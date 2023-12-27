In this article, we are going to discuss the 25 best red wines of 2023 for casual drinking. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global wine market, the trends of global wine consumption, and the recent acquisition in the wine industry, and go directly to 10 Best Red Wines of 2023 For Casual Drinking.

In ancient times, due to the scarcity of water, wine had become an essential need rather than a luxury, so it came to symbolize sustenance and life. The drink has had such a tremendous cultural impact on human society that it even played an important role in several religions and rituals around the world. The Egyptians had Hathor, the goddess of wine, while the Greeks had Dionysus as their patron of wine and pleasure. For Romans, it was a gift from Jupiter. In the East, wine has its place on Japanese shrines, as well as the ceremonial altars of China. Perhaps it truly is a gift from the gods.

Global Wine Market:

Wine is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World. As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Wine Producing Countries in the World – the global wine market size was valued at $441.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of $698.54 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Wine is gaining huge popularity among millennials and youngsters, owing to its refreshing appeal and low ABV offerings. The rising demand for premium and luxury wines, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of wine, and growing popularity of wine tourism are some of the key factors driving the growth of the wine market.

The United States was the world leader in the wine market in 2022 in terms of revenue, with $52.7 billion. Here are the U.S. States that Drink the Most Wine.

Trends of Global Wine Consumption:

The global wine consumption in 2022 was estimated to be at 232 million hectoliters, marking a decrease of 1% compared to the previous year. Since 2018, wine consumption around the world has decreased at a regular rate. This negative trend can be mainly attributed to the decline in China’s consumption, which has lost an average 2 million hectoliters per year since 2018. The drop was further accentuated in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic, which negatively affected many large wine markets.

In 2022, the war in Ukraine and the associated energy crisis, together with the global supply chain disruptions, led to a spike in costs in production and distribution. This has resulted in a significant increase in wine prices for the consumers.

Recent Acquisition in the Wine Industry:

It was announced in November that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA), a California-based luxury wine company, has reached an agreement with the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) for the acquisition of Sonoma‑Cutrer Vineyards, in a deal worth around $400 million. The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) will receive an ownership percentage of approximately 21.5% in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) and $50 million in cash.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Sonoma‑Cutrer brand trademarks, facilities, and six vineyards in two appellations will join Duckhorn’s fine wine brands. Upon closing the deal next year, the Jack Daniel’s maker will receive two seats on The Duckhorn Portfolio’s Board of Directors.

Sonoma-Cutrer, known for its Russian River Ranches Chardonnays, operates six vineyards in Sonoma County, California, and had net sales of $84 million in the year ending July 31.

Both, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), rank among the Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

With that said, here are the Top Red Wines for Casual Drinking in 2023.

25 Best Red Wines of 2023 For Casual Drinking

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor, My Bartender, Reddit etc., looking for the Best Red Wines for Casual Drinking. We picked wines that appeared at least twice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

25. Grignolino

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Grignolino is a light-bodied, light-colored, completely dry red wine, with raspberry aromas and flavors, high acidity and considerable tannins for its lightness. Grignolino grows in Italy’s Piedmont region, home to better-known grapes like Barbera, Dolcetto, and Nebbiolo, and is known for being a Great Everyday Red Wine, especially in summers.

24. Dolcetto

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Hailing from the Piedmont region of Italy, Dolcetto wines are generally soft and medium-bodied with lots of juicy fruit flavors, subtle spicy aromas, and earthy undertones. As it is bright and refreshing, fruity and jammy, Dolcetto is a versatile wine for pairing and great for casual, everyday drinking.

23. Barolo

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Made with the Nebbiolo grape, Barolo is a red wine again from the Piedmont region of Italy. Barolos have brisk, high acidity that, coupled with the red fruit and floral flavours, can mean that they feel medium to light-bodied. Despite its grandiose title as the King of Wine, Barolo doesn't have to be set aside for special occasions.

22. Schiava

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Schiava is a light-bodied red wine with aromas of cotton candy, strawberry, bubblegum, and lemonhead candy. This wine from Trentino-Alto Adige is unpretentious, easy-drinking, and intended to be consumed soon after release, when it is still young and fresh.

21. Pinotage

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Pinotage is a red wine made from the grape of the same name, a cross between Pinot Noir and Cinsault grapes. Pinotage is generally quite full-bodied, with light to medium tannins, intense flavors, and a low acidity, making for an all-round easy-to-drink red wine.

South Africa remains the largest producer of Pinotage wine, with over 7% of the country’s vineyards dedicated to the grape.

20. Barbaresco

Insider Monkey Score: 2

One of the famed ‘Killer B’s’ of Italy, Barbaresco is a stunning demonstration of the Nebbiolo grape's potential, offering an expression that is both captivating and sophisticated. A perfect companion to rich meat dishes, aged cheeses, or simply a cozy fireside conversation, Barbaresco's timeless appeal is truly captivating.

19. Chianti Classico

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Chianti Classico is a dry red wine made predominantly from the Sangiovese grape grown in a delimited area of the Tuscan hills. Meant to be consumed while young, bright, and fresh, Chianti Classico is great value for the quality of wine you can get.

A great example is the Felsina Berardenga Chianti Classico, which ranks among the High-Quality Wines To Buy Under $30 According to Reddit.

18. Carménère

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Carménère is a medium-bodied red wine that originated in Bordeaux and now grows almost exclusively in Chile. Often compared to Merlot, this wine is medium-bodied with medium acidity and a standard amount of alcohol for red wine. Carménère is always ready to drink, incredibly delicious, and easy on the pocketbook.

17. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo is generally an easy-drinking, lightly fruity wine that goes with a wide variety of foods, including lighter pasta dishes and pizza. Montepulciano is the second-most planted red grape in Italy.

Produced in the central Italian region of Abruzzo, a good Montepulciano d’Abruzzo can cost as little as $9, though many cost more and tend to be, correspondingly, more complex.

16. Dornfelder

Insider Monkey Score: 3

This red wine grape is relatively new, bred in 1956. Dornfelder is usually easygoing and meant for everyday enjoyment. The wine is light bodied with low tannins and crisp acidity, making it an excellent sipping wine and a happy companion to most midweek meals.

Dornfelder is one of the easiest red wines for everyday drinking.

15. Petite Sirah

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Petite Sirah is a red wine produced from the grape of the same name. Interestingly, it's not the same grape variety as Syrah, with which it's often confused. Aside from being cost-effective and easy to find, Petite Sirah is also high in tannins, delivering the heart-healthy and valuable procyanidin compounds necessary to give red wine its cardiovascular and metabolic effects.

14. Barbera

Insider Monkey Score: 4

The Barbera grape makes wines that are juicy and relatively light-bodied despite its bold, deep purple color. Barbera is extremely drinkable due to its refreshingly high acidity, low tannins, and moderate alcohol.

Since Barbera is a grape variety, as opposed to a particular place, Barbera wine is produced around the world. Still, the vast majority of this red wine that you'll find at restaurants and wine shops comes from the Piedmont region of Italy. Barbera is a great red wine to drink casually.

13. Brunello di Montalcino

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Brunello di Montalcino is one Italy's most famous and prestigious red wines, rivaled only by the likes of Barolo, Chianti, and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Adored by critics, collectors, young and old, casual and serious drinkers alike, this Tuscan denomination is one of the most revered wines from Italy.

The United States represents the top foreign market for Brunello di Montalcino, accounting for approximately 30% of sales abroad and showing a year-on-year growth of 29% in value by the end of 2022.

12. Bordeaux Rouge

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Red Bordeaux wine is made primarily from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc grapes. It is a versatile wine that pairs well with a variety of foods and can be enjoyed on its own or aged for years to come. Whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur or a casual drinker, a bottle of Bordeaux is always a great choice.

Bordeaux Rouge is one of the Best Red Wines for Drinking Casually According to Reddit.

11. Rioja

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Rioja wine is made from grapes grown in the autonomous communities of La Rioja and Navarre, and the Basque province of Álava. This red wine is recognisable, affordable, easy to purchase, delicious to drink, and great with foods all year round.

The U.K. is one of the top export markets for Rioja and buyers consider it a must-have in any supermarket wine aisle or restaurant wine list. Indeed, according to the Consejo Regulador, Rioja performed well in 2020 despite the pandemic, and in the U.K., sales were up 18%.

