25 Countries with the Highest Death Rate From Malnutrition

Countries with the highest death rate from malnutrition face a dire humanitarian crisis, where basic sustenance becomes a matter of life and death. Malnutrition, resulting from inadequate access to food and essential nutrients, plagues numerous nations, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. In these countries, the staggering toll of malnutrition manifests not only in terms of mortality rates but also in widespread health complications and developmental setbacks.

Addressing Global Malnutrition

The global nutrition market involves a diverse array of stakeholders, including governments, private sector businesses, international organizations, and civil society organizations (CSOs), all dedicated to tackling malnutrition in its various forms. Private sector businesses play a pivotal role in improving nutrition through the implementation of internal policies aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles.

Donors also play a crucial role in mobilizing financial resources to combat malnutrition, particularly in light of challenges exacerbated by events such as the COVID-19 pandemic. International organizations contribute significantly to this effort by aligning their commitments with global nutrition targets, further bolstering the collective response to malnutrition.

Malnutrition remains a pressing global health challenge, affecting individuals in every corner of the world. As of 2022, an estimated 149 million children under the age of five suffered from stunting, while 37 million were classified as overweight or obese globally. Additionally, approximately 462 million adults worldwide were underweight in 2014, with 1.9 billion falling into the overweight or obese category. The ramifications of malnutrition extend beyond health, impacting economies and environments on a global scale.

Despite lower rates compared to other regions, malnutrition remains a concern in the United States and Europe. While North America and Europe boast undernourishment rates below 2.5%, it's important to recognize that segments of the population in these regions still face malnutrition challenges. Economic productivity losses due to undernutrition were estimated at US$29 billion globally by 2022, underscoring the far-reaching consequences of this issue.

Business Opportunities and Market Insights in Malnutrition

Understanding the current landscape of the nutrition market and the financial implications associated with malnutrition is crucial for delving into business opportunities and innovating nutritional solutions for high-risk regions. Recent research underscores the significant economic impact of malnutrition on businesses, necessitating proactive engagement to address this issue.

Businesses in low- and middle-income countries collectively lose between $130 billion and $850 billion annually due to malnutrition, equivalent to 0.4% to 2.9% of those economies' combined GDP. Moreover, new research reveals that private sector workers who experienced childhood stunting earn less as adults, are less productive, and have limited purchasing power, ultimately affecting business returns and economic growth.

Investing in stunting reduction efforts can yield high returns, with $1 invested potentially generating up to $81 for national economies, representing an 8,000% return on investment. Innovating nutritional solutions for high-risk regions involves implementing comprehensive workforce nutrition programs that target specific intervention areas and categories of workers, such as overweight/obese or (pre-)diabetic individuals. Effective components within these programs include individualized counseling and worksite environmental modifications.

Continuous programming is essential for sustaining positive outcomes, as short-term achievements may diminish after program cessation. In the broader nutrition market, key players like Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, and AbbVie are active in addressing both undernutrition and overnutrition. The market is segmented by type, treatment methods, causes, symptoms, and geographical regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is actively combatting malnutrition, undernutrition, and overnutrition through diverse initiatives. These include developing nutrient-rich foods to address undernutrition, analyzing processed foods' impact on dietary intake to tackle overnutrition, and creating digital tools like the Health Partner platform to improve healthcare outcomes. Their commitment extends to developing transformational medicines and partnering with organizations like UNICEF to train medical workers globally, focusing on maternal and child health. Internally, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) emphasize workplace wellness through programs like Energy for Performance and the Healthy & Me app. Upcoming trends include spearheading the GenH movement for early childhood health and setting healthy workforce goals. In Q4 2023, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported increased sales and net earnings, with expectations for continued growth in 2024 with adjusted EPS of $10.55-10.75 and reported sales between $87.8-88.6 billion.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is dedicated to combatting malnutrition, undernutrition, and overnutrition through various initiatives and products tailored to individuals of all ages and health conditions. They provide science-based nutrition solutions spanning from infant to adult nutrition, including specialized medical nutrition for conditions like diabetes and cancer. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) focuses on innovation, global collaboration, and personalized nutrition trends. In Q4 2023, they reported increased net income, and sales, and declared a quarterly dividend. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)'s medical devices unit, featuring the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring device, exceeded expectations, to reach $10 billion in annual sales by 2028.

Poverty significantly contributes to global malnutrition, with about 8% of the world's population living in extreme poverty on less than $2.15 per day. Additionally, nearly a quarter of people fall below the lower-middle-income countries’ poverty line of $3.65, while around 47% live below the upper-middle-income countries’ poverty line of $6.85. Meanwhile, the global clinical nutrition products market, valued at $32.5 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $51.1 billion by 2028, driven by rising chronic disease rates and the demand for personalized nutrition solutions.

25 Countries with the Highest Death Rate From Malnutrition

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the countries with the highest death rate from malnutrition based on the total death rate as of 2019. For the accuracy of data, we relied on WHO. Although death rate per 100,000 people is a better methodology, we wanted to explore rankings with absolute population sizes in these countries factored-in. We've done this in order to understand the population-adjusted impact of malnutrition in these countries.

Here is our list of the 5 countries with the highest death rate from malnutrition.

25. Eswatini

Total Death Rate: 9.2

Eswatini faces significant challenges with malnutrition, particularly among children under five, with chronic malnutrition rates above the World Health Assembly's 15% target. Under-five mortality stands at 102 deaths per 1,000 live births. Stunting affects 31% of under-five children while wasting and underweight affect 1% and 6%, respectively. The economic impact is substantial, with an annual loss of $92 million, equivalent to 3.1% of GDP, due to child undernutrition.

24. Rwanda

Total Death Rate: 9.3

In Rwanda, 38% of children under five experience chronic malnutrition and 37% are affected by anemia, making Rwanda stand among the countries with the highest death rate from malnutrition. Despite economic growth, poverty remains widespread, with 62% of the population living on less than $1.25 per day. Progress has been made in reducing chronic malnutrition to 33% between 2015 and 2020, but overnutrition and undernutrition persist. Only 19% of children aged 6–23 months receive a minimum acceptable diet, highlighting feeding practice challenges.

23. Niger

Total Death Rate: 9.3

Niger's malnutrition challenges are evidenced by its high under-five mortality rate of 117.3 deaths per 1,000 live births. Stunting affects 44.4% of children under five while wasting impacts 11.5%, surpassing regional averages. Both chronic and acute malnutrition coexist, reflecting a dual burden.

22. Tanzania

Total Death Rate: 9.6

Tanzania's malnutrition challenges affects both children and mothers, making Tanzania stand among the countries with highest malnutrition rates. Around 34% of children under five suffer from chronic malnutrition and 58% experience anemia. The country also grapples with the double burden of malnutrition, with 28% of women and 4% of young children overweight or obese.

21. Mauritania

Total Death Rate: 10.2

In Mauritania, 11.6% of children under five experience global acute malnutrition and 2.3% suffer from severe acute malnutrition. Approximately 9.8% of young children suffer from acute malnutrition, while one in five is chronically malnourished, leading to an annual economic loss of $759 million. Overnutrition is also a concern, with 21.3% of adult women and 8.2% of men living with obesity, and diabetes affecting around 10.7% of women and 9.8% of men.

20. Democratic Republic of Congo

Total Death Rate: 10.3

The DRC faces a severe malnutrition crisis, with over six million children under five suffering from chronic malnutrition (43% of this age group). Acute malnutrition affects two million children aged 6 to 59 months (6.5%). Approximately 23.1% of children under five are underweight. Exclusive breastfeeding is practiced by only 54% of women, contributing to high malnutrition risk. Stunting remains prevalent at 41.8%, with wasting affecting 6.4% of children under five.

19. Angola

Total Death Rate: 11.0

Angola stands among the countries with the highest death rate from malnutrition, with 2.1 million children under five suffering from stunting, representing 38% of this age group. Factors contributing to malnutrition include maternal nutrition, infant feeding practices, healthcare quality, and sanitation access. Stunting affects 38% of children, wasting 4.9%, and 19% are underweight, with 65% experiencing anemia. Overnutrition poses a growing concern, with 14.5% of adult women and 5.2% of men living with obesity, and diabetes affecting 9.8% of women and 10.9% of men.

18. Guatemala

Total Death Rate: 11.3

Guatemala stands among the top countries with highest malnutrition rates, with nearly half of children under five suffering from chronic malnutrition, exacerbated by inequalities and natural disasters. Nationally, 47% of children under five suffer from chronic malnutrition, rising to 70% in some indigenous areas. The country reported 4,049 cases of acute malnutrition in early 2023.

17. Comoros

Total Death Rate: 11.3

Comoros faces significant malnutrition challenges, with over 42% of children under five suffering from chronic malnutrition and one in five experiencing severe malnutrition. The under-five mortality rate stands at 105 per 1,000 live births. Additionally, about 25% of children are underweight, and 8% are wasted. Providing a healthy diet in Comoros would cost less than USD 400,000 annually. The World Bank has approved a USD 6 million project to aid 6,000 families in extreme poverty, focusing on safety nets and access to nutritious foods to combat hunger and enhance resilience.

16. Sierra Leone

Total Death Rate: 11.8

In Sierra Leone, nearly half a million children under five are suffering from stunting and 30,000 are at immediate risk of death due to malnutrition. Overnutrition is also a concern, with 15.6% of adult women and 4.7% of men living with obesity. Malaria is a leading cause of death, representing 22% of deaths under 70 years in 2020, highlighting the interconnectedness of malnutrition and infectious diseases in mortality rates.

15. Kiribati

Total Death Rate: 12.7

Kiribati ranks fifteenth for age-adjusted death rate attributed to malnutrition. The prevalence of malnutrition is multifaceted, with 1.3% suffering from severe acute malnutrition and 2.2% from moderate acute malnutrition in children. Over 90% of children live in food poverty, lacking recommended dietary diversity.

14. Zambia

Total Death Rate: 12.9

In Zambia, 35% of children under five are stunted and 4% acutely malnourished. This equates to 1.12 million chronically malnourished children and 420,000 acutely malnourished, making Zambia stand among the countries with the highest death rate from malnutrition. Overnutrition is also a concern, with 5% of young children and 23% of women suffering from overweight or obesity. Approximately 54% of Zambians live on less than $1.90 a day, highlighting significant economic challenges.

13. Mozambique

Total Death Rate: 13.3

Mozambique grapples with significant malnutrition challenges, with 43% of children under five stunted and 6% acutely malnourished. Despite economic growth, poverty remains high, with 65% living on less than $1.90 a day. Malnutrition rates are alarming, with 43% stunted, 15% underweight, 6% wasted, and 14% with low birth weight. Mozambique faces a high newborn mortality rate of 28 deaths per 1,000 live births, with varying rates across provinces.

12. Chad

Total Death Rate: 13.5

Chad stands among the countries with highest malnutrition rates, with almost half of child deaths attributed to malnutrition. Both undernourishment and overnutrition are prevalent, with a notable 10.7% of adult women and 3.8% of men living with obesity. The country allocates 4.49% of its GDP to healthcare, but out-of-pocket payments remain common.

11. Burkina Faso

Total Death Rate: 14.1

In Burkina Faso, over 630,000 children under five are estimated to suffer from acute malnutrition, including 172,000 with severe acute malnutrition. Chronic malnutrition affects 25% of children under five, while wasting impacts 9%. Economic struggles, with 44% of the population living below the poverty line, worsen the crisis.

10. Central African Republic

Total Death Rate: 14.6

The Central African Republic is grappling with a severe malnutrition crisis, affecting approximately 1 in 8 people, with 40% of children under five suffering from chronic malnutrition. Around 6.6% of the population, including vulnerable groups like children under five and pregnant women, face acute malnutrition. Projections indicate a worsening situation, with an estimated 298,000 children and over 140,600 pregnant and lactating women likely to suffer from acute malnutrition.

9. South Sudan

Total Death Rate: 14.9

South Sudan faces alarming rates of both undernutrition and overnutrition, making South Sudan stand among the countries with the highest death rate from malnutrition. A 2014 study revealed that between 25.8% to 30.3% of children aged 6–59 months suffer from global acute malnutrition. Stunting affects 31.3% of children under 5, while wasting affects 22.7%, surpassing regional averages. Additionally, 6.0% of children under 5 are overweight, highlighting the dual burden of malnutrition in the country.

8. Madagascar

Total Death Rate: 15.7

Madagascar grapples with severe malnutrition, affecting 1.8 million children under 5, with 47% experiencing stunting. High maternal mortality at 478 per 100,000 live births compounds the issue. Despite economic growth, 80% live on less than $1.90 a day, with agriculture facing productivity and environmental issues. Madagascar has emerged from a recent political crisis impacting its ability to address nutrition effectively.

7. Zimbabwe

Total Death Rate: 16.4

In Zimbabwe around 650,000 children under 5 are affected with chronic malnutrition and 35% of women aged 15-49 being overweight or obese. Over 27% of children under 5 suffer from chronic malnutrition, while 35% of women aged 15-49 are overweight or obese.

6. Lesotho

Total Death Rate: 16.8

In Lesotho, malnutrition is widespread, affecting both children and adults, making Lesotho stand sixth among the countries with the highest death rate from malnutrition. In 2020, there were 357 malnutrition-related deaths, accounting for 1.07% of total deaths, with an age-adjusted death rate of 17.17 per 100,000 population. The country lost approximately US$200 million due to child undernutrition in 2014. Undernutrition affects 33.2% of children under five and 66% of the elderly, while overnutrition is notable, with 30.1% of adult women and 5.9% of men living with obesity.

