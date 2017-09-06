4 amazing new gadgets you can't get in the US

BERLIN — Living in the United States and seeing every other electronics-producing country try to sell its gadgets to us, it can be easy to think that the digital universe revolves around us. And most of the time that’s true.

But spending days touring dozens of halls of tech exhibits here at the IFA trade show proved that sometimes manufacturers will decide that our money is no good.

Electrolux’s camera-equipped oven

Fridge cameras have become an old-school technology — even if you opt out of buying some fridge-computer hybrid like Samsung’s Family Hub, you’ll soon be able to buy aftermarket fridge cams — but the Swedish firm AB Electrolux is a bit ahead of the industry in adding a camera to an oven.

In a demo, a rep showed how the camera, mounted on the inside of the handle to see through a pane of glass to that protect its electronics, transmits a view of what’s cooking to a companion smartphone app. That, in turn, frees you to run errands around the rest of the house while occasionally checking on the state of your pot roast, soufflée or whatever.

You can’t, however, use this app to monitor your meal’s progress while away from your house. That’s because European Union regulations requires manufacturers to limit this feature to use on the same home network as the oven.

It’s unclear whether anybody actually needs this. It’s also unclear what other appliances would benefit from built-in cameras, but I have one idea: a washing-machine camera to capture the last moments of the smartphone you forgot to remove from a pants pocket.

Yale’s delivery-friendly smart lock

Lock manufacturer Yale, founded in the U.S. and now a subsidiary of the Swedish firm Assa Abloy, showed off a model for the Danish and Swedish markets with an unusual feature: guest access to a nameless delivery person. In a partnership with the partially state-owned firm PostNord, Yale’s Doorman lock, which can also be unlocked via fingerprint or a smartphone app, can be opened with a one-time code sent to a PostNord driver.

The company emphasizes that this is an option customers can select; once the package has been dropped off and the door locked, they’ll get a notification of the completed delivery on their phone.

Would Americans be keen on a smart lock with this feature? Well, Amazon (AMZN) is already anxious to dispatch delivery drones to our backyards, and a year ago the well-sourced tech-news site The Information reported that it’s been testing just such a smart-lock solution for in-home delivery. I can’t wait to see an in-store display for it at Whole Foods…

Heat and light from a household fuel cell

