This article takes a look at the 20 big hotels where AARP members can get discounted rates. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on smart travel planning and availing hotel discounts through AARP, you can go to 5 Big Hotels Where AARP Members Can Get Discounted Rates.

A Senior's Guide to Smart Travel Planning and Exclusive Hotel Discounts with AARP Membership

For seniors on fixed incomes looking to travel, strategic planning can go quite a long way. In this regard, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), a prominent American travel technology company, has a noteworthy insight to share: international flights can be remarkably more affordable when booked on a Sunday rather than a Friday. The potential savings, reaching up to 14%, can serve to be a significant advantage for seniors managing a fixed budget as they embark on their travel adventures. Moreover, the optimal time to book a flight, says Expedia, is an estimated five to six months before the travel date, implying that it is best to book in advance to reap the most savings.

This hack is noteworthy for seniors looking to travel more since 2023. Despite not having substantial savings—often with a median of around $200,000—these individuals are driven by a strong desire to travel post-retirement. According to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), an interest group dedicated to people over 50, Americans aged 50-plus are making traveling a top priority since 2023. While saving on cost is a must, travel is definitely on the agenda for these young-at-heart individuals. The AARP survey notes that three out of five individuals aged 50 and over have shared travel plans in 2023, similar to 2022. The upcoming year is anticipated to follow a similar pattern, and if opportunities for discounts present themselves, who wouldn't want to seize the chance to make the most of this exhilarating chapter in their lives?

There are many ways seniors can get the most bang for their buck during travel, and road trips can be one such option. Perfect to spend time with friends and family, road trips allow individuals to spend time with friends and family. Moreover, the opportunity to experience scenic views along the way, explore the local cuisine and culture, as well as visit local attractions seems all too intriguing for the old folks.

“..with the ability to bring family members along, many find road trips to be a budget-friendly choice as well as a fun one. Multi-generational road trips can improve emotional well-being, increase connections with loved ones, and benefit overall energy.” - Patty David, AARP Vice President of Consumer Insights

Road trip or otherwise, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) agrees that about 37% of Baby Boomers they surveyed are all set to embark on a life-changing journey in their golden period. And with Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) sharing over 78% of their respondents feeling "alive" on vacation, it's only but evident that this cohort is bound to step out and feel the energy they have been missing out on. On that note, it is only wise to discuss that golden gap years are also very much trending these days.

“We’re seeing growing numbers retiring on generous pensions and taking longer holidays. This is a ‘golden generation’ – which we may not see again.” - Debbie Marshall, MD of Silver Travel Advisor

While not everyone enjoys generous pensions, companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) are certainly making the most of leisure travel demand and the integration of AI technology. Indeed, 38% of boomers have already succumbed to the Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) application for making their travel plans this year. Companies such as Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have gone a step further to attract the senior demographic towards themselves. The travel technology company announced a new partnership only last year with Wheel the World, a travel booking platform for accessible travelers in wheelchairs.

Recognizing such preferences and financial considerations of individuals aged 50 and above, quite a few establishments have emerged to enhance their quality of life, such as AARP. This interest group in the United States One of the notable benefits offered by AARP is its discount program, which provides various discounts and perks to its members. There are many discounts that you can get with an AARP membership, from cruise and entertainment to hotel and resort discounts, and even retail and pet insurance.

Those specifically interested in travel and curious about hotel discounts should know that an AARP membership can get you discounts at many big hotels. But are AARP hotel discounts worth it? Well, an AARP membership can get its members discounts at hotels, restaurants, and even car rental companies. Members can get a discount ranging from 5-20%, and some hotels even offer the feasibility of late checkouts on top of the discounts. Regarding discounts, many individuals often wonder which one is better for discounts, AAA or AARP. American Automobile Association, or AAA, is a member association and service organization that also offers similar hotel discounts like AARP. Some prominent hotels where AAA members can get a discount include Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), Best Western, Hyatt, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), and MGM Resorts. However, our research reveals that AARP is better for hotel discounts than AAA as they result in comparatively higher savings.

20 Big Hotels Where AARP Members Can Get Discounted Rates

Methodology

To compile the list of 20 big hotels where AARP members can get discounted rates, we began by listing all the hotels mentioned on their websites. Next, we allotted them scores based on the number of rooms, brand recognition, discounts, and facilities. We also have included motels and resorts in our list. Please note that these scores are subjective and based on general perceptions. The actual size, facilities, and brand recognition may vary based on specific criteria and individual experiences. Next, we arranged the hotels in ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores. Please note that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have not been included in our list because AARP members do not get a discount on Marriott Hotels. However, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)'s Senior Discount offers 15% or more in savings for seniors.

Without further ado, here are the hotels where AARP Members can get discounted rates:

20. Motel 6

Insider Monkey Score: 14

Owned by The Blackstone Group, Motel 6 is a hospitality company encompassing a range of motel chains both in the United States and Canada. Through an AARP membership, members can avail 10% off the best available rate by booking online or online through their website. A late checkout can also be requested until 2 pm based on availability.

19. Econo Lodge® by Choice Hotels

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) is an American multinational hospitality company where AARP members can get a discount at 7,500 Choice Hotels. One such hotel is Econo Lodge, offering affordable hotels and facilities across the US and Canada. A 10% discount can be availed by AARP members at Econo Lodge.

18. Days Inn by Wyndham

Insider Monkey Score: 16

From free breakfasts and quality services to focusing on the little things, Days Inn by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) is another hotel where AARP members can get discounted rates. According to the AARP website, members can get 10% off the best available rate.

17. Dazzler® by Wyndham

Insider Monkey Score: 17

Another brand under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH), Dazzler is situated in some of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Latin America. AARP members can save 10% off the best available rate.

16. Microtel® by Wyndham

Insider Monkey Score: 18

The Microtel by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) brand, situated across 343 locations in Argentina, Canada, Mexico, the Philippines, and the United States, is another hotel where AARP members can get discounted rates of 10% off the best available rate.

15. Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Insider Monkey Score: 19

Tapestry Collection is a brand operating under Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT). The hotel specializes in offering unique cultural experiences at each of the properties that it operates in. Members can get 10% off of the best available rate and even get a late checkout until 2 pm, if available.

14. Ascend Hotel Collection®

Insider Monkey Score: 20

Seniors looking for upscale, one-of-a-kind hotels, can choose Ascend Hotel Collection by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). There are locations both in the US and internationally, such as in Australia, Norway, Ireland, and Sweden. Members can save 10% on stays at these hotels.

13. MainStay Suites®

Insider Monkey Score: 22

Operating under Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH), AARP members can avail of 10% off on stays at MainStay Suites.

12. Dolce® by Wyndham

Insider Monkey Score: 23

Operating under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Dolce by Wyndham offers AARP members 10% off the best available rates.

11. Best Western®

Insider Monkey Score: 25

Best Western International, Inc., owner of the Best Western Hotels & Resorts brand, encompasses more than 4,700 hotels worldwide. Being one of the big hotels where AARP members can get discounted rates, it offers 5% or more off the best available rate.

10. Radisson Blu®

Insider Monkey Score: 26

A Choice Hotels brand, staying at Radisson Blu as an AARP member means you get to save 10% on stays at their hotels around the world.

9. Cambria® Hotels

Insider Monkey Score: 26

Boasting over 60 locations and more than 7,000 hotels worldwide, Choice Hotels also offers discounts to AARP members under its brand Cambria Hotels. Similar to other Choice Hotels, AARP members can get 10% off on stays here.

8. Curio Collection by Hilton™

Insider Monkey Score: 27

A global collection of hotels, Curio Collection by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) offers up to 10% off the best available rate and even the chance of a late checkout, subject to availability.

7. Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Insider Monkey Score: 28

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is home to some of the most stunning locations across the globe. AARP members traveling to Mexico, the Caribbean, and many other locations in Europe can stay at their hotels and 10% off the best available rate.

6. Canopy by Hilton

Insider Monkey Score: 30

Known to be a lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton works under Hilton Hotels and Resorts, one of the big hotels where AARP members can get discounted rates. Similar to other brands under Hilton Hotels, AARP members can avail 10% off the best available rate and also the option to checkout late, if possible.

