In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 best weed strains to try in 2024.

Cannabis culture is deeply embedded in human history and continues to evolve in modern times. Most early civilizations didn’t grow the plant to get high, but as herbal medicine, since the ancient varieties of hemp had very low levels of THC – the chemical responsible for the drug’s psychoactive properties. Even until 1995, the average THC content in cannabis seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration was around 4%, but with a growing acceptance of ganja around the world, as well as legalization in many countries and states, cultivators and connoisseurs have developed increasingly sophisticated breeding techniques that have enabled them to select for more potent strains, each one better than before. As a result, much to the pleasure of the potheads out there, the average THC content of America’s favorite herb had already skyrocketed to 17% by 2017 … with no end in sight even today.

Global Cannabis Industry:

As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Countries Where Weed Is Legal In 2023 – the global cannabis market was valued at $47.32 billion in 2022, and is projected to expand from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period.

Marijuana legalization is gaining momentum around the globe, driven primarily by the increasing recognition that the product may have a range of legitimate medicinal benefits and therapeutic applications. It is the most widely cultivated, trafficked, and consumed drug worldwide.

The Benefits of Legalization:

Cannabis legalization is a controversial and multi-faceted issue that has recently been the subject of serious debate around the world. It may be difficult for physicians viewing cannabis through the lens of addiction to see any silver lining from legalization, but the first and most immediate benefit is that patients who use weed for therapeutic purposes will no longer fear legal sanctions. The most common therapeutic use of marijuana is for pain control, and while the drug isn't strong enough for severe pain, it is quite effective for the chronic pain that plagues millions of people, especially as they age.

Another expected benefit is the establishment of a closely regulated cannabis market, which would drive people away from its shady black counterpart that has been the main form of MJ trade for decades. The product from your friendly neighborhood plug may sometimes put a lesser strain on your wallet, but more often that not it contains traces of pesticides and even other drugs that could put people’s lives at risk, so having a legal and regulated alternative gives consumers a safe and healthier option to choose from.

Granting the herb legal legitimacy also opens doors to more innovation. Cannabis is an annual plant that gets planted in the spring and usually harvested in the fall. But farmers figured out that they could trick the plant into flowering early by depriving it of light and creating ‘longer nights’. This is done by throwing tarps over a greenhouse while the day is still going, making the plant think that it’s actually the fall and the night is really long. Light Deprivation has completely revolutionized cannabis cultivation and consumers will now be able to have the best products year-round and pay very low prices for it.

And last, but not least, are the economic benefits of legalizing ganja, which could potentially generate billions of tax dollars in revenue for the government, aside from creating hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. In merely the first three years since Canada became a country with legalized recreational weed at the federal level, the industry contributed around $43.5 billion to the national GDP, while sustaining 151,000 jobs and putting $15.1 billion into government coffers. The U.S. Census Bureau’s new report documenting state-level cannabis tax revenues also reveals that states generated $5.7 billion in revenues from cannabis taxes over the 18 months from July 2021 through December 2022. Although these numbers are already making a substantial difference, the real game changer would come in the form of federal legalization, which would remove a ton of obstacles that are currently plaguing the country’s burgeoning legal marijuana industry and unlock its full and mighty potential.

Fastest Growing Category in the Cannabis Market:

The cannabis beverages segment is the fastest-growing area of the rapidly booming industry, with the global market for cannabis-infused drinks estimated at $1 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period.

The United States, being the Country that Consumes the Most Weed in the World, accounts for a 70.9% share in the global cannabis drinks market. The CBD-infused beverages are gaining popularity in America where they are becoming easily available through mainstream retail outlets. The growing interest in wellness drinks is also likely to drive gains in the category. Weed-infused potables are popping up in more and more places, with major beverage giants, including Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), already looking for their share of the sweet green ganja pie. However, these efforts have not always gone to plan.

The New York-based Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) invested $4 billion in Canopy Growth and launched its first CBD drinks brand called Quatreu in the U.S. three years ago. However, the move hasn’t had the positive impact the company hoped for and in 2022, Constellation took a $1.1 billion non-cash impairment charge on Canopy and a $651 million equity loss.

Similarly, the beer behemoth Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) also entered the market for cannabis infused drinks in December 2018 in a $50 million joint-venture with Tilray Brands. Again, things didn’t turn out so well for the venture – called Fluent Beverage Co. – and the two companies decided to part ways, also in 2022.

Both, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), rank among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

With that said, here are the Top Cannabis Strains in 2024.

20 Best Weed Strains to Try in 2024

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we referred to sources such as Leafly, Cannabis Business Times, High Times, and related Reddit threads etc., looking for the Best Weed Strains to Try. To make sure we only give you the best of the best, we only shortlisted strains that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Runtz

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Runtz, also known as ‘Runtz OG’, is a rare type of hybrid marijuana strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez and Gelato strains. The Runtz effects range from calming to tingly-sleepy, perfect for a spa day, a long nap, a do-nothing lazy Saturday, or a movie marathon.

19. Super Silver Haze

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Super Silver Haze is a crossing between Haze, Northern Lights 5, and Skunk 1, creating a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. This legendary Sativa dominant strain is an award-winning hybrid that creates skunky and cheesy scent but bears a spicy, citrusy taste on the exhale.

18. Pineapple Express

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Pineapple Express is an easy-to-grow, sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. For those who work creatively, especially at home, this strain is known to relieve work anxieties – it’s the perfect remedy for smashing writer’s blocks, for instance. A 25% THC level on the high end means that even experienced users will probably enjoy the body buzz when they board the Pineapple Express, ranking it among the Best Weed Strains for Heavy Smokers.

17. Granddaddy Purple

Insider Monkey Score: 5

With a THC content of roughly 17%, this Indica strain goes by many names – including ‘Grand Daddy Purp’, ‘GDP’, and ‘Grandaddy Purple Kush’. Perfect for night-time use. GDP hits both the body and mind initially, but quickly fades into a smooth body buzz like most heavy Indicas do.

16. Rainbow Driver

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Originally bred by Archive Seed Bank, Rainbow Driver is a hybrid strain made by crossing Sundae Driver and Zkittles. This high-THC cultivator delivers a euphoric, uplifting, and mildly psychedelic high that energizes both mind and body.

15. OG Kush

Insider Monkey Score: 6

OG Kush is one of the most popular strains at the moment, renowned for its distinct aroma and potent effects. With a THC strength of 23% to 26%, it delivers the relaxation and body buzz that one expects from an Indica, but unlike most, it also provides an extremely euphoric but clear-headed high like a top-shelf Sativa.

14. Gelato

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Launched in 2014, Gelato or Larry Bird is a hybrid cross between Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. Renowned for its harmonious blend of euphoria and relaxation, this evenly-balanced strain has carved out a distinct niche in the pantheon of cannabis varieties.

13. Durban Poison

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Widely regarded as one of the Best Weed Strains of All Time, Durban Poison is a pure Sativa variety that originates from the coastal city of Durban, South Africa. It is a perfect option for smokers that are looking for a daytime strain that will give them the energy they need to get through the day.

12. Godfather OG

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Also known as ‘The Don of All OG's’, Godfather OG is the new heavy hitter from Big Dog Exotics. It is an Indica dominant hybrid with a potent THC level of up to 28%, delivering a powerful body high and relaxation. Its effects can linger in your system for 8+ hours because of its exceptional potency, ranking it among the Strains that Get You High the Longest. For many users, Godfather is an offer they can’t refuse!

11. Girl Scout Cookies

Insider Monkey Score: 7

GSC is an award-winning hybrid strain that has taken the cannabis world by storm, both in the U.S. and internationally. Made from a legendary cross of OG Kush and Durban Poison, this highly potent strain is perfect for an after-dinner treat or a nightcap.

10. Purple Kush

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Considered a classic, this pure Indica strain emerged from Oakland, CA, as a result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Named among the Top 10 Kush Strains by High Times magazine in 2016, Purple Kush makes a delicious soft smoke and combines a wide range of effects, including a happy experience with a good dose of energy.

9. Apple Fritter

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Named after the beloved pastries, this deliciously balanced strain is created through crossing the classic Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. Recognized as one of the Strongest Hybrid Strains, Apple Fritter is a good choice for those suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, and chronic stress.

8. Bruce Banner

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Best enjoyed during daytime, this Sativa-dominant strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Offering fast, powerful effects that settle into euphoria and creativity, this homage to the fan-favorite Avenger could turn even the Incredible Hulk into a mild-mannered everyman.

7. White Widow

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Developed by the Green House Seed Company in Amsterdam, this well-balanced hybrid is a cross of two landrace strains – a Brazilian Sativa and a resin-heavy South Indian Indica. Known for its ability to survive harsh outdoor conditions and short flowering time, White Window is a Great Weed Strain for Novice Growers.

6. Gorilla Glue # 4

Insider Monkey Score: 8

GG4 is one of the strongest weed strains in 2024, taking the THC levels into uncharted territory for an intense body-focused high. Developed by GG Genetics as a cross between Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, this popular weed strain delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling ‘glued’ to the couch.

