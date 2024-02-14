In this article, we will look into the 25 most valuable logistics companies in the world in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Logistics Companies in the World in 2024.

Logistics Industry: A Market Analysis

According to a report by Precedence Research, the global logistics market was worth $7.98 trillion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7% from 2023 to 2030 and reach $18.23 trillion in 2030. The market is rapidly shifting towards digitization and automation, driving companies to adopt technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotics. Another significant market trend is waterways transportation, which transports goods and passengers through water bodies. The demand for water transportation is increasing due to its cost-effectiveness and high carrying capacity. The growing e-commerce market, cross-border sales, and third-party operations have incited the growth of the logistics market.

Regionally, the market is poised for substantial growth all across the world. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest rate, driven by its well-developed infrastructure network and robust supply chain. Europe is also expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecasted period, fueled by its growing e-commerce sector, increasing research and development, skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and growing reliance on logistics solutions.

Major Players in the Market

Some of the leading companies in the logistics market include United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), and Deutsche Post AG (OTC:DHLGY).

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is a market leader in the logistics market. On January 10, Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan raised his price target on United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to $190 from $180 and maintained a buy rating. Over the past 3 months, 8 Wall Street analysts have given a buy rating on the stock. The average price forecast of the stock is $161.5 and the high price target is $191.

Story continues

The company also reported its earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, recently on January 30. The company reported an EPS of $2.47 and beat estimated by $0.01. Here are some of the comments from its earnings call:

"We continue to deploy transformative technology to increase efficiency within our warehousing facilities. The latest example is our state-of-the-art pick, pack, and ship center in Louisville, Kentucky, that we call UPS Velocity. We named it Velocity because it leverages robotics, automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to streamline fulfillment operations. This facility is capable of processing over 350,000 units per day and enables a best-in-class experience for our customers and their customers. Our customer first, people led innovation driven strategy is the foundation of our business. And our continued execution of the strategy enables us to exit 2023 with momentum."

On January 14, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) announced the launch of the first-ever data-driven commerce platform, fdx. The new commerce platform will offer end-to-end commerce solutions to businesses by streamlining the entire journey of the customers, providing companies with the necessary data to grow their demand and increase conversions. The fdx is set to officially launch in the fall of 2024. However, the platform is available for preview upon request.

Deutsche Post AG (OTC:DHLGY) is a leading Logistics Company in Germany. On February 8, the company announced that it had deployed a hydrogen truck by Paul Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH, a special-purpose commercial vehicle maker. This truck is based on the Mercedes Benz Atego. It will be utilized at the Cologne location for distribution and line hauls. This hydrogen truck is the second truck that Deutsche Post AG (OTC:DHLGY) has recently deployed in Germany. The first vehicle is operating at the Cologne West facility for the Post and Parcel Germany Division.

Now let's look at the 25 most valuable logistics companies in the world in 2024.

25 Most Valuable Logistics Companies in the World in 2024

25 Most Valuable Logistics Companies in the World in 2024

Methodology

To compile our list of the 25 most valuable logistics companies in the world in 2024, we reviewed multiple reports and screened stocks using Finviz and Yahoo Finance stock screeners. We have ranked the companies in ascending order of their market cap as of February 9, 2024. For private companies on our list, we have utilized their most recent revenue to rank them.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25 Most Valuable Logistics Companies in the World in 2024

25. Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NPEHF)

Market Cap as of February 9: $5.16 billion

Founded in 1937, Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NPEHF) is a logistics company in Japan. The company has an experience of over 80 years in areas including logistics and custom consulting, ocean and air services, trucking, and distribution. As of February 9, Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NPEHF) has a market cap of $5.16 billion.

24. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Market Cap as of February 9: $5.19 billion

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) is ranked among the most valuable logistics companies in the world in 2024. The company specializes in transportation, logistics, supply chain, trucking services, integrated logistics, warehousing, and distribution. As of February 9, Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has a market cap of $5.19 billion.

23. Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:YATRY)

Market Cap as of February 9: $5.86 billion

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:YATRY) is ranked 23rd on our list. Headquartered in San Po Kong, Kowloon, the company offers a variety of services including international freight, freight forwarding, delivery service, logistics, and moving services. The company has an experience of over 38 years. Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:YATRY) has a market cap of $5.86 billion, as of February 9.

22. GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Market Cap as of February 9: $6.74 billion

Headquartered in Connecticut, GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) is one of the most valuable logistics companies. The company specializes in contract logistics and supply chain services. As of February 9, GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) has a market cap of $6.74 billion.

21. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Market Cap as of February 9: $6.89 billion

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Fortune 500 company specializes in logistics, supply chain, custom transportation, cross-border e-commerce, and customs brokerage, among others. As of February 9, Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has a market cap of $ 6.89 billion.

20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Market Cap as of February 9: $8.71 billion

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is ranked among the most valuable logistics companies. The company has $30 billion in freight under management. It specializes in transportation, freight, supply chain, and logistics. As of February 9, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has a market cap of $8.71 billion.

19. Sinotrans Limited (OTC:SNOTF)

Market Cap as of February 9: $8.94 billion

Sinotrans Limited (OTC:SNOTF) is ranked 19th on our list. It operates across multiple business segments including logistics, freight forwarding, and storage services among others. As of February 9, Sinotrans Limited (OTC:SNOTF) has a market cap of $8.94 billion.

18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Market Cap as of February 9: $9.67 billion

Founded in 2010, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) offers services across business segments including logistics, transportation, and supply chain. As of February 9, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has a market cap of $9.67 billion.

17. Kerry Logistics Limited

Annual Revenue (2022): $11.08 billion

Kerry Logistics Limited is a logistics company headquartered in Hong Kong. The company offers a variety of services including logistics, cross-border e-commerce, infrastructure investment, ocean and air freight, road and rail freight, and industrial logistics among others. In 2022, the company reported an annual revenue of $11.08 billion.

16. TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Market Cap as of February 9: $12.22 billion

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) is a Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal. The company provides logistics services in Canada and the US. As of February 9, TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) boasts a market cap of $12.22 billion.

Market Cap as of February 9: $14.03 billion

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is ranked among the most valuable logistics companies in the world in 2024. The company specializes in trucking and freight services. XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has a market cap of $14.03 billion, as of February 9.

14. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Market Cap as of February 9: $14.39 billion

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is ranked 14th on our list. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company provides transportation, trucking, and logistics services. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) reports a market cap of $14.39 billion, as of February 9.

13. GEODIS

Annual Revenue (2022): $14.75 billion

Ranked 13th on our list, GEODIS is a leading logistics company in France. The company was founded in 1904. It specializes in air and sea freight, logistics, and reverse logistics. In 2022, GEODIS reported an annual revenue of $14.75 billion.

Market Cap as of February 9: $15.01 billion

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is ranked 12th on our list. Founded in 1924, the company provides cargo, freight, and logistics services. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reports a market cap of $15.01 billion, as of February 9.

11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD)

Market Cap as of February 9: $18.52 billion

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) ranks 11th on our list. The company provides freight and logistics services through a global network of more than 320 locations. As of February 9, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) boasts a market cap of $18.52 billion.

10. Bolloré SE (OTC:BOIVF)

Market Cap as of February 9: $18.93 billion

Bolloré SE (OTC:BOIVF) is a French logistics company founded in 1822. It offers services including transportation, freight, logistics, and supply chain solutions. As of February 9, Bolloré SE (OTC:BOIVF) boasts a market cap of $18.93 billion. It is ranked 10th on our list.

9. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Market Cap as of February 9: $22.25 billion

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is ranked among our list of the most valuable logistics companies in the world in 2024. The company has been providing logistics services in Mexico, Canada, and the US for over 60 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) boasts a market cap of $22.25 billion, as of February 9.

8. A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTC:AMKBY)

Market Cap as of February 9: $24.78 billion

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTC:AMKBY) provides logistics and transportation services in over 130 countries. As of February 9, the company has a market cap of $24.78 billion. A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTC:AMKBY) is ranked 8th on our list.

7. DSV A/S (OTC:DSDVY)

Market Cap as of February 9: $36.45 billion

DSV A/S (OTC:DSDVY) is a leading freight and logistics company. Founded in 1976, the company operates across segments including freight, sea and air transport, logistics, storage, and supply chain. As of February 9, DSV A/S (OTC:DSDVY) has a market cap of $36.45 billion.

6. Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTC:KHNGF)

Market Cap as of February 9: $39.35 billion

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTC:KHNGF) is ranked 6th on our list of the most valuable logistics companies in the world in 2024. The Swiss company provides sea, air, road, and contract logistics services. As of February 9, the company has a market cap of $39.35 billion.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Valuable Logistics Companies in the World in 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Most Valuable Logistics Companies in the World in 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.