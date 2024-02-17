In this article, we will be navigating through the 20 best small cities to live in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Best Small Cities to Live in the US.

Small Cities May Be Underrated

The hustle and bustle in large metros can be overwhelming for many. This is where small cities come into play and offer an element of escape from the fast-paced life. While many of these cities might not be big on fancy amenities, they offer a lower cost of living that could ease the affordability concerns of many Americans. Affordable cities in the US have been previously covered. The United States hosts numerous small cities which are vibrant yet peaceful. While some of the US small towns are overlooked or underrated, they have a lot to offer. While the Ohio-based city of Marietta is extremely affordable, it allows an abundance of outdoor recreation options. The city is deemed walkable as well. Similarly, the small resort city ‘Hot Springs’ is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains and is home to the renowned Hot Springs National Park. The median home price in the city is also low which makes it a feasible living option. You can also take a look at other US cities with the highest quality of life.

Companies Catering to Homebuyers' Needs

KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), and Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) facilitate homebuyers in settling in their desired locations across the US. Let’s take a look at some of the recent developments these firms have undertaken. You can also learn about the largest homebuilders in the US.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is one of the largest homebuilding companies in the US. The company has constructed more than 680,000 homes in the past. On February 9, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reported the grand opening of its new community in Buckeye, Arizona. Those who wish to reside in the community can easily access employment centers in the Phoenix area. Residents can also visit Buckeye Aquatic Center and Goodyear Ballpark. A short commute from the community also leads to options for outdoor recreation such as Skyline Regional Park and Estrella Mountain Regional Park. Pricing for the new homes starts from the low $300,000s.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is an American home construction company that engages in the construction of affordable, move-up, and active adult homes. The firm also constructs high-quality multifamily rental properties. On February 16, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) reported that it will be commencing sales in its new Fort Myers community in March. Downtown Fort Myers can be conveniently accessed while staying in the new community ‘Stonehill Manor’. Simultaneously, Caloosahatchee Regional Park and beaches in the area can also be visited.

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) is another leading American homebuilder. The company even allows homeowners to customize their primary living areas at no extra cost through Beazer's Choice Plans. On February 16, Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) reported that it will be hosting the grand opening of new model homes at two communities on February 24 and February 25. The first community ‘Waterford Park’ in Mt. Juliet will provide a short commute to Providence Marketplace. A playground, pool, and green spaces will be some of the available amenities. The other community ‘Tulip Hills’ in Hermitage is a townhome and single-family home community. Percy Priest Lake and Nashville International Airport are situated at a short distance from the new community.

Without further ado, let’s move to the 20 best small cities to live in the US.

Our Methodology:

In order to rank the 20 best small cities to live in the US, we used a consensus approach. We sourced data from multiple sources including Business Insider, Reader’s Digest, Thrillist, and Travel Magazine. To find the most common small cities that were considered good living options across our sources, we calculated an average score based on the city's individual ranking in our sources and narrowed down our list to cities with the lowest average scores, i.e. that appeared among the top picks in our sources.

Once we had a list of all the cities with the lowest scores, we acquired their average home prices from Zillow, a leading real-estate source. The latest data was available as of January. Please note that the sources had already considered factors that deem these places suitable for living so we incorporated an affordability factor represented as home prices to rank these places. Finally, we ranked the 20 best small cities to live in the US in descending order of their average home prices.

20. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Average Home Price: $471,650

The average home price in Ann Arbor is $471,650 as recorded in January. The city’s average home value has gone up by 5.7% year-over-year. Ann Arbor ranks as one of the best small US cities to settle in.

19. Juneau, Alaska

Average Home Price: $468,404

Juneau is another small US city deemed good for living. As of January, the average home price in the city is $468,404 which has increased by only 0.6% year-over-year.

18. Asheville, North Carolina

Average Home Price: $453,415

Asheville has witnessed a year-over-year increase of 4.8% in its average home value. As of January, the average home price in the city is $453,415. Hence, Asheville is one of the small US cities considered well for living.

17. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Average Home Price: $451,994

Gulf Shores is a known beach town in the United States. The average home price in Gulf Shores is $451,994 as recorded in January. This price has increased by 0.2% year-over-year.

16. Saint Augustine, Florida

Average Home Price: $446,238

Saint Augustine has a lot of culture and history to offer to those residing in or visiting the city. As of January, the average home price in the city is $446,238. Therefore, Saint Augustine is another one of the best small cities to live in the US.

15. Brookfield, Wisconsin

Average Home Price: $444,353

Brookfield ranks among the best small cities to reside in the US. The city has an average home value of $444,353 as recorded in January. This price has climbed 7.9% year-over-year.

14. Westfield, Indiana

Average Home Price: $429,623

As of January, Westfield has an average home price of $429,623 and ranks among the best small cities for living in the United States. The average home price has gained 1.3% year-over-year.

13. Traverse City, Michigan

Average Home Price: $407,320

Traverse City ranks as another small city suitable for living. The city records an average home price of $407,320, as of January. This price has gone up by 6.8% year-over-year.

12. Fishers, Indiana

Average Home Price: $404,562

The 20 best small cities to live in the US include Fishers as well. The average home price in the city is $404,562 as recorded in January. A year-over-year increase of 2.6% has been recorded in the average home value for the city.

11. Knoxville, Tennessee

Average Home Price: $339,434

The average home value in Knoxville has increased by 12.1% year-over-year. Currently, the city has an average home price of $339,434 and ranks as another good small city to settle in the United States.

10. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Average Home Price: $332,718

Lancaster ranks among the 20 best small cities to seek to live in the US. The average home value in Lancaster is $332,718, as of January.

9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Average Home Price: $311,408

Sioux Falls has an average home price of $311,408 which is relatively affordable. This price has climbed 2.9% year-over-year. Sioux Falls is one of the best small cities in the US where people can seek a living.

8. Ithaca, New York

Average Home Price: $308,036

As of January, the average home price in Ithaca is $308,036. The city has witnessed a year-over-year increase of 7.5% in its average home price. Ithaca is one of the best small cities to live in the US.

7. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Average Home Price: $299,609

Myrtle Beach is another good city where people can reside. As of January, the beach town has an average home price of $299,609 which has gone up by 0.9% year-over-year.

6. Greenville, South Carolina

Average Home Price: $294,132

Greenville ranks among some of the best small cities to live in the US. The average home price in Greenville is only $294,132 as recorded in January. This price has experienced an increase of 3.7% year-over-year.

