25 Countries with High Demand for English Teachers

English maintains its dominance as the primary language spoken in the United States, with over three-quarters (78.3%) of individuals aged 5 and older using English exclusively at home, according to the 2018-2022 American Community Survey. Despite a slight decrease from the previous five-year period, English remains firmly entrenched as the most commonly spoken language. Among those who speak languages other than English at home, Spanish (61.1%), Chinese (5.1%), and Tagalog (2.5%) are the most prevalent, indicating linguistic diversity alongside English proficiency.

The prevalence of English worldwide and the United States is such that English dominates as the primary language for news consumption even among Hispanic Americans, with variations in language preference and habits. According to recent research by the Pew Research Center, over half (54%) of Hispanics primarily consume news in English, while only 21% mainly opt for Spanish-language news. Preferences align closely with consumption habits, with 51% expressing a preference for English news and 24% for Spanish. Interestingly, only a negligible fraction (less than 1%) prefers news in a language other than English or Spanish.

In the post-Brexit landscape of the European Union (EU) by 2025, the demand for English language learning is set to undergo major shifts. A report projects a decline of 15.3 million potential English learners across France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain. However, this decline isn't attributed to Brexit or protectionist policies but rather to demographic changes and a growing segment of the adult population possessing higher English proficiency levels. Despite these changes, English is forecasted to maintain its status as the lingua franca within the EU, with employers continuing to seek individuals proficient in English for various tasks ranging from negotiations to strategic presentations.

Furthermore, the report anticipates evolving trends in adult education, where working professionals will increasingly demand flexible and personalized English language learning solutions tailored to specific purposes and time constraints. Traditional formats of long-term evening or weekend courses may witness a decrease in demand, while older learners are expected to contribute to the demand for English learning for reasons such as mental stimulation, travel, and family communication.

Despite these predictions, it is worth mentioning that the demand for English proficiency is evident across European job markets, with 22% of vacancies explicitly requiring it. English ranks as the sixth most demanded skill, surpassing other languages like German, Spanish, French, and Mandarin Chinese. Notably, 50% of managerial or professional positions mandate English knowledge, compared to just 10% for agricultural, forestry, and fishery roles, as well as elementary occupations.

In the UK, the demand for English language has also lagrely benefited Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO), as evidenced by its 30% growth in English language learning sales, contributing to the company's impressive operating profit of £573 million ($722 million) in 2023. Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO)’s success is further highlighted by the remarkable 49% increase in Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO)’s Test of English (PTE) testing volumes, reaching 1.2 million tests in 2023, up from 827,000 the previous year. This growth in demand for English proficiency testing is indicative of the global importance placed on English as a lingua franca in various domains, including education, business, and international communication.

Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO)’s performance is not only attributed to its English language learning sector but also to its assessments & qualifications portfolio, which saw sales grow to £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2023. The favorable migration policies in Australia and market share gains in India have particularly propelled the success of PTE, positioning it as an "outstanding contributor" to Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO)’s overall performance.

On the other hand, the Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) English Test has emerged as a game-changer across different sectors due to its efficiency, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. For individuals, it provides a standardized and adaptive assessment of English proficiency, catering to different skill levels and offering a convenient testing experience. With its computer-adaptive format and quick results turnaround, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) has become a preferred choice for many international students seeking admission to colleges and universities, serving as an alternative to traditional exams like the TOEFL and IELTS.

Businesses also benefit from the Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) English Test as a means of verifying applicants' language skills, enabling them to streamline recruitment processes and ensure effective communication within their workforce. By allowing candidates to showcase their English proficiency through recorded responses, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) offers a more comprehensive assessment compared to traditional resumes and interviews. Integrating Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) test scores into recruitment processes enhances transparency and ensures that language requirements are met, particularly in multinational companies where effective communication is essential.

25 Countries with High Demand for English Teachers

Our Methodology

To identify countries with high demand for English teachers, we focused on two primary metrics: GDP growth rate and English proficiency index. We obtained real GDP growth rates from World Bank for the year 2023, and the English proficiency index scores from EF EPI.

Our rationale is as follows: A low proficiency index (rated as 1) suggests a higher demand for English teachers, as there is a greater need for language instruction. Additionally, a high real GDP growth rate (rated as 1) indicates economic expansion, increased globalization, and enhanced international relations, all of which typically link with an increased demand for English language skills. To rank these countries, we assigned a score of 1 to the highest GDP growth rate and a score of 1 to the lowest English proficiency index. We then averaged these scores to obtain an average rank. The list is presented in an ascending order.

25. Paraguay

GDP Growth Rank: 44

English Proficiency Rank: 68

Average Rank: 56

The real gdp growth of Paraguay stands at 4.5% as of 2023. Moreover, given the increasing globalization, tourism, and trade partnerships, English proficiency has become crucial for Paraguayans seeking better job opportunities and participating in international markets.

24. Uganda

GDP Growth Rank: 36

English Proficiency Rank: 67

Average Rank: 51.5

The constitution of Uganda stipulates that English is the exclusive official language for parliamentary debates, procedures, and government transactions. It is also the primary medium of instruction across all levels of education, except for the initial four years of primary education in rural regions, where it is taught as a subject.

23. Georgia

GDP Growth Rank: 15

English Proficiency Rank: 82

Average Rank: 48.5

Georgia is often considered a transit hub between Europe and Asia, fostering international trade and tourism. Hence, English proficiency is important for engaging with multinational businesses and attracting foreign investment. With high salaries, Georgia is also one of the best countries for teachers’ salary.

22. Vietnam

GDP Growth Rank: 35

English Proficiency Rank: 55

Average Rank: 45

Vietnam has a fairly affordable cost of living, making it an attractive destination for English teachers. With salaries typically ranging from $1,200 to $2,000 per month, teachers can enjoy a balanced work-life dynamic. This also explains why Vietnam is one of the best countries that need English teachers.

21. Egypt

GDP Growth Rank: 52

English Proficiency Rank: 30

Average Rank: 41

In order to pursue a teaching job as an English teacher in Egypt, having a TEFL certificate is essential. While a 4-year college degree isn't mandatory, it is highly favored. Proficiency in native-level English is also a standard requirement for securing a TEFL job. On average, English teachers in Egypt earn approximately $300 to $700 per month. With low barriers to entry, Egypt is one of the easiest countries to teach English in.

20. Cameroon

GDP Growth Rank: 60

English Proficiency Rank: 20

Average Rank: 40

Cameroon is one of the African countries where English is the official language along with French. Additionally, there's a growing interest in English language learning driven by globalization, business expansion, and international communication needs. Moreover, Cameroon's increasing tourism sector and its role in regional trade contribute to the demand for English-speaking professionals, including teachers.

19. Tanzania

GDP Growth Rank: 29

English Proficiency Rank: 46

Average Rank: 37.5

Tanzania's tourism industry requires proficient English speakers to communicate with international visitors. Moreover, as globalizaion has increased, it has also increased the importance of English in business and commerce in Tanzania. Consequently, the need for qualified English teachers remains strong to meet these diverse demands effectively.

18. Armenia

GDP Growth Rank: 7

English Proficiency Rank: 66

Average Rank: 36.5

Teaching opportunities in Armenia often attract teachers who are keen on volunteering. For those interested in teaching English, holding a TEFL certificate is advisable. Typically, teaching positions at international or private schools are concentrated in Yerevan, the capital city, and require teachers to possess a teaching license from their home country.

17. Senegal

GDP Growth Rank: 54

English Proficiency Rank: 19

Average Rank: 36.5

As Senegral seeks to integrate more deeply into the global economy, proficiency in English becomes essential for its citizens to compete effectively on the international stage. Secondly, there's a growing recognition within Senegral of the importance of English proficiency for educational and career opportunities. Parents increasingly prioritize English education for their children to ensure they have access to better employment prospects and higher education opportunities, both domestically and internationally.

16. Bangladesh

GDP Growth Rank: 17

English Proficiency Rank: 54

Average Rank: 35.5

Bangladesh is one of the best countries for English teaching jobs because the demand for English language proficiency is high in the country, driven by globalization and the country's aspiration for economic growth. Moreover, there's a scarcity of qualified English teachers, creating ample job opportunities.

15. Indonesia

GDP Growth Rank: 33

English Proficiency Rank: 35

Average Rank: 34

In Indonesia, to obtain work permits as a foreign English teacher, it is mandatory to possess a bachelor's degree as per government regulations. Out of 113 countries ranked in the English proficiency index by EF, Indonesia ranks 79th, reflecting a low proficiency.

14. China

GDP Growth Rank: 34

English Proficiency Rank: 32

Average Rank: 33

China is one of the countries most in need of English teachers. China is prioritizing English education to enhance global competitiveness and facilitate international communication, trade, and diplomacy. Proficiency in English enables access to global markets, attracts foreign investment, and promotes cultural exchange.

13. Mongolia

GDP Growth Rank: 25

English Proficiency Rank: 41

Average Rank: 33

To teach English in Mongolia, you usually need a bachelor's degree in any field, a TEFL certificate, a clear criminal record, and a passport from an English-speaking country like the US, Canada, UK, Australia, or New Zealand.

12. India

GDP Growth Rank: 11

English Proficiency Rank: 53

Average Rank: 32

India holds the distinction of being the second-largest English-speaking country globally, owing to its widespread usage of the language. English serves as a unifying force in a country with diverse linguistic backgrounds, fostering communication across regions and socioeconomic strata. Its prominence stems from historical ties to British colonization, educational policies, and its role as a language of commerce and technology.

11. Ethiopia

GDP Growth Rank: 16

English Proficiency Rank: 45

Average Rank: 30.5

English is increasingly seen as essential for accessing global opportunities, including education and employment. Ethiopia's growing economy and international interactions amplify this need. Additionally, government initiatives promoting English proficiency contribute to the demand.

