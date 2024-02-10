In this article, we are going to discuss the Best Workers' Compensation Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis of workers’ compensation in the US, workplace injury, and workers’ compensation insurance companies in the US and go directly to the Best Workers' Compensation Lawyers in Each of 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

Workplace accidents can transpire under various circumstances, potentially resulting in a significant and enduring impact on your ability to work and lead a normal life. Not only can these injuries be excruciating, but they also have the potential to jeopardize the financial stability of your family and impede your capacity to earn a livelihood. By enlisting the assistance of a specialized personal injury lawyer who specializes in workplace injury cases, you may be able to obtain compensation to address your family's needs and cover your medical expenses.

Workers’ Compensation in the US:

While workers' compensation is a national benefit in the US, each state has its own set of regulations on it. Workers' compensation rules mandate that the majority of companies pay an insurance premium that subsequently pays for the costs incurred by workers who are hurt on the job (Forbes).

As per the IBIS World analysis report, insurance companies that provide workers' compensation have had difficulty rebounding from the significant damage caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. A sharp decline in interest rates devastated the industry's investment holdings. Rising unemployment, combined with widespread furloughs and the rise of remote work, significantly reduced demand for workers' compensation and decreased industry earnings. The insurance carriers were battling for dominance in a crowded market, causing more catastrophic drops in revenue since the industry was already nearing the bottom of its pricing cycle. Revenue for the industry as a whole has been declining at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% over the previous five years, and it was anticipated to reach $55.0 billion in 2023, increasing 1.9% on average.

In the US, the goal of workers’ compensation insurance is to compensate injured employees fairly so they don't have to file a lawsuit. However, the employees might need to take legal action to get the amount they are entitled to if their workers' compensation claim has been rejected or contested. The worker should obtain legal counsel from an experienced attorney. In the event of a work-related accident, the latter can be qualified for wage loss benefits, medical expenses, vocational rehabilitation, and, in the event of a permanent injury, diminished earning potential or future income loss. If a worker is eligible for compensation through other means, such as a Federal Employers' Liability Act (FELA) claim, an attorney can represent him in court and manage the legal proceedings.

Workplace Injury:

In 2023, there were 179,508 personal injury lawyers and attorneys in the US, a 3.4% average rise over the five years (IBIS World). The National Safety Council has determined the top four occupational injuries that cause days away from work: exposure to dangerous substances, injuries from overexertion or overuse, slips and falls, and incidents involving equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has been primarily blamed for the hazardous material's rise from sixth to first position. Together, the first three account for almost 75% of all nonfatal illnesses and injuries that cause days away from work.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance Companies in the US:

One of the biggest providers of workers' compensation insurance with over 200 years of experience in the business is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) had $21.85 billion in revenue in 2022, up from $21.65 billion in 2021, which places the massive Connecticut-based business among the top US providers of workers' compensation insurance.

Customers of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have access to more than a million occupational injury specialists and more than 65,000 pharmacies nationwide through the preferred medical provider network. Additionally, the insurance company has teamed up with skilled nurse case managers who help wounded workers with therapy and healthcare coordination. These experienced professionals can also assist with occupational, psychological, and physical rehabilitation. According to CNBC and the independent research group JUST Capital's 2024 JUST 100 ranking, Hartford is ranked #1 among insurance firms.

With an annual revenue of $43.12 billion, up from $40.96 billion the previous year, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has become one of the biggest industry players in the nation being the finest workers' compensation insurance providers. From small and medium-sized enterprises to massive global conglomerates, the insurance giant Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) provides workers' compensation coverage for all kinds of enterprises. Additionally, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) offers excess workers' compensation policies for companies that self-insure.

With that said, here are the Best Workers' Compensation Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US.

Best Workers' Compensation Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US.

A construction site with workers in hard hats building a new commercial property, financing provided by the regional bank.

Methodology:

For the article “Best Workers' Compensation Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US" we first narrowed down on the 30 largest US cities based on population. Next, we looked for the workers' compensation lawyers in each city to find out which lawyer or law firm had the highest average Google ratings with the least 250 reviews. Although it is evident that some of the Google reviews included in our list below have fewer than 250 reviews, they are still exceptions to the given methodology. The reason being that for some cities, the highest number of reviews for the highest-rated law firms/lawyers were below 250.

30. Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 295

For more than 20 years, Groth Law, a Wisconsin-based law firm, has been defending clients. With years of experience, the legal team at this firm has represented employees in workers' compensation cases.

29. Kajy Law Firm - Detroit, Michigan

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 555

Kajy Law Firm has won over 2,500 cases and 40 million dollars for its clients. This firm’s teams of attorneys, paralegals, and legal secretaries are industry-focused, having 133 years of combined expertise, and one of the areas in which this firm excels is workers' compensation. Thus, Kajy Law Firm is included in the list of the best workers' compensation lawyers in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US.

28. The Porter Law Firm, PLLC - Memphis, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 411

The Porter Law Firm, PLLC provides legal services to individuals in Memphis and the neighboring areas. This company provides legal representation to employees injured at work so they may receive compensation for their incapacity to work and get medical care. Matthew V. Porter, the lead attorney of the firm, is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

27. Alex R. White, PLLC - Louisville, Kentucky

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 440

Established in 2012, Alex R. White, PPLC provides legal representation for a variety of different issues, including compensation for workers and various injury-related scenarios. The founder of this firm and a reputable lawyer, Alex White, practices in Louisville, Kentucky.

26. Law Offices of John Friedman - Portland, Oregon

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 136

The Law Offices of Jon Friedman opened in September 1984. Since then, this legal practice has helped thousands of customers obtain fair results for their claims against negligent parties and their insurance providers. Hence, making it the best firm in Portland, Oregon, according to our list.

25. Earley Law Group Injury - Boston, Massachusetts

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 616

Earley Law Group Injury has been handling workers' compensation cases exclusively for almost 25 years. The Boston-based law firm ensures that its clients receive the necessary support, including payment for their medical expenses and lost wages.

24. Gina Corena & Associates - Las Vegas, Nevada

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 600

With 16 years of expertise, Gina Corena has dedicated her professional life to defending injured clients ever since she founded Gina Corena & Associates. Having spent her whole legal career in Las Vegas, she boasts a reputation as a tough litigator. As a result, millions of dollars have been awarded to Gina's clients in settlements and litigation awards being the Best Workers' Compensation Lawyers in one of the Biggest Cities in the US as per our article.

23. Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury - El Paso, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 275

A personal injury and accident legal practice based in El Paso, Texas, Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury, serves all of West Texas. With over 30 years of experience, this legal firm knows how to get clients the compensation they deserve for their injuries.

22. Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP - Washington DC

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 523

Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP, established in the capital of the US, is always prepared and willing to offer skilled legal guidance to people in need. This firm has a dedicated legal team of 40 attorneys and an extensive catalog of injury-related legal services.

21. Law Office of Stanley A. Davis - Nashville, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 446

Established in 1997 by Stanley A. Davis, a personal injury lawyer in Nashville, this practice offers legal services for victims injured or wronged by negligence, including worker's compensation. Attorney Stanley A. Davis's goal is to help clients get the money they require to fully recover while also holding negligent parties accountable. Hence, Stanley A. Davis is the most skilled workers' compensation lawyer in Nashville Tennesse.

20. Austin S. Pieratt Esq. - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 271

Clients in Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas can obtain legal counsel and representation from Austin S. Pieratt, an attorney at law renowned as one of the most dedicated workers' compensation lawyers in one of the biggest cities in the US. As a personal injury attorney, Austin has vast expertise in defending clients in a variety of situations, including workers' compensation claims.

19. The Fang Law Firm - Denver, Colorado

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 544

The guiding premise of The Fang Law Firm, P.C. is that clients who have suffered injuries should have personal representation. The employees can safeguard their legal rights with the assistance of the Denver workers' compensation attorneys. With a 98% success rate in over 10,000 cases, this firm's accident and injury attorneys have over ten years of expertise practicing personal injury litigation.

18. Davis Law Group - Seattle, Washington

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 422

In addition to having been in business for over 30 years, Davis Law Group's award-winning attorneys persist in providing on-the-job injury and worker compensation litigation services to boost their clients' chances of victory.

17. Berg Injury Lawyers- Alameda- San Francisco, California

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 246

With over 40 years of expertise in providing legal services, Berg Injury Lawyers has competent attorneys who are skilled in worker compensation disputes and workplace injuries.

16. Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers - Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 308

Whether the case involves a personal injury, wrongful death, auto accident, or workers' compensation, the dedicated attorneys at Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers stand up for the rights and interests of their clients. Don and Charlie Ward, the founders of this firm, have been practicing personal injury law for more than a century together.

15. GB Law - Columbus, Ohio

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 474

With over $200 million in verdicts and settlements won for their clients, the highly regarded Columbus personal injury attorneys of GB Law—members of "The National Trial Lawyers Top 100"—have been defending central Ohio for more than 40 years. Workers from any industry who have been injured or disabled can get legal assistance from the skilled Columbus workers' compensation attorneys at GB Law.

14. Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers - Charlotte, North Carolina

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 571

Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers was founded in 2005 and has since grown to become one of North Carolina's top legal practices. The company focuses on a variety of personal injury claims, such as auto accidents, wrongful death, and worker's compensation, and is committed to serving the community with unshakable determination.

13. Solution Now Law Firm - San Jose, California

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 294

Solution Now, one of the best legal practices in California offers a range of personal injury legal services. Customers find their employees to be kind and knowledgeable.

12. Herrman & Herrman, P.L.L.C. - Austin, Texas

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 368

Together, the lawyers at Herrman & Herrman have represented injured clients for more than a century. The team of attorneys at this firm has successfully handled over 20,000 personal injury cases in the state of Texas.

11. Herrman & Herrman, P.L.L.C. - Forth Worth, Texas

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 478

The lawyers at Herrman & Herrman have over a century of combined experience representing injured clients. The team of this company has handled more than 20,000 personal injury claims satisfactorily across the state of Texas.

