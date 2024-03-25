In this article, we will take a look at 31 European Countries That Offer Citizenship by Descent. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 11 European Countries That Offer Citizenship by Descent.

The increasing trend of international mobility has fueled a growing desire for acquiring a second citizenship. This desire has been further intensified by the uncertainty of life, evidenced by recent catastrophic events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the financial crisis of 2008, and ongoing geopolitical issues. With numerous advantages linked to citizenship in another country, the appeal of having a second home has inevitably surged. This has led to a scramble for second citizenship as individuals seek to secure their future and mitigate risks associated with global uncertainties.

There are several avenues through which citizenship can be obtained, including citizenship by birth, by descent, by marriage, by investment, and by naturalization. Each of these pathways has its own specific terms, conditions, and regulations that dictate the process of acquisition. Among these options, citizenship by descent is gaining popularity due to its simplicity and convenience. It is a process whereby familial ties to a country confer citizenship upon an individual. Essentially a form of birthright citizenship, eligibility for citizenship by descent is often based on the presence of ancestors such as parents, grandparents, and in some cases, even great-grandparents.

Citizenship In Europe and the Relevance of Citizenship by Descent

In contrast to other methods of acquiring citizenship, such as through investment or naturalization, which may require significant financial investments or lengthy periods of residency, citizenship by descent offers a more straightforward and cost-effective route. In recent years, there has been a notable trend towards European countries. In 2021, 827,000 people acquired EU member state citizenship, marking an increase of about 14% compared to 2020 (+98,300 people). This trend was particularly prominent in countries such as France (+43,900 French citizenships granted as opposed to 2020), Germany (+18,800), Spain (+17,700), Sweden (+9,200), and Austria (+7,200).

A report by GLOBALCIT in 2020 observed that a majority of EU member state citizens acquire their citizenship through birth, primarily through descent (ius sanguinis). However, the procedures for citizenship vary for individuals born to citizens within the country compared to those born to a citizen abroad. Between 2013 and 2020, certain changes regarding ius sanguinis were implemented in some EU member states, including the possibility of citizenship based on more remote ancestry. For example, in 2015, Portugal allowed the grant of citizenship through registration without the residence requirement to a person born abroad who is a grandchild of a citizen. However, this was conditional on the grandparent not having lost their Portuguese citizenship and being of Portuguese origin (born in Portugal), and the applicant having some effective ties with the country. Similarly, all countries have their own specific rules and conditions that determine the eligibility for citizenship by descent.

European Citizenship by Descent-- A Promising Avenue for Americans

For approximately 9 million Americans living abroad in 2020, citizenship by ancestry can prove highly beneficial. Instead of navigating strenuous and costly measures for European citizenship, many Americans may actually be eligible for citizenship by descent in various European countries. For example, according to Forbes, more than 30 million US citizens are of Irish descent. Similarly, Americans can attain citizenship in other European countries such as Hungary and Poland. With a large number of multinational companies establishing themselves in Europe, relocation through citizenship by descent can become even more lucrative for US citizens. These companies include pharmaceutical giants like AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), as well as tech giants like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), a British-Swedish merger is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, working on research, development, and manufacturing of prescription drugs. The company’s future looks prosperous with a recent deal setting the acquisition of the Canadian biotech firm Fusion Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) for $2.4 billion. This will enable AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), to improve cancer treatment through targeted therapies.

Headquartered in the US, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is also one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world and the largest in Ireland, where it moved in 1935. Innovating with time, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) plan on developing AI applications for surgery.

31 European Countries That Offer Citizenship by Descent

Methodology

To compile our list of 31 European Countries That Offer Citizenship by Descent, we conduct extensive research on the web to identify European countries providing citizenship by descent. We then rank them based on the number of generations for which citizenship can be applied.

Note: Cyprus, although not a European nation geographically, is included here due to its socio-cultural affinity with the region and for being a member of the European Union.

Let us now have a look at our list for 31 European Countries That Offer Citizenship by Descent.

31. Iceland

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

Iceland allows citizenship by descent through parents only, subject to various conditions for eligibility.

30. Liechtenstein

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

This country has one of the strictest rules for citizenship in Europe, allowing citizenship through descent only to children born to Liechtenstein nationals. However, this is regardless of the place of birth.

29. Norway

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

While Norway allows citizenship by descent, the laws governing it are stringent, with numerous conditions determining eligibility.

28. Switzerland

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

Citizenship by descent is available for individuals with parents who hold Swiss nationality; however, this criterion is subject to several other conditions.

27. Austria

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

Austrian citizenship by descent is limited to one generation. This means that children would automatically be entitled to citizenship if they were born to an Austrian mother, to married parents where the father is an Austrian citizen and the mother is a non-Austrian, or if they were born to an Austrian father out of wedlock and the father acknowledged the child within eight weeks of birth.

26. Belgium

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

For individuals seeking Belgian citizenship by descent, it is attainable for children through their parents. Since the change in citizenship law enacted in 1984, eligibility of the applicant is determined by two rules depending on the date of birth.

25. Cyprus

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

For individuals born after August 16, 1960, and before June 11, 1999, citizenship by descent is available if they were born to Cypriot parents in Cyprus, born abroad while one parent was a Cypriot citizen, or born to a Cypriot mother.

24. Denmark

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

Danish citizenship is automatically transferred to children born after July 1, 2014, if one or both parents are Danish citizens. This applies regardless of whether the child was born in the country or abroad, or even if born out of wedlock.

23. Finland

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

In the case of Finland, citizenship by descent is possible through a mother's Finnish citizenship, a father's Finnish citizenship (when parents are married), and a father's Finnish citizenship even without marriage between parents. However, in some special cases, eligibility for Finland's residence permit is available up to the second generation. In such cases, a parent or grandparent's Finnish citizenship can facilitate immigration to the country and allow one to apply for the permit as a returnee.

22. Estonia

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

Estonia offers relatively straightforward citizenship by descent for up to one generation. If either parent was Estonian, children can claim citizenship without any stipulation regarding the place of birth. However, if the parents had revoked their citizenship before the child turned 18, they would need to reapply for it.

21. France

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

In another European country where citizenship by descent is being offered, children born to parents with French citizenship at the time of their birth are eligible to apply. However, in cases where there is no substantial proof that either the child or the parents had a connection with the country in the last 50 years while living abroad, the claim for citizenship by descent cannot be made.

20. Germany

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

Germany also offers citizenship by descent through parents. Additionally, the country has made changes to its citizenship laws, allowing individuals with parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents who lost their citizenship under the Nazi regime to apply for citizenship through descent.

19. Netherlands

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

One of the countries with strict citizenship laws, the Netherlands grants citizenship through descent if the parents are Dutch nationals at the time of birth. Since January 1, 1985, citizenship by descent has been possible from the mother's side as well, whereas before it was solely from the father's side.

18. Sweden

No. of Generations: Up to One Generation

Sweden is one of the European countries with strict citizenship by descent rules, limited to only one generation and based on jus sanguinis, which primarily depends on ancestry, regardless of place of birth. Citizenship by descent is applicable if one or both of the parents are Swedish nationals.

17. Malta

No. of Generations: Up to Two Generations

Malta's citizenship by descent for two generations means that if one's parent or grandparent is a Maltese citizen, they can become eligible as well. Amendments to the citizenship law in 2007 allow people born outside Malta on or after September 21, 1964, to gain citizenship simply by proving that they are direct descendants of Maltese citizens and then registering as a citizen.

16. Czechia

No. of Generations: Up to Two Generations

Czechia also allows citizenship by descent for individuals who have either one of their parents (mother or father) or grandparents as current or former Czech/Czechoslovakian nationals.

15. Portugal

No. of Generations: Up to Two Generations

For individuals with Portuguese parents or grandparents, citizenship by descent is a possible route to citizenship, provided that their ancestors have not lost this privilege. Upon meeting the requirements and submitting necessary documents, citizenship can be attained.

14. Romania

No. of Generations: Up to Two Generations

Individuals having ancestors who are or were Romanian nationals up to and including second-degree relatives (parents and grandparents) can benefit from Romanian citizenship laws, which offer citizenship by descent. This extends to the third generation in cases where a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent was born in Romania or in a former Romanian territory.

13. Slovenia

No. of Generations: Up to Two Generations

If a parent or grandparent is or was a citizen of Slovenia, the applicant can submit relevant documents for citizenship by descent. If a person is born in a country other than Slovenia and has at least one parent who is a Slovenian national, they can apply to register as a citizen before the age of 36.

12. Spain

No. of Generations: Up to Two Generations

Spanish nationality can be acquired through parents and grandparents. Having either parent as a Spanish citizen qualifies one to apply, as does having at least one grandparent who was a Spanish national, even if their citizenship was forcefully revoked. Additionally, citizens of Latin American countries can also apply if their grandparent was born in Spain.

Click to continue reading and see our 11 European Countries That Offer Citizenship by Descent.

