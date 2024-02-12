This article will list the 26 Largest Mining Companies by Market cap. If you want to skip our overview of the mining sector, got to 5 Largest Mining Companies by Market cap.

In the dynamic realm of global resource extraction, the landscape is defined by the prowess of mining companies that play a pivotal role in meeting the world's insatiable demand for minerals and metals. This article delves into the financial echelons of the industry, exploring the 26 largest mining companies by Market cap. As economic engines and key contributors to various sectors, these companies wield considerable influence, shaping not only the landscape of mining but also impacting broader economic trends and sustainability initiatives.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical and market uncertainties, the mining industry has showcased resilience and adaptability, with major companies demonstrating commendable stability in the face of challenges. According to The Business research company, the year 2023 witnessed a rollercoaster of fortunes within the sector, as companies navigated through volatile conditions, experiencing both gains and losses in what felt like mere days. Despite this turbulence, the mining market is poised for expansion, reflecting a robust trajectory. Projections indicate a steady climb, with the market size expected to increase from $2138.73 billion in 2023 to $2276.8 billion in 2024, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Looking ahead, the industry is anticipated to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $2825.81 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%, underscoring the resilience and growth potential inherent in the mining sector.

Amidst the global shift towards renewable energy and the move away from traditional fossil fuels, there has been a notable increase in the need for essential minerals such as lithium, copper, and cobalt. These minerals have become crucial components in the renewable energy sector, particularly in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. Lithium, often referred to as the "new white gold," is highly valued for its high energy density and extended lifespan within these batteries. The worldwide push towards electric vehicle (EV) adoption, driven by the imperative to reduce carbon emissions, has thrust lithium into prominence. According to forecasts by the International Energy Agency, demand for lithium is expected to surge more than 40 times between 2020 and 2040, primarily driven by EVs and battery storage requirements. Similarly, cobalt, another essential element in lithium-ion batteries, is prized for its ability to enhance battery durability and capacity, underscoring the critical role of these minerals in advancing the clean energy transition.

Story continues

Now let's take a look at the 26 Largest Mining Companies by Market cap, that are dominating this industry.

26 Largest Mining Companies by Market cap

Drills extracting gold from a gold mine, revealing the company's gold mining operation.

Methodology

In compiling this article, we've curated a list of the world's biggest mining companies, shortlisting them based on their market capitalization as of the time of writing. These industry leaders have demonstrated exceptional financial strength and market presence, reflecting their integral roles in the dynamic and evolving landscape of global resource extraction. Let’s delve into the profiles of these companies to gain valuable insights into their market dynamics, strategic initiatives, and contributions to the mining sector's growth and sustainability.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

26 Largest Mining Companies by Market cap

26. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Market cap: $9.834B

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is a leading producer of phosphate and potash crop nutrients. In the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) reported revenue of $15.03 billion, down -18.70% year-over-year. Revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, was $3.55 billion, marking a -33.66% decrease year-over-year.

25. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Market cap: $11.566B

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is a producer of potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium derivatives. It also manufactures specialty plant nutrients and industrial chemicals. In the third quarter of 2023, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) reported sales of USD 1,831.2 million, revenue of USD 1,840.3 million, and net income of USD 479.4 million, compared to USD 2,947.9 million, USD 2,958.3 million, and USD 1,099.9 million respectively, in the same period a year ago.

24. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Market cap: $12.399B

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is a South Africa-based gold producer with nine operating mines across Australia, Peru, South Africa, and Ghana, including the Asanko JV, along with two projects in Canada and Chile. The company, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), boasts a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.40 million ounces (Moz), with gold mineral reserves totaling 46.1 Moz and gold mineral resources of 42.3 Moz (excluding mineral resources).

23. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Market cap: $13.587B

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) is a specialty company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing chemicals for various industries such as consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food safety, and custom chemistry services. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment is involved in the development and manufacturing of basic lithium compounds, while the Bromine Specialties segment focuses on bromine and bromine-based products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemical applications. In 2023, Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) reported a revenue of $8.8 billion.

22. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Market cap: $19.414B

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) supplies uranium for electricity generation, operating through Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment engages in exploration, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) reported revenue of 2.27 billion CAD for the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, marking a 25.37% year-over-year growth. In the quarter ending September 30, 2023, revenue reached 575.08 million CAD, reflecting a significant 47.96% year-over-year growth.

21. Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Market cap: $19.719B

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), a Canadian mining company operating in North and South America, focuses on copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and energy. In Q3 2023, its adjusted EBITDA reached $1.2 billion, driven by robust copper and steelmaking coal prices, alongside increased base metals sales. However, steelmaking coal sales totaled 5.2 million tonnes, below the company's forecast of 5.6 to 6.0 million tonnes. Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) emphasizes restructuring as a top priority following an underwhelming Q3 performance.

20. Antofagasta Plc (LSE:ANTO.L)

Market cap: $20.543B

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. In 2023, Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc applied for an environmental permit to extend operations at its Zaldivar copper mine through 2051, with a planned investment of $1.2 billion. The company aims to prolong operations by 26 years, followed by a mine closure plan projected to last until 2054.

19. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Market cap: $20.777B

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), based in Vancouver, Canada, is a top-tier mining company globally. It operates key mines such as Salobo in Brazil, Antamina in Peru, and Penasquito in Mexico. In Q3 2023, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) reported revenues of $223 million, with 65% from gold, 32% from silver, 2% from palladium, and 1% from cobalt. Moreover, operating cash flow reached $171 million, with net earnings of $116 million, while the production for the quarter totalled 4.83 gold equivalent tons, marking a 1.2% increase from Q3 2022.

18. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Market cap: $20.91B

One of the largest mining companies by market cap, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is a Canada-based gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. The Company's business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) reported strong third-quarter results on Nov. 8, surpassing analyst expectations. It posted a net income of $175.1 million, and declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share. Furthermore, revenue for the quarter was $309.5 million, up 1.7% year-over-year.

17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Market cap: $23.382B

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is one of the biggest players in the mining industry. It is indeed a prominent player in the mining industry, particularly in the field of gold mining. Founded in 1957, the company has established itself as a leader with operations spanning across Canada, Finland, and Mexico. As of the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) reported a revenue of $6.255 billion. This figure represents a significant increase of 17.84% compared to the previous year, indicating robust growth in the company's operations. It owns two major mines in North America: Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake. These mines collectively contribute around 1.2 million ounces of gold annually to the company's production output. Moreover, within the Canadian Malartic complex, the Odyssey mine is anticipated to become Canada's largest underground gold mine, consolidating Agnico Eagle Mines' position as a leader in the sector.

16. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Market cap: $24.287B

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR), headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, is a leading fertilizer company globally. It dominates potash production worldwide and is among the top-three producers of nitrogen fertilizer, with 2,000+ retail outlets across North America, South America, and Australia.

In terms of financial performance, Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) reported revenue of $30.93 billion USD for the twelve months ending September 30, 2023. However, this figure reflects a notable decline of -17.79% year-over-year. Similarly, the company's revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, stood at $5.63 billion USD, marking a substantial decrease of -31.23% compared to the previous year.

Regarding corporate developments, there were discussions about a potential acquisition of Nutrien by BHP, a major mining company. However, it appears that these plans have been put on hold or abandoned for the time being.

15. Posco Holdings Inc (NYSE:PKX)

Market cap: $25.851B

Posco Holdings Inc (NYSE:PKX), formerly Pohang Iron and Steel Company, is a leading South Korean conglomerate primarily focused on steel production. It operates world-class steel mills in Pohang and Gwangyang.

In 2023, the Posco's (NYSE:PKX) earnings nearly halved from the previous year, with net profit at 1.83 trillion won ($1.37 billion), down 48.5%. Sales declined 9% to 77.13 trillion won, while operating income fell 27.2% to 3.53 trillion won. The decline is attributed to lower steel prices globally and domestically, along with sluggish performance in its future materials division.

14. Anglo American plc (LSE:AAL.L)

Market cap: $29.39B

Anglo American plc, a London-based multinational mining corporation, is a key player in diamond extraction, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), iron ore, coal, and nickel. Notable operations include the Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil, the Los Bronces and Collahuasi copper mines in Chile, and the Mogalakwena and Amandelbult PGM mines in South Africa.

In Q3 2023, Anglo American reported a 42% increase in copper production, driven by higher output from the Quellaveco mine in Peru. Despite mining challenges at the Mogalakwena site, Platinum Group Metals production remained stable. However, iron ore production decreased by 4% due to scheduled maintenance at the Minas-Rio plant. The company's diverse portfolio and global presence highlight its resilience in the mining industry.

13. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)

Market cap: $26.01B

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), headquartered in Canada, holds a prominent position as a global gold mining company and stands among the leading gold producers worldwide, with a strong focus on production.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported robust financial performance, with net earnings reaching $368 million. Furthermore, Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) demonstrated an increase in gold production, reaching 32.4 tons, compared to 31.5 tons in the same quarter of 2022.

This consistent growth in production and solid financial results underscore Barrick Gold's significant presence and success in the dynamic and competitive gold mining industry.

12. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Market cap: $38.424B

Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM) stands as a prominent gold producer, primarily focused on gold production. The company operates across various geographical segments, including North America, South America, Australia, and Africa.

For the year 2023, Newmont Corp (NEM:NYSE). reported a revenue of $11.6 billion and possesses assets valued at $38.4 billion. This financial performance underscores Newmont's substantial presence and contributions in the global gold production sector.

11. Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk (Jakarta:AMMN.JK)

Market cap: $35.02B

Amman Mineral International is one of the largest mining companies in the world. In 2023, the shares of Amman Mineral International, the Indonesian company, experienced a remarkable surge of 269% since its debut in Jakarta in July, culminating in a market capitalization exceeding $30 billion by the end of the year.

Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk achieved a significant milestone on July 7 by successfully raising 10.73 trillion rupiah, equivalent to $714.38 million, through its initial public offering (IPO). This IPO stands as the largest in Indonesia for the year, marking a substantial financial achievement for the company.

The funds raised are earmarked for various projects, notably including the development of a $980 million copper smelter. This strategic allocation of resources positions Amman Mineral Internasional to advance key initiatives and bolster its presence in the mining and smelting sectors. ($1 = 15,020.0000 rupiah.)

10. Grupo México SAB de CV (MX:GMEXICOB)

Market cap: $38.991B

Grupo México SAB de CV is a major mining company specializing in copper extraction and processing, with operations in Mexico, Peru, and the US. It owns Buenavista del Cobre, one of the world's largest copper mines. Grupo México's mining division, GMexico Minería, also produces silver, gold, zinc, and lead.

In Q3 2023, the company reported revenues of $10.96 billion, reflecting a 17.1% increase from the same period in 2022.

9. Zijin Mining Group Limited (Shanghai:601899.SS)

Market cap: $44.547B

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. operates as an exploration company, specializing in the exploration, mining, and smelting processing of various metal mineral resources, including gold, copper, and zinc. The company's business activities encompass the exploration or acquisition of mineral resources, mining development resources, and the smelting and processing stages to enhance the industrial chain.

Additionally, Zijin Mining is involved in technology research and construction, creating a synergy between mining and finance, trade, and logistics. Founded by Jing He Chen on July 15, 1986, the company is headquartered in Longyan, China.

In 2023, Zijin Mining Group reported a substantial revenue of $40.3 billion, underscoring its significant presence and operations in the exploration and mining sector.

8. Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Saudi:1211.SR)

Market cap: $49.42B

The Saudi Arabian Mining Company, commonly known as Ma'aden, stands as a significant state-owned enterprise contributing substantially to Saudi Arabia's thriving mining sector. Ma'aden's core operations revolve around the exploration and extraction of various minerals, including gold, phosphate, aluminium, and industrial minerals. Notable projects in its portfolio include the Mahd Ad Dahab and Bulghah gold mines, as well as the Al Jalamid phosphate mine.

Ma'aden extends its influence into the realm of aluminium production through its subsidiary, Ma'aden Aluminium. This subsidiary manages the Ras Al Khair Aluminium Smelter, a colossal integrated aluminium production complex recognized as one of the world's largest. In financial terms, Ma'aden has demonstrated robust performance, with a revenue trend indicating a notable 25% annual increase over three years. This growth significantly surpasses that of many pre-profit companies.

7. Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG.AX)

Market cap: $56.774B

Fortescue (ASX:FMG.AX), one of the largest Australian mining companies, is renowned for its focus on iron ore mining through its subsidiary, Fortescue Metals Group. In the fiscal year 2023, the company reported a substantial revenue of US$16.9 billion, accompanied by a profit margin of 28%, which experienced a decline from 36% in the previous fiscal year (FY 2022). This decrease in profit margin was primarily attributed to elevated expenses incurred during the period.

Earlier reports from Fortescue (ASX:FMG.AX) revealed that iron ore shipments reached 48.7 million metric tons in the quarter ending on December 31, contributing to a first-half total of 94.6 million tons – the second highest ever recorded. Additionally, Fortescue adjusted its fiscal 2024 shipments forecast for the Iron Bridge magnetite project. The company identified the need to address a leaking high-pressure water pipeline, incurring an additional estimated cost of $100 million. Despite these challenges, Fortescue remains a prominent player in the global mining industry, navigating operational complexities and contributing significantly to the iron ore market.

6. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Market cap: $54.663B

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) specializes in the extraction of copper, gold, and molybdenum. The cornerstone of its operations is the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, renowned as one of the largest copper and gold mines on a global scale. In addition to its international presence, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) operates several significant mines in North America, notably the Morenci mine in Arizona, which harbors one of the largest copper reserves in the United States.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company achieved noteworthy production figures, extracting 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 16.62 tons of gold, and 20 million pounds of molybdenum. Reflecting this operational success, Freeport-McMoRan reported a revenue of $5.842 billion for the same period, exhibiting growth compared to the $5.003 billion revenue recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

Click to continue reading and find out about 5 Largest Mining Companies by Market cap.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 26 Largest Mining Companies by Market cap is originally published on Insider Monkey.