In this article, we will discuss the 20 Highest Quality Skincare Brands in 2024.

Skincare, the pinnacle of self-care, encompasses a range of practices and products dedicated to nurturing and enhancing the health of our skin. From cleansing and moisturizing to protecting and rejuvenating, skincare empowers us to unveil a radiant and youthful complexion. Through the harmonious fusion of science and beauty, this art form enables us to accept our inherent radiance and take the first steps toward achieving radiant, healthy skin. Let skincare be the foundation of your self-love and radiance!

The Worldwide Skincare Industry:

According to Grand View Research, the global skincare products market size was valued at $135.83 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to boom between 2023 and 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Global demand for body lotions, sunscreens, and face creams is predicted to have a beneficial effect on growth. Furthermore, it is expected that the thriving e-commerce industry will spur additional market expansion.

The beauty and cosmetics business was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict lockdown procedures caused store closures, which had severe effects. Global sales fell by 60–70% between March and April 2020. As consumers reduced their spending on cosmetics and grooming items, corporations positively addressed the situation by stepping up production and providing hand sanitizers and cleaning agents.

The impact of viral content makers and the rise of organic skin care trends have significantly expanded the market for skin care products. Due to the influence of well-known personalities and the growing need for high-quality skin care products, the rise of celebrity-led brands like Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner is surging global demand for skin care.

The desire of consumers for personalized items has been rising in the United States. With a revenue share of 39.65% in 2022, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region worldwide. From 2023 to 2030, North America's CAGR is projected to be 4.4%. Customers in North American nations like the United States and Canada are prepared to shell out money in exchange for skin that is more radiant and youthful-looking. In 2022, face creams and moisturizers had the highest revenue share (42.11%), and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period.

As a result of Korean beauty's growing appeal, many customers have indicated an intense curiosity about Korean skincare and a willingness to try Korean goods. With a market valuation of $91.99 billion in 2022, the global market for K-beauty products is projected by Grand View Research to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% between 2023 and 2030.

The emphasis on high-quality ingredients in K-beauty products is widely recognized. Customers are gravitating toward K-beauty products at a faster pace as a result of the brands' emphasis on employing natural, safe, and effective ingredients. In cooperation with the Korean firm Shihyo, L'Oréal announced in November 2022 the debut of C-Beauty, K-Beauty, and J-Beauty consumers. 24 herbal ingredients are steeped in fermented rice and other creative Asian techniques as part of this brand, Shihyo’s assortment.

The Skincare World Embraces Sustainability:

One of the biggest environmental problems the skincare sector faces is packaging waste. Beauty packaging is responsible for 120 billion units of waste annually, including plastic, paper, glass, and metal that are inadequately recycled and wind up in landfills, according to the social justice platform TRVST.

The average UK family generates about 23 kg of plastic packaging waste annually, with cosmetics and personal care goods accounting for a sizable amount of this, based on a report by Zero Waste Scotland. In 2018, the US generated more than 7.9 billion units of cosmetic trash, according to Euromonitor. This trash releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, depletes natural resources, and adds to the global plastic pollution problem.

To combat this issue, the skincare industry is undergoing a profound transformation. The notion of sustainable beauty is rapidly gaining traction, fueled by the aspiration for products that not only enhance our appearance but also contribute positively to the well-being of our planet. This remarkable movement is reshaping the beauty industry, questioning conventional practices, and igniting a surge of creativity and ingenuity. From the utilization of eco-friendly ingredients to the adoption of sustainable packaging and the emergence of consumer trends, sustainable beauty is leading the charge towards a more environmentally conscious future.

The vegan cosmetics market, estimated to be worth $17.39 billion globally in 2022, is expected to rise at an exciting rate and reach $24 billion by 2028, as per Research and Markets. Europe is expected to be valued at $2.2 billion by 2028, making it a crucial geographic region for this market. Hence, consumers are actively looking for skincare products that are vegan, cruelty-free, or composed of natural materials. With Green Beauty, consumers can use their purchases to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and ethics.

Skincare Companies are Incorporating Eco-Friendly Practices and Flourishing:

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), a global skincare American brand with an astonishing annual revenue of $17.74 billion in 2022, has taken a step towards boosting its commitment to sustainable packaging in 2023 by teaming with SK Chemicals, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical and life science products.

As stated by the latter company, advanced recycling

“is considered important technology for the advancement of packaging-to-packaging recycling, helping solve plastic waste issues in a circular and innovative way.”

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced several ambitious targets for sustainability in 2021. Two of these objectives were to reduce the amount of virgin petroleum plastic used in packaging to 50% or less by 2030 and to incorporate 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials into the packaging by 2025. Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hopes to accomplish the aforementioned goals with the assistance of SK Chemicals.

After completing a $2.8 billion agreement in April 2023, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) became the only owner of the Tom Ford brand. In the high-end beauty industry, it is one of the biggest deals.

With a focus on packaging, forestry, water, and climate change, Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) with a whopping revenue of $80.19 billion in 2022, is a globally renowned US brand dedicated to making a positive difference in our homes, communities, and the environment. Procter & Gamble Company’s (NYSE:PG) goal is to create products and innovations that, when combined, provide sustainable, unbeatable supremacy. According to Procter & Gamble Company’s (NYSE:PG) Annual Citizenship Report 2022, the company, by 2040, aims to attain net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its supply chain, from raw materials to retailers.

Procter & Gamble Company’s (NYSE:PG) is well-acquainted with acquiring beauty brands. In 2022, the corporation allocated $1.4 billion in cash for acquisitions, primarily focusing on popular and clean skincare brands Farmacy Beauty and Tula, along with haircare company Ouai.

With that said, here are the 20 Highest Quality Skincare Brands in 2024.

A photograph of a customer testing out different products in the skincare aisle at a store.

Methodology:

To pick out the 20 Highest Quality Skincare Brands in 2024, we have used a consensus-based approach using a diverse variety of credible sources to determine the most premium skincare brands worldwide. To give you the finest result possible, we picked brands that appeared multiple times in reliable sources, including Byrdie, HarpersBazaar, and Sephora, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. In tie-breaker situations, we consulted independent beauty blogs and product reviews and then curated the skincare brands for our list.

20. Paula’s Choice

Insider Monkey Points: 4

Paula's Choice has long been one of the favorites among skin experts and beauty editors, boasting dermatologist approval (dermatologist-certified). Its esteemed reputation stems from the effective utilization of scientifically backed ingredients in its products. Notably, the brand's formulations prioritize both what they contain and what they exclude.

Suitable for all skin types, tones, and concerns, Paula's Choice products are fragrance-free, non-irritating, and rich in nourishing, renewing, and antioxidant properties. Additionally, customers and beauty editors alike appreciate the brand's website feature—a helpful skincare ingredient dictionary. Hence, it is one of the number 1 skincare brands.

19. Ole Henriksen

Insider Monkey Points: 4

Having established a skin salon in West Hollywood and introducing his product line to enable consumers to experience spa-like results at home, Danish skin cosmetician Ole Henriksen has been an innovator in the skincare industry since the early 1980s. This brand's items are all designed to support Henriksen's objective of promoting healthy and radiant skin.

Ole Henriksen's best-selling product is the banana eye cream with vitamin C and collagen for anti-aging benefits, as well as a faint yellow hue to reduce dark circles.

18. Tata Harper

Insider Monkey Points: 4

Tata Harper is a prestigious skincare brand renowned for its luxurious offerings, ranging from personalized treatments and eye care to everyday cleansers and moisturizers, all crafted with 100% natural, non-toxic, and organic ingredients.

In 2022, the US-based premium skincare company Tata Harper was acquired by the Korean beauty conglomerate Amorepacific for an undisclosed sum.

17. BeautyStat

Insider Monkey Points: 4

After being a blog that led the skincare industry, BeautyStat Cosmetics emerged as an independent business. The creator of BeautyStat, Ron Robinson, is a cosmetic scientist who spent decades honing his product development skills while working for some of the most well-known beauty businesses in the world. At last, he focused on developing a cutting-edge brand of his own. BeautyStat has been a results-driven skincare brand for almost a decade, offering the highest-quality, technologically advanced, and effective beauty products for all skin types.

16. Cetaphil

Insider Monkey Points: 4

One of the number 1 brands recommended by dermatologists is Cetaphil. This brand is a tried-and-tested staple that is sold in more than 70 countries worldwide and is renowned for producing mild, skin-safe formulas. CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a standout product among several excellent options. This non-foaming, fragrance-free face cleanser is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive ones. It contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to moisturize your skin and support its natural protective barrier. Cetaphil is among the 20 Highest Quality Skincare Brands in 2024.

15. Dior

Insider Monkey Points: 4

It should come as no surprise that Dior, one of the top-notch manufacturers of perfume, beauty, and fashion items, also produces exceptional skincare products. Dreamskin Skin Perfector, a hybrid primer-serum is one of the best-selling skin products in the entire skincare collection. Dream Skin works harder over time to smooth out fine wrinkles, mattify, and effectively filter skin when applied as the final step in your skincare routine beneath the foundation.

14. Caudalie

Insider Monkey Points: 4

This French company is esteemed for using natural ingredients to create effective and luxurious skincare products, such as grape seed oil. The products in the Caudalie collection are also exceptionally effective at treating typical skin issues like aging and dryness. Serums, moisturizers, and masks from Caudalie are well-liked by people searching for efficient and all-natural skincare treatments.

13. SkinMedica

Insider Monkey Points: 4

Physicians founded one of the best professional skincare brands, SkinMedica, over 20 years ago. From the top-selling HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator to the TNS Advanced+ Serum, every key product in the lineup undergoes rigorous scientific research to improve skin appearance and texture.

12. La Mer

Insider Monkey Points: 5

Celebrities have developed a fondness for La Mer, a German premium skincare brand renowned for its opulent skincare range. La Mer's products command a premium price due to their incorporation of sea-inspired components, yet they are esteemed for their exceptional nourishing and hydrating properties.

The cornerstone of the brand, Crème de la Mer, holds a special place as a beloved product cherished for its remarkable ability to alleviate and rejuvenate dry, damaged skin. Additionally, La Mer offers an array of other products, including cleansers, masks, and serums, each highly regarded for their effectiveness in addressing various skincare concerns. La Mer is one of the best luxury skincare brands in the world.

11. Dr. Barbara Sturm

Insider Monkey Points: 5

Full of genuinely effective skincare products to enhance youthful appearance, the collection bears the name of one of Germany's most well-known cosmetic experts, Dr. Barbara Sturm. The latter began her career in orthopedics, where she used patient blood to create novel anti-inflammatory therapies. This then carried over to skincare; celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Cher adore her custom-made M61 cream, which incorporates your own plasma. Her entire skincare portfolio debuted in 2014 with basic yet incredibly potent items. It is one of the highest-quality skincare brands in 2024.

10. The Ordinary

Insider Monkey Points: 6

The Ordinary has received a great deal of praise for its reasonably priced but incredibly potent skincare products. Every product is made with powerful ingredients that have undergone extensive scientific testing. The company takes great satisfaction in being open, honest, and providing thorough information on the components that are used in its products. To put it simply, The Ordinary's products are now one of the go-to options for anyone looking for effective but reasonably priced skincare products. Its hyaluronic acid serum is one of the best sellers and a personal favorite.

9. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Insider Monkey Points: 6

Since its inception in 1982, Estée Lauder, a venerable American brand acclaimed for its commitment to quality, has firmly established its Advanced Night Repair serum as a staple in the skincare routines of many enthusiasts. It is still essential in makeup bags all around the world because of its revolutionary method of treating aging and DNA-damaged skin. The brand boasts a diverse array of skin care products that excel at addressing prevalent skin concerns, including anti-aging, hydration, and enhancing radiance. It is one of the top skincare brands.

8. Sunday Riley

Insider Monkey Points: 6

The misconception that natural skincare products are less effective than their chemical counterparts is refuted by Sunday Riley. With enticing product names such as Luna, Juno, and UFO, it's no wonder the brand has become a staple on the bathroom shelves of It-girls worldwide. Moreover, Sunday Riley's lineup includes high-quality and effective skincare products like Good Genes, a lactic acid-based serum celebrated for its exfoliating, brightening, smoothing, and plumping properties, making it a cult favorite. Additionally, the brand's serums, oils, and moisturizers are popular among individuals seeking a younger and more radiant complexion.

7. Avene

Insider Monkey Points: 6

Avène has been regarded as one of the top skincare labels ever since, nothing heals sensitive skin more effectively than its products. This brand, which was formerly exclusive to upscale French pharmacies, is now readily accessible in the US. Thermal spring water, rich in minerals, is the basis for the product's ability to soothe and calm all skin types without ever irritating them.

6. Drunk Elephant

Insider Monkey Points: 7

Teenagers are especially enamored of Drunk Elephant, one of the best skincare brands, because of its safe and efficient formulas devoid of toxins and dangerous substances. The components of Drunk Elephant are biocompatible and boost the skin's natural barrier. Many skin issues, including acne, hyperpigmentation, and fine wrinkles, can be effectively treated with the brand's assortment of serums, moisturizers, and masks.

