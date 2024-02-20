In this article, we will look into the 20 most carbon-productive companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Carbon Productive Companies in the World.

Global Carbon Emissions Outlook

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global carbon dioxide emissions increased 0.9% in 2022 and reached 36.8 billion tonnes. Globally, the emissions trajectory presented various paths. European Union's emissions declined by 2.5% in 2022, whereas the United States witnessed an increase of 0.8% in its emissions. Emissions in Asia's emerging and developing countries, except China, surged by 4.2% in 2022. Fossil fuels remained the major factor contributing to global GHG emissions. Coal alone reached record-high emissions of 15.5 giga-tonnes. Oil and gas rose to 2.5% and 1.8% respectively in 2022. Overall, global carbon emissions were still less than expected, compared to an over 6% rise in 2021. This can be attributed to the rise in the use of electric vehicles and energy-efficient alternatives, signifying the role of the companies in global GHG emissions. Clean energy deployment globally resulted in dodging an additional 550 million tonnes of emissions.

Executive Director IEA, Fatih Birol, highlighted the importance of companies working toward cutting down their emissions, he said:

“The impacts of the energy crisis didn’t result in the major increase in global emissions that was initially feared – and this is thanks to the outstanding growth of renewables, EVs, heat pumps and energy efficient technologies. Without clean energy, the growth in CO2 emissions would have been nearly three times as high. However, we still see emissions growing from fossil fuels, hindering efforts to meet the world’s climate targets. International and national fossil fuel companies are making record revenues and need to take their share of responsibility, in line with their public pledges to meet climate goals. It’s critical that they review their strategies to make sure they’re aligned with meaningful emissions reductions.”

The growing emissions demand innovative and sustainable measures by major economies. The European Union stands at the forefront of the positive change. On January 17, Reuters reported that the EU aims to capture and store up to 450 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2050, to reach its net-zero goals. The draft plan focuses on the cement and chemical sectors in the region. The captured CO2 would be used in industrial processes. This transition will require the companies in Europe to transform their production methods and shift toward green energy.

Carbon Productive Companies: At A Glance

Some of the major carbon productive companies include Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTC:ARZGY), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), and Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTC:ARZGY) is one of the largest insurance and financial services providers in the world. On January 8, the company announced that it had issued two new green bonds, due January 2029 and January 2034. These bonds will be issued to support sustainable projects, attracting international investments with €2 billion in orders. This signifies Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.'s (OTC:ARZGY) commitment to sustainability.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is a leader in the mining industry. The company is committed to countering the impact of climate change by reducing its GHG emissions, with the aim of minimizing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. It also strives to ensure that 100% of its core finance streams are aligned with the reduction targets of 1.5 degrees by 2040. In 2021, the company committed $4 million to develop collaborative solutions for a sustainable future. The company prioritizes diversity, sustainability, and inclusion along with responsible business practices. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has a female representation of 44% in its leadership. The company also prioritizes ESG issues and risks while screening its streaming agreements.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is a leading Canadian financial services and life insurance company. The company has progressed significantly, adhering to its sustainability goals. It has invested a staggering $14.2 billion in renewable energy, clean transportation, and green buildings, reducing its carbon footprint. Beyond that, the company also invests in assets and businesses working toward a sustainable and inclusive economy, evident by its total investment of $80.4 billion in sustainable businesses. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has also taken concrete measures to reduce its carbon footprint by achieving a reduction of 36.9% in GHG emissions across its operations in 2022.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is one of the most carbon productive companies in the world. The software company helps businesses reach their sustainability goals with its technological capabilities. On November 13, 2023, the company announced that its Design and Make Platform provided data-driven solutions to an affordable and sustainable housing project called Phoenix. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) leveraged its tools to facilitate the exploration of multiple design options while allowing the team to balance carbon footprint, cost, livability, and operational efficiency with high accuracy and precision. The company's continuous efforts toward countering carbon emissions and achieving sustainable development goals are evident in its strategic partnerships and collaboration. For instance, on April 12, 2023, the company joined Frontier, a $1 billion private sector initiative working toward amplifying permanent carbon removal. This membership highlights Autodesk, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADSK) commitment to combating climate change.

Now, let's have a look at the 20 most carbon productive companies in the world.

20 Most Carbon Productive Companies in the World

Methodology

Carbon productivity refers to the ratio of the revenue of a company to the Scope 1+2 CO2e. In simple terms, it measures the revenue generated by a company per unit of CO2e GHG emissions. This indicator tracks how efficiently a company is generating revenue while minimizing its carbon footprint.

To compile our list of the 20 most carbon-productive companies in the world, we utilized the carbon productivity data from the Global 100 Report 2024 by Corporate Knights. Corporate Knights analyzed over 6,000 companies with a revenue of at least more than $1 billion. The Global 100 report provides data for the sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity of the top 100 companies.

20 Most Carbon Productive Companies in the World

20. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Carbon Productivity: $259,082.6

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a leading information technology company in the US. The company provides a diverse range of products and services including personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions. In 2023, the company reported a revenue of $53.7 billion. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is ranked among the most carbon productive countries in the world, reporting a carbon productivity of $259,082.6.

19. Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY)

Carbon Productivity: $261,468.5

Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY) is a luxury goods company in Paris. The company provides a wide range of sustainable and luxury products including watches, jewelry, ready-to-wear, and other fashion products. The company reported an annual revenue of $21.6 billion in 2023. Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY) is ranked 14th on our list with a carbon productivity of $261,468.5.

18. XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Carbon Productivity: $264,119.2

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is a leading Chinese automotive company, that specializes in designing, developing, and marketing intelligent mobility solutions. In 2022, the company reported an annual revenue of $3.99 billion. XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is ranked 18th on our list with a carbon productivity of $264,119.2.

17. PUMA SE (OTC:PUMSY)

Carbon Productivity: $312,773.1

PUMA SE (OTC:PUMSY) is a German company that specializes in the designing and manufacturing of casual and athletic footwear, apparel, and other accessories. The company reported an annual revenue of $9.06 billion in 2022. PUMA SE (OTC:PUMSY) is ranked 17th on our list with a carbon productivity of $312,773.1.

16. Dassault Systèmes SE (OTC:DASTY)

Carbon Productivity: $318,772.2

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTC:DASTY) is a software development company, headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France. The company specializes in PLM, 2D design, 3D DMI, simulation, and CAD. It reported an annual revenue of $6.57 billion in 2023. Dassault Systèmes SE (OTC:DASTY) has a carbon productivity of $318,772.2 per unit of CO2-equivalent GHG emissions.

15. BNP Paribas SA (OTC:BNPQY)

Carbon Productivity: $320,420.9

Founded in 1848, BNP Paribas SA (OTC:BNPQY) is a leading French financial services company. It provides services including insurance, personal and commercial banking services, investment, and other financial services. In 2023, the company reported an annual revenue of $47.32 billion. BNP Paribas SA (OTC:BNPQY) ranks 15th on our list, reporting a carbon productivity of $320,420.9.

14. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carbon Productivity: $336,602.6

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry. In 2023, the company reported an annual revenue of $33.72 billion. According to the Corporate Knights, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has a carbon productivity of $336,602.6.

13. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carbon Productivity: $351,888.4

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ranked 13th on our list of the most carbon productive companies in the world. In 2023, the company reported an annual revenue of $385.7 billion. The carbon productivity of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is $351,888.4.

12. Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY)

Carbon Productivity: $423,236.4

Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY) is a German banking company, headquartered in Frankfurt and Main. The company is operating across nearly 40 countries globally and has a clientele of 5.7 million customers. In 2023, the company reported a revenue of $10.86 billion. The carbon productivity of Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY) is $423,236.4.

11. Atea ASA (OTC:ATEAY)

Carbon Productivity: $483,929.5

Founded in 1968, Atea ASA (OTC:ATEAY) is a leading IT services company with operations in seven European countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, and Latvia. In 2023, the company reported a revenue of $3.42 billion. Atea ASA (OTC:ATEAY) has a carbon productivity of $483,929.5 billion.

Carbon Productivity: $517,477.9

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is ranked among the most carbon productive companies on our list. In 2023, the company reported a revenue of $5 billion. The company provides software solutions to corporate clients. Its carbon productivity is $517,477.9.

9. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Carbon Productivity: $549,255.3

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is a leading insurance and financial services company, headquartered in Canada. In 2023, the company had an annual revenue of $30.20 billion. The carbon productivity of the company is $549,255.3.

8. Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC:SVNLY)

Carbon Productivity: $1.05 million

Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC:SVNLY) is a leading banking company, headquartered in Sweden. In 2023, the company reported a revenue of $6.16 billion. The carbon productivity of Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC:SVNLY) is $1.05 million.

7. Banco do Brasil S.A. (OTC:BDORY)

Carbon Productivity: $1.10 million

Banco do Brasil S.A. (OTC:BDORY) is a Brazilian financial services company, specializing in insurance, banking, credit, and investment. In 2023, the company had an annual revenue of $22.32 billion. The carbon productivity of Banco do Brasil S.A. (OTC:BDORY) is $1.10 million.

6. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTC:ARZGY)

Carbon Productivity: $1.27 million

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTC:ARZGY) is a leading insurance company, present in over 50 countries. The company has over €500 billion in assets under management. In 2022, the company had an annual revenue of $81.41 billion. The carbon productivity of the company is $1.27 million.

