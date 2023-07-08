In this article, we will take a look at the 20 best places to retire on a lake. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on lakefront retirement and the best places, you may go to 5 Best Places to Retire on a Lake.

Lakefront Retirement

Lakefront property prices are rising in the United States. Demand is at an all-time high, and it has been a very hot market overall. Finger Lake Premier Properties notes that in the last few months of 2020, the number of buyers looking specifically for lakefront communities in New York’s Finger Lakes jumped by a whopping 167%. Prices in other lake towns and cities are increasing just as well. Consider Saugatuck, Michigan, one of the best places to retire on the Great Lakes.

The Realtor notes that the median listing home price in Saugatuck, Michigan, is $585,000, as of May 2023. Prices in the area have increased by 12.5% from last year. Key West, Florida, one of the best places to retire for fishing, has an insane median listing home price of $1.5 million, trending up 19.2% year-over-year. Retirees on fixed incomes are already struggling with their cost of living expenses, and retiring to such places only feels like a dream.

Big Bear, California; Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho; and Whitefish, Montana, some of the best mountain lake retirement communities, have property prices that are already above the $436,800 average US home price. Realtor notes that in June 2023, the median listing home price in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was $649.5K, trending up 8.3% year-over-year. However, Big Bear and White Fish trended down by 4.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

For retirees looking for affordable lakefront living, plenty of places can be opted for instead of the above. Some affordable lakefront retirement communities include Cresswind at Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia; Del Webb at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia; and Trilogy at Lake Frederick in Lake Frederick, Virginia.

Retirees can choose affordable lakefront living in these areas. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) and MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) are two popular brands that retirees can choose when they opt for lakefront living. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) offers recreational powerboats, towboats, and cruisers to their customers. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is a recreational boat and yacht retailer. Both Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) and MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have boats, accessories, and other services that can be of use when retiring on the lake.

Other best-kept secret places to retire to include Greer, South Carolina; Dillsboro, North Carolina; and Mequon, Wisconsin. Then there are some awesome places you can retire to on $3,000 a month or less, such as Mesa, Arizona; Houston, Texas; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mesa, Arizona, also qualifies as a city with the highest elderly population, another draw for anyone considering retiring there.

20 Best Places to Retire on a Lake

Methodology

In order to compile the list of the best places to retire near a lake, we have used various sources, such as Country Living, Top Retirements, Southern Living, World Atlas, and Money Talks News. Forums such as Reddit were also scrutinized to incorporate retiree opinions on the top places to retire on a lake.

After compiling the sources, we gave each place 1 point every time a source recommended them. Further points were added based on their cost of living. Out of 20 cities, those having the least cost of living scores were awarded 20/20=1 points, 19/20 was awarded 0.95 points, and so on. The same scoring method was used for the median listing home price.

After totaling the scores, we ranked them in ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores. Cost of living scores was taken from Best Places, whereas the median listing home prices have been sourced from Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Realtor, and others.

Here are the best places to retire close to a lake:

20. Traverse City, Michigan

Insider Monkey Score: 1.85

The Cherry Capital of the World, Traverse City, is one of the best cities to retire to on a lake. Located on the shores of Grand Traverse Bay (part of Lake Michigan), the city offers a wide array of recreational opportunities to retirees. Fishing, swimming, and kayaking are a few activities residents enjoy. The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, home to pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, is another popular attraction in the city. The cost of living is 3.1% lower than the US average, and the median listing home price is $515,000.

19. Lake City, Colorado

Insider Monkey Score: 1.90

Colorado's best lake town, Lake City, is among the top retirement places for many. It is located on Lake Cristobal's shores, Colorado's second-largest natural lake. Retirees can rent paddleboards, kayaks, and boats, or engage in other water-based activities. The cost of living is 1.2% lower than the national average, and the median listing home price is $437,500.

18. Laconia, New Hampshire

Insider Monkey Score: 2.05

Laconia, New Hampshire, is among the most beautiful cities for retirement. It is situated directly on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, the largest lake that the state has to offer. The area is revered for its stunning natural beauty; with rolling hills, mountains, and wooded shorelines embracing the lake itself. The cost of living in Laconia is 5.4% lower than the US average, and the median listing home price is $460,000.

17. Big Fork, Montana

Insider Monkey Score: 2.20

Situated near the shores of Flat Head Lake, the small town of Big Fork feels like a little town on a big pond. The natural splendor of Big Fork is a big draw for retirees who fall in love with its freshwater lake, stunning scenery, and abundant recreational opportunities. Houses in Big Fork often feature large garages for storing boats, docks, and other rip-rapped stabilized shorelines. Besides the lake, retirees can also explore the Glacier Natural Park, Bob Marshall Wilderness, and similar other parks and trails to stay active. The cost of living in the town is 22.6% higher than the US average, while the median listing home price is $742,450, according to Rocket Homes.

16. Big Bear, California

Insider Monkey Score: 2.30

Nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear City offers retirees the perfect natural backdrop, characterized by majestic mountains, a picturesque lake, and lush forests. Undoubtedly, Big Bear Lake is the star of the city, ideal for a wide variety of activities such as kayaking, fishing, boating, and other water sports. The city enjoys all four seasons, with mild summers and snowy winters. It also offers various hiking trails, golf courses, biking routes, skiing slopes, and other outdoor adventures. The cost of living in Big Bear is 15.6% lower than the California average, but 18.9% higher than the US average. According to Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), the average Big Bear Lake house price is $690,000.

15. Coeur D’Alene, Idaho

Insider Monkey Score: 2.40

Resting by the shores of Coeur D'Alene Lake, Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, is one of the most popular retirement cities for those looking to retire on a lake. Apart from its stunning lake, this fast-growing city is also popular for its trails in the Canfield Mountain Natural Area and Coeur d'Alene National Forest. Tons of water sports are available for residents to participate in on the lake, such as boating, fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and others. The cost of living is 14% higher than the US average, and homes in the city sell for a median price of $543,000.

14. Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

Insider Monkey Score: 2.50

The upscale lake town of Wolfeboro is one of the most amazing places to retire on a lake. Deemed as one of the most affluent towns around Lake Winnipesaukee, Wolfeboro offers residents plentiful recreational opportunities, both at the lake and otherwise. Residents love boating, swimming, fishing, kayaking, and water skiing. The town is also equipped with modest healthcare facilities and offers residents a quaint, peaceful lifestyle. The cost of living is 14.7% higher than the US average, and the median listing home price is $578,000.

13. Cheat Lake, West Virginia

Insider Monkey Score: 2.60

One of the best places to retire in West Virginia is Cheat Lake. Retirees love the place for its many recreational opportunities, such as boating, swimming, and kayaking. Those looking for some unique activities can also try stand-up paddleboard yoga classes on the lake. Surrounding the lake area are numerous camping sites, hiking trails, and wildlife-watching spots that allow retirees to experience nature. The cost of living in Cheat Lake is slightly affordable, being 1% lower than the US average. Moreover, the median listing home price is $662,500.

12. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Insider Monkey Score: 2.85

Nestled on the banks of Lake Charles, Lake Charles City can be ideal for retirees looking for a lakefront retirement at affordable cost. Residents can enjoy peaceful time on the lake or indulge in several recreational opportunities. The city is also famous for hosting several festivals, such as Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival and the Louisiana Pirate Festival. The cost of living in the city is 16.9% lower than the US average, and the median listing home price is only $209,000.

11. Lake Lure, North Carolina

Insider Monkey Score: 2.95

Located on the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Lake Lure is a popular lakefront places for many. Residents get to enjoy the breathtaking natural scenery, characterized by rocky cliffs, rolling hills, picturesque lakes, and lush forests. The area has ample recreational opportunities at Lake Lure, along with hiking trails, parks, and golf courses. The cost of living is 1% lower than the US average, while the median listing home price is $412,000 as of May 2023.

10. St Joseph, Michigan

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Situated directly on the shores of Lake Michigan, residents enjoy lakefront living at one of the largest freshwater bodies in the world. The lake offers stunning views, ample recreational opportunities, and numerous parks, golf courses, and walking trails around the town. The cost of living is 24.8% lower than the US average, and the median listing home price, as quoted by Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), is $148,000.

9. Lakeway, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 3.10

Located on the shores of Lake Travis, Lakeway, Texas, is among the top retirement towns if you love water bodies. Lakeway boasts stunning natural beauty, thanks to the picturesque lake and the surrounding landscapes. Retirees can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, and kayaking or simply relax on the lakeside. Vincent's on the Lake is the premier spot for lakefront dining, live music, and drinks. The cost of living is quite high, and the median listing home price is $797,000. However, lakefront properties hold their value well, and buying a home here can be a good investment opportunity.

8. Rangeley, Maine

Insider Monkey Score: 3.10

Rangeley, Maine is one of the best lake towns to retire to in the US. The four-season paradise is snuggled in the mountains of Western Maine. The town itself is on the shores of Rangeley Lake, providing retirees with an opportunity to enjoy lakeside living, as well as the vast recreational opportunities that come along with it. Retirees can also go hunting, ATV riding, snowmobiling, and snowboarding in the winter months. The cost of living is affordable here, being 6.8% lower than the US average.

7. Osage Beach, Missouri

Insider Monkey Score: 3.20

One of the premier lake sites in the US is Osage Beach, Missouri. Located in the heart of the famous man-made Lake of the Ozarks, Osage Beach has much to offer retirees. Retirees enjoy world-class boating, dining, fishing, shopping, and other recreational activities in the city. The cost of living is 4.2% lower than the US average, while the median listing home price is $399,000.

6. Winter Haven, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 3.60

Why retire near one lake when you can pick 50? That's right, Winter Haven, Florida, boasts a total of 50 lakes within the bordering city limits. A few of the lakes in the city are Lake Shipp, Lake Cannon, and Lake Howard, providing ample opportunities to enjoy the scenic views or indulge in activities such as boating, swimming, fishing, and other water sports. Living in Winter Haven is quite affordable, with cost of living 11.2% lower than the US average. The median listing home price is $313,000.

