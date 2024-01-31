In this article, we will look at the 35 low-stress high-paying jobs in the world. We have also discussed initiatives of different companies regarding the mental well-being of their employees. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Low-Stress High-Paying Jobs In The World.

A Gallup poll reveals that over 50% of American employees experience daily work-related stress, highlighting the prevalence of job burnout in the country. Various factors such as demanding schedules, extended working hours, and emotionally challenging situations contribute to employee burnout. Certain professions are particularly susceptible to extreme stress levels. To read more about high-stress jobs, see the most stressful jobs in the US.

Moreover, a recent survey indicates that 92% of graduating college seniors believe employers should provide mental and emotional health benefits, and over one-third of them are actively seeking companies that prioritize such benefits in their job search. As Gen Z is projected to make up 27% of the workforce by 2025, executives aiming to attract top talent should reassess the mental health benefits they provide and their dedication to ensuring employees actively utilize them.

According to Mental Health America's Mind the Workplace 2023 Report, individuals working in unhealthy environments report increased rates of psychological distress, leading to mental health issues. In the previous year, 81% of workers acknowledged that workplace stress negatively impacted their mental well-being, compared to 78% in 2021. Additionally, three-quarters of employees noted that workplace stress had adverse effects on their relationships. To read more about how some workplaces ensure their employees’ wellbeing, see best companies to work for in 2023.

One such company is Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX). The media giant places a huge emphasis on the mental wellbeing of its employees. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) asserts its commitment to supporting employees during tiring moments by providing benefits aimed at boosting productivity.

One notable aspect of this work culture is the absence of fixed work hours. In line with its work/life philosophy, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) eschews a rigid 9-to-5 workday and refrains from imposing specific time-off policies for salaried employees. The absence of a prescribed holiday and vacation schedule also allows employees to prioritize what matters most to them, be it personal needs or moments when a mental and physical break is essential.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) also offers the job of a Netflix tagger, which is one of the low-stress jobs which are fun.

On the other hand, Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) has taken a progressive approach to employee well-being by integrating mental health questions into its engagement tracking. The company, with 20,000 global employees, now includes queries about workload and work-life balance in its internal surveys. Executives, too, openly discuss their mental health challenges to destigmatize the issue.

Additionally, Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) opted for a modern approach by partnering with Lyra Health, a mental health services provider, rather than relying on a traditional employee assistance program. This decision ensures that all Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) employees worldwide have access to 17 sessions with mental health professionals annually.

35 Low-Stress High-Paying Jobs In The World

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To list the low-stress jobs high paying jobs in the world, we identified 50 jobs with three major characteristics; jobs with predictable workload, jobs with a supportive environment, and jobs with flexible scheduling and remote options. Subsequently, we gauged the collective perception of stress levels associated with these 50 jobs by consulting Reddit as our primary reference.

Out of those 50 jobs, the 35 highest paying ones have been shortlisted and added to our list. We obtained the average salaries for these jobs from our salary database.

Here is a list of the low-stress high paying jobs in the world.

35. Proofreader

Average Salary: $53,032

In May 2022, Proofreaders and Copy Markers in the United States had an employment estimate of 5,120, with a mean hourly wage of $23.45 and an annual mean wage of $48,770. The top-paying industry was Advertising, Public Relations, and Related Services, with an hourly mean wage of $33.87 and an annual mean wage of $70,450.

34. Archivist

Average Salary: $56,964

Archivists usually play a crucial role in preserving important historical documents. Their responsibilities include organizing and assisting individuals in accessing and researching the origins of documents.

33. Painter

Average Salary: $60,344

Two of the most renowned contemporary painters in the United States are Jackson Pollock and Jean-Michel Basquiat. It is one of the least stressful jobs in the world.

32. Virtual Assistant

Average Salary: $61,721

Two of the most important companies in the United States that frequently hire virtual assistants are Time Etc and Boldly. It is also one of the high paying remote jobs without a degree or experience.

31. Technical Writer

Average Salary: $62,022

Technical writing is often considered a low-stress job due to its structured nature and clear guidelines. As a technical writer, one typically translates complex technical information into user-friendly documentation. Platforms like Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) offer opportunities for freelance technical writers to find projects that match their expertise. It is one of the low stress jobs for introverts.

30. Remote Travel Consultant

Average Salary: $62,445

Companies such as Cornerstone OnDemand and TTEC are known to hire remote training consultants in the United States.

29. Machine Operator

Average Salary: $64,000

The field currently has 879,500 jobs in the US, and the job outlook from 2022-32 is a 4% growth, adding 31,700 positions in the coming decade.

28. Gardener

Average Salary: $64,407

Engaging in gardening allows anyone to connect with nature, stay physically active, and cultivate a sense of accomplishment through nurturing plants. It is one of the low stress high paying jobs in the world without a degree.

27. Food Critic

Average Salary: $64,820

A food critic is a professional who evaluates and reviews food, beverages, and dining experiences. Their reviews often influence restaurant reputations and customer preferences.

26. Plumber

Average Salary: $65,190

With an impressive number of 482,700 jobs in 2022, the demand for these skilled workers is expected to grow at a steady pace, with a 2% job outlook from 2022 to 2032.

25. Electrician

Average Salary: $65,280

Electricians work in different settings, from residential homes to commercial buildings. They read blueprints and ensure electrical safety.

24. Life Insurance Agent

Average Salary: $66,999

In the United States, aspiring life insurance agents can explore opportunities with reputable companies such as New York Life and State Farm.

23. Interpreter and Translator

Average Salary: $69,800

Interpreters and translators are highly valued professionals for businesses as they facilitate effective communication with global clients, partners, and customers. They bridge language barriers and ensure accurate understanding that can help with successful negotiations.

22. Art Director

Average Salary: $72,005

Publicly traded giants like Adobe and The Walt Disney Company frequently hire art directors. It is one of the low-stress careers that pay well.

21. Food Stylist

Average Salary: $72,421

Food stylists have the creative ability to make food look enticing and mouthwatering, and thus, they create captivating images that engage audiences. It is one of the high paying dream jobs you didn’t know existed.

20. Freelance Photographer

Average Salary: $72,800

A freelance photographer can find opportunities with Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) and Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE). It is one of the most fun low-stress jobs.

19. Sales Representative

Average Salary: $73,835

Sales representatives looking for employment in the US may find opportunities with industry giants such as Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

18. Telemarketer

Average Salary: $80,484

They engage in outbound calling campaign and deliver sales pitches. Telemarketing is one of the dying professions to avoid like a plague.

17. Mobile Application Tester

Average Salary: $80,797

Mobile application testers are hired by technology companies, software development firms, and mobile app development companies. It is one of the least stressful IT jobs.

16. Audiologist

Average Salary: $82,735

An audiologist is a healthcare professional specializing in diagnosing and treating hearing and balance disorders. Two companies in the US that may hire audiologists are Starkey Hearing Technologies and Sonova Holding AG, both prominent in the hearing healthcare industry.

15. Dental Hygienist

Average Salary: $84,860

Dental hygienists have a median salary of $81,400 per year and typically hold an associate's degree. They usually require no related work experience or on-the-job training. In 2022, there were 219,400 jobs for the role, and the profession is expected to grow 7% from 2022 to 2032,

14. Postsecondary Philosophy and Religion Teachers

Average Salary: $87,100

Postsecondary Philosophy and Religion teachers often enjoy a low-stress job due to flexible schedules, autonomy within curriculum designing, and a supportive academic environment.

13. Artist

Average Salary: $89,045

Artistic pursuits can be low-stress for individuals as they provide a therapeutic outlet, allowing them to engage at their own pace without rigid deadlines. The absence of hierarchical pressures often associated with traditional jobs offers seniors autonomy, boosting confidence and well-being. It is one of the least stressful jobs in the world.

12. Environmental Economist

Average Salary: $89,748

The role of environmental economists in analyzing and proposing solutions for environmental issues provides them with a sense of purpose which contributes to a more relaxed professional environment.

11. Postsecondary Mathematical Science Teacher

Average Salary: $90,110

Usually, post secondary mathematical science teachers focus on theoretical and abstract concepts, rather than high-stakes deadlines or external pressures. This very characteristic contributes to a more relaxed teaching atmosphere.

