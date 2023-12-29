In this article, we will take a look at the 20 online businesses you can start from home with no money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Online Businesses You Can Start From Home With No Money.

Running an Online Business May Not Be As Complicated

The true essence of starting an online business lies in the availability of tools to make running a business from home easier. There are a range of companies helping independent businesses run their operations smoothly. One such startup is HoneyBook. HoneyBook is a client flow management platform and is based in San Francisco, United States. The company provides comprehensive tools across billing, contracts, and client communication. The tools are used by more than 100,000 service-based companies across the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2013 and is funded by Tiger Global Management, Norwest Venture Partners, Aleph, Hillsven Capital, OurCrowd, Durable Capital Partners LP, Vintage Investment Partners, Battery Ventures, Citi Ventures, Zeev Ventures, and 01 Advisors.

The company is constantly innovating to offer services to business owners across diverse industries. On October 30, HoneyBook announced a partnership with Pic-Time. The partnership allows photographers to connect their Pic-Time galleries to the HoneyBook platform. Using the HoneyBook platform, photographers will be able to capture leads, send contracts, manage invoices, and communicate with clients. Moreover, as soon as a new project is added to HoneyBoook, Pic-Time will automatically create a new gallery for the client. Photographers will also be able to track Pic-Time gallery activity using their HoneyBook account. Moreover, with HoneyBook's syncing capabilities, photographers can track income related to a client in a single place.

Prominent Online Businesses: At a Glance

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) are among the leading online businesses allowing people to sell products or offer services online. Let's take a look at some recent updates from these companies. You can also read the best low cost products with high margins to sell online.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is a leading freelancing platform based in Israel. Using Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), business owners are able to provide a range of services including content creation, editing, video editing, graphic design, and consultancy, to name a few. The diversity of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) explains its financial results. On November 9, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.55, beating estimates by $0.10. The company also posted revenue worth $92.53 million during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $1.39 million, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 12.10%.

Using Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), business owners can start a dropshipping business or engage in the sale of items with minimal inventory costs. On December 1, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced new tools at the AWS re:Invent 2023, a cloud event organized in Las Vegas. The company is set to launch several generative artificial intelligence tools and language models including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon One Enterprise, and Amazon S3 Express One Zone among other tools. These tools are focused on enhancing productivity, increasing the speed of applications, conducting efficient forecasting and data analysis, and providing unique customer service generative artificial intelligence tools.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was a part of 286 hedge fund portfolios at the close of the third quarter of 2023. The total stakes of these hedge funds amounted to $38.90 billion, up from $34.90 billion in the previous quarter with 276 positions. The hedge fund sentiment for the stock is positive. As of September 30, Fisher Asset Management is the largest shareholder in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and has a position worth $5.26 billion. The stock covers 2.98% of the fund's portfolio.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a prominent online marketplace allowing business owners to sell a unique range of products including handcrafted materials. Wall Street is positive on Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY). On December 15, Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes maintained a Buy rating on Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and raised his price target from $75 to $90. Over the past 3 months, 13 Wall Street analysts have recommended to Buy the stock. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has an average price target of $82.23 and a high forecast of $125.

You can also take a look at the most profitable businesses you can start in 2023. With that, let's move to read 20 online businesses you can start at home with no money.

Our Methodology

It was challenging to come up with a methodology for the 20 online businesses you can start from home with no money. Therefore, we employed a consensus approach to come up with the 20 names. We sifted through 8 reports on the internet including Dollar Sprout, TRUiC, Business News Daily, WP Beginner, Forbes, Indeed, We Work Ideas, and Pay.com. This thorough process enabled us to create a pool of 30 online businesses you can start at home with no money. We then identified the top 20 names based on an assessment of the item count across all 8 sources. It is to be noted that in reality, there are not any businesses that can be set up for free. However, some business owners may incur negligible costs for certain business ideas. Our list includes business ideas that require minimum investment. Moreover, we have added details of possible upfront costs to our list for a better understanding. The list of the 20 online businesses you can start from home with no money is in ascending order of the number of mentions. Items with the same number of mentions are placed together.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Data Entry & Analysis

Number of Mentions: 4

General data entry businesses may include text formatting, audio transcription, and extracting information from forms. Business owners can offer these services via freelance platforms, or offer them through virtual assistants. Basic requirements include a reliable internet connection, a functional device, and data entry tools.

19. Create & Sell Online Courses

Number of Mentions: 4

Creating and selling online courses rank among the best online businesses to start at home with no money. Business owners may have to invest in software such as Prezi and learning management platforms. Additional costs include marketing costs, editing software, and hiring costs if tutors are employed.

18. Sell Printed Designs

Number of Mentions: 4

Business owners can sell printed designs or handmade items on Etsy or some other online marketplace. Upfront costs may include inventory costs, store management costs, paid project management tools, and marketing costs. Cheap printed products to sell include printed t-shirts, printed cups, and handmade crafted items.

17. Proofreading & Editing Services

Number of Mentions: 4

According to our methodology, providing proofreading and editing services ranks among the best online businesses to start at home with no money. While these services can be provided via freelance platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork, having a personalized website or portfolio may enhance credibility and authenticity. Business owners may have to invest in proofreading software such as Grammarly Premium.

16. Start a Podcast

Number of Mentions: 4

Starting a podcast is one of the best online businesses to start at home with no money. Business owners may have to invest in essential podcast equipment including mics, speakers, cameras, and lighting. Additional costs may include marketing costs, Google, Facebook, or Instagram ads placement, and video editing software.

15. Buy & Sell Domains

Number of Mentions: 4

According to our methodology, buying and selling domains rank as one of the best online businesses to start at home with no money. Also known as domain flipping, business owners buy domains and sell them for a profit to business owners. Upfront costs include domain registration and purchase fees, domain research tools, and marketing costs.

14. SEO Consultancy

Number of Mentions: 4

While SEO consultancy can be provided via freelance platforms, having a website may enhance credibility and authenticity. Therefore, upfront costs may include website development costs, purchase of SEO tools and software costs, marketing costs, and project management costs.

13. Career Coaching

Number of Mentions: 4

Starting a career coaching business ranks among the best online businesses to start at home with no money. If career coaching is provided through personalized sessions, business owners may have to invest in video conferencing tools supported by a fully functional website. However, tools such as Calendly, Zoom, or Google Meet come with free versions for use.

12. Online Tutoring

Number of Mentions: 4

According to our methodology, starting an online tutoring business is one of the best online businesses to start at home with no money. Business owners may have to invest in the purchase of video conferencing software, however, most platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom offer a free version as well. Moreover, additional costs may include tutor wages, marketing costs, website domain and development costs, and the purchase of classroom or drive services.

11. Translation Services

Number of Mentions: 4

The demand for translation services is on the rise as the world's borders become more and more transparent. Business owners may have to invest in the development of a website, translation software, project management software, and marketing tools. Website development costs may be saved if services are provided through freelance platforms. However, having a website enhances credibility.

10. Digital Marketing Services

Number of Mentions: 5

Providing digital marketing services is one of the best online businesses you can start at home with no money. Starting a full-fledged digital marketing service business may require business owners to invest in project management software tools, email marketing tools, social media management tools, and graphic design tools, to name a few. Moreover, if services are not provided through freelance platforms, business owners may also have to purchase a domain name and web hosting.

9. Event Planning

Number of Mentions: 5

According to our methodology, starting an online event planning business is one of the best online businesses you can start at home with no money. Project management tools, a stable internet connection, a reliable device, and marketing planning tools are essential to start an online event planning business. Key events include webinars, online conferences, or online workshops.

8. Affiliate Marketing

Number of Mentions: 5

Affiliate Marketing was mentioned across five of our sources, contributing to its ranking as one of the best online businesses you can start at home with no money. Upfront costs include acquiring a domain name and website hosting, email marketing tools, and content creation tools. Moreover, business owners may also have to spend a certain sum of money to join affiliate programs. Additional costs may also include Google and Facebook ad placement.

7. Social Media Consultancy

Number of Mentions: 5

Setting up a social media consultancy business is one of the best online businesses you can start at home with no money. Business owners can provide social media consultancy and strategic management through freelance platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer. Business owners may require a reliable device, a stable internet connection, social media management tools, and the purchase of a domain name.

6. Dropshipping

Number of Mentions: 6

According to our methodology, starting a dropshipping business ranks as one of the best online businesses you can start from home with no money. In its true essence, the dropshipping business saves costs for owners as inventory is ordered when needed based on customer orders. Phone accessories, screen protectors, charging cables, jewelry, and pet supplies are some of the cheapest products to sell. Upfront costs include inventory costs, setting up costs, and marketing costs.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Online Businesses You Can Start From Home With No Money.

