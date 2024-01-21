In this article, we will be navigating through the 30 most underrated cities in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Most Underrated Cities in the US.

What Makes Cities Underrated?

While cities such as Chicago, Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles continue to be desirable destinations, there are several other locations that might either be not well known or simply get overshadowed. The United States is home to a diverse set of places that have landscapes, vibrant downtowns, history, arts, and entertainment to offer. Many of the underrated cities are overlooked due to their proximity to popular big cities. An example of this could be the New Mexico-based Albuquerque which is not expected to be a potential alternative to the state’s capital, Santa Fe. Hence, it is clear that there is so much more to explore in the US.

While cities that go underrated can be deemed as suitable travel destinations, they can also serve as a living option. As mentioned above, these cities are mostly situated close to the bigger metros and hence offer a wide range of amenities which are a core factor in making a place attractive for living. You can also take a look at the best US cities for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Reputed Real Estate Options to Seek

Although Americans are still experiencing problems such as a limited inventory of houses that restricts them from settling in desirable locations, several homebuilders tend to offer a diverse collection of homes across the country. Cities with the biggest housing shortage have also been previously covered. Some of these include Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), and Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Let’s take a look at the recent developments these firms have undertaken.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a leading homebuilder in the United States. The company constructs affordable, move-up, and active adult homes. On January 18, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) announced the grand opening of a new single-family home community in Fort Myers. The grand opening was scheduled for January 20. Shopping and dining spots are located close by. Popular beaches in Florida can also be accessed through a short drive. Prices for the new homes start in the mid $300,000s.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is known for uniquely building homes in the US. The company focuses on fostering a personal bond with every customer by building their house based on their budget. On January 19, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reported the grand opening of its most recent community in Covington, Washington. While residents can conveniently access downtown Covington, they can also resort to various parks including Covington Community Park and Aquatic Center and Jenkins Creek Park.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is another popular home construction company in the US. It currently builds houses in multiple states including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. On January 10, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) reported that it will be opening the Buchanan model at Windtree, its new master-planned Nashville community. Residents of this community can avail amenities such as a pool, playground, sports court, and frisbee golf course. The grand opening has been planned for January 27.

Without further ado, let's move to the 30 most underrated cities in the US.

Our Methodology:

In order to rank the 30 most "underrated" cities in the US, we used a consensus approach. We sourced data from multiple sources including Reader’s Digest, Far & Wide, Jetsetter, and Peter Pan Traveler. In order to find the most common cities that were considered underrated across our sources, we calculated an average score. This score was found by taking the sum of the respective rankings for a city across all sources and dividing it by the number of sources on which it appeared. Since this was an average score, cities with a lower score tend to be more commonly known for being "underrated". Once we had a list of all the cities with the lowest scores, we acquired their average home prices from Zillow, a leading real-estate source. The rationale behind this approach was that we are considering these underrated cities as alternatives to the popular big cities located close by. Hence, we are taking them as locations that offer similar amenities and hence, can be considered to settle in.

The latest data on home prices was available as of December 2023. Please note that the sources had already considered factors deeming these cities suitable destinations so we incorporated home prices to rank these places. Finally, we ranked the 30 most underrated cities in the US in descending order of their average home prices.

30. Olympia, Washington

Average Home Price: $508,546

Olympia offers many retail and entertainment options in its downtown area. The city is close to major attractions including Puget Sound, the Deschutes River, and Capitol Lake. Hence, Olympia is one of the most underrated cities in the United States.

29. McMinnville, Oregon

Average Home Price: $459,343

The 30 most underrated cities in the US include McMinnville. The city offers a short commute to Portland. Wineries, craft breweries, and local food options are widely available.

28. Tacoma, Washington

Average Home Price: $458,396

Tacoma is an underrated city that is surrounded by vibrant neighborhoods. The restaurants, parks, and trails in the city can be visited while staying there. The city hosts many well-reputed higher education institutes as well.

27. Charlottesville, Virginia

Average Home Price: $458,375

Charlottesville is a college town which is known for its historical landmarks. There are many art galleries and museums to visit as well. Hence, Charlottesville ranks as one of the most underrated cities in the US.

26. Asheville, North Carolina

Average Home Price: $453,631

Asheville is another underrated city in the United States. The city is home to some quality restaurants. The city is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and offers outdoor recreation.

25. Helena, Montana

Average Home Price: $440,467

Those who visit or settle in Helena can pursue various recreational activities such as fishing, hiking, and mountain biking. The underrated city has a historic downtown.

24. Traverse City, Michigan

Average Home Price: $403,516

Traverse City is another underrated US city. Outdoor activities such as biking, paddling, and golfing are a major attraction in the city. The city hosts many wineries and breweries as well.

23. Hendersonville, North Carolina

Average Home Price: $394,701

Hendersonville offers similar energy as the nearby city of Asheville. The city is home to many museums and local restaurants. Hence, Hendersonville ranks as one of the underrated cities in the US.

22. Providence, Rhode Island

Average Home Price: $367,511

Providence is a vibrant college town that is underrated. The food scene is also popular and diverse. The average home price in the city is $367,511 as reported in December 2023.

21. Knoxville, Tennessee

Average Home Price: $337,544

Knoxville ranks as one of the 30 most underrated cities in the United States. The city offers scenic views. The Knoxville residents can also visit parks and greenways.

20. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average Home Price: $316,766

The most underrated cities in the US include Albuquerque as well. It is a particularly good living option for those who seek an outdoorsy lifestyle since the city has many hiking and biking trails. The average home price in Albuquerque is $316,766.

19. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Average Home Price: $311,583

Bethlehem is one of the most underrated cities in the United States. Music is known to be a major attraction in the city. As for living, the average home price in Bethlehem is $311,583.

18. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Average Home Price: $303,761

The average home price in Minneapolis is $303,761 as recorded in December 2023. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Minnehaha Falls are known attractions. There are various art installations and galleries in the city as well.

17. Greenville, South Carolina

Average Home Price: $291,302

Greenville is another underrated US city. The city is deemed friendly and has many art shops and galleries. It is also a great living option for outdoor enthusiasts.

16. Bloomington, Indiana

Average Home Price: $286,764

Bloomington also makes it to the 30 most underrated cities in the US. Indiana University Bloomington is located in this city. The diverse dining options in Bloomington make the student life even better.

15. Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Average Home Price: $279,455

Eau Claire is one of the 30 most underrated cities in the US. The average home price in the city is $279,455. Residents and visitors can go to various bars, breweries, and cafes. The music scene also brings liveliness to this underrated city.

14. Lincoln, Nebraska

Average Home Price: $264,250

The average home price in Lincoln is $264,250 as reported in December 2023. The city hosts different bookstores, coffee shops, and galleries. The nightlife is also good. Hence, Lincoln is another underrated city in the US.

13. Bowling Green, Kentucky

Average Home Price: $263,693

The 30 most underrated cities in the US include Bowling Green as well. The city has a vibrant downtown area. The National Corvette Museum is a popular attraction in the city.

12. Branson, Missouri

Average Home Price: $254,413

Branson is a Missouri-based city that is quite underrated and known for its entertainment. Many outdoor activities can be accessed in the summer. The average home price in the city is $254,413 which is also affordable.

11. San Antonio, Texas

Average Home Price: $251,545

San Antonio is another underrated city in the United States. This Texas city provides a reasonable commute to major cities such as Austin and Corpus Christi but often gets overshadowed by Austin. The average home price in the city is $251,545 as reported in December 2023.

10. Louisville, Kentucky

Average Home Price: $228,634

Louisville offers an average home price of $228,634. The city has a good dining experience to offer. Many museums and parks can also be conveniently accessed while staying in the city.

9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average Home Price: $217,555

The average home price in Pittsburgh is $217,555 which makes it a relatively affordable city. The city is home to some vibrant neighborhoods. The food options are diverse while the arts scene is thriving.

8. Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Home Price: $215,216

Indianapolis is one of the 30 most underrated cities in the US. The city has a walkable downtown and hosts many walking trails and parks. The locals are friendly while the average home price is $215,216 as recorded in December 2023.

7. Buffalo, New York

Average Home Price: $209,192

Buffalo is deemed an underrated and friendly US city. The average home price in the city is $209,192 as recorded in December 2023. It has an active food scene and nightlife.

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average Home Price: $185,052

Milwaukee ranks as one of the most underrated cities in the US. Apart from being close to Chicago, the city offers many attractions in the form of festivals and museums. The average home price is also as low as $185,052 in the city.

