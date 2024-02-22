In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best zoos in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the zoos and parks sector in America, you can go directly to 5 Best Zoos in the US.

Zoos, Parks, and Wildlife in America

Visiting zoos has become a cherished pastime for millions around the globe as they seek to observe diverse species from all around the world in their natural habitats. The United States is home to some of the most impressive and reputable zoos in the world. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the total number of annual visitors to zoos and aquariums in the US exceeds 183 million people.

Previously, the COVID-19 crisis had a devastating impact on the amusement parks and animal theme parks industry as a result of lockdowns and other emergency measures. However, the parks and recreational places are now open and the markets are expected to recover and grow in the coming years. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the North American museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market was estimated to reach a value of $25.05 billion in 2024. The market is expected to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.08% during 2024-2029, pushing the market to reach $52.79 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

Rising disposable incomes in the North American region translate to more people having the resources to spend on leisure activities such as visiting zoos, parks, and museums. There is a growing focus on conservation and environmental awareness within the zoos and parks industry, and this has led to a greater interest in visiting zoos and parks to learn about and support wildlife preservation. Moreover, advancements in technology and visitor experiences are further augmenting market growth as they make these attractions more appealing and interactive.

Major Players in America’s Amusement Parks and Animal Theme Parks Sector

With the advancements in technology combined with consumers’ desire for a more personalized and fun experience, the competition within the amusement parks and animal theme parks sector in the US is tougher than ever. Some of the biggest companies operating in this space are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), and United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS).

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS), previously SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., is an American theme park and entertainment company. The company’s brand portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) has 12 park locations across the United States, which feature marine mammal parks, oceanariums, and animal theme parks.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is an American multinational entertainment conglomerate. Through its Disney Experiences division, the company owns and operates Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, which is a zoological theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. On February 15, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reported that the 2-month-old African elephant Corra made her much-anticipated debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The introduction of this wide-eyed baby elephant is a significant event in the park's ongoing efforts to contribute to the conservation of this majestic and endangered species. Accompanied by her mother Nadirah, Corra is taking her first steps and exploring the Kilimanjaro Safaris, staying close to her family while getting accustomed to her new surroundings. Born in December at Animal Kingdom, Corra stands a little over 3 feet tall and she is now part of a unique herd that includes three generations of female elephants.

As the competition now continues to grow in America’s amusement parks and animal theme parks sector, theme park companies are updating their services in order to keep up with the ever-evolving expectations of consumers. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is a theme park company with 27 parks across the US, Mexico, and Canada. On February 20, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) announced the launch of Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, set to commence operations from June 14th at Six Flags Great Adventure Resort. Located amidst the expansive 350-acre wilderness of Six Flags Wild Safari, which is home to more than 1,200 animals, this luxurious glamping experience will provide guests with an exceptional escape into nature.

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in America’s amusement parks and animal theme parks sector, let’s take a look at the 25 best zoos in the US.

25 Best Zoos in the US

Photo by topcools tee on Unsplash

Methodology

In this article, we have ranked the 25 best zoos in the US. To compile a list of the top zoos in America, we consulted various sources including U.S. News Travel, Always Pets, and Travel + Leisure. We compiled a list of more than 50 best zoos in the US ranked by various websites and travel blogs.

We then looked at each zoo separately and ranked the 25 best zoos in the US based on their average Google ratings. For our list of the top zoos in the US, we only considered zoos that had at least 10,000 reviews on Google. The average Google rating is our primary metric and the number of reviews is our secondary metric. In the case where multiple zoos had the same average rating, tie-breaking was done based on the number of reviews. The 25 best zoos in the US are ranked below in ascending order of their average Google ratings and number of reviews.

25 Best Zoos in the US

25. Oakland Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 11,964

The Oakland Zoo is located in the Grass Valley neighborhood of Oakland, California, and it ranks among the 25 best zoos in the US. Managed by the Conservation Society of California (CSC), the Oakland Zoo is home to over 850 native and exotic animals.

24. Minnesota Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 13,803

The Minnesota Zoo, previously known as the Minnesota Zoological Garden, is located in Apple Valley, Minnesota. It is the largest zoo in the US state of Minnesota. The Minnesota Zoo was also one of the first zoos to organize the animals by their living environment instead of organizing them by their species.

23. Memphis Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 14,260

The Memphis Zoo is located in Midtown, Memphis, Tennessee. As one of the best zoos in the US, it is home to over 3,500 animals representing more than 500 different species. The Memphis Zoo also hosts a wide range of exhibits to showcase animals from various habitats around the world.

22. Fort Worth Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 14,495

The Fort Worth Zoo, located in Fort Worth, Texas, ranks among the top zoos in the US. It is home to nearly 7,000 native and exotic animals that represent over 500 species. The Fort Worth Zoo boasts a large, state-of-the-art reptile complex exhibiting endangered Komodo dragons and gharial crocodiles.

21. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 16,002

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory are located in Como Park, Saint Paul, Minnesota. It is home to a wide variety of animals. Welcoming more than a million visitors each year, The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory’s main attractions include the zoo, the conservatory, Lake Como, a golf course, a pool, an amusement park, and a carousel.

20. Toledo Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 17,139

The Toledo Zoo is located in Toledo, Ohio and it ranks among the top 20 on our list of the best zoos in the US. It is home to thousands of animals, representing hundreds of species. The Toledo Zoo boasts a unique combination of animals, buildings, gardens, rides, exhibits, and gift shops.

19. Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 17,901

The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is located in Swope Park, Kansas City, Missouri. Its Sobela Ocean Aquarium features 34 habitats and it is home to 8,000 animals. The Kansas City Zoo also offers many wonderful exhibits and attractions.

18. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 18,038

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is located in Jacksonville, Florida. It is home to more than 2,000 animals and 1,000 plants. As one of the best zoos in the US, The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens also has an animal wellness team that provides the best care for the zoo animals.

17. Woodland Park Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 19,738

Woodland Park Zoo is located in Woodland Park, Seattle, Washington. As a wildlife conservation organization and zoological garden, Woodland Park Zoo is home to more than 800 animals and 250 species, including some of the world's most critically endangered. The zoo attracts more than a million visitors each year.

16. ZooTampa

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 23,773

ZooTampa at Lowry Park, also known as Lowry Park Zoo, is located in Tampa, Florida. ZooTampa is home to more than 1000 animals and it offers popular educational programming, fun recreational amenities, and up-close animal encounters. It is also known as one of the most family-friendly zoos in the US.

15. Brookfield Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 24,611

Brookfield Zoo, also known as the Chicago Zoological Park, ranks among the top 15 on our list of the best zoos in the US. It is located in the Chicago suburb of Brookfield, Illinois. The zoo features more than 3,400 animals belonging to over 510 species from around the world. Brookfield Zoo is best known for its extensive use of moats, ditches and open-air, unbarred enclosures.

14. Denver Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 26,828

Denver Zoo is located in the City Park of Denver, Colorado. Home to more than 3,000 animals, the zoo features native species as well as exotic creatures from around the world. Denver Zoo is one of the top zoos in the US.

13. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 26,990

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is one of the oldest zoos in the US. It is home to more than 400 species of animals and 3,000 species of plants. Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden features an abundance of biodiversity.

12. Lincoln Park Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 32,016

Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the US and it is located in Lincoln Park, Chicago, Illinois. The zoo is home to a wide variety of animals and also exhibits nearly 200 unique species from around the world. Lincoln Park Zoo ranks 12th on our list of the best zoos in the US.

11. Bronx Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 34,149

The Bronx Zoo is located in the Bronx Park in the Bronx, New York. It is one of the largest zoos in the US in terms of size. The Bronx Zoo is home to more than 10,000 animals belonging to over 700 species. The zoo attracts animal lovers of all ages from around the world.

10. Houston Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 37,232

The Houston Zoo, located within Hermann Park in Houston, Texas, ranks among the top 10 on our list of the best zoos in the US. The Houston Zoo is home to more than 6,000 animals representing over 600 different species. It is also one of the most visited zoos in the US.

9. Smithsonian National Zoological Park

Average Google Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 39,631

The Smithsonian National Zoological Park, also known as the National Zoo, is one of the best zoos in the United States. Located at Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian National Zoological Park is home to over 2,100 animals representing nearly 400 different species. It is also one of the oldest zoos in the US.

8. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

Average Google Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 19,688

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden features a zoo, aquarium, and botanical gardens. As one of the top zoos in the US, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to over 3,000 magnificent and fascinating animals that represent more than 400 different species from across the globe. It is located along the Saluda River in Columbia, South Carolina.

7. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Average Google Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 36,779

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the best zoos in the US and it is located in Powell, Ohio. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is home to more than 10,000 animals representing 600 different species from around the world.

6. San Diego Zoo

Average Google Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 54,834

The San Diego Zoo is a 100-acre zoo and wildlife park that is located in Balboa Park, San Diego, California. Home to more than 14,000 rare and endangered animals, representing over 700 different species and subspecies, the San Diego Zoo is one of the most visited zoos in the US. The San Diego Zoo is also an accredited botanical garden and it cares for thousands of species of plants. It ranks 6th on our list of the best zoos in the US.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Zoos in the US.

