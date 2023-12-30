In this article, we are going to discuss the 30 best-selling Scotch whisky brands in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the success of the Scotch, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Scotch industry, and the sustainability initiatives in Scotch, and go directly to 10 Best-Selling Scotch Whisky Brands in the World.

Whether it's the sharp burn of single malt or the smooth, woody aroma of a blended Scotch, the scent of whiskey is enough to invigorate even the weariest of souls. Part of the popularity of the beloved golden tipple comes from the sheer amount of tradition that it has behind it. Making whiskey is an age-old craft, and one that goes back many centuries. Its origin began over a millennium ago, when distillation migrated from mainland Europe into Ireland and Scotland via traveling monks. The Scottish and Irish monasteries, lacking the vineyards and grapes of the continent, turned to fermenting grain mash, resulting in the first distillation of the modern whiskey.

The Success of Scotch:

2022 was a great year for Scotch whisky and exports of Scotland’s native spirit hit $7.5 billion last year, the highest figures ever. Exports by volume also rose substantially, with the number of 700 ml bottles shipped overseas up by 21%, to 1.67 billion.

The United States is the largest importer of Scotch whisky in the world, with total imports of $1.28 billion in 2022 – an increase of 33% from the previous year. Sales of Scotch have been impacted by various tariffs in recent years, but those were, fortunately, lifted in October 2021.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)-owned Johnnie Walker played a key role in the category’s growth last year. Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY)’s The Glenlivet was the best-selling single malt Scotch whisky in 2022. Single malt Scotch whiskies are the most expensive whisky brands, with a single bottle of Macallan 1926 even selling for over $2.7 million last month.

Both Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) and Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) rank among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

Story continues

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War:

The wider spillover effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on commodity prices, energy prices, and global supply chains are likely to cause some serious pain to Scotch whisky companies in the coming years. But Bacardi – owner of Dewar’s, William Lawson’s, and a string of malts – is likely to feel the heat much more than any other Scotch distiller.

This is due to Bacardi’s position as the top Scotch whisky seller in Russia, a country where Dewar’s range has been performing well and William Lawson’s is the biggest brand of Scotch. However, despite its vow to leave the Russian market, the company continues to operate there and has in fact tripled its profits in the region since the beginning of the invasion. The increase in profits may have to do with a lack of competitors, since several big spirits brands have made efforts to halt business with the country.

Scotch Goes Green:

As one of the most environmentally friendly countries in the world, Scotland is committed to reaching Net Zero – balancing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere with those taken out – by 2045. Piggybacking on the country’s green transition, the Scotch whisky industry also launched its Sustainability Strategy in 2021, which commits the sector to reaching net-zero emissions in its operations by 2040, five years in advance of the national goal. The Scotch sector has already reduced its carbon emissions by more than half since 2009, as it has gone from consuming just 2% renewable energy to 39% renewable in 2022.

With no fewer than 28 malt distilleries to its name, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has also taken a keen interest in its environmental impact. The spirits giant announced a 10-year sustainability action plan in November 2020 – titled Society 2030: Spirit of Progress – which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across direct operations and a 20% reduction in water used to produce every drink, while also working with suppliers in order to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50%.

Similarly, Chivas Brothers, the Scotch Whisky business of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY), also announced to invest over $110 million into Aberlour and Miltonduff, two of its strategic single malt distilleries. The investment will go into upgrading sustainable distillation technologies at the Speyside distilleries along with significant production capacity expansions to meet the growing global demand for Scotch. In July, the brand made its carbon-reducing technology available to the wider industry. The move was made after the firm’s heat recovery technology was integrated at Pernod Ricard’s Glentauchers distillery in Scotland, lowering the site’s carbon emissions by 53%.

If it stays on this path of sustainability, Scotch can be at the heart of the blueprint to protect Scotland’s unique environment, while also continuing to be a modern, competitive, and successful industry that produces the world’s best whisky.

With that said, here are the Best-Selling Scotch Whiskies in the World.

30 Best-Selling Scotch Whisky Brands in the World

Photo by Zhivko Minkov on Unsplash

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources, such as VinePair, Spirits Business, Men’s Journal, Reddit etc., looking for the Most Popular Scotch Brands in the U.S. Due to the absence of reliable sales figures, we have used popularity as a proxy for sales, and so we picked the brands that appeared at least thrice in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

30. Passport

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Owned by Pernod Ricard, Passport Scotch whisky is a unique tailor-made Scottish blend born in the heart of Speyside and traveled accross the world. One of the fastest-growing spirit brands worldwide, Passport is a Scotch for those who like adventure.

29. J&B

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Based in London since 1749, Justerini & Brooks became part of International Distillers and Vintners in 1962, and ultimately joined the Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) family in 1997.

With 2.9 million 9-liter cases sold last year, J&B ranks among the Most Popular Whiskey Brands in the World.

28. William Lawson’s

Insider Monkey Score: 3

William Lawson's is a big, bold, and fruity blended whisky from the highlands of Scotland. Known for its high malt content, the brand is owned by Bacardi Limited. Bacardi entered the Scotch business with its 1993 acquisition of Martini & Rossi, which already owned William Lawson's.

27. Clan MacGregor

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Clan MacGregor Blended Scotch Whisky is made using fifteen of the finest malt and grain whiskies from the heart of Scotland. One of the world's fastest growing major Scotch whisky brands, Clan MacGregor is enjoyed in over 60 countries around the world, from the U.S. to Venezuela and the Middle East to Thailand.

26. Caol Ila

Insider Monkey Score: 4

A smoky, single malt from a remote distillery on Scotland's most famous whisky island, Islay, Caol Ila 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky is a medium weight expression that still packs plenty of potent phenols. Today, Caol Ila is owned by Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – a global spirits company that acquired the distillery as part of its merger with DCL's successor, United Distillers.

25. Arran

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Founded in 1993 by Harold Currie, Arran is a single malt Scotch whisky brand that is produced on the Scottish island of the same name. In 2017, an expansion of the distillery was completed with the installation of an additional wash and spirit still, more than doubling Arran’s capacity to 1.2 million liters per year.

24. The Sassenach

Insider Monkey Score: 4

The Sassenach is an award-winning, premium blended Scotch whisky created by Sam Heughan, best known for his character Jamie Fraser on Outlander. Inspired by the Highland landscape, the exceptional blend has an underlying rich character that rises to the forefront.

23. The Dalmore

Insider Monkey Score: 5

For over 180 years, The Dalmore has set the standard in multi-cask maturation. Hand-selected casks from the world's finest bodegas and wineries are expertly curated to create a sumptuous and layered whisky of legendary finesse.

The Dalmore 12 Year Old ranks among the Truly Extraordinary Whiskeys Under $75.

22. Grant’s

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Complex, clean, and fruity, Grant’s Family Reserve is one of the world’s finest Scotch whiskies, enjoyed in over 180 countries. William Grant & Sons is the oldest family business in the whisky industry, and boasts distilling and bottling operations in Scotland, Ireland, Iceland, India, the US, and Mexico, with a team of over 2,600 employees at 48 global locations.

With global sales of 4.2 million 9-liter cases last year, Grant’s ranks among the Best-Selling Whiskies in the World in 2023.

21. Bowmore

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Established in 1779, Bowmore is Islay's first distillery, crafting a collection of perfectly balanced single malt whiskies which defy expectations. In 1989 the Japanese distiller Suntory bought a stake in the distillery and took full control in 1994, the year after the ground-breaking Black Bowmore was launched.

20. Aberlour

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Owned by Chivas Brothers, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, Aberlour is among the Best-Selling Scotch Single Malts. The brand’s single malts are made from expertly crafted new spirit, usually double cask matured for at least 12 years in the finest hand-picked Oloroso Sherry butts and American Oak casks. Aberlour was actually Pernod Ricard's first Scotch whisky distillery purchase.

19. Bruichladdich

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Bruichladdich is the only major Scotch producer that distills, matures, and bottles their liquid all on the Scottish island of Islay. The company is the largest private employer on the island.

Acquired by Remy Cointreau in 2012 for around $75 million, the Bruichladdich Distillery also makes The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, which ranks among the Best Gins Under $50.

18. William Peel

Insider Monkey Score: 7

William Peel is born of the encounter of the finest malt and grain whiskies matured in oak casks, carefully selected and precisely blended together to reveal its unique character. The brand’s owner, Paris-based Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, posted 7.8% revenue growth in 2022, with sales reaching $193.7 million.

17. Talisker

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Established in 1830, Talisker whisky has been made by the sea in the oldest Single Malts Scotch Whisky distillery on the shores of the Isle of Skye. This Top Scotch Brand was acquired by the Distillers Company in 1925 and is now part of Diageo.

16. Ballantine’s

Insider Monkey Score: 8

One of the Most Popular Scotch Whisky Brands in USA, Ballantine’s boasts a multi award winning range of blended whiskies, consisting of the best-selling Finest, plus 12, 17, 21, and 30 years old versions. Ballantine’s became a part of the Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) family after it acquired Allied Domecq in 2005, in a deal worth $14.2 billion.

With 9.2 million 9-liter cases sold worldwide in 2022, Ballantine’s is placed among the Scotch Whiskies with the Highest Sales.

15. Highland Park

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Founded in 1798, Highland Park is Scotland's northernmost whisky distillery, lying just to the North-east of fellow Orcadian, Scapa. The Highland Park Distillery is one of the very few distilleries in Scotland that only use home-grown grain and one of only a handful to continue their own, on site maltings.

Edrington, maker of Highland Park, has become a billion-pound business in 2023, following a 22% increase in revenues from its core brands that also include The Macallan, The Glenrothes, and the Famous Grouse blended whisky.

14. Dewar’s

Insider Monkey Score: 11

One of the world's most awarded blended Scotch whisky brands, Dewar’s released Dewar's 19 Year Old - The Champions Edition this summer. The limited-edition whisky was released in partnership with the 123rd U.S. Open Championship, of which Dewar’s was the official Scotch whisky partner for the third year running.

In 1998, Bacardi Limited agreed to buy the Dewar's Scotch whisky and Bombay gin brands from Diageo in a $1.94 billion cash deal that significantly expanded and diversified Bacardi's liquor portfolio in the U.S.

13. Monkey Shoulder

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Produced by William Grant & Sons, Monkey Shoulder is a blend of three main single malt whiskies – Glenfiddich, Balvenie, and Kininvie - all from Speyside, the spiritual home of whisky. Back in 2018, the brand enlisted a truck topped with a giant shaker, called the ‘Monkey Mixer’, to drive around the 50 states with a mission to redefine Scotch’s role in the cocktail industry.

12. The GlenDronach

Insider Monkey Score: 11

The GlenDronach has been revered in the art of sherry cask maturation since 1826. Each distinctive expression offers the brand’s signature richly-sherried and complex character.

Glendronach was purchased by Jack Daniel's producer Brown-Forman in 2016, along with its acquisition of The BenRiach Distillery Company.

11. Buchanan’s

Insider Monkey Score: 12

James Buchanan was passionate about creating a blended Scotch whisky that people would enjoy worldwide. He believed that blending different malts would produce a greater whisky than the sum of its parts. As a result, Buchanan's quickly became a popular brand, with its whiskies enjoyed by royalty and common people alike. Over the years, Buchanan’s has become the most popular Scotch brand in Latin America and is also especially popular among the U.S. Latinos.

Buchanan's is Diageo's second-largest Scotch globally, and a brand loved by many people due to its values, heritage, and provenance.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Best-Selling Scotch Whisky Brands in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Best-Selling Scotch Whisky Brands in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.