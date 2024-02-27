In this article, we will list the 25 most popular dog breeds in 2024. If you want to skip our discussion regarding the pet industry and pet ownership in the US, visit the 7 most popular dog breeds in 2024.

Pet ownership in the United States surged unprecedently after the onset of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. A Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) report in 2022 revealed that 5 million more pets have found their way to American households since the onset of COVID-19.

To put things into perspective, American pet ownership's growth rate almost doubled between 2020 and 2022. Pet ownership in the US from 2009 to 2019 grew by 4.7%. However, during the years 2020 and 2022, it grew by more than 9%. One interesting thing to note is that between 2021 and 2022, nearly 1 in 10 people between the ages of 50 and 80 got a new pet. So, there is a considerable increase in pet ownership among senior people. It is also worth noting that according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) the pet services industry is set to grow at an 8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) till 2030. In addition, the annual per-pet spending is expected to reach $1,320 by 2025 and $,1897 by 2030. In the year 2022, Americans spent a whopping $136.8 billion on pet care, as well.

Pet ownership is already quite popular in the United States. A 2023 survey shows that 66% of the households in the country own a pet. As expected, the most popular pets in the United States are dogs. Nearly 65.1 million out of the 86.9 million pet-owning households own a dog.

The pet care industry is huge all around the world. The Global pet care market was valued at $159.1 billion in 2022. It is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to reach $236.16 billion towards the end of this period.

While the United States remains the largest market for pet care globally, some emerging economies, particularly from the Asia Pacific region have strong growth prospects. Some of the factors driving the growth of the pet care market include an increasing consciousness of pet health and the integration of technology in health care. Recently, there has been a surge of online subscription-based pet clinics offering 24/7 consultations.

Story continues

With the surge in pet ownership and a rising interest in pet care, it is worth having a look at some of the largest players in the market. These include Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is a Plantation, Florida-based company that manufactures and sells a variety of pet care products. These products include pet treats and medications. Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) announced the launch of Chewy Vet Care on 14th December 2023. It is powered by Chewy's technology platform and will provide a variety of services including routine appointments, urgent care, and surgery.

Founded in 1965, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) offers a variety of pet health services, including veterinary care, grooming, and training. The company announced the launch of customizable pet health insurance on petco.com in January. This health insurance platform by Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) will offer insurance coverage plans starting from $16 per month for dogs and $9 per month for cats.

25 Most Popular Dog Breeds In 2024

A pet parent walking with their dog in a park, a reminder of the company's care services.

Methodology

We used a consensus approach to curate our list of the 25 Most popular dog breeds in 2024 because the latest figures and surveys regarding dog popularity were not available. To curate our list, we used five sources (1,2,3,4,5). Each time a breed was mentioned by our sources, we noted it along with its ranking on our sources.

In our methodology, we referred to frequency as the number of times the breed appeared in our sources. We gave the utmost importance to frequency, but we also wanted to account for the ranking of breeds in our sources. So, we devised the following calculation, which we call the ranking factor: 25/ (sum of rankings*100). Our final Insider Monkey Popularity score was calculated by adding the frequency and the ranking factor.

The ranking factor is designed in a way that it is always positive but less than 1. So, if the Insider Monkey Popularity score of breed A is 3.75, 3 is its frequency, whereas 0.75 is its ranking factor. For comparison, if breed B had an Insider Monkey Popularity Score of 4.40, its frequency is 4, but overall it ranked lower than breed A on our sources. However, since we give more priority to frequency, breed B ranks higher on our list.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25 - Havanese

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.050

Havanese are one of the most popular dog breeds in 2024. These dogs almost came close to extinction during the Cuban Revolution, but a few Cubans were able to bring them to the US in the 70s, after which they grew from just 11 to one of the most popular breeds in the country.

24 - Pomeranian

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.054

Pomeranian is 24th on our list of the 25 most popular dog breeds in 2024. It is a small but fluffy dog breed known for its lively personality, abundant fur, and fox-like appearance. These dogs were recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in the 1900's.

23 - Boston Terrier

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.056

Boston Terriers, as the name suggests, originate from the United States. These were originally bred as fighting dogs but soon became very popular household dogs. Boston Terrier is a small, affectionate, and playful dog breed with distinctive "tuxedo" markings.

22 - Great Dane

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.066

Great Dane is one of the most popular dog breeds in 2024. It is a breed of large mastiff-sighthound, which descends from hunting dogs of the Middle Ages used to hunt bears, wild boar, and deer. Great Danes are large dogs that usually weigh from 110 to 175 pounds and stand 28 to 32 inches high.

21 - Doberman Pinscher

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.071

Doberman Pinscher is 21st on our list of the most popular dog breeds in 2024. It is a German breed known for its energy and playfulness. These dogs are related to the Miniature Pinscher and are recognized for their confidence and loyalty.

20 - Miniature Schnauzer

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.072

Miniature Schnauzers are energetic and intelligent dogs that are quite popular in the United States. The breed is known for its distinctive beard and eyebrows.

19 - Boxer

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.076

Boxer is 19th on our list of the 25 most popular dog breeds in 2024. These are medium-sized dogs that originated in Germany and were initially trained as fighting dogs. However, today they have become one of the most loved dogs in the United States because of their playful demeanor.

18 - Bernese Mountain Dog

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.081

Bernese Mountain Dogs are a large breed from Switzerland with a distinctive tricolor coat consisting of black, white, and rust coloring. These dogs are known for their family compatibility as they are good with children and other pets.

17 - Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.089

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is 17th on our list of the 25 most popular dog breeds in 2024. These dogs are known for their expressive faces and friendly attitudes toward humans and other animals.

16 - Cane Corso

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.100

Cane Corso is one of the best protective dog breeds. They have a muscular physique and are usually trained to be watchdogs. These dogs are assertive and extremely protective.

15 - Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.104

Pembroke Welsh Corgi is one of the most popular dog breeds in 2024. The breed originates from Pembrokeshire, Wales, and is a part of British history and culture. The breed is known for its friendly and playful personality.

14 - Chihuahua

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.109

Chihuahua is 14th on our list of the 25 most popular dog breeds in 2024. These are miniature dogs which weigh from 3 to 6 pounds. However, despite their small size, these dogs possess lively and engaging personalities.

13 - Australian Shepherd

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.114

Australian shepherds are medium-sized dogs that are easy to train and are known for their intelligence and energy. These dogs make for excellent family companions.

12 - Beagle

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.156

Beagle is 12th on our list of the 25 most popular dog breeds in 2024. These dogs are small to medium in size and are great family pets. These dogs were originally bred to track small game like rabbits and foxes.

11 - Poodle

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 2.227

Poodle is one of the most versatile dog breeds, as it is available in three (small, medium, and large) sizes. One of the reasons for their popularity is that they are known for having a non-shedding, curly coat, which reduces allergens and makes them a desirable choice for individuals with allergies.

10 - Siberian Husky

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 3.047

Siberian Husky is 10th on our list of the 25 most popular dog breeds in 2024. These dogs are known for their visually captivating appearance and sociable, friendly, and energetic personalities. Huskies were originally bred as working dogs, particularly in sled teams.

9 - Shih Tzu

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 3.063

Shih Tzu is among the 10 most popular dog breeds in 2024. Despite their small appearance, these dogs are intelligent and can be trained with some positive reinforcement. These dogs are known for their gentle and patient nature.

8 - Yorkshire Terrier

Insider Monkey Popularity Score - 3.069

Yorkshire Terrier is 8th on our list of the 25 most popular dog breeds in 2024. These dogs have a rich history that dates back to the 15th century as they were initially working ratters but later became popular companions, especially with wealthy individuals.

Click to continue reading and see 7 Most Popular Dog Breeds In 2024. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: none. 25 Most Popular Dog Breeds In 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.