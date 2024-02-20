In this article, we will look into the 20 most sustainable companies in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Sustainable Companies in the US.

Sustainability Outlook for the US

According to the SDSN Sustainable Development Report 2023, the United States demonstrates mixed performance on sustainable development goals, especially with respect to infrastructure, innovation, and the environment. The country has a strong infrastructure and boasts an impressive research landscape, evident by its high research expenditure. The US spent 3.46% of its GDP on R&D in 2022. The country has the highest tentative R&D spending in the world. In 2021, the country's R&D expenditure grew by $72 billion and amounted to $789 billion. Despite being one of the most innovative economies in the world, the country still lags in renewable energy use, cleaner energy practices, and sustainable management of GHG emissions. Climate change is also a significant challenge in the country, despite a decrease in its domestic emissions. The country still ranks high in per capita emissions and fossil fuel exports. However, the country is making efforts to counter these challenges. The United States has a score of 75.9 out of 100 on the SDG index, according to the SDSN. It has made impressive progress in the health and education sector among others. The nation is home to some of the most sustainable companies that are continuously improving the sustainability landscape of the country, by reducing their net emissions and leveraging innovation to reach their sustainability goals, ultimately benefitting the country as a whole.

Corporate Sustainability

The relentless pursuit of economic development has resulted in multiple environmental catastrophes. Continuous industrialization and globalization have incited global GHG emissions, pollution, and deforestation, ultimately leading to alarming shifts in the global climate. The urgency of these crises demands a combined effort from authorities, governments, and the corporate sector. With the rise in awareness about sustainable alternatives, consumers are now more drawn toward companies prioritizing sustainable development goals. This shift along with factors such as the economic benefits of sustainability, including enhanced resource efficiency and higher profits, has urged companies to embrace sustainability. A study by McKinsey and Company revealed that companies that prioritize both ESG and financial growth goals perform better compared to their competitors. Companies prioritizing profit, growth, and sustainability, reach 2% higher annual shareholder returns compared to companies solely focused on financial growth, and 7% higher than the rest of the companies.

Sustainability Initiatives by Major Companies

Some of the most sustainable companies in the US market include Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), and Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is one of the major companies leading the US market with its sustainability initiatives and ESG-centric policies. The company aims to increase the overall positive impact of its products and services, eliminate negative impacts, and foster inclusion and diversity. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has made significant efforts to reduce its energy and carbon footprint to reach its ESG and sustainability goals. It has deployed more than 1,270 energy efficiency projects in its facilities all over the world since 2006, resulting in a decline in the estimated energy usage by nearly 1.47 million MWh annually. The company actively collaborates with external partners to reduce its footprint and reach its sustainability goals, characterized by strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts. In 2022, the company deployed 12 projects, resulting in an annual energy saving of over 17,000 MWh. These projects reduced the GHG emissions by more than 4,400 MT annually. The company aims to reach its 100% renewable electricity goal by 2030. In 2022, the company reached a renewable electricity consumption of 56% of its total electricity consumption.

On February 14, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) reported its earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $3.21 and beat estimates by $0.25. It reported a revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter and outperformed estimates by $55.15 million. Over the past year, the stock has surged more than 40%, as of February 16.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is one of the top companies in the US working on its sustainable development. On February 1, the company announced that it had decided to expand its air treatment capabilities. The company has acquired a renowned Italian air treatment provider, Friulair for $146 million. This acquisition will provide Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) with access to new channels and expand its chiller production capabilities. The company anticipates improved profitability within 3 years with the addition of Friulair's $65 million in revenue.

Committed to sustainable development through environmental stewardship, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is one of the most sustainable companies in the United States. The leading gold mining company is committed to driving a positive change, driven by its sustainable practices and a focus on social responsibility. In 2021, the company partnered with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to develop an automated zero-carbon mining system, aimed at achieving safer and more productive mines, helping Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) reach its emission reduction goals. The company made an initial investment of $100 million to electrify and automate haulage fleets at two mines of the company. Recently, on December 19, 2023, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) demonstrated the first-ever battery-electric prototype truck for underground mining to Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM). This is a milestone in the company's journey towards an automated future, aligning with its sustainability agenda. In 2022, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced the R1700 XE battery electric loader. The new electric truck will complete the first fully electric load and haul solution when paired with the R1700 XE battery electric loader.

Now that we have discussed the sustainability outlook of the US and the role of companies, let's look at the 20 most sustainable companies in the US.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 20 most sustainable companies in the US, we consulted S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024. The yearbook considered 9,400 companies, evaluated in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment of 2023, and ranked the top 759 companies based on their ESG scores. Firstly, we identified the US companies ranked in The Sustainability Yearbook 2024 and then sourced their ESG scores from S&P Global. Finally, we ranked the 20 companies with the highest ESG score in ascending order. We have used companies' market caps, as of February 16, to break the tie between two or more companies having the same ESG score.

20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

ESG Score (2024): 68

Market Cap as of February 16: $9.38 billion.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is ranked among the most sustainable companies in the US. As of February 16, the company has a market cap of $9.38 billion. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been leading the sustainability shift with its sustainable buildings, preventing 127,000 tonnes of carbon emissions since 2011. The company has a team of 120,000 scientists, researchers, and medical professionals, working continuously toward sustainable and innovative healthcare solutions. It has an ESG score of 68.

19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ESG Score (2024): 68

Market Cap as of February 16: $41.63 billion

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is a leading multinational hospitality and integrated resort company. As of February 16, it has a market cap of $41.63 billion. The company aims to reduce its emissions to 17.5% by 2025 from the baseline year, 2018. In 2022, the company's emissions decreased by 50%, compared to 2018. It dedicated 192,330 volunteer hours in 2022 to achieve its social responsibility goals. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) aims to prevent, or divert 25% of its food waste by 25%. In 2022, the company achieved a diversion of 20%. The company has an ESG score of 68.

ESG Score (2024): 68

Market Cap as of February 16: $122.05 billion

Headquartered in Texas, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a leading telecommunications company, specializing in wireless services, U-verse, and managed hosting solutions. As of February 16, it has a market cap of $122.05 billion. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is actively working toward reducing its carbon footprint. The company employs energy efficiency projects to cut down its emissions and energy use. In 2022, renewable energy accounted for 2.8 million MWh of total produced electricity. It is ranked 18th on our list of the most sustainable companies in the US.

17. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ESG Score (2024): 68

Market Cap as of February 16: $313.24 billion

Headquartered in Illinois, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a major biopharmaceutical company in the US. The company specializes in biotechnology, research and development, biotherapeutics, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and virology. As of February 16, the company has a market cap of $313.24 billion.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) exhibits a considerable commitment to sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility. The company aims to reduce its scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions by 42% and a 20% reduction in its waste production by 2030. In 2022, the energy consumption of the company reduced by 9.6%. Moreover, the company provides support to diverse and small businesses by providing grants of more than $897 million in the US and Puerto Rico. The company invested $7.1 billion in research and development in 2022. The company has an ESG score of 68.

16. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

ESG Score (2024): 69

Market Cap as of February 16: $19.59 billion

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) is ranked 16th on our list. It specializes in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, as of February 16. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) has made substantial progress on the sustainability front. In 2022, it achieved a 66% average recycled content and dedicated more than 30,000 volunteer hours toward sustainability efforts. The company believes in empowering women and minorities, by financing their businesses. In 2022, the company spent $153.8 million in North America to finance diverse, women-owned businesses. Moreover, the company has cradle-to-cradle material health certification for its products. It has an ESG score of 69.

15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ESG Score (2024): 69

Market Cap as of February 16: $20.74 billion

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is ranked among the 20 most sustainable companies in the US. It specializes in research, cosmetic actives, food technology, food sciences, probiotics, extracts, fragrances, and flavors. As of February 16, the company has a market cap of $20.74 billion.

The company aims to shift toward 100% renewable electricity by 2030. In 2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) produced 256,169 MWh of renewable electricity, covering nearly 14% of total electricity consumption. With a goal to achieve a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions below 2021 levels by 2030, the company achieved a 6% reduction below 2021 levels, in 2022.

14. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ESG Score (2024): 69

Market Cap as of February 16: $28.24 billion

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is a leading real estate and investment company. It specializes in commercial real estate services, asset service research and consulting, valuation and advisory, and industrial services. The company provides services such as Zero from CBRE, dedicated to helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals by providing green leasing, decarbonization, supply chain consultation, renewable energy, and sustainability reporting solutions. The company has an ESG score of 69. As of February 16, the company has a market cap of $28.24 billion. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is ranked 14th on our list of the most sustainable companies in the US.

13. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ESG Score (2024): 69

Market Cap as of February 16: $31.84 billion

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a leading biotech research company. The company works on the discovery and development of innovative therapies. As of February 16, the company has a market cap of $31.84 billion.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is continuously integrating sustainability into its operations. The company has sustained 100% renewable electricity since 2014. The company is actively assessing pathways to decarbonize its key facilities. It has achieved a 42% reduction in emissions and 33% in waste production. The company has a women-representation of 47% in senior positions. It has an ESG score of 69 and is ranked 13th on our list.

12. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

ESG Score (2024): 70

Market Cap as of February 16: $67.82 billion

Headquartered in New York, Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is a leading financial services company, providing integrated risk assessment services. As of February 16, the company has a market cap of $67.82 billion.

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) categorizes its sustainability goals as better lives, better business, and better solutions. The company aims to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 by 15%. As of 2022, the company is exceeding its targets. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has taken substantial steps towards its goal of net-zero emissions. Since 2020, the company is relying on 100% renewable electricity. It is ranked 12th on our list of the most sustainable companies in the US.

11. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

ESG Score (2024): 71

Market Cap as of February 16: $8.98 billion

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is ranked on our list of the most sustainable companies in the US. The real estate company specializes in investment, corporate solutions, capital markets, sustainable property, and commercial property. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) demonstrates its commitment to sustainability on various fronts. It achieved a 34% reduction in its office emissions in 2022. Moreover, the company is on track to achieve 100% certified green buildings. The company has an ESG score of 71.

10. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ESG Score (2024): 72

Market Cap as of February 16: $9.58 billion

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is a leading airline and aviation company, specializing in travel, cargo, aviation, aerospace, technology, and flight. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, as of February 16.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) aims for net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, with a 45% reduction in GHG intensity by 2035 compared to 2019 levels. The company is taking significant measures to reach its target. It has already achieved a 50 million gallon reduction in jet fuel, saving 480,000 tonnes of CO2. The company strives to expand its renewable energy to 2.5 million gigajoules by 2025. The progress made by the company signifies its commitment to its ESG and sustainability goals.

9. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ESG Score (2024): 73

Market Cap as of February 16: $133.04 billion

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is one of the leading financial services companies, specializing in analytics, credit ratings, market analysis, commodities, portfolio, enterprise risk solutions, sustainable finance, and ESG. As of February 16, the company has a market cap of $133.04 billion.

The company has integrated sustainability into its core values. It provides ESG analysis for companies. Moreover, the company actively supports local communities and organizations all over the world. In 2022, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) dedicated 20,000 services to local communities, creating a positive impact in 50 cities globally. The company also donated $4 million to over 2,600 organizations worldwide. The company has an ESG score of 73.

8. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ESG Score (2024): 74

Market Cap as of February 16: $61.41 billion

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is a chemical manufacturing company, specializing in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions. As of February 16, it boasts a market cap of $61.41 billion. The company has an ESG score of 74. The company updated its internal sustainability policies in 2021, to promote product stewardship and provide scientific evidence on the use of chemicals in its products. In 2022, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) reduced its high-concern substances by 3% and pledged to decrease it further in the coming years.

7. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ESG Score (2024): 75

Market Cap as of February 16: $197.92 billion

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a leading medical device company in the US. The company boasts a market cap of $197.92 billion, as of February 16. The company has defined sustainability as shaping the healthcare future and creating a long-term impact for its customers. With an ESG score of 75, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) aims to design accessible and affordable technologies and products to enhance the lives of over 4 billion people by 2030. It is ranked 7th on our list.

6. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ESG Score (2024): 76

Market Cap as of February 16: $28.32 billion

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is ranked 6th on our list of the most sustainable companies in the US. The company provides a comprehensive range of products including personal systems, 3D printing solutions, and printers. As of February 16, the company boasts a market cap of $28.32 billion. The company has an ESG score of 76. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has created a significant impact over the years. It has partnered with environmental conservation organizations such as WWF, Arbon Day Foundation, and Conservation International to plant over 200 million trees. The company has empowered small businesses in the US by spending a total of $423 million, with $86 million for minority-owned businesses and $115.1 million for women-owned businesses. The company fosters digital equity in the US, Nigeria, and India, by training over 7.4 million students and teachers.

