20 Highest Quality Olive Oil In The World

In this article, we will be looking at the 20 olive oils in the world that have the highest quality. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global food service market, you can go directly to 5 Highest Quality Olive Oil In The World.

Experts agree that extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the highest quality of olive oil. However, with hundreds of contenders, choosing the right olive oil is not so simple. Different varieties of olive oil are made from different types of olives, each with its own unique flavor profile. You can also take a look at countries that produce the best extra virgin olive oil.

Olive oil is a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet and has various health benefits. It offers a diverse and flavorful culinary experience. From traditional dishes to innovative creations, olive oil continues to inspire chefs and delight diners around the world, making it indispensable in the global food service market.

Global Food Service Market Trends and Key Players

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global food service market size was valued at $2.88 trillion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.67% during 2022-2028, propelling the food service market to reach above $3.78 trillion by the end of the forecast period. As economies boom and the personal disposable income of the population rises, more people choose to eat out and allocate less time to cook at home. The growing number of working women means that an increasing number of families in the developed and developing regions visit restaurants, eat out, or order food more often. The growing trend of busy lifestyles, adventurous palates, and preference for experiences over possessions are all key factors driving growth in the global food service market.

While fast food and quick service restaurants continue to remain attractive options for many, consumers are becoming increasingly mindful of what they eat. There is a growing interest in fresh, healthy options and food service companies that offer healthier food options are expected to benefit from this. Moreover, the demand for unique and exciting experiences is growing as more consumers crave diverse cuisines and unique flavor combinations. This has led to an increased demand for healthy and unique ingredients that are known for their distinct flavors, such as saffron and olive oil, among others.

Some of the major companies that are positioned to benefit from the growing food service market include Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is a Canadian-American multinational quick service restaurant holding company that owns some of the most popular quick service brands in the world, which are Burger King, Tim Hortons, Firehouse Subs, and Popeyes. As one of the most valuable restaurant companies in the world, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) operates in more than 100 countries with over 30,000 locations. On November 3, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $0.9 and beat estimates by $0.05. Reflecting strong demand for food services, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (NYSE:QSR) revenue for the quarter grew by 6.43% year-over-year and amounted to $1.84 billion.

In the modern world, dining out is no longer just about satisfying hunger, it’s about creating memories. Restaurants are offering immersive experiences, themed atmosphere, and unique menu items to engage with customers on a personal level. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. It franchises some of the most iconic brands, including IHOP and Applebee's. On November 27, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) announced that its brand IHOP will be collaborating with Warner Bros. new film “Wonka” to introduce a lineup of nine exciting new food and beverage items. The lineup of new items, inspired by the new film, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide until January 7, 2024. The new items will include Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes, Willy’s Jr. French Toast Dippers, and Dreamy Lemonade, among others.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is an American restaurant operating company that owns a number of casual dining and fine dining restaurant chains. On June 14, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) reported the completion of its acquisition of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., which is best known for its USDA Prime steaks served sizzling on 500-degree plates. Ruth’s Chris has 155 restaurants around the world. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has successfully added the Ruth's Chris Steak House brand to its portfolio of differentiated brands which includes Eddie V's, The Capital Grille, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and Olive Garden, among others.

Now that we have discussed some of the latest trends in the global food service market, let’s take a look at the 20 highest quality olive oil in the world.

20 Highest Quality Olive Oil In The World

Our Methodology

To collect data for our list of the highest quality olive oil in the world, we consulted World's Best Olive Oils (WBOO). World's Best Olive Oils is a non-profit organization that is constituted and supported by leading international professional olive oil tasters and experts. This database provided us with a list of the highest quality olive oil in the world ranked on the basis of total points obtained through results of the strictest international tests. We used the latest data available, which is for the harvest period 2022/2023. The 20 highest quality olive oil in the world are listed below in ascending order.

20 Highest Quality Olive Oil In The World

20. In Intenso

Total Points: 130

First up on our list of 20 highest quality olive oil in the world is In Intenso by Alfredo Cetrone. In Intenso, or In Intense, is an extra virgin olive oil made in Italy using healthy and fresh olives, which are pressed on the same day of the harvest using a cold press. The olive oil has a beautiful intense green color, and has a complex and enveloping smell with strong fruity hints of artichoke, thistle, and tomato.

19. Chiavalon Organic

Total Points: 135

Chiavalon Organic is produced in Croatia by Opg Chiavalon. Opg Chiavalon is a farm shop and a family business that specializes in the cultivation of olives and the manufacturing of high quality extra virgin olive oils. Chiavalon Organic has an intense green color, and it pairs well with boiled and fried eggs as well as grilled tuna.

18. Venta del Baron

Total Points: 140

The Venta del Baron extra virgin olive oil is the 18th highest quality olive oil in the world. It is produced in Spain by Muela Olives SL. Made from green olives, Venta del Baron is a luminous oil with intense fruity aromas of herbs, mint, almond, banana, and apple.

17. Cuncordu

Total Points: 150

Cuncordu is one of the most successful extra virgin olive oils of the 2022/2023 campaign. It is produced by Masoni Becciu di Deidda Valentina in Sardinia, Italy. Cuncordu’s aroma opens up notes of tomato, herbs, and almonds.

16. Artajo 10 Bio - Coupage

Total Points: 150

The Artajo 10 Bio - Coupage extra virgin olive oil is produced by Suministro Agroebro S.L. in the Navarra region in Spain. The early harvest of green olives gives Artajo 10 Bio - Coupage a fresh, herbaceous touch, and an intense green fruity aroma.

15. Oro del Desierto - Coupage

Total Points: 150

Oro del Desierto - Coupage by Rafael Alonso Aguilera S.L. is produced in Spain using Arbequina, Hojiblanca, and Picual olives. This extra virgin olive oil has notable aromas of grass and tomato vine, and it ranks 15th on our list of highest quality olive oil in the world. Oro del Desierto - Coupage has a leafy green color with hints of gold.

14. Pradolivo Cosecha Temprana - Picual

Total Points: 165

Pradolivo Cosecha Temprana - Picual is made by Oleoperales S.L. in the Andalusia region in Spain. It is an extra virgin olive oil made using early harvest Picual olives. Pradolivo Cosecha Temprana - Picual stands out with its intense fruitiness of green olive and green banana, as well as hints of artichoke. It has a light bitter and medium-low spicy taste.

13. Artajo 10 Bio - Koroneiki

Total Points: 170

Artajo 10 Bio - Koroneiki is an extra virgin olive oil made using Koroneiki olives. It is produced by Suministro Agroebro S.L. in Spain. It has an intense green fruity tasting note, with hints of red fruits and aromatic herbs. It pairs well with citrus fruits, salads, and blue fish.

12. Monocultivar Frantoio

Total Points: 175

Monocultivar Frantoio by MONINI, S.P.A. ranks on the number 12 spot on our list of highest quality olive oil in the world. It is made from Frantoio olives in Italy. The Monocultivar Frantoio extra virgin olive oil has an intense vegetable aroma of artichoke and thistle, as well as notes of green almond.

11. Puerta de las Villas - Picual

Total Points: 180

Puerta de las Villas - Picual is an extra virgin olive oil produced by S.C.A. San Vicente in Andalusia, Spain. Made from Picual olives, it is very aromatic for the nose and has a balanced bitter and spicy taste.

10. Ortice Riserva

Total Points: 185

Ortice Riserva by Frantoio Romano ranks among the top 10 on our list of highest quality olive oil in the world. Produced in the Campania region in Italy, Ortice Riserva has an intense fruity flavor with the right balance of spiciness and bitterness. This extra virgin olive oil offers complex sensations of fresh green vegetables and herbs, artichokes, almonds, and unripe tomatoes.

9. Eco Day

Total Points: 190

Eco Day is an extra virgin olive oil produced by Aceites Nobleza Del Sur in the Andalusia region in Spain. Eco Day olive oil is made with 100% Picual olives just 4 hours after they are collected each year. This fresh olive oil has fruity green tones such as banana and apple peel, and a slight bitterness and spiciness.

8. Oro Bailen - Arbequina

Total Points: 200

Oro Bailen - Arbequina is produced by Aceites Oro Bailen Galgon 99 S.L. in the Andalusia region of Spain. Made from the Arbequina cultivar of olives, this medium fruity and fresh extra virgin olive oil has fruity notes of almonds, apples, and bananas. It pairs well with leafy green salads and fruit salads.

7. Oro Bailen - Hojiblanca

Total Points: 220

Oro Bailen - Hojiblanca is also produced by Aceites Oro Bailen Galgon 99 S.L. in the Andalusia region of Spain, but it ranks higher on our list of highest quality olive oil in the world than Oro Bailen - Arbequina. Produced from green Hojiblanca olives, Oro Bailen - Hojiblanca has notable aromas and tasting notes of apple, tomato, artichoke, and banana, and hints of fennel and peppermint. It pairs well with fish, meats, and roasted or grilled vegetables.

6. U-Ciuri - Nocellara del Belice

Total Points: 240

U-Ciuri - Nocellara del Belice by Miceli & Sensat is made from the Nocellara del Belice olive variety. Produced in the Italian region of Sicily, this extra virgin olive oil ranks high among the highest quality olive oil in the world. It has notable notes of freshly cut grass, green almonds, and tomatoes. U-Ciuri - Nocellara del Belice pairs well with chicken, pork, fish, pasta, and beans.

