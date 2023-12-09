In this article, we will be navigating through the US college town life while covering the 17 cheapest college towns in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Cheapest College Towns in the US.

College Towns: An Attraction for Many

College towns are not only popular for offering proximity to a university campus, but they are also deemed good for living especially when they tend to have a thriving economy and a young, well-educated population. They offer a good mix of academic, employment, and social opportunities. Some of the well-known American college towns include Athens, Ann Arbor, Berkeley, Boston, and Tempe. You can also take a look at colleges with the highest acceptance rates.

Numerous college towns have a strong orientation toward students. Hence, residents can access affordable living and outdoor entertainment. Although purchasing a home in the US college towns is becoming increasingly hard, due to rising house prices and the general unavailability of existing properties, renting is still a feasible option. Many students look for college towns that have a low cost of living and choose to rent out a place off campus to continue their academic journey.

Companies Fostering a Learning Culture in America

The use of technology for the purpose of teaching, learning, and education has revolutionized the American academic system. Companies fostering skill development and career progression for the youth include Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR), Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) partners with more than 300 leading university and industry partners to offer various courses, specializations, certificates, and degrees. On December 4, the company reported that 77% of Coursera learners believed that their online courses provided career benefits. Users can also enroll in the University of Michigan’s new course ‘Personal Branding: Stand Out and Succeed’ which can help them prepare for the professional world. Through this course on Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR), learners can understand branding and apply it through a personal lens to support them in identifying and telling their own brand story.

Story continues

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) offers learning from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. On November 28, the company reported that more than 1,600 courses are being offered on the its platform on topics such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Midjourney, and prompt engineering. Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) serves as one of the leading global learning platforms to provide content on generative AI skills. Currently, more than 2.8 million learners are enrolled in generative AI courses on Udemy. This has fostered the learning of AI skills which continue to be high in demand.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is an American educational technology company. As a part of the firm, edX serves as a global online learning platform. It offers a wide range of job-relevant programs in numerous fields including artificial intelligence, robotics, sustainability, and public health. On November 13, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) reported it is partnering with multiple global universities and industry leaders in order to make online education more accessible and affordable worldwide. Under this collaboration, open courses will be offered on edX in some of the most demanded topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, business, and sustainability. Such courses tend to drive impactful career outcomes for Americans in today’s world.

You can also take a look at some of the most valuable edtech companies in the world. Let's now discuss the 17 cheapest college towns in the United States.

17 Cheapest College Towns in the US

17 Cheapest College Towns in the US

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 17 cheapest college towns in the US, we sourced data from the Niche screener. As college towns are characterized by the major presence of academic institutions, we acquired all the best college locations that hosted renowned colleges and universities. Since students form a significant population of a college town’s demographics and most students tend to rent out a living space in the town, we use the average rent in a college town as our metric. Data for median rents was acquired from Zillow, a leading real estate source. The most recent data on rents was available from December 6.

We shortlisted all the college towns with the lowest average rents and ranked the 17 cheapest college towns in the US in descending order of their average rents, as of December 6.

17 Cheapest College Towns in the US

17. Lincoln, Nebraska

Average Rent: $1,152

Lincoln is a well-regarded college town in the United States which is relatively affordable. As of December, the average rent in the city is $1,152. The popular University of Nebraska is a significant academic institution in Lincoln. Lincoln also has a thriving economy.

16. Troy, Alabama

Average Rent: $1,149

As of December, the average rent in Troy is $1,149 which makes it one of the cheapest college towns in the United States. This college town is home to Troy University. It offers a mixture of a small-town feel and urban opportunities. Residents can visit the restaurants, antique shops, and local museums in Troy.

15. Columbia, Missouri

Average Rent: $1,100

Columbia is another cheap college town in the US that provides numerous educational opportunities. Shops, restaurants, galleries, concerts, theaters, and cafes can be conveniently accessed. Outdoor enthusiasts can see the parks and trails around. The University of Missouri and several other colleges are located in the city.

14. Huntsville, Texas

Average Rent: $1,100

With an average rent of $1,100, Huntsville qualifies as one of the less expensive college towns in the US. Sam Houston State University is a renowned institution in this college town. Cultural and recreational activities can also be undertaken by the residents of Huntsville.

13. Clemson, South Carolina

Average Rent: $1,100

Clemson is closely associated with Clemson University, a leading US public research institution that offers multiple undergraduate courses and graduate programs. As of December, Clemson has an average rent of $1,100. This ranks it as one of the 17 cheapest college towns in the United States.

12. Laramie, Wyoming

Average Rent: $1,050

Laramie is another affordable college town in the US. The city records an average rent of $1,050, as of December. It hosts the University of Wyoming and offers an attractive downtown. Laramie can also be easily navigated. Ample academic and economic opportunities are provided by this college town.

11. Warrensburg, Missouri

Average Rent: $1,050

The city of Warrensburg ranks as one of the cheapest college towns in the US since its average rent is $1,050. It is also located close to Kansas City. Students and other residents can enjoy the vibrant nightlife in Warrensburg. The University of Central Missouri is a prominent part of city life.

10. Fargo, North Dakota

Average Rent: $1,010

Fargo ranks as one of the 17 most affordable college towns in the US. The average rent in the city is $1,010, as of December. The city also hosts North Dakota State University. Downtown Fargo offers many bars, breweries, and restaurants.

9. Hammond, Louisiana

Average Rent: $1,000

Hammond is another cheap college town in the United States. It records an average rent of $1,000, as of December. Southeastern Louisiana University provides academic opportunities to many in the city.

8. Menomonie, Wisconsin

Average Rent: $1,000

The 17 cheapest college towns in the US include Menomonie as well. As of December, the average rent in this college town is $1,000. Menomonie has a thriving industrial base. The well-reputed University of Wisconsin-Stout is an important component of the local community.

7. Ames, Iowa

Average Rent: $970

Ames is another affordable college town in the United States. The average rent in the city is as low as $970. Iowa State University is located in Ames and serves a significant number of students. Several bike trails, parks, shops, and restaurants are a part of this college town. The city has a welcoming community to offer.

6. East Lansing, Michigan

Average Rent: $950

As of December, the average rent in East Lansing is $950. This makes it one of the cheapest US college towns. Michigan State University is also located in the city. Art galleries, concerts, restaurants, gardens, parks, and trails can be enjoyed by the residents of East Lansing.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Cheapest College Towns in the US.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 17 Cheapest College Towns in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.