people. Although Pomerarians are small, they are intelligent and vigilant, making them perfect watchdogs for older people.

10 - Golden Retriever

Insider Monkey Score - 3.008

Golden Retriever is 10th on our list of the 17 best dog breeds for seniors. They are considered one of the most intelligent dog breeds, ranking third in Stanley Coren's intelligence test. They are easily trainable and excel in various tasks, including obedience, agility, and search and rescue.

9 - Bichon Frise

Insider Monkey Score - 3.028

Bichon Frise are small dogs, typically weighing 10-18 pounds, making them easy to handle for ulcer people. Bichon Frise is a friendly, playful, and intelligent dog. They are good with children, and other pets, and are relatively easy to train.

8 - Greyhound

Insider Monkey Score - 3.050

Greyhound is 8th on our list of the best dog breeds for seniors. These are sleek, athletic dogs with a short coat that comes in various colors. Greyhounds are known for their calm demeanor and affectionate nature, making them perfect for older people.

