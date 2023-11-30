In this article, we are going to present the 20 best luggage brands heading into 2024. If you’d like to skip our discussion, you can see the 5 Best Luggage Brands Heading Into 2024.

There are conflicting reports about the size of the global luggage market. According to P&S Market Research the global luggage market was $38.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 7.5% annual rate through 2030. According to Mordor Intelligence the global luggage market was valued at $165.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 7.1% over the next 5 years. Mordor believes that consumers are currently leaning towards luxury brands and some of the major players in this industry are LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY), Kering, Chanel Limited, Hermes International SA, and Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR). Out of these companies Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) looks like an interesting stock to invest in. Tapestry shares were trading at $40 five years ago which means, the stock’s total return over the last 5 years is close to zero after adjusting for dividend payments. That’s mainly because of the significant contraction in its price-earnings multiple. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares currently trade at less than 8 times its trailing earnings and offer a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Selecting the appropriate suitcase for your holiday can significantly reduce the time and inconvenience associated with packing, navigating the airport, and unpacking at your destination. Whether you opt for lightweight suitcases or complete luggage sets, there is a wide array of choices available when it comes to investing in top-notch luggage. The evolution of suitcases has been notable since their introduction to the market in the 19th century, coinciding with the rise of mass tourism.

The prospect of purchasing luggage can be both intimidating and enjoyable. Along the way, you might encounter the best and worst luggage brands. Given the different variations of sizes, types, and brands available, selecting the right suitcases can be challenging. Opting for luggage or suitcase sets provides a practical solution to this dilemma, offering a range of options tailored to diverse travel styles and plans. Additionally, these sets often feature a nesting design, serving as a valuable space-saving bonus.

When choosing a luggage, most people are torn between a 4-wheel or a 2-wheel option. Each type comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks. Four-wheeled cases offer ease of movement in any direction. Another perk is the ability to stack additional bags on top. They also exhibit better balance, reducing the likelihood of toppling over. However, it's worth noting that the extra wheels can occupy more space within the case. If traversing rocky terrain or cobblestones, 4-wheel versions may not be as maneuverable as their 2-wheel counterparts. Once you've exited the airport, and you're more likely to be pulling your case, the 2-wheel rollers are better suited for this task.

Another factor to take into account is the outer shell, specifically whether you prefer a soft or hard one. Soft cases provide more flexibility, allowing for a less rigid packing approach. The materials used for soft cases are typically synthetic and durable, making them easy to clean. While soft side cases are lighter than their hard case counterparts, they may be more susceptible to rips and tears. On the other hand, hard cases offer enhanced protection for delicate items and provide a safeguard against inclement weather. If you've ever experienced the inconvenience of having your luggage exposed to wet and windy conditions on the tarmac, you'll appreciate the significant advantage of hard cases in such scenarios. Dealing with damp belongings at the beginning of a vacation is a situation most would prefer to avoid.

In addition to checking the luggage's storage capacity, it's crucial to consider the inclusion of extra features such as built-in luggage tags, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) approved locks, and internal compartments with zippers. However, the assessment shouldn't stop there. Factors like price and quality should be part of the top considerations. When choosing a piece of luggage, the saying "you get what you pay for" often holds true, with price correlating directly to the product's quality and durability. Prioritize durability and scratch resistance, not only in external materials but also in handles and wheel mechanisms. Pay attention to the resilience of zippers and fastenings, as these components typically endure the most wear and tear. Meanwhile, if your travel plans involve less frequent trips and fewer airport visits, you might find that you can compromise on the durability of your luggage. However, for those with more regular and diverse travel itineraries, investing in sturdy, well-crafted luggage becomes an important and wise choice.

20 Best Luggage Brands Heading into 2024

alphaspirit/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the top 20 best luggage brands heading into 2024, we conducted comprehensive research, gathering data from a variety of credible sources. We assigned points to each brand based on references in these sources, encompassing reviews that touched upon aspects like pricing, appearance, and quality. Starting with an initial pool of over 30 brands, our systematic approach enabled us to distill the selection to the top 20 best luggage brands heading into 2024. Our approach guarantees that the brands included in this list have substantial customer reviews, providing valuable insights for individuals looking to invest in luggage that enhances their travel experience.

So, without further ado, let us now discuss our list of the 20 best luggage brands heading into 2024 internationally.

20 Best Luggage Brands Heading into 2024

20. FPM Milano

FPM Milano is among our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024. Established in Italy in 1946, FPM stands as a distinguished leather goods and luggage brand, renowned for its exceptional interpretation of Italian prowess in beauty and craftsmanship excellence. Continuing to produce its products in Italy, FPM Milano injects a touch of La Dolce Vita into their inherently functional line of polycarbonate suitcases. Notably, the Bank model, inspired by vintage trunks, features a leather lining on the inside, adding an extra layer of luxury to the design.

19. Globe-Trotter

Ranking 19th in our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024 is Globe-Trotter. Exemplifying vintage British luxury, Globe-Trotter's leather cases, inspired by old-school aesthetics, embody a harmonious blend of functionality and meticulous craftsmanship. Handmade in Hertfordshire, these luggage are crafted from materials reminiscent of 20th-century vintage trunks, establishing them as sought-after collaborators with esteemed brands such as Gucci, Berluti, and many more.

18. Rockland Melbourne

Rockland Melbourne ranks 18th in our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024. The Rockland's Rockland Melbourne 20 is an affordable hard-sided spinner featuring a 360-degree rotation capability. With its clamshell design, it provides a straightforward, open layout. Equipped with four double-wheel spinners and a telescoping handle, the suitcase ensures relatively smooth maneuvering whether you're rushing to catch a flight or checking in at a hotel.

17. Monos

Taking the 17th spot in our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024 is Monos. Monos adheres to a "less is more" design philosophy, emphasizing simplicity and timelessness to steer clear of fleeting trends. The brand prioritizes high quality, ensuring that its bags withstand the test of time. The majority of their hardside bags are crafted entirely from polycarbonate, while some incorporate a combination of polycarbonate and aluminum for enhanced durability. Additionally, Monos integrates practical packing features, such as wide compression straps, to facilitate efficient use of space within the case.

16. Calpak

While style is undeniably crucial for luggage, considering it as an accessory, one shouldn't compromise on quality and functionality. Calpak strikes a balance by offering well-crafted cases with distinctive designs. Although their collection may be more curated compared to some larger brands, Calpak provides a diverse selection of materials, including sleek hardside polycarbonate, printed ABS/polycarbonate blends, and durable ripstop polyester.

15. Amazon Basics

Securing the 15th spot in our list of the 20 best luggage brands heading into 2024 is Amazon Basics. Finding quality luggage priced under $100 can be challenging, but Amazon's luggage options rise to the occasion. With a variety of softside and hardside styles, as well as garment bags and duffels, there's a diverse selection to suit different preferences. Amazon emphasizes extensive testing to ensure durability, and while it may not rank as the absolute best in terms of quality, the unbeatable price makes it a compelling choice. Of course, Amazon Basics is also among the 20 best luggage brands heading into 2024 in Amazon.

14. Eagle Creek

Eagle Creek ranks 14th in our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024. Whether you're embarking on international backpacking adventures or exploring a national park, Eagle Creek provides the ideal combination of convenience and durability in a bag. Certain options come equipped with multiple compartments, facilitating organization or allowing you to separate items like shoes and dirty laundry. Additionally, some bags feature backpack straps, offering a hands-free option when needed.

13. Delsey Paris

Delsey Paris is also included in our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024. Delsey's Chatelet from Delsey Paris, distinguished by faux leather accents and rounded edges, presents a compelling option. Crafted from polycarbonate, this suitcase combines durability with a lightweight design and encompasses numerous impressive features. These include multidirectional double-spinner wheels, a USB port for electronic charging, a recessed TSA-approved lock, and an ergonomic handle. Additionally, the suitcase is equipped with practical accessories like laundry and shoe bags, along with mesh-zippered pockets.

12. Osprey

Osprey, a well-regarded brand for backpacks, particularly catering to women, offers travel backpacks meticulously designed to suit the female form. Available in feminine colors such as teal and purple, these backpacks are easily recognizable on the baggage carousel. Additionally, Osprey's convertible luggage proves convenient for seamless transitions between traditional luggage and backpack use, especially in challenging terrains.

11. L.L.Bean

Whether you're planning an extended trip or simply have a substantial amount to pack, L.L.Bean's duffels offer ample space to accommodate all your necessities. Available in options with or without wheels and varying sizes, the extra-large bag stands out for its remarkable durability, making it a preferred choice for family vacations. The duffel's versatile shape allows for convenient storage under your bed, making it an ideal choice for college students or individuals with limited storage space. Crafted from robust, water-resistant nylon fabric, it ensures longevity regardless of the destinations you explore.

10. Tumi

Ranking 10th in our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024 is Tumi. Originating in New Jersey, TUMI stands as one of the most reputable and recognized luggage brands. Renowned for their commitment to high quality, they provide a diverse range of styles crafted from premium materials such as ballistic nylon, leather, and aluminum. The expandable hardside suitcase offered by TUMI features four spinner wheels, a TSA lock, and a shell made from recycled polycarbonate, ensuring a lightweight and flexible design without compromising on durability.

9. Travelpro

Specializing in soft case bags, Travelpro, founded by a former pilot credited with inventing the roll-on bag, is recognized for its expertise. Travelpro luggage sets consistently receive high praise in reviews, particularly for their durability and weight, solidifying their status among the top travel luggage brands in 2024. The Platinum Elite Hardside Luggage from Travelpro adheres to check-in size restrictions, boasts self-aligning magnetic spinner wheels, and incorporates an ultra-strong hard shell crafted from 100% polycarbonate with aluminum corner guards. Moreover, Travelrpo luggage can be recognized as one of the best lightweight luggage for international travel.

8. Antler

Antler ranks 8th in our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024. With a legacy as a British heritage brand, Antler has been crafting elegant, hand-finished luggage long before the emergence of contemporary quirky start-ups. Despite the competition, Antler maintains its lead in innovation and eco-credentials. The brand has recently introduced its inaugural collection of bags, crafted entirely from recycled materials, offering a comprehensive range that includes everything from wash bags to check-in size suitcases.

7. July

Crafted from elegant German polycarbonate with aluminum handles, July, an Australian brand, delivers suitcases that encompass a wide range of features at an attractive price point. These suitcases are not only robust and sturdy but also lightweight, emitting a whisper-quiet operation. Despite their expansive storage capacity, they manage to weigh only a few kilos, making them a versatile and practical choice.

6. Rimowa

Securing the 6th spot in our list of the best luggage brands heading into 2024 is Rimowa. Rimowa has consistently been a pioneer in luggage materials, introducing the first polycarbonate suitcase in 2000. Specializing exclusively in hardside luggage, Rimowa offers various collections, catering to different needs. These collections span from the Essential Lite, recognized for being the lightest and most affordable, to the Original, constructed from durable aluminum and featuring intelligent packing compartments.

