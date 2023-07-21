In this article, we’ll discuss the 15 best AI tools for education in 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of the impact of AI tools in the education industry and the companies investing in AI-powered tools and go directly to the 5 Best AI Tools for Education in 2023.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the education industry, with the potential to revolutionize traditional learning methods and empower educators and students. According to a report by Axon Park, nearly 47% of learning management tools will incorporate AI by 2024. The reason behind this rapid technological advancement is that AI-powered tools for education can enhance personalized learning, streamline administrative tasks, and provide students with immersive educational experiences.

The potential of AI tools in education continues to captivate educators and researchers as they explore its possibilities. the top AI tools for education have the power to revolutionize the learning landscape, and the AI education market is projected to surpass 20 billion USD by 2027. The ongoing exploration of AI's capabilities holds promise for transforming the way we learn and creating new opportunities for students and educators alike.

Given the swift shifts in conventional education, contemplating which AI tool is best for students in 2023 is natural. Notably, Knewton, an adaptive learning company, recently conducted a study showcasing the considerable impact of AI-powered adaptive learning on student performance. The study revealed a remarkable 62% improvement in test scores for students who used AI-powered technologies compared to those who did not. The program's personalized feedback and instruction catered to each student's specific needs, resulting in a tailored learning experience. This study underscores the significance of AI tools in elevating student outcomes and fostering individualized learning approaches.

AI tools in education offer advantages not only to students but also to teachers. Gradescope is a platform specifically designed to streamline the grading process, benefiting both educators and students. This AI tool significantly reduces the time teachers spend on grading by up to 70%. The platform functions by allowing students to upload their assignments, which are then sorted and organized by Gradescope. Teachers gain access to per-question and per-rubric statistics, providing valuable insights into student performance. With its efficient and data-driven approach, Gradescope empowers educators to provide timely and insightful feedback while optimizing the grading process.

AI's rapid growth is evident in various school settings, where its clear necessity is becoming increasingly apparent. While some express concerns about AI, others embrace its use in the classroom. According to Jenn Breisacher, CEO of Student-Centered World,

“AI should be viewed as a tool similar to a calculator.”

AI aids in reaching the endpoint, but students must still understand which buttons to press. As AI technology advances, student-led, inquiry-based, and hands-on assignments are becoming essential norms. This approach not only accommodates AI's growing sophistication but also aligns with what resonates with Generation Z and Generation Alpha. This ensures a meaningful and effective educational experience.

Several companies are investing in AI tools for education and other purposes in different ways, including Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU). Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has even suggested that AI chatbots can teach kids to read in 18 months rather than longer. However, the rise of AI in education has also raised concerns about cheating and plagiarism, with the emergence of AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) introduced a new subscription tier, Duolingo Max, in March, with prices starting at $29.99 per month. The tier incorporates OpenAI's GPT-4 for AI-powered responses and lessons. Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)'s innovative "Explain My Answer" feature offers comprehensive clarifications for mistakes made during lessons, enhancing learning. Additionally, the "Roleplay" feature simulates real-world conversational skills through various example scenarios, providing practical language practice opportunities.

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) introduced CheggMate, an innovative AI-enhanced learning service powered by OpenAI's advanced model, GPT-4. Leveraging Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)'s personalized learning platform, proprietary data set, and GPT-4's problem-solving capabilities, CheggMate serves as an AI conversational learning companion for students.

China's New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has unveiled AI-related education initiatives, making significant progress in artificial intelligence. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)'s notable initiatives include N-Brain League and AI Class Director. N-Brain seeks to unite AI institutions, investors, and businesses to explore AI's true potential. On the other hand, AI Class Director leverages AI technologies like facial recognition, speech and language processing, emotions monitoring, and quantitative analysis to assess class quality.

Let’s now explore what educational tools use AI and what are the best AI tools for education in 2023 in this article.

15 Best AI Tools for Education in 2023

Our Methodology

For our list of 15 best AI tools for education in 2023, we conducted thorough research and identified key criteria such as user-friendliness, features, adaptability, integration capabilities, data privacy and security, cost, technical support, and user feedback. We then ranked each AI tool for education on a scale of 1 to 5. While ranking each tool we gave more weight to performance, features, and user experience. We ordered the list in ascending order.

Here is the list of the 15 best AI tools for education in 2023.

15. Carnegie Learning

Average Score: 3.4

Carnegie Learning is an education technology and curriculum solutions provider that employs AI and machine learning in its learning platforms designed for high school and college-level students. These platforms offer innovative solutions in math, literacy, and world languages. Carnegie Learning's key features include the ability to mimic human tutors, providing a one-on-one personalized learning experience for every student. Their platforms also generate actionable data that helps educators effectively manage students' progress and performance.

14. Cognii Virtual TA

Average Score: 3.5

Cognii Virtual TA is an advanced educational tool that uses conversational technology to assist students in developing open-format responses and enhancing critical thinking skills. This virtual assistant goes beyond traditional tutoring by offering personalized one-on-one sessions and real-time feedback tailored to each student's needs. With its adaptive personalization, Cognii Virtual TA adapts its approach to match the unique learning style and progress of each student.

13. Knowji

Average Score: 3.6

Knowji is one of the top AI education tools in 2023 that focuses on vocabulary development through its audio-visual vocabulary application. Built on current educational research, Knowji is specifically designed for language learners, offering a range of methods and concepts to enhance learning speed. The tool utilizes a spacing repetition algorithm to track the progress of each word, accurately predicting when users are likely to forget. This algorithm enables students to optimize their learning over time. Knowji boasts key features such as Common Core Alignment, multiple learning modes, customizability, adaptability, and the inclusion of images and example sentences.

12. Plaito

Average Score: 3.7

Plaito is an innovative AI-powered tool for education that acts as a coach, providing prompts and suggestions to guide students as they engage in writing, debating, and collaborative activities. By leveraging AI technology, Plaito brings the advantages of one-on-one tutorings, such as deep understanding, confidence, clarity, and empowerment, to all students. The platform offers a range of functionalities, including the ability to upload pictures or screenshots of homework for live AI tutoring, personalized lessons tailored to individual learning needs, interactive chat-based learning experiences, and courses designed to enhance language learning outcomes.

11. Querium

Average Score: 3.8

Querium is an AI tool for education that empowers students to master crucial STEM skills, equipping them for success in college and future careers. With personalized lessons and step-by-step tutoring assistance, the platform enhances the speed, quality, and analysis of student learning, leading to improved outcomes. Querium's AI also benefits teachers by analyzing student answers and the duration of tutoring sessions, providing valuable insights into learning habits and areas for improvement. Key features of Querium's AI include personalized, bite-sized lessons that cater to individual needs and step-by-step tutoring assistance. By promoting student engagement, Querium ensures an effective and dynamic learning experience.

10. Elicit

Average Score: 3.9

Elicit, much like Consensus, serves as a search engine that provides users with credible sources for their research queries. It offers the convenience of being accessible as a desktop app or directly from the browser. While Elicit's interface may appear slightly more complex than Consensus, each section within Elicit is designed to support research answers effectively. The Summary section offers a synthesis of top papers, complete with in-text citations. Additionally, the abstract summaries consist of concise one-sentence descriptions. This feature enables users to quickly determine the relevance and potential usefulness of articles or books for their research purposes.

9. Duolingo

Average Score: 4

Duolingo is another one of the popular AI tools for education, it is a language learning program, that utilizes gamification to make the learning process enjoyable and engaging, providing access to more than 40 languages. The platform employs AI to personalize learning plans based on students' competency levels and progress, offering short classes that can be completed in just five to 10 minutes. With its gamified learning approach, Duolingo offers a fun and effective method to learn a new language. Interactive activities like matching games, fill-in-the-blank tasks, and speaking exercises enable students to practice reading, writing, and speaking skills, contributing to successful language acquisition.

8. Socratic

Average Score: 4.3

Socratic, powered by Google, is a mobile app that serves as a valuable aid for students in need of homework assistance. This AI tool covers a wide range of subjects, including science, history, and math. Notably, its math section is particularly impressive, offering step-by-step solutions for problems spanning from basic arithmetic to advanced calculus. Using Socratic is simple: students can capture a photo of their homework problem, and the app utilizes AI technology to analyze and provide a comprehensive explanation. The app also incorporates videos, definitions, and external links to support a deeper understanding of the problem-solving process, making Socratic a comprehensive platform for tackling challenging coursework.

7. CheggMate

Average Score: 4.4

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has recently introduced CheggMate, a cutting-edge AI-enhanced learning service developed in collaboration with OpenAI's state-of-the-art model, GPT-4. Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) combines Chegg's personalized learning platform, extensive proprietary data set, and the advanced problem-solving capabilities of GPT-4 to create an AI-powered conversational learning companion. Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)’s innovative platform offers students personalized learning pathways, customized quizzes and tests, context-rich explanations, and guidance throughout their educational journey. With CheggMate, students can ask questions, receive clarifications in various formats, break down complex steps, and delve deeper into challenging concepts, enabling a more comprehensive and interactive learning experience.

6. Knewton’s Alta

Average Score: 4.5

Knewton's Alta is one of the best AI tools for education that personalizes the learning journey for every student. By leveraging data analysis, Knewton's Alta gains insights into each student's knowledge and learning gaps, enabling a tailored learning experience. This adaptive learning technology offers personalized feedback and assistance, continuously monitoring students' progress and adapting in real time to optimize learning outcomes. Covering various subjects such as math, statistics, economics, and chemistry, Alta promptly recognizes students' knowledge gaps and provides missing prerequisite skills necessary for mastering current learning objectives.

