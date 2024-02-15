In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 most meat eating states per capita. If you are not interested in learning about the US meat industry, head straight to the 5 Most Meat Eating States Per Capita.

In the United States, dietary habits vary significantly from state to state, and one intriguing aspect is meat consumption. Some states like Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Missouri, among others, stand out for their per capita meat consumption, reflecting cultural preferences, agricultural traditions, and economic factors. Understanding meat consumption patterns across different states provides valuable insights into regional food cultures and their impact on health, the environment, and the economy.

The Evolving Dynamics of the Meat Industry

The worldwide meat industry is experiencing significant growth, with market value expected to surge from $897.5 billion in 2021 to over $1.3 trillion by 2027. In the United States alone, projections indicate a 4.39% growth from 2024 to 2028, resulting in a market volume of $157.10 billion in 2028. Notably, multinational giants like Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), Cargill, Inc., and Smithfield Foods, Inc. are actively pursuing new product developments, mergers, and acquisitions to solidify their positions in the market.

Despite this growth, there's a subtle shift in consumption patterns within the U.S. Meat consumption, a significant dietary component, has fluctuated. While the average U.S. resident consumes 224.6 pounds of meat annually, indicating a historical rise compared to 1970, recent years have witnessed a slight decline in meat sales. Overall meat sales by volume in U.S. groceries have dipped by 4% year-over-year and 6% over the past two years, signaling changing consumer behaviors.

When examining per capita meat consumption in the U.S., it's evident that beef holds a prominent position, with the average person consuming 82 pounds annually, well above the global average of 19.8 pounds per year. However, this decline in meat consumption has spurred a wave of disruptions in the industry, prompting the emergence of alternative products.

Shifting Dynamics in the USA Meat Market and Global Consumption Patterns

The meat market in the USA is experiencing significant shifts in consumer preferences, influencing market trends and consumption patterns. According to the Power of Meat study, consumers' focus on value, product quality, and animal welfare drives purchasing patterns. The study also highlights that higher prices and increased meals at home have led to a sales record for meat, with dollar sales reaching $81.8 billion in 2022, despite a 5.6% decline in volume compared to 2020.

Additionally, the willingness to pay a premium for high-grade, grass-fed, and locally-grown meat products reflects the growing demand for differentiated and specialty meat products. Furthermore, there is a rising focus on organic and natural meat products and grass-fed and free-range options, indicating a shift towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly choices.

In the US beef market, consumer preferences drive remarkable growth, with an increasing demand for specific attributes such as grass-fed and organic beef, which has led to a significant shift in production practices, marketing strategies, and product offerings in the beef industry. The market is expected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.12% between 2022 and 2027, translating into a substantial increase in market size.

The Economic Research Service of the USDA emphasizes that changes in consumer preferences, relative prices, and available leisure time drive the allocation of meat budgets between beef, chicken, and pork. US consumers' substituting poultry meat for beef is the most significant change in meat consumption patterns over the past 30 years.

Meanwhile, on a global scale, meat consumption has been steadily increasing, with certain countries showing rapid growth rates. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and rising incomes in developing countries have contributed to this trend. While developed countries like Germany, the United States, and Japan rank among the top meat consumers, developing nations often have lower per capita consumption rates. As of 2023, 72% of the global meat industry revenue comes from fresh meat, 26.2% from processed meat, and 1.8% from meat substitutes. Companies like Hormel Foods Corporation, Beyond Meat, Inc., and The Kroger Co. are among the key players capitalizing on the expanding meat industry.

Key Players in the Meat Industry

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world's largest food companies specializing in protein products, reported an anticipated total adjusted operating income of $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion for fiscal year 2024, with expected flat sales compared to fiscal 2023. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) aims to address challenges and improve market conditions by focusing on operational efficiency and restructuring, particularly in its Chicken business.

Market watchers closely monitor Tyson's financial results, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal year 2024 predicting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $52.6 billion. The upcoming earnings report on February 5, 2024, is expected to show a year-over-year decline in earnings per share but an increase in net sales.

In the United States, Cargill Meat Solutions, a privately held Cargill Incorporated subsidiary based in Kansas, leads the industry in revenue. With an annual income of $165 billion in 2022 and a workforce of 165,000 employees, Cargill Meat Solutions plays a significant role in the meat sector.

Quick service restaurants (QSRs) like McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) also wield substantial influence in the meat industry. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) alone purchases 0.861 million tons of beef annually, serving billions of burgers worldwide through its 38,000 locations in Chicago, Illinois.

20 Most Meat Eating States Per Capita

Our Methodology

In our methodology, we ranked the most meat-eating states by using total beef production as a proxy for meat consumption. This decision was based on the understanding that there is no readily available data specifically on meat consumption by state. Through a study, we found that midwestern states tend to consume the most meat in the US. Therefore, we utilized beef production by state as a reliable indicator of meat consumption levels. Our analysis revealed that midwestern states were among the top beef producers, further validating our chosen proxy measure. We then assigned scores to these states, defining the states with the highest consumption.

Here is our list of the 20 most meat eating states per capita.

20. Georgia

Total Score: 0.05

Georgia, a state in the U.S., boasts a substantial meat market poised for growth. Projections indicate a 7.65% expansion from 2024 to 2028, resulting in a market volume of US$897.30 million in 2028. The fresh meat market is also expected to grow by 8.91%, reaching US$587.30 million by 2028. Poultry meat consumption per capita in Georgia hit 18.6 kg in 2021, with a peak of 19.3 kg in 2019 and a low of 1.91 kg in 1993, underscoring the industry's significance in the state.

19. Idaho

Total Score: 0.1

Idaho, a prominent meat-consuming state in the U.S., shows distinct preferences, with higher demand for beef steak and hamburgers than other states. At the same time, pork chop demand aligns with the national average. Livestock drives Idaho's agriculture, with cash receipts from cattle, calves, and milk comprising 57% of total agricultural receipts in 2022. Cattle and calves brought in $1.9 billion, while milk production exceeded $4.2 billion, contributing to a record-high net farm income of $3 billion. Idaho's agricultural GDP, valued at $3 billion in 2021, is expected to surpass 2020 levels substantially in 2022.

18. Virginia

Total Score: 0.15

Virginia ranks among the top meat-consuming states in the U.S., with a significant focus on meat production in its agricultural industry. The state's agricultural and forestry exports exceeded $5.1 billion in 2022, with livestock products playing a substantial role. The poultry industry employs over 17,000 people and generates additional jobs in related sectors. Virginia boasts a significant beef industry, with around 675,000 to 750,000 beef cows on 23,000 farms. Virginia's agricultural industry has an annual economic impact of $82.3 billion, providing over 381,800 jobs.

17. Colorado

Total Score: 0.2

Colorado ranks among the most meat eating states per capita, with a notable preference for beef, pork, and poultry. Financially, Colorado's animal agriculture is substantial, with 3.02 million total animal units in 2021, despite a 4.12% decrease from the previous year primarily due to a reduction of beef, which underscores the significant scale of animal agriculture in the state.

16. California

Total Score: 0.25

California, a state with substantial meat consumption, demonstrates significant growth in its Meat, Beef, and poultry Processing industry, with the revenue of the poultry processing industry in California is forecasted to reach approximately $2.6645 billion by 2024. While pork chop demand in California is lower, overall meat demand remains substantial, according to food demand surveys.

15. Wyoming

Total Score: 0.3

Wyoming, one of the most meat stating states per capita is recognized for its substantial meat consumption, with residents consuming around 250 pounds of meat per person annually, according to FAO data. The importance of meat in the diet is emphasized by the Wyoming Beef Council, challenging anti-meat sentiments regarding climate change.

14. Alabama

Total Score: 0.35

Alabama stands out for its high meat consumption, notably in beef and poultry, fueled by a robust agricultural sector and thriving meat processing industry. The state plays a significant role in the livestock industry, boasting many beef cows and calved farms. Financially, Alabama's primary agriculture export is broiler meat, valued at an estimated $5.8 billion in 2023, highlighting the state's substantial contribution to the meat industry. Moreover, the meat processing sector is a critical economic driver, fostering increased economic output for Alabama.

13. Tennessee

Total Score: 0.4

Tennessee stands thirteenth among the most meat eating states per capita. Studies on goat meat consumption and expenditure patterns in Knox County offer some insights, but comprehensive recent data on overall meat consumption still needs to be included. However, Tennessee's agricultural sector plays a significant role in meat production and consumption. The state's farm income and wealth statistics reflect its agricultural prominence, encompassing the production of various agricultural commodities, including meat products.

12. Iowa

Total Score: 0.45

Iowa is a critical player in the meat industry, particularly in pork production, boasting the first rank in hog inventory in the U.S. according to the 2022 Iowa Agricultural Statistics. The state's meat processing sector thrives, providing nearly 29,000 jobs. The 2020 Iowa Pork Industry Report underscores Iowa's importance in pork production and its impact on meat consumption, noting an increase in per capita pork consumption since 2014. Moreover, a study by Jayson Lusk highlights Iowa's high meat demand, with consumers favoring meat options 1% more often than the national average, solidifying its position among states with substantial meat consumption.

11. Arkansas

Total Score: 0.5

Arkansas stands out as a significant producer and consumer of meat, particularly beef, pork, and poultry. Pork production in Arkansas exceeds $80 million annually, with over 1.8 million pigs produced yearly. Agriculturally, Arkansas is dominant, contributing around $16 billion to the state's economy annually. Per capita consumption of poultry and livestock in Arkansas remains consistently high, reflecting the state's robust meat-eating culture.

10. North Dakota

Total Score: 0.55

North Dakota emerges as a prominent meat-producing state in the U.S., primarily focusing on beef production. With approximately 1.85 million beef cattle, the state boasts nearly 2.5 cattle per person. Meat production, especially beef, is pivotal in North Dakota's agricultural sector. Financially, the state's meat exports have surged to record highs, attributed to free trade agreements (FTAs). These exports not only bolster North Dakota's economy but also underscore the robustness of the meat industry within the state.

9. Florida

Total Score: 0.6

Florida, a significant meat-consuming state in the U.S., prefers beef and poultry. The presence of 1.63 million cattle and calves on farms and ranches as of January 1, 2022, underscores the state's substantial livestock for meat production. Florida's meat consumption mirrors the national trend, with the average American consuming 327.8 lbs of meat annually, with chicken being the most-consumed type.

8. Kentucky

Total Score: 0.65

Kentucky is one of the top meat consuming states in America, with a particular emphasis on beef. The state ranks 8th in the nation in beef cattle inventory and boasts the most beef cattle of any state east of the Mississippi River, totaling about 1,033,000 head. In 2022, gross receipts from cattle production reached $1.1 billion. Kentucky's broiler production has been steadily increasing, contributing to the state's meat consumption, where Americans consume about 81 pounds of chicken per person annually.

Financially, data from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service highlights Kentucky's substantial agriculture sector, with 895,000 cattle and cows in inventory and 1,910,000 cattle, including calves. Additionally, the state produced 254,400,000 chickens (broilers), reflecting the meat industry's significant contribution to Kentucky's agricultural economy.

7. Montana

Total Score: 0.7

Montana is renowned for its high consumption of red meat, particularly beef, driven by its strong ranching tradition and large cattle population. Studies reveal that Montana residents consume more red meat than anywhere else in the country, with an average intake of steaks and burgers three to four days a week. Financially, local food production in Montana sustains 1,110 jobs and contributes $77 million to the local food market. Although Montana's agricultural economy is valued at over $4 billion, only 3% of the food consumed in the state is produced locally, down from 70% in the 1950s, highlighting a significant gap between production and local consumption.

6. Kansas

Total Score: 0.75

Kansas stands sixth among the most meat-producing state in the U.S., notably renowned for its beef industry. As of January 1, 2023, the state housed 6.25 million cattle, over twice its human population. Cattle and calves contributed 46% of Kansas' agricultural cash receipts in 2021, generating $9.85 billion. Kansas produced nearly 6.2 billion pounds of red meat in 2020, about 11% of the nation's total. The beef industry significantly impacts the state's economy, with an estimated direct output of $8.9 billion and 42,761 jobs, totaling $15.6 billion in production and 66,789 jobs.

