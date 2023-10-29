In this article, we will be taking a look at the 17 largest media companies in the world in 2023. If you are not interested in reading the details on global media landscape, head straight to the 5 Largest Media Companies In The World In 2023.

In 2023, the global media landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, with media conglomerates wielding immense influence over information dissemination and entertainment consumption. This year, we delve into the dynamic media world and explore the most extensive media companies worldwide. These giants, often at the intersection of technology, entertainment, and news, shape how we consume content and navigate the digital realm, making them pivotal players in the contemporary media ecosystem.

Adapting to Media's Changing Landscape

Recent trends in the media industry are reshaping the business landscape. Streaming is on the rise, with companies investing heavily in new content. However, running money-losing streaming services is a challenge for media companies. Meanwhile, traditional TV is in decline, causing a drop in ad revenue. This shift is compelling media companies to adapt to the changing industry dynamics.

Legacy media giants like Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) possess substantial portfolios of pay-TV networks. Even Disney, a major player, is reconsidering its commitment to traditional TV, with CEO Bob Iger suggesting the possibility of selling off this segment.

One major disruptor in the media industry was the writers' strike. The strike proved to be challenging for film and television production, leaving crew members and actors without work, which came at a time when the industry was moving away from a focus on aggressive streaming growth, leading to budget constraints and layoffs as growth plateaus.

The strike stemmed from a conflict between studios and the actors' union, primarily concerning streaming revenue sharing and the use of artificial intelligence. Failed negotiations have had a significant financial impact. The strike's estimated economic impact was around $5 billion.

Story continues

The strike's effects rippled across the industry. While some studios benefited from increased free cash flow due to lower production expenses, talent agencies faced immediate challenges. Companies exposed to the linear TV business, especially TV advertising (excluding sports), encountered difficulties as well.

Media Industry Evolution: Subscription Success, Growing Audiences, and the Rise of Spoken Word Audio

The media industry has undergone a significant transformation with the successful expansion of the subscription model, offering fresh growth opportunities, especially as advertising revenues have seen substantial declines. Two major players in this space, Amazon and Netflix, have achieved noteworthy growth in revenue and audience numbers.

Netflix, which started offering streaming services in 2007, has seen a remarkable increase in its subscriber base. As of Q2 2023, Netflix boasted 238.3 million subscribers worldwide, up from 232.5 million in Q1 2023. Regarding revenue, Netflix generated $8.5 billion in Q3 2023, up from $7.9 billion in Q2.

Amazon's Prime Video service has also experienced substantial growth. In Q2 2023, Amazon's Prime subscribers exceeded 200 million globally, marking a notable increase from 2020. While Amazon does not provide specific revenue figures for Prime Video, it is estimated that Amazon's total advertising revenue reached $10.6 billion in Q2, 2023.

Subscription-based media services have expanded the reach of companies by attracting a broader audience. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for access to the content they desire. For instance, Forbes notes that 78% of US households now subscribe to at least one video streaming service, a notable increase from 52% in 2015.

Another intriguing development in the media industry is the ascent of spoken word audio, encompassing podcasts and audiobooks. The United States is the global leader in the podcast advertising market, with the number of monthly listeners increasing in 2022, reaching 125 million according to Insider Intelligence.

Also see 15 Biggest Streaming and TV Companies in the US.

Media Market: Growth, Segmentation, and Geographic Trends

According to The Business Research Company, the global media market has grown substantially, with the market size increasing from $2 trillion in 2022 to $2.3 trillion in 2023, with an 8.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The media market is comprised of TV and radio broadcasting, film and music, information services, web content, search portals and social media, print media, and cable and other subscription programming. Per Research and Markets, in 2021, web content, search portals, and social media held the largest market share at 27.2% and are expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a significant 16.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Geographically, North America traditionally dominated the media market with 34.1% of the total market share in 2021, closely followed by the Asia Pacific region. However, the Asia Pacific and Western European regions are projected to be the fastest-growing, with anticipated CAGRs of 30.0% and 23.0%, respectively. These insights illustrate the evolving dynamics in the global media landscape and the increasing significance of different regions in the industry's development.

You can also check out 10 Best Live Streaming Services for Cord-Cutters in 2023.

17 Largest Media Companies In The World In 2023

A close up of a user's hand scrolling through a mobile social media application. Editorial photo for a financial news article. 8k. --ar 16:9

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the largest media companies in the world in 2023 based on their 2022 revenues.

Here is our list for the 17 largest media companies in the World in 2023.

17. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Total Revenue 2022: $2.57 billion

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), one of the largest media companies in the world, has experienced a revitalized marketing strategy following its acquisition by Liberty Media in 2017. Key points include a data-first marketing approach leading to enhanced fan engagement, a digital marketing strategy to boost popularity, and high-quality content production across various platforms. Notably, Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) achieved a year over year 100% revenue increase in Q1 2022 and witnessed a 47% rise in viewership during the 2022 season compared to 2021.

16. Naspers Limited

Total Revenue 2022: $6.29 billion

A global tech investor and world's biggest media company, Naspers Limited aims to enhance shareholder value through future plans and investments. In June 2022, they initiated a repurchase program to boost net asset value (NAV) per share, focusing on Tencent share reduction during high NAV discounts. Napers Limited strategic focus centers on aligning technology and data with customer needs for enhanced convenience, reliability, and safety. Naspers' investments encompass significant companies such as Tencent, Delivery Hero, and MakeMyTrip.

15. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Total Revenue 2022: $7.2 billion

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), a multinational telecom firm, runs Liberty Global Ventures, investing in innovative companies with stakes in Plume, ITV, Lionsgate, Univision, Formula E, and sports networks. They expanded a partnership with Infosys in August 2023 for AI-driven digital entertainment, targeting significant savings and efficiency. Future investments aim to enhance the core business and expansion in Europe.

By June 2023, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) held $3.69 billion in cash, carried $16.88 billion in total debt, and had the following profit margins: 25.72% gross, 3.14% operating, and 8.23% net.

14. RTL Group

Total Revenue 2022: $7.6 billion

In 2021, RTL Group, a Luxembourg-based media company, reported a record profit of €1.45 billion, surging from €625 million in 2020. The company plans to invest €80 million in expanding their publishing business by 2025. Plans include strengthening core businesses, expanding streaming and content endeavors, and forming alliances and partnerships.

13. The Interpublic Group Of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Total Revenue 2022: $10.93 billion

The Interpublic Group Of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG), a global advertising firm and one of the biggest media companies, has a target of 2-4% organic revenue growth in 2023. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is investing in technology, sustainability, and transparency, including a climate action plan and the first SASB Report by an advertising holding company.

12. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Total Revenue 2022: $13.97 billion

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), a media company operating in various segments, reported their Q4 fiscal 2023 revenues of $3.03 billion, with $369 million in net income and $735 million in adjusted EBITDA. The Television segment saw a 6% revenue increase in the last quarter of 2022.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) has invested in Tubi, a free streaming service, and major sports events like Super Bowl LVII and the FIFA Men's World Cup. For the future, they aim to maintain shareholder value with a focused strategy and strong balance sheet, likely continuing to invest in sports and streaming services.

11. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Total Revenue 2022: $14.28 billion

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is a global advertising and communications services company and stands eleventh among the largest media companies in the world in 2023. In 2022, they reported $14.28 billion in revenue and were committed to expanding capabilities, collaborating with major e-commerce players like Amazon, and focusing on hiring top talent. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)'s plans involve delivering value and further investment in talent and digital growth.

10. Publicis Group

Total Revenue 2022: $13.3 billion (estimated)

Publicis Groupe, a French ad and PR company, plans to maintain strong financials with an operating margin of 17.5%-18% in 2023. They aim for growth through a mix of organic expansion and acquisitions. They've made strategic acquisitions like Epsilon and The Creative Engagement Group, and their EPS grew 25% annually, boosting share prices.

9. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

Total Revenue 2022: $16.68 billion

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), a leading US pay-TV provider, is advancing in advertising through DISH Media, offering innovative solutions connecting brands with consumers. Their new DISH Connected platform delivers real-time, targeted ads to connected set-top boxes, bridging linear TV and the digital ad marketplace. They've invested in INVIDI Technologies for addressable TV ads and are led by Kevin Arrix, Senior VP of DISH Media. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) plans to expand ad solutions and remain an industry innovator, as seen with DISH Connected, offering advertisers access to linear TV in the digital space, with more innovations to come.

8. WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Total Revenue 2022: $20 billion

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP), a global creative transformation organization, plans to stay relevant and support client brand investments in the ever-evolving marketing landscape. They've invested in technology platforms, notably Choreograph and WPP Open, harnessing AI's potential for marketing. In 2022, WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) showed strong growth, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Over the past three years, their like-for-like net sales grew at a 3.2% compound rate. WPP emphasizes people, community, environmental goals, and client success.

7. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Total Revenue 2022: $30.15 billion

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), a media and entertainment company, stands seventh among the biggest media companies, is pursuing cost savings of $700 million annually and merging Showtime and Paramount+ to boost revenue. They plan to return to positive free cash flow in 2024. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is investing in content and international expansion. Their streaming business had a successful 2022 with hit content, subscribers, and revenue growth. They also have investments in money market funds, categorized as Level 2 assets.

Total Revenue 2022: $31.6 billion

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the all too popular streaming service available worldwide except in China and Russia, aiming for international growth by enhancing service quality. Despite growth, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) face challenges from the telecom sector's pushback.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Largest Media Companies in the World in 2023.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None: The 17 Largest Media Companies in the World in 2023 is originally published on Insider Monkey.