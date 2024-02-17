In this article, we will look at the 25 most valuable entertainment companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the global media and entertainment industry, you can go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Entertainment Companies in the World.

The Global Entertainment and Media Market

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global media and entertainment market was estimated to have reached a value of $27.72 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028, propelling the media and entertainment market to reach above $40.36 billion by the end of the forecasted period. The largest entertainment market is North America, according to the report, meanwhile Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for media and entertainment companies.

PWC in its report highlights several crucial trends in the global media and entertainment market. The report suggests that while other industries rapidly grew post-COVID-19, the revenue of the entertainment market declined from a 10.6% growth rate in 2021 to 5.4% in 2022. A wide range of factors contributed to the drastic decline one of which was the discontinuation of podcasts, a popular entertainment source during the pandemic. Estimates show that between 2020-2022, podcast creation fell 80%. Moreover, the increase in inflation and high taxation post-COVID-19 changed consumer priorities and the entertainment market went on the back burner.

On the bright side, the media and entertainment industry is thriving in terms of advertising. The increase in digital advertising has drastically reduced the expenses incurred from production and distribution. Digital content creation and entertainment will cost only 0.45% of the total consumer spending per capita by 2027. If you're interested in the entertainment industry, you can also take a look at 15 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023 or 12 Countries That Produce the Best Music.

Let's now look at some of the most prominent companies dominating the media and entertainment industry, the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY). You can also take a look at Top 15 Live Entertainment Companies in the World

Companies Dominating the Media and Entertainment Industry

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is a mass entertainment and media conglomerate, based in California, US. It is one of the largest entertainment companies in the world, producing movies, TV shows, games, music, and operating theme parks. On January 16, the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) announced its latest nominations for the Board of Directors elections. The 12 names announced at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were Mary T. Barra, Safra A. Catz, Amy L. Chang, D. Jeremy Darroch, Carolyn N. Everson, Michael B.G. Froman, James P. Gorman, Robert A. Iger, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Calvin R. McDonald, Mark G. Parker, and Derica W. Rice. The candidates will offer a wide range of expertise to further the performance of the company and increase the value of the company.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is one of the largest telecommunications and media companies in the US. On January 29, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced that its partnership with local community organizations and nonprofits has now installed over 1,250 Lift Zones across the US. Lift Zones are public community centers that give students and families free access to wifi for work and educational purposes. These community centers may include gyms, space for small business setups, and other recreational facilities. The Benenson Strategy Group researched the positive impact Lift Zones had in selected communities and found that nearly 90% of users found the service helpful.

The Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) has a significant presence in the global entertainment and media industry. On January 23, the Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) announced its latest three-year sponsorship agreement with World Athletics, an international athletics governing organization, including the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Sony will sponsor all the content creation and coverage of the championship events through its expertise in technology, such as the Alpha mirrorless camera and G Master lens. Sony's subsidiary, Hawk-Eye Innovations will be conducting the fair competition management services.

With this context, let's take a lost at the most valuable entertainment companies in the world.

25 Most Valuable Entertainment Companies in the World

A couple watching their favorite show on TV, enjoying the entertainment network service.

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 25 most valuable entertainment companies in the world. To gather a list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world, we went over several sources including industry reports, our own rankings, and multiple similar rankings. We also scanned the Finviz and Yahoo Finance stock screeners. For public companies, we checked each company's market capitalization as of February 9, 2024, on Yahoo Finance. The market caps for foreign companies were converted to US dollars based on the exchange rates of the respective country. To quantify the "value" or "size" of private companies, we selected either the estimated valuation, or the annual revenue available for the most recent fiscal year, or the number of employees, subject to availability. The top 25 most valuable entertainment companies in the world are ranked below in ascending order of their market cap, for public companies, or alternative metrics, for private companies.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25 Most Valuable Entertainment Companies in the World

25. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Market Capitalization: $14.92 billion

First up on our list of the 17 most valuable entertainment companies in the world is News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Created by Rupert Murdoch, it owns news, television, and book publishing companies in the US, UK, and Australia. As of February 9, the market capitalization of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) is $14.92 billion.

24. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM)

Market Capitalization: $15.96 billion

Ranking 24th on our list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world, MGM Resorts is an entertainment and hospitality company that runs destination resorts across the US. The company has resorts in Las Vegas, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion as of February 9.

23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Market Capitalization: $16.59 billion

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is a Chinese online music streaming platform that offers several different music apps. The market capitalization of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is $16.59 billion, as of February 9.

22. Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Market Capitalization: $18.26 billion

Ranking 22nd on our list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world, Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is one of the largest music companies in the industry. The company owns several labels such as Atlantic Records, Warner Records, and Elektra Music Group. As of February 9, the market capitalization of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is $18.26 billion.

21. Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL)

Market Capitalization: $18.32 billion

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) is an Australian gambling and gaming company. The company supplies gaming equipment, software, and other services to hotels and casinos around the globe. The market capitalization of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) is $18.32 billion, as of February 9.

20. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Market Capitalization: $20.22 billion

Ranking 20th on our list of the 25 most valuable entertainment companies in the world, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is a sports entertainment and gaming company. Users can conduct online sports betting, fantasy sports, and online casino games on the company's online platform. The market capitalization of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is $20.22 billion.

19. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Market Capitalization: $20.62 billion

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is a live entertainment company that produces, manages concerts, ticketing, and brings together musicians and live performers for concerts. The market capitalization of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is $20.62 billion.

18. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Market Capitalization: $23.50 billion

Ranking 18th on our list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world is Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). The company owns several entertainment businesses such as DC Comics, Warner Bros, film, Home Box Office, US Networks Group, Cinemax, Magnolia, and a few others. The market capitalization of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is $23.50 billion.

17. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Market Capitalization: $24.74 billion

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) ranks 17th on our list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world. It is a Singaporean technology company that offers digital entertainment, financial services, and e-commerce. The market capitalization of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is $24.74 billion.

16. Evolution AB (STO:EVO)

Market Capitalization: $26.56 billion

Ranking 16th on our list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world, Evolution AB (STO:EVO) is a Swedish company. The company develops, markets, and creates licenses for live casino games. The market capitalization of Evolution AB (STO:EVO) is $26.56 billion, as of February 9.

15. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Market Capitalization: $27.98 billion

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is an online gaming platform that allows users to play games created by other users of the platform. Users can create simulations, games, and other tools on the platform and share them with family and friends to play online together. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion.

14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Market Capitalization: $28.83 billion

Ranking 14th on our list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world is Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). It is an interactive entertainment developer and marketer. The company's brands include Rockstar Games, Private Division, 2K, and Zynga. The market capitalization of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is $28.83 billion, as of February 9.

13. Naspers Limited (JSE:NPN)

Market Capitalization: $32.61 billion

Naspers Limited (JSE:NPN) ranks 13 on our list of the 25 most valuable entertainment companies in the world. It is a technology investment and internet company that invests in markets that show long-term potential for growth. The company has significant technology, internet, and multimedia assets. The company is also a major player in the media industry and prints and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books. The market capitalization of Naspers Limited (JSE:NPN) is $32.61 billion.

12. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Market Capitalization: $37.59 billion

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is a digital interactive entertainment developer. The company creates games, consoles, computers, and mobiles as well as online content services. The market capitalization of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is $37.59 billion, as of February 9.

11. Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Market Capitalization: $37.81 billion

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) ranks 11th on our list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world. It is a global sports betting and gaming provider that operates in the UK, the US, and Australia. The market capitalization of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) is $37.81 billion.

10. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Market Capitalization: $40.41 billion

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) ranks 10th on our list of the most valuable entertainment companies in the world. It is an international developer of destination properties, with resorts that offer gaming, entertainment, and retail activities. The market capitalization of Las Vegas Sounds (NYSE:LVS) is $40.41 billion.

9. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Market Capitalization: $47.46 billion

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is an online music-streaming company, based in Luxembourg. Artists can upload songs, audiobooks, or podcasts on the app, giving access to millions around the globe. It is a popular streaming service and is widely used by artists and creators of music. The market capitalization of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is $47.46 billion.

8. Universal Music Group (AMS:UMG)

Market Capitalization: $53.88 billion

Ranking 8th on our list of the 25 most valuable entertainment companies in the world, Universal Music Group (AMS:UMG) is a music company. It is one of the largest companies in the music industry and records, publishes, and merchandises music. As of February 9, the market capitalization of Universal Music Group (AMS:UMG) is $53.88 billion.

7. Oriental Land Company Ltd (TYO:4661)

Market Capitalization: $56.54 billion

Oriental Land Company Ltd (TYO:4661) is a Japanese tourism company. It is a subsidiary of Keisei Electric Railway Company and operates theme parks, hotels, and other businesses across the globe. As of February 9, the market capitalization of Oriental Land Company Ltd (TYO:4661) is $56.54 billion.

6. Nintendo Co. (OTC:NTDOY)

Market Capitalization: $67.89 billion

Ranking 6th on our list of the 25 most valuable entertainment companies in the world, Nintendo Co. (OTC:NTDOY) is a Japanese consumer electronics and video gaming company. It is one of the top video games and video game console manufacturers in the world. The market capitalization of Nintendo Co. (OTC:NTDOY) is $67.89 billion, as of February 9.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Valuable Entertainment Companies in the World.

