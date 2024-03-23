5 Best Japanese Cars for Retirees on a Budget

©Toyota Pressroom

If you’re a retiree on a budget, finding the right car might feel overwhelming if you’re looking for a cost-effective vehicle that checks off all your boxes.

Check Out: 10 Cars That Outlast the Average Vehicle

Read Next: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

To make your search easier, we’ve compiled a list of 5 vehicles with standout features sourced from Carfax and Yahoo Finance.

Whether you’re buying used or new, the following list provides balances cost with comfort, safety, and reliability.

Learn More: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Trending Now: 10 Affordable Compact Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles

©Toyota

2024 Toyota Corolla

Price: $21,900

With its impressive crash-test scores, an extensive list of standard ADAS features and renowned reliability, the 2024 Toyota Corolla offers a compelling choice to many drivers. It also features a touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto.

For those prioritizing fuel efficiency, there’s also a hybrid powertrain available, boasting exceptional mileage and the option for all-wheel drive. As for drawbacks, the Corolla remains smaller in size and offers smaller-than-average trunk space.

Discover More: Dave Ramsey Says Millionaires Drive These 10 Cars — Are They Worth the Price Tag?

Read This: 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

2024 Toyota Camry

Price: $26,420

With its strong track record for reliability, impressive safety ratings, and efficient engine lineup — including a hybrid model — it offers both peace of mind and fuel savings. Plus, its spacious seating, smooth ride quality, intuitive technology interface and optional all-wheel drive make it a versatile and practical vehicle.

2015-18 Kia Soul

Price: $12,500-$15,000

One of the best subcompact cars to buy for retirees on a budget: the Kia Soul. In particular, the boxy design of the 2015-18 models offer plenty of room — and these vehicles are easy to get in and out of. It has a higher seating position which contributes to enhanced visibility, allowing you to keep your eyes on the road. With a strong reputation and dependable fuel efficiency, this car makes for a great affordable option.

Story continues

Related News: 6 New Cars for 2024 That Will Hold Their Value

supergenijalac / Getty Images

2012 Honda Civic

Price: $4,995 to $19,684

The 2012 Honda Civic proves to be an excellent choice for retirees on a budget. Renowned for its reliability, affordability and fuel efficiency, the 2012 Civic offers a dependable and economical ride at a reduced cost.

With its comfortable ride and spacious interior, the Civic provides practicality and comfort for everyday use. Additionally, its reputation for safety and low maintenance costs make it an attractive option for retirees seeking a reliable vehicle to support their lifestyle without breaking the bank.

2020 Subaru Forester

Price: $11,999 to $32,714

The Subaru Forester is popular among retirees, especially those living in colder climates, as it offers an all-wheel drive system. The 2020 model stands out in particular for its appealing exterior design. With raised seating and a spacious cabin, the Forester prioritizes comfort and convenience for your everyday needs. Additionally, its track record for reliability makes it one of the top used car choices overall.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Japanese Cars for Retirees on a Budget