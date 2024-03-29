20 European Cities with Highest Weed Consumption

In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 European cities with the highest weed consumption. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global cannabis industry, the legalization of cannabis in Germany, and the offshore business activities of some US-based cannabis companies, and go directly to the 5 European Cities with Highest Weed Consumption.

The history of the cannabis industry is riddled with changes and conflicting legislation. The international media has played an important role in shifting perspectives about marijuana and drug use. Today, we are watching the slow and steady change of mainstream opinion to consider cannabis one of the more harmless – and probably even potentially beneficial – drugs still considered largely illegal. As perspectives change, we can expect the laws to eventually follow suit.

Global Cannabis Industry:

As we mentioned in our article – 20 Cities with the Most Expensive Weed in the World – the global cannabis market was valued at $47.32 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period.

Marijuana legalization is gaining momentum around the globe, driven primarily by the increasing recognition that the product may have a range of legitimate medicinal benefits and therapeutic applications. It is the most widely cultivated, trafficked, and consumed drug worldwide.

Cannabis Legalization in Germany:

The German Bundestag finally passed a law last month permitting individuals and voluntary associations to grow and hold limited quantities of cannabis, putting Europe’s largest economy among a small group of countries and states to legalize the herb, even if just partially.

Starting April 1st, it will be legal in Germany to possess up to 25 grams (0.88 ounces) of the drug, as well as to grow up to three plants at home for personal use. Then, beginning July 1st, adults will also be able to join licensed not-for-profit clubs where they could buy up to 25 grams of MJ, with a cap of 50 grams per month. However, the law still prohibits the use and possession of cannabis for anyone under the age of 18.

Offshore Business Activities:

The United States of America is a behemoth of the global cannabis industry, so much so that even just one of its states – California – is the single largest cannabis market in the world. Americans love a good buzz and they’re forking over big bucks for it. This provides a huge opportunity for companies and entrepreneurs everywhere, who want the lion’s share of the sweet green ganja pie and are thus coming up with more and more innovative solutions to bring about a paradigm shift in the industry. Large and mature consumer markets like LA and Chicago act as testing grounds for such innovators to test their ideas, before they bring them to the rest of the country and even across the border.

A great example is Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) – a Massachusetts-based leading medical and recreational cannabis company serving over 350,000 registered customers across 23 states in the country. Curaleaf has worked to introduce new products in the American market, including the vape hardware system Cliq by Select, Select X Bites gummies, and even a cannabis-infused Seltzer brand. The company also maintains a presence in the U.K. and Germany – two of the countries that consume the most weed in Europe. Since Germany is at the dawn of its legal weed era, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) has already acquired a majority stake in the local pharmaceutical company Four 20 Pharma, thus positioning itself to take advantage of the upcoming adult-use opportunities. The company also anticipates that more countries will follow Germany’s lead in the coming years and adopt more liberal adult-use regulations.

Similarly, Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is a leading cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Headquartered in New York, Tilray is one of the leading global companies in the production and research of medical cannabis. It was announced last year that the industry giant’s medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical and FL Group, has received authorization from Italy’s Ministry of Health to distribute three new medical cannabis compounds to pharmacies across Italy, further broadening its portfolio of pharmaceutical grade cannabis offerings. Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) also announced a new strategic partnership with Pharmaidea, a Petrone Group company, to market and educate over 12,000 pharmacies across Italy on the benefits of medical cannabis and medical cannabis patient care.

Both, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) and Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), rank among the Biggest Marijuana Companies in the World.

With that said, here are the Most Cannabis-Consuming Cities in Europe.

20 European Cities with Highest Weed Consumption

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a 2023 study by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, looking for the European Cities that Smoke the Most Weed. The study analyzed wastewater in over 100 European cities to explore the drug-consuming habits of their residents, estimating the quantity of substances taken by a community by measuring the levels of illicit drugs and their metabolites excreted in urine. The following cities have been ranked by the daily amount of THC-COOH – the main metabolite in cannabis – found in their wastewater in 2022. The levels of THC-COOH have been measured in milligrams/1000 persons/day.

20. Tarragona

Daily Consumption of THC: 87.71 mg/1000p/day

Tarragona is the first large seaside town south of Barcelona, in the Spanish region of Catalonia. Being a beautiful port city in such close proximity to the tourist capital of Barcelona, it’s no wonder that Tarragona attracts a large number of travelers looking for some sun, some party ... and some good ol’ MJ.

19. Lleida

Daily Consumption of THC: 89.24 mg/1000p/day

Lleida is another ancient city located west of Barcelona and offers beautiful spots which are ideal for a stroll, an extensive cultural heritage, and a nice opportunity to indulge in some ganja.

Catalonia is home to around 500 cannabis clubs, establishments that exploit ambiguities in the Spanish law to provide a space for members to socialize and enjoy a smoke, or two.

18. Santiago

Daily Consumption of THC: 92.81 mg/1000p/day

Santiago de Compostela is a famous pilgrimage site in north-west Spain, immortalized by the iconic Camino de Santiago. For centuries, thousands of pilgrims have walked on Saint James' Way every year, finally reaching the capital of Galicia and entering the city’s iconic cathedral.

Santiago is the final destination where over 350,000 pilgrims gather each year after a long and exhausting journey, so we wouldn’t be surprised if we found a familiar fragrance in the air.

17. Valencia

Daily Consumption of THC: 93.94 mg/1000p/day

While cannabis is decriminalized in Valencia, it is still not permitted to smoke it in public. The vibrant Spanish city, famous for its arts and sciences, is home to a number of social cannabis clubs that allow members to enjoy a smoke safely and legally in a controlled environment. The Mediterranean city also allows the cultivation of one cannabis plant per household.

Spain is one of the Countries that Produce the Most Weed in Europe.

16. Zagreb

Daily Consumption of THC: 96.34 mg/1000p/day

Cannabis is the most widely consumed illicit drug in Croatia, followed by cocaine and amphetamines. With Zagreb being the capital, a major tourist destination, and a host to numerous music festivals, marijuana is easily accessible in the city.

Croatia is ranked among the Most Cannabis Consuming Countries in the World.

15. Eindhoven

Daily Consumption of THC: 98.31 mg/1000p/day

For many decades already, the Netherlands is known as a safe haven for people who enjoy the herb, and Eindhoven has been no exception. The city houses many coffee shops that welcome locals and tourists alike and offer a range of products that make it worth your while, and money.

14. Utrecht

Daily Consumption of THC: 99.56 mg/1000p/day

It doesn’t come as a surprise that another Dutch city has made it to our list of European Cities with the Highest Cannabis Consumption. Utrecht is popular for being a lively student city right in the heart of the country. It houses the largest and most prestigious university in the Netherlands and an impressive 20% of its population are students, many of whom come from abroad. Apparently, books aren’t the only thing keeping those knowledge seekers busy!

13. České Budějovice

Daily Consumption of THC: 103.22 mg/1000p/day

České Budějovice is the capital city of the southern Bohemian region in the Czech Republic, internationally famous for its beer, known in other countries as Budweiser. Even though cannabis is technically illegal in the year-round tourist city, the people there love to smoke weed and even the cops won't’ disturb you if you are smoking in peace and not creating a scene.

The Czech Republic is the Country that Smokes the Most Weed in Europe.

12. Kufstein

Daily Consumption of THC: 104.54 mg/1000p/day

Kufstein is a town in the western Austrian state of Tyrol, only a short train ride away from Innsbruck. Nestled between two mountain ranges, Kufstein is a popular summer resort and winter-sports center and it seems like the visiting tourists (and the town locals) don’t shy away from indulging in a puff or more of the good stuff.

Austria is home to over 8.5 million people and one of the largest populations of medicinal cannabis patients in all of Europe, thus representing a potentially enormous cannabis market.

11. Bern

Daily Consumption of THC: 110.16 mg/1000p/day

Last year, the Swiss city of Bern joined several others to start the legal distribution of marijuana. The Bernese pilot trial for the regulated sale of cannabis in pharmacies, dubbed the Safer Cannabis – Research In Pharmacies randomized controlled Trial (SCRIPT), will last from October 2023 to April 2026 and will aim to assess the health and social effects of selling cannabis in ‘strictly regulated, non-profit’ pharmacies.

10. Prague

Daily Consumption of THC: 112.38 mg/1000p/day

After a decade of progressive liberalization, the Czech Republic is preparing to introduce a fully legal and regulated cannabis market with the approval of the 2023-2025 Addiction Policy Action Plan in April last year. Czechia is riding a European-wide wave that could possibly make it one of the first EU countries to introduce a legally regulated cannabis market.

With an annual weed consumption of 15.5 metric tons, Prague is placed among the Cities with the Highest Weed Consumption in the World.

9. Karlovy Vary

Daily Consumption of THC: 121.41 mg/1000p/day

Karlovy Vary (Carlsbad) is a popular spa town in the west Bohemia region of the Czech Republic. Its more than 80 thermal springs have turned it into a popular resort, visited by tourists from around the globe. Coupled with the lax cannabis regulations in the country, it is rather unsurprising that such an important spa resort is included among the Top Weed Smoking Cities in Europe.

8. Reykjavik

Daily Consumption of THC: 121.63 mg/1000p/day

The Icelanders don’t shy away from the herb, with the Nordic nation consuming between 1.5 to 2 metric tons of cannabis annually. About 30% of the people who call Iceland home have smoked up at least once in their lifetime, and over 18.3% of the country’s population light up on a regular basis, with most of them concentrated in the capital city of Reykjavik.

7. Lisbon

Daily Consumption of THC: 129.91 mg/1000p/day

Portugal is among the European countries with the most relaxed regulations on cannabis and Lisbon is one of the cities where the herb is most readily available. Tourists of all backgrounds will likely be accosted by numerous dealers on an afternoon stroll through the city’s more touristic areas, however, the good stuff is still unfortunately hard to come by. The average price of weed in the Portuguese capital is around $9.7 per gram.

6. Basel

Daily Consumption of THC: 132.45 mg/1000p/day

Last year, Basel became the first of seven Swiss cities to launch a scientific study to examine the impact of regulated cannabis supply on the health and consumption behavior of users with a view to possible changes to the Swiss law.

There are nine pharmacies around the city that sell cannabis for the pilot scheme and offer six products – four types of cannabis flowers and two types of hashish – of varying potency.

Basel ranks 6th in our list of Europe’s Top Weed-Consuming Cities.

