20 Foods Consumed By Longest Living People Every Day.

The pursuit of longevity and vitality has captivated humankind for centuries, and one of the intriguing aspects of this quest is the dietary habits of the world's longest-living people. These individuals, who often reside in so-called "Blue Zones" scattered across the globe, have attracted the attention of researchers and health enthusiasts alike. From the lush hills of Okinawa, Japan, to the Mediterranean coasts of Sardinia, Italy, and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, these remarkable individuals consistently exhibit extraordinary lifespans. Their daily diets, rooted in tradition and regional availability, offer valuable insights into the connection between nutrition and longevity.

Market Insights from Blue Zones: Longevity and Everyday Foods

It's fascinating to learn about people's dietary habits in Blue Zones and how they contribute to their longevity. According to market insights from Blue Zones, these areas around the world with the highest concentration of centenarians have some standard dietary practices. For instance, they primarily consume plant-based diets rich in whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. They also prefer nuts and seeds as snacks over processed foods.

To avoid overeating, they eat until they are only 80% full. Interestingly, some of the foods that are considered staples in Blue Zones are also popular superfoods. For example, people in Okinawa, Japan, consume lots of sweet potatoes, which are high in fiber and vitamins A and C. Similarly, people in Sardinia, Italy, consume significant amounts of fava beans, which are high in protein and fiber.

Financial statistics show that the market for plant-based foods is proliferating. In the US alone, sales of plant-based foods grew by 27% YoY in 2020 to reach $7 billion. Additionally, the global plant-based meat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7, reaching a value of $15.4 billion by 2027, as reported by Market and Markets. These figures suggest a growing demand for plant-based foods, and adopting a diet similar to that of Blue Zones may benefit one's health and wallet.

Leading Innovators in Longevity Research and Anti-Aging Solutions

Several companies, including AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGE), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), and Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), are at the forefront of the longevity research landscape, each pursuing unique approaches to combat the effects of aging.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGE) is a pioneering biotechnology company aiming to develop innovative therapies for age-related degenerative diseases by harnessing proprietary technology platforms like telomerase-mediated cell immortality and regenerative biology. They recently merged with Serina Therapeutics, a specialist in neurological disease treatments. This strategic move is expected to aid the development of novel drug candidates using the POZ Platform.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGE)'s approach, including their iTR platform for cellular immortality and regeneration, and candidates like AGEX-iTR1547 for tissue regeneration and cell-based therapies AGEX-VASC1 and AGEX-BAT1, shows promise in the field of anti-aging, although these approaches are in preclinical stages, requiring further study. In their Q2 earnings call, AgeX reported a decrease of $0.10 million in research & development expenses to $0.16 million, down from $0.26 million in Q2, 2022.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing novel therapies to enhance and extend human life. While their primary focus is not exclusively on anti-aging and longevity, their work in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies holds promise for these areas. A significant milestone in their history was a reverse merger with a subsidiary of BTHC in 2007, which raised $65 million and enabled them to become a publicly traded company with enhanced resources for research and development.

Recent developments include a $3.7 million direct offering and private placement in April 2023 and a debt restructuring in May 2023, emphasizing their commitment to research and development goals.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is actively developing MultiStem, an off-the-shelf stem cell platform with potential applications in aging-related conditions.

Notably, they have made substantial progress recently, with positive results from clinical trials for MultiStem in treating acute respiratory distress syndrome and ischemic stroke. They received a $10 million milestone payment and a $5 million grant for their research, reflecting significant advancements in developing new medical treatments.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is a biotech company dedicated to developing therapies that can prevent, halt, and potentially reverse age-related diseases, primarily by targeting senescent cells, which are non-functioning cells contributing to age-related conditions. In 2022, the company underwent a strategic restructuring to emphasize its ophthalmology programs, focusing on its core objectives rather than a merger with another company. Previously, in 2016, Unity Biotechnology collaborated with Ascentage Pharma, a cancer specialist in China, to combat the effects of aging.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, (NASDAQ:UBX) successfully raised $116 million in 2016, securing investments from prominent figures like Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel, who share an interest in anti-aging research and age-related therapy development. In a recent story, in April 2023, Unity Biotechnology reported positive 48-week results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of their lead drug candidate, UBX0101, designed for osteoarthritis treatment. This trial demonstrated the safety and efficacy of UBX0101, suggesting it could be a valuable treatment for this common age-related condition affecting millions worldwide.

Let's now head over to the list of the best foods for longevity.

20 Foods Consumed By Longest Living People Every Day.

Our Methodology

Due to unavailability of the data, our methodology for the list -- 20 foods consumed by longest-living people every day -- is based on the a priori assumption that rational individuals who want to live longer or who live longer than average follow scientific advice in this matter for their diet. Based on this assumption, we've looked at several empirical studies to see which foods aid in longevity. Following this approach, we were able to narrow down the data and we believe these are the foods that rational individuals living longer than average consume. We've scored these foods based on how many times they were endorsed in empirical studies that we sifted through for our research.

Here is our list of the top foods for a long and healthy life.

20. Low-Fat Milk

Total Score: 1 Low-fat milk is one of the healthiest foods consumed by longest living people every day. Low-fat milk consumption may slow biological aging, with higher fat content associated with more rapid aging. According to a research lead by Professor Larry Tucker published in the journal of Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, individuals who consumed more low-fat milk had longer telomeres than those who consumed milk with fat content of 2% or whole milk.

19. Cruciferous Vegetables

Total Score: 1

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage promote a healthy digestive system and offer longevity benefits. They are packed with fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, and K, which are linked to healthy aging. The antioxidant sulforaphane found in these vegetables has anticancer properties, potential heart disease protection, and may help control blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes.

18. Turmeric

Total Score: 1

Turmeric, containing the compound curcumin, offers anti-aging benefits and supports longevity, making turmeric stand among the foods longest living people eat every day. It reduces chronic inflammation linked to age-related diseases like Alzheimer's and heart disease. Curcumin is a potent antioxidant, shielding against age-related cellular damage caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS). Moreover, it can increase telomere length, which is associated with a longer lifespan. Animal studies reveal that curcumin consistently prolongs life, with one study showing a 26% increase in lifespan, emphasizing its potential to promote longevity.

17. Leafy Green Vegetables

Total Score: 1

Green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are recommended by Harvard for longevity, with a suggested intake of two fruit and three vegetable servings, including leafy greens. The Institute for Functional Medicine supports the claim that these veggies may slow age-related processes.

A Neurology study found that consuming one to two servings daily can reduce cognitive decline. The nutrient-rich profile, including vitamin K, lutein, and β-carotene, is associated with lower cardiovascular disease risk and potential benefits for mental sharpness and eye health. Regular consumption is linked to better eye health and a 35% lower risk of age-related macular degeneration in a 15-year study involving 2,800 participants.

16. Coconut oil

Total Score: 1

Coconut oil, one of the foods that longest living people eat every day is believed to have anti-aging and longevity-promoting effects through various mechanisms. It moisturizes and soothes the skin, potentially preventing issues like roughness, uneven tone, and wrinkles. It also stimulates collagen production, which can further reduce wrinkles. Coconut oil contains antioxidants and phenolic acids that combat the signs of aging and protect against UV-induced damage. Additionally, it improves skin barrier function and shields the skin from UVB rays. Several studies, including one on a mouse model and another on human skin cells, suggest the anti-aging potential of coconut oil when applied topically or ingested orally.

15. Low-Fat Yogurt

Total Score: 1

Low-fat yogurt is a valuable food for promoting longevity and anti-aging. It's rich in essential nutrients like calcium, B vitamins, probiotics, and protein, contributing to overall health. Regular yogurt consumption enhances bone density and aids in weight management, both vital for longevity. While more research is needed, studies indicate yogurt's potential to improve older adults' nutritional status and well-being, with some innovations even targeting healthy aging in the elderly population.

14. Sweet Potatoes

Total Score: 1

Sweet potatoes are among top anti aging foods and also among the most consumed foods in the world. They activate the autophagy pathway, which breaks down and recycles damaged cell components. Their rich antioxidants, like beta-carotene, combat cell-damaging free radicals. Sweet potatoes contain vitamin C, promoting collagen production for skin elasticity. They also possess anti-inflammatory properties, reducing chronic inflammation linked to age-related diseases. Studies support these benefits, showing that sweet potatoes and their extracts can have anti-aging effects, such as extending lifespan and countering photoaging.

13. Dark Chocolate

Total Score: 1

Dark chocolate offers anti-aging benefits, with cocoa's key advantages. It enhances blood flow, skin density, and hydration, promoting better skin appearance. Rich in polyphenols, dark chocolate is an antioxidant, shielding the body from free radical damage. Cocoa supplementation reduces inflammation, lowers the risk of age-related diseases, and even decreases epigenetic aging, affecting gene expression with age. Studies show that quality dark chocolate consumption can alter skin structure, making a 50-year-old's skin resemble that of someone in their 30s. Additionally, it reverses aging by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, possessing remarkable antioxidant power.

12. Red Wine

Total Score: 1

Moderate red wine consumption has potential anti-aging and longevity benefits supported by scientific evidence. It increases the expression of longevity-associated genes, reduces the risk of age-related diseases like Alzheimer's, cancer, and diabetes, and contains antioxidants, including resveratrol, which helps protect tissues. Red wine also improves insulin sensitivity and preserves collagen and elastic fibers, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

11. Onions And Garlic

Total Score: 2

Onions and garlic, two of the most effective foods longest living people eat, offer many health benefits that may promote longevity. They are rich in antioxidants, combating cell damage and aging. Aged garlic extract enhances the immune system, reducing the risk of infectious diseases. Both garlic and onions protect against chronic ailments like atherosclerosis, diabetes, and cancer. While their direct impact on human lifespan is challenging, studies demonstrate that garlic can lower blood pressure and cholesterol, key factors in longevity. Scientific research supports these claims, showing their effectiveness in reducing the incidence of respiratory diseases in the elderly, preventing cardiovascular disease, and countering oxidant-induced illnesses.

10. Mushrooms

Total Score: 2

Mushrooms offer anti-aging and longevity benefits. Recent research indicates that Maitake and Lion's Mane mushroom extracts inhibit key aging pathways in yeast, potentially extending lifespans. Moreover, frequent mushroom consumption has been linked to a 7-15% reduced risk of all-cause mortality, as seen in a study of Chinese older adults.

9. Tomatoes

Total Score: 2

Tomatoes stand ninth among the foods that longest living people eat every day. Increased tomato consumption reduces the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer. Recent research highlights a compound in green tomatoes for healthier aging and the development of antioxidant-rich tomatoes through genetic engineering. Tomatoes contain essential B vitamins for skin health and may protect against skin cancer, while lycopene has potent anticancer effects. They also promote bone health by increasing bone mineral density and preventing bone loss.

8. Fruits

Total Score: 2

Consuming five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, with a 2:3 fruit-to-vegetable ratio, reduces the risk of death from conditions like heart disease and cancer. Fruits are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, contributing to a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Dong D. Wang's Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School studies support these mortality-reducing effects. With immune-boosting anti-inflammatory properties, Berries particularly benefit brain and cardiovascular health, as demonstrated in a study involving blueberry juice and improved brain activity and memory in individuals aged 66 to 70.

7. Fish

Total Score: 2

Fish like salmon provide essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, lean protein, B vitamins, selenium, and iron. These nutrients contribute to a lower risk of heart disease, an 80-90% reduced risk of sudden cardiac death, improved memory and cognition, and a lower risk of depression. Analysis of studies reveals that consuming just over 2 ounces of fish daily is associated with a 12% lower risk of all-cause mortality. Regular fatty fish consumption also reduces the risk of death from Alzheimer's Disease by 38%, cancer by 20%, and cardiovascular disease by 15-18%.

6. Green tea

Total Score: 2

Backed by scientific evidence, green tea offers various anti-aging and longevity benefits. It's rich in antioxidants that protect against oxidative stress, guarding cells and DNA from premature aging. Green tea preserves collagen, a vital protein for healthy skin, hair, and nails, delaying signs of aging.

It also shields against telomere shortening linked to age-related diseases, and in a study focusing on individuals who had experienced strokes or heart attacks, those who consumed the most green tea (7 cups daily) had a remarkable 62% lower risk of death compared to non-green tea drinkers. Even those who drank just one to two cups daily still experienced some benefits.

