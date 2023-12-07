In this article, we will analyze the ideal US college town life while covering the 17 most expensive college towns in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Most Expensive College Towns in the US.

The Ideal US College Town

The American culture is closely associated with college towns. Academic institutions tend to be a distinctive feature of these towns. Other than academic opportunities, college towns are deemed suitable for living especially when they offer a vibrant culture. The social life needs to be thriving for many students. While some resort to local coffee shops and eateries, others enjoy the nightlife.

Especially during a housing market crisis in the US where house prices continue to spike, paying off-campus rent is a significant expense for college students. Hence, affordability is a primary concern for those wishing to pursue education in a college town. The rental market is strong in college towns due to the inclination towards renting out affordable living spaces. Affluent college towns such as Ann Arbor and Boulder are expensive in terms of living since their median rents are high. California is home to many of the most expensive college towns in the country. Many of the affordable living options are available in rural college towns in the southern and midwestern regions. States with the lowest college and tuition fees have also been previously covered.

Edtech Companies Shaping Student Life

Apart from on-campus education, online academic services continue to be a common source of learning among students across the United States. Companies operating in the American edtech industry include Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR), 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), and Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN). You can also view some of the best education stocks to buy.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is a popular edtech company that provides universal access to world-class learning. The company partners with top universities to offer courses online. On December 6, Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) reported that the University of Pittsburgh is now offering a fully online Master of Data Science (MDS) on Coursera for $15,000. This amount is 38% more affordable than an average online master’s degree. Admission to this degree has been made more accessible by removing requirements such as GRE scores, recommendation letters, and a background in STEM. This is a major development for those who wish to pursue data science which is currently one of the rapidly advancing careers in the United States. Hence, US graduates with diverse backgrounds can learn data science skills within 20 to 36 months. You can also take a look at the best AI tools for education in 2023.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) offers career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with more than 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. Free courses as well as full degrees can be accessed. On November 10, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) reported that it has signed contracts with 6 universities to launch 50 new degree programs under the company’s flex degree partnership model. Most of these will be launched in 2024. These online degrees will be offered by the firm's four new partners including Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS), Hawaii Pacific University (HPU), King’s College London, and Maryville University while two existing partners include Emerson College and University of Cape Town (UCT). The firm plans to launch at least 80 new degree programs in 2024.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is another American educational technology company. It serves as a leading provider of online and blended education programs across the country. On December 4, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) reported that MedCerts, its subsidiary, will be working with Altitude Career Skills Institute (ACSI) to strengthen students’ healthcare skills. The programs under this partnership will cover different topics for the most in-demand careers in the healthcare industry. MedCerts is an online training company specializing in healthcare and IT certification training programs. It has supported more than 80,000 students to earn credentials and start or advance careers in the fields of healthcare and IT. Hence, this collaboration will assist many American students in terms of their career prospects in the aforementioned fields.

Let’s now discuss the 17 most expensive college towns in the United States.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 17 most expensive college towns in the US, we sourced data from the Niche screener. As college towns are characterized by the major presence of academic institutions, we acquired all the best college locations that hosted renowned colleges. Since students form a significant population of a college town’s demographics and most students tend to rent out a living space than buy one, we used the average rent in every college town as our metric. We sourced average rents from Zillow, a leading real estate source. The most recent data on rents was available from December 6. Finally, we ranked the 17 most expensive college towns in the US in ascending order of their average rents, as of December 6.

17. Providence, Rhode Island

Average Rent: $2,000

Providence is home to multiple educational institutions including Providence College, University of Rhode Island, and Brown University. It is an expensive college town since the average rent in the city is $2,000, as of December. Hence, Providence is an expensive American college town.

16. Charlottesville, Virginia

Average Rent: $2,100

Charlottesville is another expensive college town in the US. As of December, the average rent in the city is $2,100. The city is home to the University of Virginia. Numerous outdoor opportunities are available for the residents of this college town. All the amenities of a big city can also be accessed.

15. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Average Rent: $2,200

The 17 most expensive college towns in the US rank Ann Arbor as well. The median rent in the city is $2,200, as of December. The University of Michigan is a world-renowned public research university in Ann Arbor. The city also offers a dynamic downtown area.

14. Bozeman, Montana

Average Rent: $2,300

Bozeman is a vibrant college town that hosts Montana State University. It is a great choice for students who prefer recreation. The average rent in Bozeman is $2,300 and it is one of the most expensive college towns in the US.

13. Flagstaff, Arizona

Average Rent: $2,325

Flagstaff has an average rent of $2,325 and is one of the 17 most expensive college towns in the US. Northern Arizona University is a significant component of the educational landscape in the city. National parks, hiking, and cycling trails can also be conveniently accessed from this college town.

12. Davis, California

Average Rent: $2,400

Davis is another US college town that is deemed expensive. It is also associated with the University of California. The city is known for its laid-back vibe and has a welcoming community to offer.

11. Ithaca, New York

Average Rent: $2,441

Ithaca is one of the most expensive college towns in the United States. It is home to Cornell University and Ithaca College. Ithaca also ranks high in terms of its social environment. Students make up a major portion of the city’s population which reinforces Ithaca as a college-centric city.

10. New Brunswick, New Jersey

Average Rent: $2,587

New Brunswick has an average rent of $2,587 which makes it one of the most expensive college towns in the United States. The city is both a college town and a commuter town. Rutgers University is a prominent educational institute in the city. A wide variety of dining and shopping options can also be availed in this college town.

9. Amherst, Massachusetts

Average Rent: $2,660

Amherst is another costly college town in the US. It has an average rent of $2,660, as of December. University of Massachusetts, Amherst College, and Hampshire College provide education to a large student population. The city also has scenic views to offer to its residents.

8. Berkeley, California

Average Rent: $2,728

Berkeley is a known college town in the US which is relatively expensive. The University of California is a sought-after university located in the city. Students can visit bars, pubs, and coffee shops in the downtown area. Outdoor enthusiasts can also enjoy the numerous green spaces in Berkeley.

7. San Luis Obispo, California

Average Rent: $2,850

As of December, the average rent in San Luis Obispo is $2,850. This ranks it as one of the 17 most expensive college towns in the United States. California Polytechnic State University is a known academic institution in the city that offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. The city is full of restaurants and shops.

6. Boulder, Colorado

Average Rent: $2,995

Boulder is another recognized college town in the US. The city has an average rent of $2,995 which makes it one of the most expensive college towns in America. The University of Colorado is well known across the US. Boulder is also known for being a tech hub and holding a high concentration of STEM professionals. The city is deemed highly educated.

