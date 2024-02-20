In this article, we will take a look at the 25 most popular email newsletters in the US in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Most Popular Email Newsletters in the US in 2024.

An Analysis of Email Marketing

Newsletters serve as a powerful tool for delivering curated content, exclusive offers, and updates directly to subscribers' inboxes. Newsletters play a pivotal role in email marketing by engaging subscribers and fostering brand loyalty. On December 14, 2023, HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) published annual email marketing statistics for the year ended 2023. According to the report, 37% of brands are increasing their budget for email marketing. Moreover, more companies are attempting to enhance mobile-friendly emails. HubSpot suggests that subscriber segmentation, message personalization, and email automation campaigns are prominent strategies in use by brands. Segmented emails resulted in 30% more opens and 50% more click-throughs. 22% of marketers send more than 2 emails per day, 12% send one email per day, and 12% dispatch a weekly email. Companies and brands are increasingly making use of past data to forecast the appropriate time and volume of emails to be sent. Almost 85% of marketers use email marketing to enhance brand awareness and image.

Some of the Best Newsletters You Should Subscribe To

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD), The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), and Insider Inc. offer some of the best and most informative newsletters that you should consider subscribing to. Let's discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the largest media companies in the world.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is one of the largest media companies in the United States. The company strives to make the distribution of stories and news from across the globe more convenient and fast. On January 30, The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) introduced a new format for its byline pages. The new format, also referred to as the enhanced bios, aims to develop a reputable and trustworthy brand image in the minds of the reader. The enhanced bios will enlighten readers on what the company does, and how it operates. The byline aims to tell readers how journalists collect data, write, and distribute their work.

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is an internet media company in the United States. On November 3, 2023, BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) launched a new podcast with Acast. The new podcast, I Know That's Right, is a weekly podcast presented by HuffPost. The podcast was premiered on November 8, 2023. The show ignites conversations on culture, entertainment, and trending stories every week. Advertisers can benefit from the show by engaging with the conversations via Acast using campaigns and inserted ads. Acast is responsible for the distribution of the podcasts and the provision of production and creative services.

Insider Inc. is an online media company based in New York, United States. The Morning Brew Company is a subsidiary of Insider Inc. and was founded in 2015. The Morning Brew Company delivers exciting business news every day to its subscribers. On January 12, 2023, The Morning Brew Company announced the acquisition of Our Future, a digital media startup. The startup specializes in the production of short-form business videos. The primary motive behind the acquisition by Morning Brew was to expand its presence on social platforms. Our Future was founded in 2021.

Without further ado, let's discuss the 25 most popular email newsletters in the US in 2024. You can also read our piece on the highest grossing media franchises of all time.

25 Most Popular Email Newsletters in the US in 2024

Our Methodology

To gather a list of the most popular email newsletters in the US in 2024, we went over several sources including over 10 reports on the internet, our rankings, and multiple similar rankings. Of them, we picked the newsletters that appeared in 50% of our sources. To identify the top 25 items, we sourced the site traffic in the US in the past 28 days for our pool of newsletters from Similarweb. Our list of the 25 most popular email newsletters in the US in 2024 is in ascending order of site traffic in the US, as of February 16, 2024.

25 Most Popular Email Newsletters in the US in 2024

25. Girlboss

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 9,154

Girlboss ranks 25th on our list of the most popular email newsletters in the United States. The issue covers real-talk advice on career dilemmas and provides updates on recent trends in the market. It is delivered every day, Monday through Friday.

24. The Goodnewsletter

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 9,980

The Goodnewsletter is one of the most popular email newsletters in the United States. As the name suggests the company focuses on providing positive news and inspirational stories from across the globe.

23. Moz Top 10

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 10,935

Moz Top 10 ranks 23rd on our list of the most popular email newsletters in the US. It is a semi-monthly email newsletter. The newsletter entails 10 articles covering SEO and online marketing.

22. The Hustle

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 12,631

The Hustle is a popular newsletter in the US. The Hustle is a newsletter covering business and tech news from across the globe. The newsletter can be read in under 5 minutes and is delivered every day.

21. Hacker Newsletter

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 13,001

Hacker Newsletter ranks 21st on our list of the most popular email newsletters in the US. The newsletter is sent weekly and covers a range of topics including startup updates, tech updates, and programming updates. The newsletter has more than 60,000 subscribers.

20. James Clear

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 15,981

James Clear is an American writer and speaker. He is also the author of Atomic Habits, a number-one New York Times bestseller. Clear issues the 3-2-1 newsletter every Thursday to more than 3,000,000 people. The newsletter contains 3 short ideas, 2 quotes, and 1 pondering question.

19. The Daily World

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 15,998

The Daily World ranks 19th on our list of the most popular email newsletters in the US. The news service is based in Washington, United States. Users can subscribe to the Daily Update, Afternoon Headlines, or the Weekender.

18. The Marginalian

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 16,708

The Marginalian issues a free newsletter as a Sunday digest. The newsletter covers a range of topics including art, science, poetry, and philosophy among other topics.

17. Letters from an American

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 20,814

Letters from an American ranks 17th on our list of the most popular newsletters in the United States. The Letters from an American has more than 1,400,000 subscribers. Heather Cox Richardson covers the history behind today's politics.

16. CB Insights Newsletter

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 24,468

The CB Insights newsletter is one of the most popular email newsletters in the US. The newsletter covers technology updates, market trends, and money trends. CB Insights is based in New York, United States.

15. Product Hunt

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 32,509

Product Hunt ranks 15th on our list of the most popular email newsletters in the US. The platform shares and discovers new products in the market. The company delivers a daily digest to a user's inbox directly.

14. Morning Brew

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 54,677

Morning Brew ranks as one of the most popular email newsletters in the United States. Morning Brew Daily is issued daily and covers business news and updates from across the globe.

13. SHRM

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 40,763

The Society for Human Resource Management, commonly referred to as SHRM, is an association for professional human resource personnel. HR Daily is issued every Monday through Friday, and HR Week is issued every Sunday evening.

12. Muck Rack Daily

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 41,267

Muck Rack Daily is one of the most popular email newsletters in the United States. The newsletter is a digest of journalism dispatched to the user's inbox every day. Site traffic of Muck Rack in the United States amounted to 41,267.

11. S&P Daily Update Newsletter

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 42,296

The S&P Daily Update Newsletter ranks 11th among the most popular email newsletters in the US. The S&P Global's Research & Insights: Daily Update Newsletter provides insights on market developments. It is sent every morning before the start of the official business day.

10. The Skimm

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 86,393

The Skimm is a leading media company in the United States. It was founded in 2012. The media house shares a Daily Skimm every morning on the biggest stories across the world.

9. Cup of Jo

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 72,768

Cup of Jo ranks ninth on our list of the most popular email newsletters in the US. The newsletter service is targeted at women and covers a range of topics including fashion, culture, and motherhood. On September 19, 2023, the company launched a new weekly newsletter, Big Salad.

8. 1440

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 82,183

1440 is a news service based in Illinois. The news service sums up different updates in a daily email that can be read in under 5 minutes. The news service covers cultural updates, science updates, sports updates, political updates, and business updates.

7. Atlas Obscura

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 136,345

Atlas Obscura ranks seventh on our list of the most popular email newsletters in the US. The newsletter dispatches an issue on the world's wondrous spots for food and drinks. The newsletter is issued twice a week.

6. Penny Hoarder

Site Traffic in the United States as of February 16, 2024: 198,435

Penny Hoarder is a leading finance website in the United States. By subscribing to the Penny Hoarder newsletter, users receive advice on making, saving, and managing money. Penny Hoarder has site traffic of 198,435 in the United States.

