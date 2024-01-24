In this article, we will look at the 20 safest countries for US travelers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed discussion about the travel industry, travel safety, and tourism trends, head over to the 5 Safest Countries For US Travelers In The World.

The United States is one of the major economies contributing to global travel and tourism in 2023. In the next decade, the US travel and tourism industry is expected to generate more than $2 trillion for the US economy. However, a significant proportion of Americans look forward to visiting other countries, which has become more challenging in the last five years because of Covid 19 pandemic and the global political environment.

The travel industry, valued at $10 trillion in 2019, is set to be worth $15.5 trillion by 2033. While the years following the COVID-19 pandemic took a hit on the travel industry, it is expected to grow in the next ten years. This is already evident in the increase in stock prices of companies such as Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the last twelve months. Both companies suffered a 10% and 15% decline respectively in stock prices amid travel restrictions, inflation, and the Ukraine-Russia war over the last five years. However, these booking companies suffered next to nothing, when compared to airline companies. During the pandemic, the travel industry lost around $230 billion, more than 70% of which could be attributed to the airline sector.

Amid the rising tensions and deteriorating global peace, looking for the safest places to travel is essential. American travelers usually rely on the State Department's U.S. Travel Advisory System, which gives country-by-country guides to minimize the risk of crime, violence, or civil unrest. Travel safety entails preparedness and avoiding danger, which can come in various forms. Some places may not have hostility against Americans, but they may have risks of natural disasters.

So, it is essential to have real-time information about global and natural incidences that might affect you while traveling. Travel difficulties can also come in the form of health. Some companies work to assist travelers if they encounter any emergencies during their travel. Travel insurance will usually cover medical expenses, evacuations, loss or delay, among other things.

Some of the top companies in the travel insurance market are Chub Limited (NYSE:CB) and Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTC:ZURVY). Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) recently announced its 'Studio Developer Portal'. It will offer B2B2C partners access to digital insurance products and services. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)'s portal will allow customers to explore a wide array of campaigns and applications, by integrating insurance propositions, products, services, and claims.

The Studio Developer Portal aims to capitalize on the smart tourism trend, which has been recently increasing in popularity. Smart tourism integrates technologies like cloud computing, AI, IOT, ICT, and mobile communication to make traveling easy. Reservations, planning, and location tracking, are some of the features that smart tourism applications provide to their users. Another rising tourism trend is sustainable tourism.

Recently, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) launched its Sustainable Tourism for Development Programme, which will provide funding and technical assistance to developing countries so they can implement sustainable tourism strategies. Sustainable tourism has already become so popular that, according to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), it contributed $3.5 trillion to the global economy in 2022 and supported 330 million jobs. Companies that operate in the travel and tourism industry know the importance of this trend and are committed to utilizing it to their advantage.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is developing a comprehensive Climate Action Plan. The company is actively promoting sustainable travel options to travelers. This Climate Action Plan is part of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)'s Open World™ social impact and sustainability strategy, which focuses on three key pillars: Inclusive Access, Economic Mobility, and a Prosperous Planet. This seems to be working well for the company as Patient Capital Management made the following comment about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in its Q3 2023 Investor letter.

"At Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), we believe the market is underappreciating the company’s transformation. Over the past few years, the company has prioritized its top three brands (expedia.com, hotels.com, vrbo.com), successfully implemented a single technology stack, and officially rolled out OneKey their combined loyalty program, across all brands. With strong free cash flow generation, the company continues to buy back their stock, creating a positive flywheel of shareholder return."

With this backdrop, let's look at the safest countries for US travelers.

20 Safest Countries For US Travelers In The World

Methodology

For our list of the safest countries for US travelers, we relied on three (1,2,3) sources. One of our sources also considered state departments' travel advisories, among other factors. For each source, we listed the countries according to their rank. Then, for each country, we assigned it a score equal to the total number of countries in the ranking divided by the rank of the countries. For example, if a country was second in a ranking of 50 countries, it got a score of 25 (50/2) for that source. Then for each country, we totalled the score from every source to determine the Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score. The higher this score, the safer the country is for American travelers.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20 - Estonia

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 2.9

Estonia is one of the safest places to travel for US travelers. It is the smallest of Baltic States with abundant opportunities for adventures such as canoeing and boasts beautiful places such as Himmua Island. The crime rates in the country are relatively low, and the people are incredibly friendly toward US travelers.

19 - Bhutan

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 3.4

This one might surprise some of our readers, but Bhutan is among the top 20 safest places for US travelers. It is an incredibly safe country., where even petty crimes are rare. It is more than 70% forested and is one of the first carbon-negative countries in the world. Bhutan offers a perfect sanctuary for people wanting to escape their fast-paced routine lives.

18 - Czech Republic

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 3.6

The Czech Republic is one of Europe's most popular travel destinations, and it is one of the safest travel destinations for US travelers. This central European country is landlocked but offers stunning natural landmarks. In addition, it also boasts some of the most iconic historic monuments, such as Prague Castle and St Vitus Cathedral.

17 - Sweden

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 3.8

Sweden is home to Stockholm, which is known for its cool clubs, fashion, and design trends. From the Arctic north to southern castles, Sweden has alot to offer for American travelers. It is also one of the most peaceful countries in the world, where the crime rate is very low.

16 - Spain

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 4.3

Spain is a global tourist hotspot and is also one of the safest countries for US travelers. It hosts one of the largest numbers of tourists, and the headquarters of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) is located there. Spain is a hotspot for sustainable tourism, as the country has opted for sustained economic growth while preserving the environment, local culture, and customs.

15 - Canada

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 4.5

Canada is one of the most friendly countries, especially for US travelers. Some indexes rate this country as the safest country for US travelers. Canada has an incredible natural beauty and has plenty to offer, from skiing to island living. The country also has a number of cultural hotspots, such as Montreal, which has its own French charm.

14 - Australia

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 5.2

Australia is not just one of the world's most popular immigration destinations, but it is also great for travelers and boats both, modern urban living and natural adventures. You can go island hopping, ride a luxury train across the country, or bathe under the sun on a beach. It is an incredibly safe country for American travelers, with a very low crime rate.

13 - Slovenia

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 5.4

Slovenia is a small country in central Europe, but still has quite alot to offer. The country boasts stunning natural beauty along with boutique experiences for everyone. It has a very low crime rate and a stable political environment, perfect for American travelers.

12 - Japan

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 6.3

Japanese are incredibly friendly towards Americans. Compared to other developed countries, the country also has a very low crime rate, making it a perfect place to travel safely. Japan offers a great white north in its Hokkaido region, fruit orchards in the Tohoku region, and neon glow in metropolitan cities like Tokyo.

11 - Qatar

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 7.1

Qatar is one of the safest countries for us travelers. It has a stable political environment and has a low crime rate.

10 - New Zealand

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 7.5

The location of Lord of the Rings, New Zealand, is regarded as one of the most beautiful countries. It has everything from wilderness to rich culture. New Zealand also has a very low crime rate, making it perfect for American travelers.

9 - Singapore

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 7.9

Singapore has recently emerged as one of the top tourist places in the world. It has an extremely low crime rate and a friendly attitude towards Western culture, making it one of the 10 safest countries for US travelers in the world. Singapore is described as a microcosm of modern Asia. So, if you want to experience all Asian cultures in one place, it is the best choice.

8 - Norway

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 8.3

Like all other Nordic countries, Norway is an excellent tourist spot for US travelers. This land of fjords has alot to offer. From natural spectacles such as northern lights to scenic drives, you will be amazed by its beauty. The country has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, making it perfect to travel safely.

7 - Ireland

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 9.5

Irish people are known to be incredibly friendly toward Americans. The country also has an incredibly low crime rate, making it one of the safest countries for US travelers. Ireland has plenty to offer, from museums to coastlines and beautiful islands.

6 - Denmark

Insider Monkey Travel Safety Score - 10.6

Denmark is one of the safest countries for US travelers in the world. Although it is a small country, it has a vibrant culture and plenty of coastline attractions. Danish design and architecture alone are worth visiting the country for.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Safest Countries For US Travelers In The World.

