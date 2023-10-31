In this article, we will look into the 20 most valuable gambling companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the gambling market, you can go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Gambling Companies in the World.

Gambling Industry: A Market Analysis

According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global gambling market was worth $449.04 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.3% and reach $765.89 billion in 2027. The growth is driven by the legalization of gambling. Legalization will increase the gambling population, supporting the growth of the market. Other factors contributing to the growth include increased betting on e-sports and an increase in the number of female gamblers.

The adoption of AR/VR is a growing trend among casinos and gambling companies. The AR/VR integration is changing the landscape of the gambling market, by providing immersive and interactive experiences for players. For instance, XR Casino, a US-based company introduced its cross-technology online platform in 2021. It is the first-ever AR/VR technology platform for gambling. Another rising trend in the gambling market is live casinos which allow players to gamble with real dealers and gamblers. The interactive gambling experience provides benefits including increased transparency, authenticity, and trustworthiness.

The gambling market is segmented into casinos, lotteries, and betting by type. The lotteries segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 50.9%. Progressing forward, the betting segment is expected to experience the fastest growth at a CAGR of 12.6%. By channel type, the offline channel dominated the global market with a 78.9% share. The VR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.3% over the forecasted period.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022, with a market share of 32.5% of the global gambling industry, followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to experience the highest growth at a CAGR of 32.2% over the forecasted period. Europe will also experience a high growth trend with a significant CAGR of 22.8%.

Major Players in the Industry

The global gambling market is dominated by major players including Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Flutter Entertainment plc (OTC:PDYPY), and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (OTC:GXYEF).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is a leading casino and resort company. It is home to popular integrated resorts including Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, the Sands Macao, and Marina Bay Sands among others. On October 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) reported its earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) reported revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter and outperformed revenue consensus by $83.69 million.

Here are some of the comments from Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s (NYSE:LVS) Q3 2023 earnings call:

"LVS has invested $15 billion in Macao, which is the most important land-based market in the world. A few reference points to consider, third quarter EBITDA represents strong growth compared to previous quarters, as I mentioned. Our retail business in Macao has far exceeded pre-COVID numbers. I expect the gain portion of our business to follow the same trajectory as Singapore and accelerated 2024. Six quarters into a reopening, MBS delivered a $490 million quarter. The power of this building is evident based on the results despite the disruptive impact of our ongoing $1.75 billion renovation program. Disruption notwithstanding MBS is hitting on all cylinders from a gaming, lodging and retail perspective. Slots and ATG (ph) MBS are approaching $1 billion annually, non-rolling tables are exceeding $20 million of drop per day. The ADRs are escalating and our retail component is going far beyond pre-COVID numbers. MBS is a testament that quality assets prevail and validates the thesis that reinvesting in our assets will generate sustained returns. MBS has it all (ph), an iconic building with superb decor and service levels, which attract the most desirable customers in every segment. At the completion of both phases of our refurbishment program, MBS will feature 770 suites. We used to have 200 suites before the refurbishment. There is no denies future. How far can MBS go? Our expectations starts with $2 billion or more in the future of annualized EBITDA. Finally, we’re bidding for a license in New York. We have secured the Nassau Coliseum (ph) and the process of gaining necessary selling requirements to move forward. We’re also receiving strong local support from the local community. The resort will cost in excess of $5 billion, but enables us to develop a five-star resort with unlimited appeal. This is simply an extraordinary opportunity. We are very excited about the prospect. Our bid is compelling, that we award the license who will be in the ground as quickly as possible."

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTC:PDYPY) is one of the top companies leading the gambling market. On October 19, the company announced that FanDuel, the online gaming subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTC:PDYPY), is offering its customers 3 months of NBA League Pass. Both new and existing customers of FanDuel can avail this offer. FanDuel is also releasing a new product called The Pulse, which will allow real-time betting on the most important moments in the game. This season, FanDuel will allow its customers to bet on multiple events in a single NBA game through the new Same Game Parlay betting. This will create new engaging opportunities for fans.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (OTC:GXYEF) is one of the top companies leading the market. On October 6, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (OTC:GXYEF) announced that the company had received the Gold Award for Climate Change Initiative in the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Categories. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (OTC:GXYEF) earned the award for its environmental protection and sustainability practices. The company was recognized for its efforts at the 2023 Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award Ceremony in Delhi, India.

Now that we have discussed trends in the gambling industry and major players, let's look at the 20 most valuable gambling companies in the world.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 20 most valuable gambling companies in the world, we first conducted thorough research of the gambling industry to identify major players using market research reports. We then used stock screeners from Finviz and Yahoo Finance, to source the market caps of these companies. We also screened for stocks listed under gambling and casino & resort industries to identify additional companies in the market. We narrowed down our selection to the 20 most valuable gambling companies by market cap and ranked them in ascending order of their market caps, as of October 29.

20. Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Market Cap as of October 29: $1.75 billion

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) is ranked among the most valuable gambling companies in the world. Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) has its headquarters in Malta. The company owns the popular online casino company, Betway. Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) has a market cap of $1.75 billion as of October 29.

19. Kindred Group plc (OTC:KNDGF)

Market Cap as of October 29: $2.29 billion

Kindred Group plc (OTC:KNDGF) is a leading online gambling operator that has a variety of brands under its umbrella. Kindred Group plc's (OTC:KNDGF) offerings include online bingo, online casino, online poker, and sports betting. As of October 29, Kindred Group plc (OTC:KNDGF) boasts a market cap of $2.29 billion.

18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Market Cap as of October 29: $2.77 billion

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is a leading American gambling company with more than 43 facilities operating in 20 states. PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has multiple brands including Hollywood Casino, Ameristar, and Boomtown. The integrated casino and sports gambling facility is ranked 18th on our list. As of October 29, PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has a market cap of $2.77 billion.

17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Market Cap as of October 29: $3.18 billion

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) is a leading casino and resort company. The company has ten properties under its umbrella. Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Grand Chateau, and Imperial Palms are some of the properties owned by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC). As of October 29, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) boasts a market cap of $3.18 billion.

16. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Market Cap as of October 29: $3.67 billion

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is a global gambling company headquartered in Hong Kong. The company has integrated resorts, casinos, and gaming facilities all around Europe and Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is an award-winning developer and operator in the market. As of October 29, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a market cap of $3.67 billion.

15. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Market Cap as of October 29: $4.08 billion

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is a casino and resort company located in Nevada. The leading gambling company has 16 gaming and casino properties across New York, Nevada, and Colorado. As of October 29, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) boasts a market cap of $4.08 billion.

14. International Game Technology Plc (NYSE:IGT)

Market Cap as of October 29: $5.40 billion

International Game Technology Plc (NYSE:IGT) is a multinational gambling company headquartered in London, UK. The company produces gambling machines and develops gaming technologies. As of October 29, International Game Technology Plc (NYSE:IGT) boasts a market cap of $5.40 billion.

13. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Market Cap as of October 29: $5.46 billion

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) is a leading global gambling company. The company has headquarters in Nevada and is popular for its offerings including top-notch hotels, casinos, and restaurants. As of October 29, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has a market cap of $5.46 billion.

12. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Market Cap as of October 29: $6.66 billion

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) is ranked among the most valuable gambling companies in the world. The American gambling company is headquartered in Las Vegas. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) has its properties all over the world and offers a variety of gambling products and services. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) has a market cap of $6.66 billion as of October 29.

11. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Market Cap as of October 29: $8.09 billion

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) is one of the leading companies in the global gambling market, headquartered in Kentucky. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) is home to racetracks, casinos, and an online wagering company. As of October 29, Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has a market cap of $8.09 billion

10. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Market Cap as of October 29: $8.43 billion

Ranked 10th on our list, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is one of the most valuable gambling companies in the world. The hotel and casino entertainment company has its headquarters in Reno, Nevada. As of October 29, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) boasts a market cap of $8.43 billion.

9. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Market Cap as of October 29: $9.94 billion

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is an American developer and operator of resorts and casinos. Founded in 2002, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is ranked 9th on our list and has a market cap of $9.94 billion, as of October 29.

8. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Market Cap as of October 29: $12.01 billion

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is a leading integrated resorts and casinos company. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas and has thousands of slot machines on its properties. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is ranked 8th on our list with a market cap of $12.01 billion.

7. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Market Cap as of October 29: $12.36 billion

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is an American gambling company located in Boston. The sports contest and betting company offers a variety of games on its iGaming platform across blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is ranked 7th on our list and has a market cap of $12.36 billion as of October 29.

6. Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTC:ARLUF)

Market Cap as of October 29: $16.12 billion

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTC:ARLUF) is a leading Australian gambling company headquartered in Sydney. Aristocrat Leisure Limited is a top casino machines and games provider in the world. As of October 29, Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTC:ARLUF) has a market cap of $16.12 billion.

