20 Most Crowded States in USA

Population is central to any country's economic development. Out of the five biggest economies in the world, three are also among the five most populous nations. The world's most populous country according to the latest estimates by the United Nations is India, whose population is projected to have surpassed China in April 2023. In nominal terms, the Indian economy is worth $3.7 trillion suggests data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making it the fifth largest economy in the world. China, the world's second most populous nation, has a $19.3 trillion economy, while the world's biggest economy, the United States of America, is the third most populous nation on the planet.

At the same time, the population also presents its own set of challenges if the government of a country is unable to keep up with growth. This becomes clear when we move down the list of the most populous countries. For instance, the fifth most populous country in the world, Indonesia, is also the 13th largest economy, but the sixth most populous country, Pakistan, has the 42nd largest economy in the world according to the IMF's estimates.

Narrowing our focus down on America, Americans were dealt a shock in 2022 when the Census Bureau shared its population growth estimates for the country during 2021. This data showed that population growth declined in 31 out of 50 American states as well as in Washington, D.C., and overall, population growth had stood at just 0.1%. Data for 2022 however let observers take a sigh of release as it showed that population growth jumped by 0.4%, aided primarily by net international migration which boosted America's population by one million last year.

Moving towards the impact of population on GDP growth, there are a myriad of studies that try to understand this. One such research report comes from the star of the stock market, the Federal Reserve. The Fed's research shows that America heavily benefited from demographic dependent population growth in the 1960s due to more working age individuals, but as the same people grew older and retired, the economy was dealt a drag roughly equal to 1%. This research covers all OECD countries, with a special focus on Japan due to its shrinking population. Using regression, the Fed shares that Japan's real GDP in the 1990s was more than one third of the levels in the 1950s due to demographic factors such as population.

Building on this, researchers from the University of Hawaii and the University of California, Berkley try to take a look at what effect population will have on the global economy in the future (see 20 Largest Economies in the World by 2050). Their study of global population age profiles segregated by countries and based on different factors such as purchasing power and income drives them to reach six primary conclusions. These conclusions show that in the future, the population will have a milder impact on economic growth; changes in population will make North American global economic activity decline; seniors actually consume more than prime age adults now; changes in population ages will have contrasting economic effects in developing and developed countries; higher and middle income countries are faring worse due to population aging; and, aging will also drive an increase in both debt and capital assets.

While America's population growth might be less than one percent each year, there are a slew of companies that are making fertility and reproduction products. These firms include The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO), Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMTKTS:VTRLY), and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). They operate primarily in what is called the assistive reproduction markets. Their technologies range from Merck's natural hormones to treat infertility, Vitrolife's pipettes, incubators, and other products that are used in in vitro fertilization, and Cooper's sperm and egg donor catalog.

So, are these companies selling any of their products? Well, here's what the management of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shared during its second quarter of 2023 earnings call:

Regarding the broader fertility market, we compete in a segment that’s now over 2 billion in annual sales and we expect strong growth for many years to come. This industry is unique in that it has multiple growth drivers, starting with women delaying childbirth. The average age of a woman’s first birth in the U.S. and within several other developed countries now stands at 30 years old, and Asia is a key factor contributing to the need for fertility assistance. Other growth drivers include improving access to treatment, increasing patient awareness, increasing fertility benefits coverage and technology improvements for both male and female in fertility challenges. The World Health Organization just released updated data showing that the prevalence of infertility affects more people than we thought, with approximately 1 in 6 people having experienced infertility at some stage in their lives. So the macro trends clearly support this industry’s growth.

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the most crowded states in the U.S. in 2023, we used the latest population data for all states from the Census Bureau and divided it by their area in square miles to calculate the number of people living per square mile. District of Columbia is excluded from the list since it is not a state; however, if it were included, then it would rank at the top of the list. The final list of the most crowded states in the U.S. is as follows.

20. Hawaii

Number of People Per Square Mile: 132

Hawaii is an island state located off of the U.S. Pacific Coast. It is one of the most prosperous regions in America, with a median household income of $88,005. However, Hawaii is also known as one of the most expensive states as well.

19. New Hampshire

Number of People Per Square Mile: 149

New Hampshire is a Northeastern state with a population of close to 1.4 million people. It was one of the earliest states to be admitted to the Union, and industrial and financial services firms contribute significantly to its economy.

18. South Carolina

Number of People Per Square Mile: 165

South Carolina is a Southeastern U.S. state that is one of the smallest in America. However, its population of 5.2 million makes it a place in the top twenty most crowded states in America.

17. Tennessee

Number of People Per Square Mile: 167

Tennessee is another Southeastern state. It houses a little over seven million people and has a median household income of $58,516. The state's economy is dominated by agriculture, logistics, and car manufacturing.

16. Georgia

Number of People Per Square Mile: 184

Georgia covers an area of roughly sixty thousand square miles. It has a small presence of the textile industry and is known for its ports and high electricity production.

15. Indiana

Number of People Per Square Mile: 188

Indiana is a Midwestern state with a population of close to seven million people. It houses several Fortune 500 companies, particularly those in the healthcare and real estate sectors.

14. North Carolina

Number of People Per Square Mile: 199

North Carolina is one of the most populous regions in the U.S., with a population of nearly 11 million people. It has a diversified economy made up of sectors such as technology and agriculture.

13. Virginia

Number of People Per Square Mile: 203

Virginia is a Southeastern state with a population of 8.6 million people. It was one of the first states to send delegates to the Continental Congress, and it also has one of the highest median household incomes of $80,615.

12. Illinois

Number of People Per Square Mile: 217

Illinois is a Midwestern U.S. state with a diversified economy made up of different sectors such as manufacturing, mining, energy, and agriculture. It also has one of America's financial and business hubs, Chicago, which houses nearly three million people.

11. California

Number of People Per Square Mile: 238

California is the largest state in America in terms of population, with nearly forty million people living in its boundaries. It is also the third largest state in terms of area, and the second largest in the continental United States.

10. Ohio

Number of People Per Square Mile: 262

Ohio is a Midwestern state that is among the ten most populous regions in America. Its largest industries include manufacturing and finance, with a strong presence in biotechnology as well.

9. Pennsylvania

Number of People Per Square Mile: 282

Pennsylvania is a Northeastern U.S. state that played a crucial role in the American Revolution. It ranks high on the list of states with religious freedom and houses roughly 13 million people.

8. Florida

Number of People Per Square Mile: 338

Florida is a Southeastern coast state. It has a population of 22 million, making it the third largest in the U.S.

7. New York

Number of People Per Square Mile: 361

New York is the economic and business hub of America due to its largest city, New York City. New York houses the world's premier financial centers, banks, and stock markets.

6. Delaware

Number of People Per Square Mile: 409

Delaware is one of the smallest states in America, covering an area of just 2,489 square miles. Naturally, even its small population of one million people makes it quite crowded.

