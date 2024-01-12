In this article, we will take a detailed look at the 30 Best Selling Yankee Candle Scents and Alternatives with insights into customer reviews and ratings. For a quick overview of best selling Yankee Candle scents, read our article 10 Best Selling Yankee Candle Scents and Alternatives.

Home is where the heart is; it became so much more during the pandemic. With individuals spending extended periods inside, the desire for comforting, personalized spaces surged. This shift in our relationship with home has ignited a consumer trend: the rise of the sculpted scented candle.

Moving beyond their traditional role as fragrance dispensers, these sculptural candles are elevating home décor and well-being. The appeal of scented candles extends beyond residential settings. Businesses, particularly spas and wellness centers, leverage their therapeutic qualities to create ambiance and enhance customer experience.

Fueled by a surge in self-care and home decor trends, the scented candle market is forecasted to reach $5.28 billion by 2030. Product type, raw materials, fragrance profiles, categories, and distribution channels meticulously segment this fragrant market. With a 56.60% market share, the jar segment leads the pack, riding a wave of demand for decorative candles that elevate home ambiance.

Global Scented Candle Market

The global scented candle market is burning bright, with companies constantly introducing new products to attract consumers. For instance, in November 2022, Glossier upped the ante on their popular fragrance "You" with a new, larger candle. Replacing the mini version from their Christmas box, this $36.22 iteration shines in the brand's iconic red and pink, housed in a chic glass jar stamped with their signature "G." Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL), the powerhouse behind Yankee Candle, is another player fueling the flame with their 2022 launch of Friday Collective. This new brand aims to tap into a different market segment, offering a fresh take on home fragrance.

Yankee Candle is a big name in the scented candle market. For over 50 years, their evocative scents have ignited homes worldwide, setting moods and igniting memories long after the flame flickers out. Beyond their iconic pillar candles, a vibrant ecosystem of diffusers, car air fresheners, and unique gifts keep Yankee Candle at the forefront of the home fragrance revolution. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL), an American consumer goods company, owns Yankee Candle, which was acquired in 2016 for $1.75 billion. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) raked in a hefty $2 billion net sales during Q3 2023. This stellar performance bodes well for the year ahead, with Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) forecasting a full-year net sales range of $8.02 to $8.09 billion. Moreover, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) ranks 11 among 13 Best Low-Priced Dividend Stocks To Invest In.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) owns Febreze air fresheners, a competitor to Yankee Candle in the home fragrance market. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is one of the largest American multinational consumer goods companies with a market cap of $340 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) also owns other scented products under various brands, like candles and diffusers. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is among the 15 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years.

Another formidable competitor of Yankee Candle is Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI). Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) delivered a Q3 net sales performance of $1.6 billion, meeting the high end of their projections. This solid result further underscores Bath & Body Works, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBWI) commitment to operational excellence, as highlighted by their planned annual cost savings of $200 million.

Best Selling Yankee Candle Scents and Alternatives

Methodology

We employed a consensus-based approach for the 30 Best Selling Yankee Candle Scents and Alternatives list. We first sifted through the bestseller tabs of Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. We also went through multiple Reddit threads and used search terms like "most popular Yankee Candle scent," "most sold Yankee Candles," and "best Yankee Candle Christmas." We made our list of 30 Best Selling Yankee Candle Scents using this meticulous approach.

Best Selling Yankee Candle Scents and Alternatives

30. Flowing Wisteria Vines

Yankee Candle's Flowering Wisteria Vines captures the essence of a springtime stroll beneath fragrant blooms. The fragrance opens with a delicate top note of lilac, evoking the floral sweetness of its vibrant purple petals. This versatile fragrance enhances any outdoor space, whether enjoyed on a relaxing patio or during an al fresco gathering. The candle's long-lasting burn time ensures hours of fragrant enjoyment, creating a welcoming and aromatic atmosphere for any outdoor occasion.

29. Sparkling Cinnamon

Sparkling Cinnamon boasts a long burn time, filling your home with its signature aroma for hours. Whether creating a festive atmosphere for entertaining or seeking cozy comfort, this classic Yankee Candle fragrance brings the inviting warmth of the holidays to any space.

28. Balsam & Cedar

Yankee Candle's Balsam Cedar scent starts with a light layer of citrus and herbs, offering a refreshing hint before diving into the heart of the experience. Its long-lasting burn time ensures hours of aromatic enjoyment, making it a perfect choice for any occasion.

27. Ciderhouse

Yankee Candle's Ciderhouse delivers the ultimate autumn harvest experience in candle form with 110+ hours of soothing fragrance in 22Oz Jar. Warm cinnamon and clove notes add a comforting spice reminiscent of apple pies and fall baking.

26. Toasted Pumpkin Treats

Toasted Pumpkin Treats gourmand fragrance evokes the cozy comfort of fall days, with toasted pumpkin seeds adding a textural element to the scent. A subtle base of creamy vanilla bean completes the experience, leaving a lingering hint of sweetness and warmth.

25. Seaside Woods

Yankee Candle's Seaside Woods offers a unique fragrance experience that captures the essence of a coastal escape. A heart of sweet alyssum and acacia adds a floral softness reminiscent of wildflowers blooming near the beach. The base note of cottonwood and driftwood provides a grounding warmth, evoking the salty air and sun-bleached wood washed ashore. Its 4.30 oz small tumbler single wick has 20+ hours of burn time.

24. Cookies for Santa

Cookies for Santa isn't just a festive fragrance; it's an invitation to childhood holiday memories. This cheerful scent instantly evokes the warm comfort of freshly baked cookies, with a top note of buttery vanilla sugar that tantalizes the senses. Cookies for Santa isn't just for Christmas Eve. This versatile fragrance creates a joyful ambiance throughout the holiday season.

23. Pecan Pie Bites

A rich blend of toasted pecans and maple syrup adds depth and texture, while a hint of Cinnamon and nutmeg provides a comforting spice element. This gourmet fragrance isn't overly sugary, offering a sophisticated twist on traditional pecan pie scents. Pecan Pie Bites' long jar burn time lasts up to 150 hours.

22. Mandarin Cranberry

Mandarin Cranberry opens with a juicy top note of sun-kissed mandarin oranges, offering a bright, citrusy zest that instantly invigorates. As the fragrance unfolds, a subtle hint of spice emerges, hinting at Cinnamon and nutmeg, creating a warm and inviting counterpoint to the fruitiness.

21. Lantern Walk

Yankee Candle's Lantern Walk seasonal delight evokes the essence of a crisp winter evening, transporting you to a charming village adorned with twinkling lanterns casting a warm glow on snow-dusted streets. As the candle burns, a base of smoldering embers and rich woods emerges, adding depth and grounding the festive cheer.

20. Harvest

Harvest fragrance is a warm, inviting scent that is a perennial favorite, perfect for welcoming the fall season into your home. Harvest is more than just a seasonal scent; it's an olfactory memory trigger. It conjures images of freshly baked apple pies, brisk walks through colorful foliage, and evenings nestled by a crackling fireplace. Its 22 Oz large jar with a single wick burns up to 100 hrs.

19. Grapevine & Saffron

Grapevine and Saffron transcends traditional fall or winter scents. Its versatile profile pairs beautifully with the changing seasons, offering a touch of warmth on crisp autumn days and adding a touch of intrigue to winter gatherings. The candle's alluring aroma creates a unique and memorable ambiance, whether placed in a living room, bedroom, or entryway. Its medium-sized candle with 3 wicks burns for up to 38 hours.

18. Crisp Campfire Apples

The Crisp Campfire Apples scented candle evokes the quintessential autumn evening around a crackling fire. Its top notes of freshly picked apples, reminiscent of orchard air, are laced with a hint of citrusy mandarin leaf for a touch of zest. Warm Cinnamon and crisp oak leaves emerge as the candle burns, conjuring the smoky sweetness of roasted apples nestled in embers.

17. April Showers

Yankee Candle's April Showers is a refreshing fragrance that captures the essence of fresh beginnings with its zesty cocktail of lemon, lemon leaf, and juicy melon. A touch of soft vanilla rounds out the experience, creating a balanced, uplifting aroma to chase away winter blues and awaken your senses. Light it up and let the countdown to May flowers begin, all from the comfort of your home.

16. Collecting Leaves

Yankee Candle's "Collecting Leaves" fragrance captures the essence of autumn's vibrant transition. Its top notes ignite the senses with a crisp bergamot reminiscent of fresh morning air brushing through the foliage. A heart of earthy geranium and clary sage evokes the scent of crushed leaves underfoot, while a hint of lavender adds a touch of floral nuance.

15. A Night Under the Stars

This woody-spicy scent, boasting a remarkable 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 23,147 ratings, transcends the typical fall candle experience. While not traditionally categorized as a "sweet" scent, its subtle floral and smoky aspects favor those seeking a departure from the season's usual pumpkin spice and apple cider notes.

14. Macintosh

This classic scent captivates the senses with its true-to-life apple aroma, reminiscent of fresh-picked fruit straight from the orchard. Upon lighting, crisp top notes of apple peels and vibrant greens instantly transport the user to a sun-drenched autumn day. As the candle burns, the heart reveals juicy Macintosh apples, a touch of rindy grapefruit for tangy zest, and a surprising hint of clove bud for an unexpected warmth.

13. Clean Cotton

Yankee Candle's "Clean Cotton" consistently ranks among the brand's best-selling scents, boasting over 14,000 customer reviews and a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Its universal appeal lies in its ability to transcend personal preferences and create a soothing ambiance in any space.

12. Chocolate Layer Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake's top notes of velvety chocolate mousse and fluffy cocoa powder entice the senses, immediately evoking the warmth of a home kitchen. As the candle burns, a sweet layer of fruity cranberry emerges, adding a surprising yet delightful twist to the otherwise gourmand profile. A whopping 815 reviewers out of 846 actively recommend this must-have product.

11. Dried Lavender and Oak

A cornerstone of Yankee Candle's relaxation-focused fragrances, "Dried Lavender and Oak" transcends trends with its timeless appeal. As the candle burns, the heart unravels layers of true-to-life lavender, capturing the beloved herb's floral sweetness and calming properties. Subtle touches of chamomile and eucalyptus add depth and nuance, preventing the fragrance from becoming overly singular.

