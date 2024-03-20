25 Countries With Limited Access To Healthcare

In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 countries with limited access to health care. If you do not want to learn about the global healthcare market, head straight to the 5 Countries With Limited Access To Healthcare.

Access to healthcare is a fundamental human right, yet many countries around the world grapple with limited access to essential medical services. This critical issue spans across various regions, affecting millions who lack adequate healthcare infrastructure, resources, and affordability. From remote rural areas to densely populated urban centers, disparities in healthcare access persist, posing significant challenges to public health and well-being. Understanding the complexities of healthcare accessibility in these nations sheds light on the urgent need for global initiatives to address disparities and ensure equitable healthcare for all.

Overview of the Global Healthcare Market and Analysis of the US Health Market

The global healthcare market is a significant and rapidly growing industry, valued at approximately $7.7 trillion and reached $8.5 trillion by 2020. This sector is undergoing a transformation driven by technological advancements, demographic shifts, and evolving patient needs. Key trends shaping the future of healthcare delivery include the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for streamlining processes, sustainability practices, remote technologies for care delivery, and innovative cost management strategies.

In several countries, limited health access poses significant challenges. Brazil, for instance, has universal healthcare covering 75% of the population, with the remaining 25% relying on a private system primarily funded by employers. Medical inflation in the private sector is high at 17.3%, prompting the need for solutions to manage costs effectively. Similarly, China is expanding its healthcare infrastructure, aiming to add 20,000 hospitals within the next decade and double healthcare spending from 5% to 10% of GDP.

Financial statistics and data points reveal insights into the US healthcare industry. In 2020, US healthcare industry revenue totaled $1.27 trillion but experienced a significant drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2021, the industry is worth $808 billion in the US, with 65% of revenue coming from patient care. Globally, the healthcare industry is valued at $12 trillion, showing consistent growth rates over recent years. Employment in healthcare occupations is expected to grow by at least 16% between 2020 and 2030 in the US.

Unveiling the Veil: Untold Realities of Global Healthcare

Inflation hits global healthcare hard, particularly in the US. From 2000 to June 2023, while all goods and services rose by 80.8%, healthcare costs surged by 114.3%, reports the Bureau of Labour Statistics. The COVID-19 pandemic amplifies healthcare spending. Even as the world moves towards endemicity, COVID-19 remains a significant expense. McKinsey projects an extra $200 billion annually for COVID-19 treatment and prevention in the US.

Despite escalating healthcare costs, outcomes in the US don't match the investment. In 2020, the US spent nearly 20% of its GDP on healthcare, surpassing most nations. However, the system fails to deliver proportionate results. Life expectancy plummeted by 2.4 years from 2019 to 2021, compared to just 0.3 years in other OECD countries, per the Peterson Centre on Healthcare.

Women face unequal access to quality healthcare, leading to adverse outcomes. West Virginia and Mexico have alarming mortality rates among reproductive-age women, preventable with better healthcare access. Racial disparities worsen outcomes, especially in prenatal care. Shockingly, in states like Texas and Florida, nearly 29% of females missed crucial prenatal care in 2021, worsening the situation.

Misunderstanding healthcare's role in retirement planning is dangerous. Despite 84% of working Americans underestimating its impact, 38% of retirees aged 45 to 75 retired due to health issues. This discrepancy could lead to skyrocketing healthcare costs during retirement, demanding immediate attention and planning.

Leading Players in the Health Industry

Companies that are actively contributing to the betterment of the healthcare industry with their innovations and contributions include DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), Iqvia Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), Teladoc, and Doximity, among others. These companies are actively involved in advancing healthcare through various technologies, services, and products to enhance patient care, disease management, and overall healthcare delivery.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), a leader in continuous glucose monitoring technology since 1999, boasts a global team of 8,000 employees dedicated to empowering diabetes management. Their latest innovation, the Dexcom G7 CGM System, offers unparalleled accuracy and integrates seamlessly with insulin pumps, expanding accessibility. With a focus on enhancing user experience and product effectiveness, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)'s commitment to affordability and quality has seen significant revenue growth, reaching $1.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a full-year revenue of $3.62 billion. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)'s ongoing advancements include the submission of Stelo, a new glucose sensor for type 2 diabetes, for FDA review, and improvements in pump connectivity and direct-to-watch features.

Iqvia Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), a global healthcare leader, pioneers innovative data-driven solutions to drive advancements and better patient outcomes worldwide. Through its Connected Intelligence, Iqvia Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) accelerates the development and commercialization of medical treatments. Key innovations include an intelligent customer engagement platform, streamlined clinical development, and enhanced patient experiences. The company focuses on decentralized trials, biosimilar competition analysis, and increasing diversity in clinical research participation. Positioned for future growth, Iqvia Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) leverages real-world data insights and aims to positively impact the health of 2.5 billion people by 2030. Financially, IQVIA reports strong revenue growth and aims for continued expansion, with an anticipated revenue range of $15.4 to $15.65 billion for 2024.

25 Countries With Limited Access To Healthcare

A healthcare professional in a meeting with a patient discussing care options using digital technology.

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the countries with limited access to health care based on Physicians per million people. For the accuracy of data, we relied on World Atlas.

Here is our list of the 25 countries with limited access to health care.

25. Guinea

Physicians per Million People: 100

Guinea's healthcare system faces challenges including high injury mortality (72.8 per 100,000), diverse causes of death (infectious diseases, maternal conditions, neonatal issues), and rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Limited funding ($2,580 per capita income) hampers healthcare investment. However, efforts by the CDC, including the President’s Malaria Initiative, aim to improve disease surveillance and control, despite infrastructure constraints.

24. Ghana

Physicians per Million People: 96

Ghana's healthcare system shows progress with a 7% decrease in institutional mortality rates from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, Ghana recorded a 66.3% rise in total deaths compared to 2017, with non-communicable diseases and maternal mortality as leading causes. Malaria prevalence in children under five decreased significantly from 26.7% in 2014 to 8.6% in 2022, but HIV/AIDS rates remain high among key populations. USAID's support has contributed to a 50% reduction in under-five mortality between 2008 and 2022, focusing on COVID-19 response, reproductive health, nutrition, malaria, HIV/AIDS, health system strengthening, WASH, and social protection.

23. Congo

Physicians per Million People: 95

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) struggles with limited healthcare access due to financial constraints and lack of universal coverage. Hospitals detain patients for unpaid bills, with over 60% of Congolese living on less than $2.15 a day. Despite allocating $42 million for maternal and neonatal care, financial challenges persist, impeding healthcare improvements.

22. Zimbabwe

Physicians per Million People: 83

Zimbabwe's healthcare system faces challenges due to economic crises, resulting in poor infrastructure and limited medical supplies, especially in rural areas. Common causes of death include HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and non-communicable diseases. Healthcare spending is low at $21 per citizen in 2020, far below international recommendations. Rural health centers receive inadequate funding despite serving a significant population.

21. Mali

Physicians per Million People: 83

Mali's healthcare access is limited, especially in maternal and child health, leading to high mortality rates. Maternal deaths are mainly due to hemorrhage and obstructed labor, worsened in rural areas with scarce interventions like caesarian sections. With a low per capita income of $2,160, Mali struggles with limited healthcare resources. The CDC and UNICEF support Mali's healthcare, focusing on diseases like HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and meningitis, while improving laboratory systems, surveillance, and workforce capacity.

20. Cameroon

Physicians per Million People: 80

Cameroon faces significant healthcare challenges, including a critical shortage of personnel, low funding (only 4% of the national budget allocated to healthcare), and widespread corruption. Mortality rates remain high, with child mortality at 122 deaths per 1,000 live births, primarily due to infectious diseases like malaria. Health expenditure stands at around US$61 per capita, higher than the sub-Saharan African average but still insufficient.

19. Timor Leste

Physicians per Million People: 73

Timor-Leste has made progress in healthcare since gaining independence but faces challenges in equitable access to hospital care. The health system operates on a constrained budget of US$8 per capita annually, with 75% of services provided by the public sector. Lack of patient transport, financial barriers, and socio-cultural factors hinder access to hospital care.

18. Senegal

Physicians per Million People: 59

Senegal struggles with healthcare access, particularly in rural areas and among low-income groups, exacerbated by a shortage of healthcare professionals and low government spending. Common diseases like cardiovascular diseases, injuries, neonatal disorders, and communicable diseases contribute to excess mortality due to poor quality healthcare services.

17. Benin

Physicians per Million People: 59

Benin's healthcare system faces significant challenges, resulting in high mortality rates, particularly among mothers and newborns. In 2020, maternal mortality stood at 397 deaths per 100,000 live births, well above the global average of 223 deaths. Common diseases like malaria further strain the system, with 30 neonatal deaths per 1,000 births compared to the global average of 18 deaths.

16. Papua New Guinea

Physicians per Million People: 58

Papua New Guinea grapples with significant healthcare challenges, including shortages of staff, underfunded facilities, and poor infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. This leads to limited access to essential medical care and high mortality rates, especially among mothers and children. Common diseases like HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections further strain the healthcare system. Efforts are underway, including the US$30 million IMPACT Health project and support from the Australian Government, to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in rural regions.

15. Rwanda

Physicians per Million People: 56

Rwanda faces challenges in providing quality healthcare, particularly inequitable access. However, Rwanda has achieved remarkable health improvements, with significant drops in HIV, TB, and malaria deaths, and a 60% decrease in maternal mortality. Life expectancy has doubled, despite spending only $55 per person annually on healthcare. Rwanda's primary health strategy aims for people to access facilities within 24 minutes by 2024, with innovative measures like establishing over 1,000 health posts closer to communities.

14. Togo

Physicians per Million People: 53

Togo grapples with significant healthcare challenges, including high mortality rates among women and children. With 368 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and a child mortality rate of nearly 1 in 10 not reaching their 5th birthday, access to quality healthcare remains limited. Mortality rates among older adults are notable, with 93.7% of deaths occurring in hospitals. Togo's social health system covers only 7.6% of the population, highlighting the need for improved access.

13. Central African Republic

Physicians per Million People: 50

The Central African Republic (CAR) grapples with severe healthcare challenges, primarily due to limited access to medical services, exacerbated by conflicts and a struggling health system. CAR has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in Central Africa, and tuberculosis is a significant concern. The World Bank approved a $138 million grant for the Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project (PARSE) and allocated $70 million to restore and protect essential health services, including the COVID-19 response.

12. Burkina Faso

Physicians per Million People: 47

Burkina Faso, a low-income Sahelian country, grapples with significant healthcare access challenges despite ongoing reforms. Common diseases like malaria and malnutrition contribute to high mortality rates. Over 40% live below the poverty line, exacerbating budget deficits, while inflation fluctuates due to insecurity and global events.

11. Guinea Bissau

Physicians per Million People: 45

Guinea-Bissau grapples with dire healthcare challenges, including limited access, high mortality rates, and prevalent diseases. Maternal mortality is alarmingly high, reaching 549 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2015. Malaria is a major concern, deadlier than AIDS, with cholera outbreaks adding to public health threats.

10. Mozambique

Physicians per Million People: 40

Mozambique grapples with healthcare access and mortality challenges despite initiatives like the COMSA project and community health worker deployments. Mortality rates vary by age, with neonatal and under-five mortality rates at 23 and 80 deaths per 1,000 live births, respectively. Financially, Mozambique's GDP per capita was $504 in 2019, with health expenditure accounting for 8% of GDP.

9. Gambia

Physicians per Million People: 38

Gambia faces significant challenges in healthcare access, highlighted by high mortality rates among children under 5. A tragic incident involving contaminated cough syrups from India led to the deaths of at least 70 children, sparking legal actions. Financial constraints, with an average monthly salary of $68 and half the population living below the poverty line, hinder access to necessary medical care.

8. Chad

Physicians per Million People: 37

Chad struggles with limited healthcare access, characterized by a shortage of professionals, inadequate infrastructure, and financial constraints, resulting in poor health outcomes and high mortality rates. The country reports a death rate of 163.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, signaling an inefficient healthcare system. Out-of-pocket healthcare payments are high, covering around 60% of costs, imposing a significant financial burden on the population. Chad spends approximately $30 per capita on healthcare, leading to poorly equipped facilities and difficulties in paying healthcare workers.

7. Somalia

Physicians per Million People: 35

Somalia struggles with healthcare access, with less than 30% of the population able to access services, mainly centralized in major towns. Dire health outcomes include high neonatal mortality (40 deaths per 1000 live births), under-5 mortality (137 deaths per 1000 live births), and maternal mortality (732 per 100,000 live births). A study in 2022 estimated 43,000 "excess deaths" due to drought, further straining the healthcare system. Somalia allocates minimal budget to healthcare, resulting in poor infrastructure and limited rural access (15%).

6. Tanzania

Physicians per Million People: 30

Tanzania's healthcare system faces significant challenges with limited access and high mortality rates. Between 2006-2015, 247,976 deaths were recorded, with malaria, respiratory diseases, and HIV/AIDS among the leading causes. Despite declines in some diseases, neonatal disorders saw a 128% increase. Over 60% of healthcare facilities are government-run, with low health insurance coverage (32%). The government allocated substantial funds, but private health insurance covers only 1%. Tanzania aims for universal healthcare, receiving support from donors like the US government through USAID and CDC.

